5 important questions facing the Knicks this offseason
This was Phil Jackson in his 2015 message to Knicks season ticket holders:
“We have made key roster moves to free up significant cap space that will provide us greater flexibility to acquire talent in this summer’s free agency. And for the first time in many years, we expect to have a top pick in the NBA Draft.”
This was Steve Mills in his 2019 letter to season ticket holders:
“We now have seven first round picks over the next five years, and we remain committed to adding young talent to a team that is currently one of the two youngest in the NBA. In addition, we have created a tremendous amount of financial flexibility.”
This was Leon Rose in his 2020 letter to season ticket holders:
“Our team has young talent, significant future assets (including seven first round picks over the next four years) and an ample amount of financial flexibility.”
This was Rose in his 2022 letter to season ticket holders:
“We possess 13 draft picks in the next three years (four in the first round and nine in the second), providing us with a variety of ways to add to our young core. We have worked hard to maintain financial flexibility, which is a key factor to developing success in this league.”
You get the point. Assets sound great but they’re just a means to sell hope and season tickets if not utilized properly. In his latest missive, Rose probably oversold his financial flexibility (the Knicks have no cap space) but that’s not a big deal (more on that later).
So with a disappointing season in the rearview, we’ll tackle the five most important questions of yet another significant summer for the Knicks. It’s an opportunity to reshape the roster so that the word “playoffs” can be included in Rose’s next letter.
1. CAN THE KNICKS (OR SHOULD THEY) SIGN JALEN BRUNSON?
The Knicks’ connection to Brunson is well documented and not worth repeating, but the interest is real. Brunson, 25, a second-round pick, is in line for a massive payday and helped his cause with a 41-point explosion in Dallas’ victory over the Jazz in Game 2. We’re talking four years, $80-plus million. The Knicks have no cap space so would need help via the Mavericks with a sign-and-trade. There will be competition: the Mavericks have stated their desire to re-sign Brunson (although doing so would send Mark Cuban deep into the luxury tax), while the Pistons and Pacers, two teams with projected cap space, are also rumored to pursue. Either way, the Knicks should fill their point-guard void.
2. WHAT ABOUT DONOVAN MITCHELL AND THE TRADE MARKET?
Back to those letters to season ticket holders: we’ve heard for a long time about asset accumulation and financial flexibility, which are unstated tools toward a major trade. The Knicks, it’s no secret, have been waiting for the next disgruntled superstar to force his way to MSG, with dreams of Rose and World Wide Wes using their connections to entice some former CAA client. For much of the season, the hot name has been Mitchell, an All-Star with ties to New York and a rumored wandering eye. It’s a longshot considering Mitchell’s under contract until 2026, but there’s a ton of smoke surrounding the guard’s unhappiness in Utah. If not Mitchell, though, what about Bradley Beal in a sign-and-trade?
3. WILL RJ BARRETT SIGN AN EXTENSION?
Barrett can become the first Knicks draft pick to re-sign off his rookie deal since Charlie Ward, but there might be some haggling over his value. Barrett’s production doesn’t quite signify a max contract (five years, $181 million), but the argument can be made based on his age (still just 21) and upward trajectory (averaged 20 points this season). If he doesn’t sign by the October deadline, Barrett will hit restricted free agency in the summer of 2023. That’s not something the Knicks want to linger. Also, keep in mind that Barrett is New York’s most enticing piece in any deal.
4. WILL MITCHELL ROBINSON BOLT IN FREE AGENCY?
Robinson’s the only unrestricted free agent of consequence on the Knicks roster this summer, and he’s been waiting a long time to finally make REAL NBA money. New York gambled by not inking Robinson to an extension and now, unfortunately, it’s hard to justify a big contract for the 24-year-old center with two similar players — Nerlens Noel and Jericho Sims — already on the roster. Robinson is the best of the bunch and developed in Tarrytown so a reunion can’t be ruled out, even if it seems unlikely. The Pistons and Mavericks are interested in Robinson, according to sources.
5. WILL JULIUS RANDLE COME BACK?
His max extension kicks in next season and under normal circumstances his return would be a certainty. But Randle’s relationship with the city imploded and there are solid reasons both sides would benefit from a divorce. The problem is Randle’s value. It’s never good business to sell at a low point, and the best option for New York would be to revitalize Randle’s game and fit him in a slightly different (and lesser) role.
Workers could sue over vaccine mandates under Missouri bill
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Workers required to get vaccinated by their employers could sue if they have negative reactions under a Missouri bill.
The GOP-led House gave the vaccine liability bill initial approval Wednesday. The measure was introduced in response to COVID-19 vaccination requirements.
Under the measure, employers who make their workers get a vaccine could be held liable if workers experience negative side effects.
Proponents argued that bosses should be held accountable for medical complications if they make employees get vaccinated. Critics argued that private business owners should be allowed to decide whether to mandate vaccinations without the threat of lawsuits.
Stillwater’s $10,000 Great Idea Competition accepting entries
The Stillwater Area Community Foundation is once again accepting applications for its annual Great Idea Competition.
The foundation this year will award up to $10,000 to a person, organization or business from the Stillwater area that is prepared to undertake a civic-minded project and needs funding to make it happen.
This is the 10th year the foundation has awarded grants “to make the Stillwater community a better place,” according to a prepared statement from the foundation. “The winning idea might make life more enjoyable for residents and visitors, address an environmental concern, help underserved citizens or attract visitors and engage residents.”
Last year, “Wild River Journey,” a program from Wild Rivers Conservancy, in partnership with the National Park Service, was the winner. The program will bring more than 500 students from the Stillwater area onto the St. Croix River via paddle boat field trips.
Other past Great Idea winners include: Friends of Fairy Falls, Power of the St. Croix Utility Box Mural Project, Beautification of the Stillwater Stairs, River City Sculpture Tour, Pollinator Friendly Alliance of Stillwater and Friends of Stillwater Area Dog Park.
The selection process “considers whether the project enhances quality of life in the area, strengthens community connections, leaves a lasting impact, builds community pride and represents innovative thinking,” foundation officials said. “Most importantly, it has to be more than an idea. Applicants also need to make it happen.”
The deadline is July 1. For more information, go to www.stillwaterareafoundation.org.
Missing St. Charles County 12-year-old has epilepsy
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old. They believe that Julie Haller ran away from home. She was last seen Tuesday at around 5:00 pm on North Lang Drive.
Haller has epilepsy and requires medication. She left home wearing a white hoodie and light-colored pants.
Anyone with information should call 911 or St. Charles County Police at 636-949-3002.
