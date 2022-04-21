News
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Salary will increase with the new formula in the next pay commission, know what it is
7th Pay Commission: A new formula is being considered to increase the salary of government employees. Now the salary of the employees can be fixed on the basis of the rising inflation every year.
7th Pay Commission Latest News: Lakhs of Central Government Employees can get another good news in the coming days. According to sources, a new formula will be ready to increase the salary in the 8th Pay Commission. Apart from the salary increasing from the fitment factor, the new formula can be considered.
Refusal to pay 18 months DA arrears
According to our partner website Zee Business, the new formula for 8th Pay Commission is expected to be implemented after 2024. Recently, the Central Government refused to give 18 months DA arrears to the employees. Now the workers can get relief from the new formula.
Cost of living increasing every year
The recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission (7th Pay Commission) were implemented by the government in 2016. According to Zee Business sources, the salary of central employees will be fixed every year with the new formula in the 8th Pay Commission (8th Pay Commission). This has not been confirmed by the government. Cost of living is increasing every year. In such a situation, increasing the salary every year would be a better option.
What is the new formula?
Aykroyd formula can be considered for increase in salary of central employees. At present, the minimum basic salary of government employees is decided on the basis of fitment factor. Then on this dearness allowance is revised every six months. But, there is no increase in the basic salary. With the new formula, the salary of the employees will be linked to inflation rate, cost of living and performance of the employee. After the assessment of all these things, the salary will increase every year.
Why the need for a new formula?
It is the endeavor of the government that all categories of employees should get equal benefits. Right now there is a big difference in everyone’s salary according to the grade-pay. There may be an attempt to reduce this gap with the new formula. There are currently 14 pay grades in government departments. The aim of the government is to improve the living conditions of central employees. The suggestion of a new formula is good, but no such formula has been discussed so far. It is too early to say what will happen in the 8th Pay Commission.
Salary will increase according to inflation of food and clothing
The increase in salary is very less compared to the ever-increasing inflation. At the time of recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, Justice Mathur indicated that we want to move the pay structure towards the new formula (Aykroyd Formula). In this, the salary is decided keeping in mind the cost of living. The Aykroyd formula was given by the author Wallace Ruddell Aykroyd. He believed that food and clothes are most important for the common man.
Political mystery solved when no-show alderman found in another state
BRIDGETON, Mo. — City officials in Bridgeton received a surprise phone call from another state, which answered questions about a mysterious alderman.
It’s in Ward 2 in Bridgeton, Missouri, an area near the controversial landfill. People are just finding out that one of their aldermen doesn’t even live in the state.
Andrew Purcell, who still appears in a pre-printed 2022 Bridgeton calendar, became a ghost last November.
Mayor Terry Briggs stood by Purcell’s seemingly abandoned locker as he talked about solving a political mystery in his city. Briggs said he hasn’t seen Purcell in person in about six months.
“He’d say, ‘I’m sick’ or ‘I’m not feeling well tonight,'” said Briggs. “OK, and then one time he said, ‘I’ve got to go to a wake tonight.'”
Everything changed with a phone call from Illinois. Briggs said it came “from a reporter in Williamson County IL that said, ‘Hey, we have an individual here who filed for office here.”
Bridgeton then pulled Purcell’s voter registration card. It showed Purcell registered to vote last November in Carterville, Illinois, about 140 miles away.
The mayor didn’t pull any punches during an interview with FOX 2 saying, “I’m thinking this guy cheated us.”
“It leaves a bad taste in your mouth and people are already somewhat skeptical of government,” he continued. “What does this do for that?”
FOX 2 asked residents.
“We need representation,” said Robbin Dailey. “We’ve got a burning radioactive landfill that’s a mile and a half from this neighborhood. We are on edge. If you can’t do the job, by God, quit drawing the money, give it to somebody else who can. Bow out, like a respectable person, and let somebody else do the job for you.”
Instead, the mayor said Purcell said nothing, and since this was just uncovered, no one else had filed to run for Ward 2 Alderman. So, the April 6 election was based entirely on write-in votes. Becky Patel is now taking over, sworn in Wednesday after getting elected with 72 write-in votes.
Purcell got one vote. Briggs said, “We wonder if it was not himself who came back and voted.”
The council voted to censure Purcell, so it’s on his permanent political record. The investigation continues because Bridgeton paid Purcell $500 a month to be Alderman.
“Since he was collecting a salary for the city, which he was not eligible to in our view,” Briggs said. “Is that then a misappropriation of public funds? Is that like stealing?”
