Finance
4 Steps To Take To Purchase Flood Insurance
When you purchase or build your own home, one of the most important things is to protect it from as many possible damages as possible. Virtually every homeowner has a home insurance coverage to protect his home from burglary, fires, earthquakes and tornados. However, basic insurance coverage does not protect your home from floods. Usually, you have to purchase a separate policy for that. In most developed cities, floods can happen during tropical systems such as depressions and hurricanes or due to broken dams and levees or heavy rains. If you wish to protect your home against floods by an insurance policy, here are the steps you ought to take:
Measure your risk of flooding
The first step you need to take is to determine how much your house is at risk of flooding. Even though floods can happen anywhere and anytime, some areas are more prone to floods than others. To find out your home’s flood risk, use the Flood insurance rate map to locate your property. If you live in a high-risk area, you should definitely have flood coverage. In fact, some mortgage lenders will require you to do so if you live in this area.
Determine the amount of coverage
Once you have established that you need flood insurance, your next step should be to calculate how much you need to pay for the coverage. There are several factors that will determine the amount you need to pay for your coverage the major one being the value of your belongings. It is vital to keep in mind that flood policy will not cover any automobiles, bonds, cash or any precious metal you may lose during a flood.
Get in touch with an insurance agent
If you know the amount of coverage you need, it is time for you to find an insurance agent. You might want to check with the insurance company handling your home since you might get a discount for having more than one plan with the company. However, this should not limit you from locating a suitable insurance.
Ask questions before you sign the deal
To determine whether an insurance company is right for you, it is vital to ask questions. Ask the agent all the necessary questions including what the insurance will and will not cover. Ask whether the government will support your policy. Do not forget to ask the payout you expect in case of a payout.
Finance
How To Sell Rock Songs
If you’ve written a rock song and want to earn income from it, here’s how to sell your rock song!
Multiple Ways to Earn
Turn on the radio, walk through a department store, watch TV. Rock songs that earn income are seemingly everywhere! Just some of those sources of income for your song include:
- Downloads direct from your own website
- Downloads through second party sites like iTunes.
- CD sales by distributors
- CD sales at live events
- Movie royalties
- Cable television royalties
- Airplay Royalties from rock radio stations
- ASCAP/BMI/SESAC income from live band licenses
- Mechanical Royalties on cover versions
- Overseas Royalties
- Advertising use fees
So You’ve Written a Rock Song, Now What?
What do you need to do to sell your rock tune? The first decision you’ll need to make is whether you will self-publish and keep 100% of the royalties from your song or if you’ll allow your song to be represented by a music publishing company and let them handle the promotion and/or the licensing and collections paperwork.
Next, you’ll need to have either a demonstration recording (a.k.a. “a demo”) made for pitching your song to rock music publishers, producers and record companies, or, if you are self publishing then you’ll need to hire a producer to make a master recording or have a limited release CD made containing your song(s).
A master can double as your demo but the cost is much higher. If you can afford it and definitely intend to exploit the copyright yourself it may be the best investment.
If you only have lyrics, no melody, because you don’t write music then you’ll need to have a melody and chord arrangement written. You can’t get around this; the only “industry people” who review lyrics are known as “song sharks” and they’ll be glad to take your money but they have a horrible reputation in the legitimate music world. They’ll never get you a hit and worse, your song will forever be tainted by your association with them. Almost all demo services will write music for a fee under a “work for hire” agreement that lets you keep all rights.
Selling Your Song Outright For Cash, A Bad Idea
You are reading this to find out how to sell your song, right? Unfortunately songwriting may be a high income cash business but it’s not fast. It’s illegal to sell songs outright to anyone, even music publishers. Especially music publishers! Why? Because back in the 40’s and 50’s struggling songwriters were starving and selling their songs for ridiculously tiny amounts, in some cases just ten or fifteen dollars. The song publishers who purchased them made millions while the songwriters continued to starve.
To rectify this injustice Congress passed laws that prevent the outright sale of a song and eventually resulted in songwriters benefitting from the multiple payment streams they now enjoy. Music Publishers these days have totally cleaned up their act. Their business is now modeled around being more of a mentor and agent to songwriters with both parties sharing in the money the song generates.
