Finance
20 Reasons To Lease Equipment
There are numerous benefits of leasing, a method of financing equipment which has been popular for many years. It provides some very unique benefits over conventional bank financing or an outright purchase, and here are 20 reasons to lease equipment.
1. Pay As You Use
Leasing highlights the utility value of the equipment. In other words, leasing provides the opportunity to pay for equipment as it is generating revenue for the company. No different than paying employees bi-weekly or monthly as opposed to pre-paying them for the next 2 or 3 years of work. Both are assets of the company, and it makes no sense to pre-pay for either.
2. Payments Are Fixed
In most cases, lease payments are fixed for the duration of the term. This has a major advantage over conventional bank loans or purchases from a credit where the interest rate are commonly based on a floating rate. Knowing in advance what the payments will be, facilitates ease of budgeting and reduces interest rate risk.
3. Longer Terms / Lower Payments
Many banking institutions will limit the term of a loan to 12or 24 months, at which time the rate and terms of the loan are re-negotiated. Based on the useful life of the equipment being leased, it is not uncommon the see fixed lease terms as long as 48 or 60 months. This in effect lowers the monthly payment at a fixed rate.
4. Obsolescence Protection
In this era of major technological advances, certain types of equipment purchased today, can be obsolete within one or two years. Most leases offer a provision to economically upgrade equipment within the last year of the lease contract thus giving the company a built in obsolescence protection. In addition, although the leasing company holds title to the equipment, the will generally allow the vendor to provide a trade in on the existing equipment.
5. No Down Payment
Conventional banking institutions will generally require a down payment of 10%-25% in order to undertake financing on most equipment. In a lease transaction, the entire amount is financed with only the first or first and last payment being required at the time of lease inception. In some cases where the financial strength of the company is not sufficient to support the amount being leased, a small down payment may be required.
6. 100% Financing
Traditional financing methods will frequently not allow soft costs such as installation, freight, maintenance, and software to be included in the loan. These must be paid directly out of working capital. A lease, on the other hand, will allow soft costs to be included, thus conserving working capital and allowing for a single monthly payment for the entire acquisition.
7. Fast And Easy
Depending on the dollar amount of the acquisition, a traditional loan may take many days and require approvals from higher levels within the financial institution. This can mean delays in getting the order placed for the much needed equipment. The credit process for a lease acquisition is generally much faster and can be as quickly as a few hours up to a couple of days. Again depending on the size of the acquisition.
8. Creativity And Flexibility
Banks are typically known for their creativity and flexibility. The are bound by the Bank Act which limits some of the things they can do to assist their client base. Leasing, on the other hand has evolved into a method of financing which focuses on the specific requirements of the client. Payments can be structured to accommodate irregular revenue streams during the year or set up to match payback on a piece of equipment that has a quantifiable monthly savings. Leasing is the ultimate form of creative financing.
9. Purchase And Renewal Options
At one time leases were structured in such a way that the only purchase option available was the Fair Market Value of the equipment determined at the end of the lease term. Over the years, the market has made it clear that they want a better define purchase price set out at the inception of the lease. As a result, most leasing companies will set a mutually agreed upon end of term purchase price at the outset of the lease. This can range from $1.00 to 25% and is often reflected in the monthly payment. In addition, the purchase option can again refinanced under a new lease contract generally over a 12 to 24 month term.
10. Conservation of Working Capital
In a recent industry survey, the number one reason for leasing equipment was conversation of working capital. By using lease financing, working capital is freed up to be used in the day to day operation of the business for things such as purchasing inventory, advertising, trade shows, and hiring employees. Essentially, leasing allows a company to reduce the amount invested in a depreciating asset, and use the money where it will generate a higher return.
11. Simplified Forecasting
Lease payments show up as an expense on the company income statement. Because payments are fixed and pre-determined at the outset of the lease, companies are able to intelligently forecast and budget into the future.
12. Capital Budgets To Operating Budgets
Within large organizations, capital acquisitions generally require a higher level of approval than operating expenses, and as a result take more time. A lease acquisition, being a monthly expense, will generally fall within an operating budget affording managers within various departments or business units to approve acquisitions of much needed equipment.
