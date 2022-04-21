Finance
5 Benefits of Financial Technology
Financial technology (also referred to as FinTech) is the use of innovative technology to deliver a wide range of financial products and services. It is intended to facilitate the multi-channel, convenient and fast payment experience for the consumer. This type of technology is effective in many different business segments, such as mobile payments, investment management, money transfer, fund-raising and lending.
The rapid growth of financial technology has been very beneficial for consumers worldwide, such as the ability to serve customers that were not previously attended to, a reduction in costs, and an increase in competition.
Let’s take a look at a few of the benefits related to financial technology:
Better payment systems – this type of technology can make a business more accurate and efficient at issuing invoices and collecting payment. Also, the more professional service will help to improve customer relations which can increase the likelihood of them returning as a repeat buyer.
Rate of approval – many small business ventures are starting to use the alternative lenders like those involved in financial technology because it has the potential to increase accessibility and speed up the rate of approval for finance. In many situations the application process and time to receive the capital can be completed within a period of 24 hours.
Greater convenience – the companies involved in financial technology make full use of mobile connectivity. This can significantly increase the number of people who can access this type of service and also increase the efficiency and convenience of transactions. With consumers given the option to use smartphones and tablets to manage their finances, it is possible for a business to streamline its service and provide a better all-round customer experience.
Efficient advice – many of the latest systems rely on robo-advice to give people guidance on their finances. This can be a very quick and low-cost option to get useful information on investments, as well as to limit a person’s exposure to risk. However, this type of service won’t be able to give the most in-depth advice that would come from a professional adviser.
Advanced security – Using the latest security methods is necessary to ensure more people are confident in using this type of financial service. The need to harness the latest mobile technologies has resulted in a major investment in security to ensure customer data is kept safe. A few of the latest security options used by those in this sector include biometric data, tokenization and encryption.
Finance
A Commercial Mortgage – Start Your Own Business Right Away Without Any Hassles!
Many of us do not know what a commercial mortgage exactly means. A mortgage is a loan acquired through the real estate which ensures specific payment. Mortgage actually is a conditional impartation of a property which remains as a security for the further repayment of the amount of loan. Commercial and residential mortgage is quite similar to each other. It is a type of loan written for business purposes with any property or building which may be used as collateral.
Commercial loans can be a starting point for your business and the developing of it. This type of loan is basically used for business set-ups rather than for personal investments. The borrower of a loan can be anyone like a partnership, a corporate establishment, or a limited company. In some mortgages where there is a nonpayment of loan the creditor can catch hold of the collateral but thereafter has no claim over and against the borrower for any kind of insufficiency.
Mortgages are basically agreements which give higher priority to receive income along with a clause which allows the lender to take back the property if the borrower fails to pay the amount. Commercial property mortgage loan is a responsibility provided to the borrower with a personal assurance from the owner. The debt has to be cleared as it is a compulsion even though he fails to fulfill the outstanding balance.
Today the commercial sectors have risen enormously due to the high growth ratio of the manufacturing industries worldwide, thereby leading towards growth in international business infrastructure. Overall, the global industrial sector was benefited with the commercial property sector. This type of mortgage loan is basically preferred by people who believe in expansion and development of their premises. Most of the businessmen prefer to go in with the commercial size mortgage loan.
From the year two thousand, the growth rate of the mortgage loan increased sustainably. It created a positive impact on the international industrial sector. The growing industries and expansion of business further gave rise to the requirement of real estates, larger premises and huge spaces for commercial set-ups. This knocked the doors of the commercial property mortgage loans. The recent mortgage plans vary from residential properties to immovable properties and business funding.
Casinos, franchisee, restaurants, medical shops, truck and bus terminals, malls, education and training centers, child care centers, treatment centers, hospitals, etc are all different types of commercial properties accepted as collateral security for acquiring mortgage loans. These are basically for carrying businesses and expanding them further.
If you feel the need to apply for the commercial size mortgage loan, you need to have your property; land or premises and you need to know that the commercial loan requires in the way of refinancing the existing debt.
Common commercial properties are zoned for offices and industrial set-ups. Commercial mortgage loans can be taken for expanding your premises, buying commercial property or land for setting up a business, as a commercial investment or for the purpose of development of property.