Briggs said the city has referred the case for possible criminal prosecution and that the approximate $2,500 in salary over the period of time Purcell may not have been in Bridgeton, could raise it to a felony offense.
Soaring crime, gunfire shuts down iconic section of St. Louis roadway
ST. LOUIS — It is perhaps St. Louis’s most scenic, iconic, romantic, stretches of roadway, but Leonor K Sullivan Boulevard in front of the Gateway Arch is now completely “off-limits” to vehicle traffic amid reports of soaring crime and gunfire there.
Both tourists and residents, however, say blockading the roadway is not the solution. They’re calling on St. Louis Mayor, Tishaura Jones, and the St. Louis Police department to come up with a better answer.
Four months into 2022, police report nearly 40 police calls along “Leonor K”. Authorities tell FOX 2 News most of the gunfire actually goes unreported. Though a handful of the police calls are non-criminal, too many are criminal, including last week’s triple shooting that left a 28-year-old man dead.
“When it becomes dark outside, it becomes the Wild West down here,” said 7th Ward Alderman Jack Coatar. “You’ve got folks coming down, having huge parties, shooting.”
The scenic riverfront drive is in his ward. The cobblestones that line the Mississippi River recently became the prime gathering spot for people in hundreds of cars after police blocked off the shoulders of “Leonor K” with boulders to keep hundreds of people from parking their cars along the boulevard.
The frequent gunfire is a threat to passing river traffic. It’s nothing new. A worker for a barge/towboat company showed FOX 2 a handful of bullets and bullet fragments collected from the decks of tug boats and barges downriver in South St. Louis in recent months.
Gunfire is also a threat to the Gateway Arch grounds where a $380 million renovation was completed less than four years ago. Coatar would like to double down on that investment with improved security measures rather than road closures.
“We’ve got to come up with a better gate system,” he said. “If we need to spend some money to do it, let’s do it. We’ve already spent close to $400 million on this riverfront, what’s a few more bucks.”
Last week, St. Louis Police started locking a set of swinging gates at Leonor K and Chouteau, south of the Arch, at 7:00 nightly to eliminate vehicle traffic.
A foreboding solid metal roadblock remains in place day and night near the Poplar Street Bridge, so vehicles cannot pass by the river in front of the Arch at any time of the day. That scenic drive now just looks desolate and scary.
“I think dealing with the actual issue versus penalizing everybody else that lives in the city is the better approach because you’re taking away one of our national treasures,” said life-long St. Louis, Amirah Carter.
Ben Gaines, in town on business from North Carolina, stared down at the boulevard from the Arch steps and thought how beautiful it must look drive through at night.
“It’s impressive. It would be fun,” he said.
“It just seems like a great part of the community and a great integral part of the downtown area that’s lacking. It’s sad,” said Tiffany Lattero, who is also visiting from North Carolina. “That’s not fair to everyone else that lives and visits and enjoys the area.”
“It’s a huge loss for the city as well as tourism,” Carter said. “People come to St. Louis to get that full experience. That’s a big part of it: the boats, the lights, the kind of ‘Lovers Lane’ feel when you down there.”
FOX 2 asked whether St. Louis Mayor, Tishaura Jones, had plans to make any changes. A spokesman referred us to the police department statement regarding the new, nightly, gate closures.
Yankees will probably see Miguel Cabrera get 3,000th career hit on Thursday
DETROIT — The Yankees avoided being a side note to history Wednesday night. They will very likely witness it on Thursday.
Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera went 3-for-4 Wednesday night and was one hit shy of his career-3,000th hit.
“I want to see him get his 3,000th hit. It’s history and he’s one of the best to do it and I’ve looked up to him when I was younger and still do for everything he’s done,” Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo said. “So hopefully he gets at 3,000 tomorrow and we win the ballgame and there’s no damage.”
Cabrera came up to bat with a chance at 3,000 in the eighth inning. Yankees right-hander Clay Holmes struck him out on a foul tip.
He had an infield single off Luis Severino in the second and another off the Yankees’ starter in the fourth, a ground ball to center field. He hit another ground ball single in the sixth off Yankee reliever Chad Green.
“He is one of the greatest hitters of all time,” Severino said, laughing about the infield single. “He still got some wheels, he got to first base very quick.”
Aaron Boone played with a 24-year-old Cabrera near the end of his own playing career. He’s a fan of the player and person, but he’s torn about watching it first hand.
“I love Miggy and like I said before I had the great fortune of getting to play with him and he meant a lot to me. I have a great, great relationship with him. Too,” Boone said. “So I know he’s gonna do it. So if it’s something that he gets and it doesn’t hurt us, that’s fine, I guess.
“But he’ll get it.”