13. Tax Benefits
Because lease payments are treated as an expense on the income statement, the payments can generally be written off. Because each company has unique financial circumstances, and accounting firms which differ on the accounting treatment of a lease, it is suggested that the accounting firm be consulted prior to making a decision to lease on the sole basis of tax advantages.
14. Low Interest / No Interest Programs
From time to time vendors of equipment will offer time sensitive low or no interest marketing programs to help them sell slow moving inventory. It is prudent to watch for these types of programs or ask the vendor if they have any leasing incentives available.
15. Master Lease Agreements
A Master Lease Agreement is simply a document which contains all of the terms and conditions of the lease and is signed once and covers all future lease acquisitions. Generally a lease line of credit is pre-approved for a dollar amount which will accommodate anticipated acquisitions over a period of time. As equipment is acquired, a simple one page document is signed. This saves time and is effective in an expansion or a major project.
16. Preserve Bank Credit Lines
No company wants to be operating at the top of their credit line and are often reluctant to approach the bank for a credit line increase. It is prudent business practice to have funds available for unexpected events-a slow month or quarter, unpaid receivables, or an unexpected damage claim. The use of leasing creates a new credit facility without any effect on the banking relationship.
17. Hedge Against Inflation
Leasing allows for payment of in dollars, and in turn pay those costs incrementally in inflated future dollars, as the equipment is used.
18. Competitive Edge
Staying ahead of the competition often requires the latest and best technology. Leasing equipment lets you do the job more efficiently, more effectively, and more economically. In addition it provides the advantage of continually upgrading to latest available technology at a reasonable cost.
19. Sale And Leaseback
A Sale & Leaseback is a specialized lease transaction where the leasing company will purchase unencumbered equipment, at a fair market price from a company, and lease it back to them. It is a tremendous way of freeing up capital which is tied up in depreciated assets.
20. Enhanced Corporate Image
The vehicles in the fleet and the equipment in the production, all have an effect on the corporate image. Leasing allows assets to look new, fresh, and and create the image of a successful company.
In summary, leasing came about as a means to acquire equipment and it is no wonder that many equipment manufacturers have set up their ow leasing arms to help their customers acquire products in the most effective way. Leasing just make good business sense.
Finance
Most Popular Investment Questions!
Should I start investing?
When would I have time to invest?
Don’t you need a lot of money to invest?
Investing is easy you can make thousands over night!
These are some of the questions that I get asked most often. I think the best way to discuss them are to break one down each one and break these myths that have been created by online scammers.
Myth 1: Should I start investing?
My answer to this is yes everyone no matter what your age should start investing at some point in their life. Not only to make some extra money but you can also use it to fund a trip or college fund. Not only this but when investing you are able to learn about trends and just like a crossword puzzle it helps with the ability to see things others wouldn’t.
Myth 2: When would I have time to invest?
This was my biggest problem when I first started. Once I found time the first week it was pretty simple to find time after that as well. Just adding 10 mins in the morning when you wake up and before you go to bed to scroll threw some of the latest statistics and them make your purchase orders is all it takes.
Myth 3: Don’t you need a lot on money to invest?
This is where I think people go wrong most of the time, when you think of investing most people say you need lots to start with. Well isn’t the goal to end up with lots of money at some point? To me the less you invest the more interactive you need to be with buying and selling. At times this can be a good or bad thing. In conclusion no you don’t need lots of money to start investing.
Myth 4: Investing is easy you can make thousands over night!
Well this one is more of a statement than a question. The big basis to this is yes it has happened that people can make thousands overnight. The problem with this myth is that in order to do this you need to front and invest a lot of money from the beginning. If you start with a little or smaller amount of money, then you won’t make money as fast. This is okay though this is how most people play the stock market and in some ways it’s the best way. You are able to learn more that lets you invest smarter.
Finance
1980’s Recession – How Deep Was It And How Does It Compare to 2010
In the early 1980s the US suffered a recession. In 1980, the gross domestic product measured -0.3%. The following year the GDP grew at 2.5% in 1982 it slipped back to -1.9%. During this period the unemployment rate was rising. However, the good news was interest rates, which were previously sky high, were coming down. From 1983 to 1989 the GDP grew steadily, interest rates fell steadily and the unemployment rate fell as well. In fact, the 1980s were a time of great prosperity, but the decade started, like this decade, in recession. In this article, we will compare the recession of the early 1980s to our most recent recession.