Finance
Bad Credit Payday Loan Does Have an Existence
Bad credit payday loan is a much needed credit therapy that brings an instant financial relief. If you think that you cannot get a loan because of a bad credit history, just do not worry. There exists this easy and quick credit option that can put an end to all your monetary troubles. You can certainly get a loan despite having poor credit ratings. A tough period of economic slowdown has led to a sudden rise in cash demand. However, during a recessionary phase obtaining cash becomes even more difficult. No bank or financial institution easily sanctions a loan during such a tight economic period. Under such a scenario, payday loans become very useful. Most of them are available without any cross checking. This essentially means, you can borrow money even with a previous default status.
Why Bad Credit Payday loans?
You may obtain bad credit ratings in the event of missed payments. If your monthly payments are not on time, there is every possibility of obtaining a tag of defaulter. This can really hurt, since it will make credit availability much more difficult in future. Moreover, postponing monthly payments constantly would lead to mounting interest and other charges. As a result, you would end up paying more than required. To alleviate your situation, borrowing money without a credit check is definitely a good idea. Such money can be used to seek relief from multiple debts. Your lender combines all your debts and makes a single payment to your creditors. Now, instead of making multiple payments, you will have to make only one consolidated to payment to your lending company. Generally, lenders do not easily provide loans to people with a bad credit history. However, in case of bad credit payday cash, no credit check is required. The company providing such facility does not take into account your past credit behavior.
Are You Eligible for it?
Although this type of a loan can be availed without a credit check, there are some basic requirements that every borrower has to meet. For instance, the applicant must be more than 18 years old. He should be a citizen of the U.S. Above all, in order to obtain financial relief, you should be employed and have a regular income. Your income status is very important since lender also needs some assurance his money will be recovered. The lending company does not need collateral or guarantee. In fact, the only basic criterion for providing finances is your income. You should be employed with the same employer for not less than 90 days to avail a bad credit payday loan. Among other requirements, the applicant must have a valid personal bank account.
Advantages
Bad credit cash is easily available through an online mechanism. The money is electronically transferred into your personal bank account. Usually, money is available within two business days. However, there are lending companies that claim to transfer money within 30 minutes. As a precautionary measure, properly enquire about such a company before selecting. The entire process is automatic and no manual work is required. The borrower can repay the loaned amount on his next payday. As mentioned above no credit check is needed. In fact, no faxing or heavy documentation is needed. The loan repayment is also automated and the money is automatically deducted from your account and credit into your lender’s account.
A bad credit payday loan is the best and instant solution to all your urgent fiscal worries. It gives you much needed solace and peace of mind by consolidating your multiple debts. Since no credit verification is involved, you can easily get a loan even with a poor credit record.
Finance
Effective Working Capital Management and Optimal Synchronization of Cash Flows
How do firms choose their operating cycle? How do firms choose their cash conversion cycle? What is the impact of firm’s operating cycle on the size and periodicity of investments in receivables and inventories? How do seasonal and cyclical trends affect firm’s operating cycle, cash conversion cycle and investments in current assets? These strategic policy questions relate to optimal cash flows synchronization and effective working capital management designed to maximize the wealth producing capacity of the enterprise.
In this review, we will examine some pertinent and extant academic literature on effective working capital management and provide some operational guidance to small business enterprises. The shorter the cash conversion cycle, the smaller the size of the firm’s investment in inventories and receivables and consequently the less the firm’s financing needs. Although setting ending cash balances is, to a large extent, judgmental, some analytical rules can be applied to assist effective formulation of better judgments and optimize cash flow management.
As you know, a correlate to cash is net working capital. Net working capital is not cash but the difference between current assets (what a firm currently owns) and current liabilities (what a firm currently owes). Current assets and current liabilities are firm’s immediate sources and uses of cash, respectively. Clearly, a firm’s ability to meet its current financial obligations (bills due within a year) depends on its ability to manage its current assets and liabilities, efficiently and effectively.
Effective working capital management requires the formulation of optimal working capital policy and the periodic management of cash flows, inventories, account receivables, accruals and account payables. And because poor working capital management can severely damage a firm’s credit worthiness and limit its access to money and capital markets, every effort must be made to minimize business default risk.
The significance of liquidity cannot be overemphasized. In addition, anything that adversely impacts a firm’s financial flexibility degrades its ability to borrow and cope with unexpected financial hardship. A firm must preserve its ability to react to unexpected expenses and investment opportunities. Financial flexibility derives from a firm’s use of leverage as well as cash holdings.