Yes, you can assign your publishing rights and tap into the income streams available, but you can’t sell the entire copyright or your songwriting share of the rights.
That covers the basics of How To Sell Your Rock Songs. Hopefully it puts you on the path to getting a professional demo made, signing your song with a music publisher who gets you a huge it and you enjoy royalties from your efforts for years to come!
Finance
Tips on Where to Buy Wheatgrass
If you’ve been wanting to make your own wheatgrass juice at home, but are not sure where to find wheatgrass, then you’re in luck because we’ve got the answer that you’re looking for. There are a number of places where you can buy wheatgrass juice and you’ve probably known about them all along but just haven’t realized it.
One of the main places that you can buy wheatgrass is at a health foods store. There are a number of health food stores around, both chain or franchise stores, and local mom and pop health food stores in which you will find wheatgrass in order to make the juice that you need. One of the more popular health food stores that you could check is GNC. This store carriers are number of health products, and should also have a section where you can buy wheatgrass.
You might also want to go down to your local health food store, which may not necessarily be a big name store, to look for wheatgrass. Simply go in and ask any store employee if they carry wheatgrass and they should be able to point you in the right direction.
Another option that you have for buying wheatgrass is to not buy wheatgrass in it’s original form at all, but rather to buy it in the powder form instead. The are benefits to buying wheatgrass in the powder format which include the facts that the powder can be preserved for longer periods of time, and the wheatgrass powder can be mixed with other juices and drinks so that you may enjoy the benefits of the wheatgrass without having to spend the time actually creating the juice.
If your considering buying wheatgrass powder instead of the actual grass, you can most likely purchase it online or you can probably check your local health foods store to purchase it there as well.
Finally, you can also check in Asian grocery stores or markets because a lot of time they will carry wheatgrass and many other types of organic foods. This of course will only be possible if you have an Asian market, or any type of health food store for that matter, in your local area.
Making wheatgrass juice can be an exciting and very rewarding activity when it comes to your health, and finding wheatgrass so that you may make the juice does not have to be a difficult task. Hopefully you’ve gained some insight as to where you can find wheatgrass so that you may make your own juice.
Finance
Getting a Guy to Invest in You – What You Need to Do, and What You Need to Avoid
So you’ve got a guy, but how do you go about getting a guy to invest in you? What do you need to do to convince him that this relationship needs to be taken seriously? Will it take a miracle, a magic spell or some sort of legally binding contract? If you seem to be the only one putting anything into your relationship, then the following tips are for you. They’ll show you exactly what getting a guy to invest in you involves.
1. Back Off
It seems like a contradiction in terms, but getting a guy to invest in you is actually about making yourself less available to him. When you think about it, however, it only seems like a contradiction in terms. After all, you don’t need to invest in something that you’ve already got, do you? If your man knows that he’s got you and that he can take you more or less for granted, why should he put any work in?
On the other hand, if you can convey the impression that he can’t take you for granted and that you might not be around if you don’t get the treatment you deserve, he has to put some work in to keep you. Back off a little, don’t return his phone calls once in a while, and spend some time with your friends and family by yourself. This is especially effective at the beginning of a relationship.
2. Be Clear About What You Mean
When you say that you want your man to invest in you, what do you actually mean? This is important, because your man may very well think he’s investing in you and the relationship, just by being there. If you would like more commitment, security and time together, you need to say so.
Phrase it in this way – “When you do X it makes me feel Y, so I’d really like it if we could Z.” For example, “When you take the time to drive me to the mall to go shopping, it makes me feel really special, as I know it’s not something you enjoy. I’d really like it if we could do that together more often, and perhaps we can find a way to make it more enjoyable for you.”
Putting it that way makes it more of a mutual benefit and less of a demand.
3. Become A Golden Investment Opportunity
Your man will invest in you if you’re something worth investing in. That means investing in yourself first of all. If you’re an independent, fascinating individual, who leads a rich, full life with her own friends and interests, he’s bound to want to invest more time and commitment in the relationship, because you’re a serious catch.
Getting a guy to invest in you means being honest and being the sort of woman who makes him feel good when she’s around – and we all want to invest in things that make us feel good.