Two Negative Quarters
A recession starts when a country experiences two consecutive quarters of negative growth as measured by the GDP. In the first quarter of 1980 the GDP was -0.3%. Quarter number two of 1980, the GDP measured -7.9%. This indicated a very deep recession in 1980. However, the economy bounced back somewhat finishing the year with the GDP measuring -0.3%.
In the first quarter of 1981, at the time Ronald Reagan was inaugurated president of the United States, the GDP had grown and technically, the country was out of recession. However, by the beginning of 1982, growth had gone into negative territory once again, thus starting a new recession. At that time, the unemployment rate measured 8.6%.
Interest Rates Falling, Unemployment Rising
In 1982, the economy started to grow again. Interest rates which had been high were continuing to fall. However, the unemployment rate continued to rise and by the beginning of 1983 it had peaked at 10.4%. This was the last piece of economic bad news for the decade of the 80s. From that point forward, the economy experienced 28 consecutive quarters of growth. Mortgage rates fell from in the vicinity of 20% down to about 9%. In short, from 1983 through 1989 the US enjoyed one of the strongest economic periods in its history.
2008 Recession
In late 2008, the US economy slipped into a recession. By late 2009, it came back out of this recession. However, the growth experienced coming out of the recession was modest. For instance, in quarters one and two of 2010 the GDP measured 3.7% and 2.4% respectively. In contrast however, the first two quarters in 1983 showed growth of 5.1% and 9.3% respectively.
In 2010, the unemployment rate has held steadily at 9.7%. However, the problem with economic indicators in this period is the fact the unemployment is rising, GDP growth is modest, and interest rates are near an all-time low.
The problem the US experienced in the early 1980s was the interest rates were very high. Very few people could afford to buy houses because of the high mortgage rates. Refinancing was absolutely out of the question. In 2010, we have a different set of problems. Most notably would be the rising national debt and the real estate crisis.
Still, I remember the early 80s and there were a lot of people who thought it was all over back then. Certainly, the economy did suffer through most of the 70s right through until 1983. So, the US has been through tough times before and we have come out smelling like a rose. The point is, things look pretty bleak from the perspective many people have right now, but this is the United States and it is very likely we will come out of this time period smelling like a rose as well.
Finance
5 Benefits of Financial Technology
Financial technology (also referred to as FinTech) is the use of innovative technology to deliver a wide range of financial products and services. It is intended to facilitate the multi-channel, convenient and fast payment experience for the consumer. This type of technology is effective in many different business segments, such as mobile payments, investment management, money transfer, fund-raising and lending.
The rapid growth of financial technology has been very beneficial for consumers worldwide, such as the ability to serve customers that were not previously attended to, a reduction in costs, and an increase in competition.
Let’s take a look at a few of the benefits related to financial technology:
Better payment systems – this type of technology can make a business more accurate and efficient at issuing invoices and collecting payment. Also, the more professional service will help to improve customer relations which can increase the likelihood of them returning as a repeat buyer.
Rate of approval – many small business ventures are starting to use the alternative lenders like those involved in financial technology because it has the potential to increase accessibility and speed up the rate of approval for finance. In many situations the application process and time to receive the capital can be completed within a period of 24 hours.
Greater convenience – the companies involved in financial technology make full use of mobile connectivity. This can significantly increase the number of people who can access this type of service and also increase the efficiency and convenience of transactions. With consumers given the option to use smartphones and tablets to manage their finances, it is possible for a business to streamline its service and provide a better all-round customer experience.
Efficient advice – many of the latest systems rely on robo-advice to give people guidance on their finances. This can be a very quick and low-cost option to get useful information on investments, as well as to limit a person’s exposure to risk. However, this type of service won’t be able to give the most in-depth advice that would come from a professional adviser.
Advanced security – Using the latest security methods is necessary to ensure more people are confident in using this type of financial service. The need to harness the latest mobile technologies has resulted in a major investment in security to ensure customer data is kept safe. A few of the latest security options used by those in this sector include biometric data, tokenization and encryption.