In practice, optimal working capital management includes effective cash conversion cycle, effective operating cycle, the determination of appropriate level of accruals, inventories, and account payables and the attendant funding options. Working capital policy impacts a firm’s balance sheet, financial ratios (current and quick assets) and possibly credit rating. Critical to efficient firm’s working capital management is a good understanding of its cash conversion cycle, or how long it takes for a firm to convert cash invested in operations into cash received.
The cash conversion cycle captures the time passed from the beginning of the production process to collection of cash from the sale of the finished products. Typically, a firm purchases raw materials and creates products. These products go into inventory and then are sold on account. Once the products are sold often on credit then the firm waits to receive payment, at which point the process begins again. Understanding the cash conversion cycle and the age of account receivables is critical to successful working capital management.
As you know, the cash conversion cycle is divided into three parts: the average payment period, the average collection period and the average age of inventory. The firm’s operating cycle is length of time from the receipt of raw materials to the collection of payment for the products sold on account. The operating cycle is therefore the sum of the inventory conversion period (the average time between when raw materials are received into inventory and product is sold) and the receivables conversion period (the average time between a sale and collection of the receipt). Note that the operations of a merchandising enterprise involves purchasing (the purchase of merchandise), sales (the sales of products to customers, and collection (the receipt of cash from customers).
Some Operational Guidance:
There is gathering empirical evidence suggesting that effective working capital management begins with assessment of operating cycle and optimizing cash flows from firm’s operations. Management must know, understand and anticipate the impact of cash flows on firm’s operations and its ability to maximize the profit producing capacity of the enterprise. Effective cash management is critical to the success of a business enterprise. It is all about cash flows.
One of the best ways to increase cash availability is to accelerate the receipt of incoming payments by reducing the age of account receivables using appropriate mix of incentives and penalties. A firm must evaluate current payment processes and identify effective options to expedite collection of account receivables.
There is strong evidence suggesting improving payment processes and moving to electronic alternatives will maximize liquidity and better manage costs of receivables. Liquidity is critical to the success of every business enterprise and effective cash management is the core of liquidity. In practice, a careful analysis of cash flows and assessment of investment strategies and policies is required to ensure that a firm has appropriate tools needed to maximize firm’s liquidity, and optimize cash flow management.
A firm optimizes cash flow management in its operating cycle by rationalizing-streamlining and improving the ways it manages the inflow of cash receipts, makes outflow cash payments and minimizes the age of account receivables. A firm needs digital records, electronic banking, robust internal controls and agile accounting systems for quick reconciliation of bank statements through timely access to bank accounts, customer records; and synchronizing cash flows, accounts payables, and accounting systems for increased efficiency.
Best industry practices include analyzing cash flows monthly to determine ending cash balance (the difference between total cash inflows and total cash outflows). The goal is a rising or positive periodic ending cash balance; Monitoring customer balances to manage account receivables (money owed to the firm from customers); and appropriate pre-qualifying processes before extending credit to customers is essential to minimizing incidence of bad debts.
A tracking system that monitors outstanding receivables and sends automatic reminders, invoices and statements is a useful tool. Some firms use factors by selling their receivables to factoring companies to ensure steady cash flows; Slowing down cash disbursements: Prudent cash flow management dictates that a firm retains cash as long as possible. Optimize cash flow management by paying on time while utilizing all accommodations consistent with the calculus of financial advantage. Finally, borrow long and lend short and time large expenses by setting aside small amounts to fund large expected expenditures. Always remember that long term liabilities become current liabilities in the accounting period in which they mature.
5 Benefits of Financial Technology
Mets, without Buck Showalter, crumble to Giants
A Commercial Mortgage – Start Your Own Business Right Away Without Any Hassles!
Family worried boy could lose entire hand after fall at Webster Groves school
Bitcoin Technicals Suggest Bulls Aim Sharp Move Above $42K
Bad Credit Payday Loan Does Have an Existence
Twins’ bats silenced in loss to Kansas City
Effective Working Capital Management and Optimal Synchronization of Cash Flows
The Nets don’t stand a chance if Kevin Durant doesn’t show up
How to Choose Between Different Types of Commercial Auto Insurance – The Easy Way
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Gold Cup triumph is another feather in Rachael Blackmore’s cap
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes