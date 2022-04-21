News
500 pounds of marijuana spill onto I-70 after crash on 4/20
CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. — A crash on Interstate 70 led to a pot bust after a vehicle spilled 500 pounds of marijuana Wednesday afternoon, which is coincidentally 4/20.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol shared a photo of the packaged marijuana scattered on the interstate in Callaway County, about 100 miles west of St. Louis.
“You don’t see this every day, but it is 4/20,” the agency tweeted.
Police arrested 32-year-old Victor Gonzalez Acosta in Montgomery County, about 30 miles away from the crash. Gonzalez, a Mexican national, was charged with one count of felony drug trafficking.
Authorities said no one was hurt.
Washington County authorities recover body from Mississippi River in Denmark Township
Washington County authorities recovered the body of a man from the Mississippi River in Denmark Township on Wednesday evening, officials say.
BNSF Railway employees reported the body along the riverbank near 120th Street South about 5 p.m., according to a news release issued by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Washington County sheriff’s deputies and the Washington County Water Recovery Team recovered the body just north of Lock and Dam No. 2 near Hastings, the news release said.
The man’s identity and his cause of death will be released by the medical examiner.
St. Paul: Book giveaway Saturday at United Family Medicine
Books appealing to children with autism will be given away from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at United Family Medicine, 1026 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
The event is presented by Sheletta Brundidge, who will be offering several hundred free copies of her new book, “Brandon Spots His Sign,” based on the experiences of one of her three autistic children.
Teachers, community members, parents, grandparents, therapists and anyone else who shows up will receive a book, part of the Brundidge family’s commitment to spreading awareness on the last day of Autism Acceptance Month.
— Mary Ann Grossmann
Anti-vaccination lawmakers, allies propose bill to ban COVID-19 mandates in Minnesota
A group of anti-vaccination activists and lawmakers is pushing for a bill in the Minnesota Legislature that would ban COVID-19 vaccine mandates and potentially require health care providers to give patients “independent information” on vaccines.
The proposal calls for the creation of a “vaccine bill of rights” that would include at least five provisions detailed in the bill. Among those provisions is a ban on government and employer vaccine mandates; a ban on restrictions on individuals who decline vaccines; and a ban on employers from asking nurses and doctors to promote the vaccine.
“Whether you’re pro-vax or anti-vax or whatever, we’re for health care freedom and we believe mandates one-size-fits-all should not be the agenda,” Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen, R-Glencoe, said at a Wednesday news conference touting the bill at the state Capitol in St. Paul. “You and your medical provider can decide based on your health history what is best for you.”
Gruenhagen was joined Wednesday by members of the Vaccine Safety Council of Minnesota and residents who described having adverse reactions to vaccines. The Vaccine Safety Council on its website says its mission is “to prevent injuries and deaths associated with vaccination.”
The bill would also require health providers to be made aware of a federal vaccine adverse event reporting system, and to provide “independent information” to patients about a vaccine — including “from sources other than pharmaceutical companies, governmental institutions, and quasi-governmental institutions.”
It also would require the Minnesota secretary of state to prepare a vaccine bill of rights proposal and provide it to the president, congressional leaders, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and other federal agencies.
Aside from Gruenhagen, House Assistant Minority Leader Peggy Bennett, R-Albert Lea, is listed as an author. At the Wednesday news conference, Gruenhagen and others called for Democratic Gov. Tim Walz to support a vaccine mandate ban. Walz in August 2021 announced a vaccine-or-test requirement for state agency employees.
Biochemist entrepreneur and third-party Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Hugh McTavish also spoke in support of the vaccine mandate ban. Republican Minnesota attorney general candidate and MyPillow general counsel Doug Wardlow also spoke in support of the bill and against vaccine mandates.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledges the slight potential for adverse reactions from COVID-19 vaccines, including extremely rare cases of heart inflammation known as myocarditis. Still, the CDC recommends everyone 5 years of age or older get immunized against COVID-19 as the known risks of the disease, including death, vastly outweigh potential complications.
The U.S. Supreme Court in January blocked President Joe Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees. The court’s conservative majority ruled that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration lacked congressional authority to impose the mandate.
