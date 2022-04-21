News
911 calls released: NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins had run out of gas before he was struck and killed on I-595
A 911 call from the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins appeared to solve the mystery of why he was walking on a busy interstate highway when he was struck and killed: He had run out of gas.
His wife Kalabrya called moments after he was killed on Interstate 595 near the Fort Lauderdale airport early on the morning of April 9, saying she was worried about him.
“He was stuck on the side of the highway,” she told the emergency operator, in one of a series of 911 recordings released Wednesday by the Florida Highway Patrol. “He had to go walk and get gas.”
She said he was going to call back after he put gas in his car, but he never called back. She wanted someone to see if he was OK.
“That’s just not like him, for him not to call me back and his phone to go dead and he’s just stranded by himself,” she said. “He was walking, though.”
“I don’t want you to panic, but I’m going to be honest with you,” the 911 operator said. “We do have an incident on the highway, but I can’t confirm if that’s your husband or not.”
The 911 operator asked for a description of Haskins, and the woman explained he was 24 years old, 6-foot-4 and Black.
Kalabrya Haskins then began crying and starts praying and pleading with God.
Dwayne Haskins was hit by two vehicles, not one, as had been previously reported. A dump truck hit him first, knocking him to the pavement. As he lay there, the driver of a Subaru Outback veered left to avoid hitting him but struck him with the vehicle’s right side and tires, according to a report released Wednesday by the Florida Highway Patrol.
The drivers of both vehicles pulled over. Neither has been charged. Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:48 a.m.
Haskins, 24, had been in Florida at the invitation of fellow quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who owns a home west of Boca Raton.
The first calls to 911 came moments before Haskins was struck and killed.
“Oh my God! Oh my god. What the f— is wrong with you, get the f— out of the road,” one woman said in one of several reports of a man walking into traffic or struck by a vehicle on I-595.
The woman called back and apologized and explained a man was hit in front of her.
“I was traveling on the road, and I saw a dump truck hit the man,” she said, crying.
Another caller, a man, said there was a body on the far left lane of the road, near the shoulder.
“He was laying on the side of the road,” the caller said.
The caller said he saw a dump truck nearby and someone exiting the dump truck.
Haskins, a 2019 first-round pick by Washington out of Ohio State, played two seasons in Washington before being released and signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in January 2021.
Funeral and memorial services for Haskins are scheduled for this week, beginning Friday in Pennsylvania, then in New Jersey and Maryland. Kalabrya Haskins announced an update Tuesday through Burt Lauten, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ director of communications.
It was the second public statement she made through Lauten and the Steelers. The first statement thanked people for their support.
Friday’s visitation is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh. The service is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A memorial is scheduled for noon Saturday at Christ Church in Rockaway Township, N.J. Haskins was born in New Jersey.
Another memorial is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday at Bullis School in Potomac, Md., where Haskins attended high school.
David Fleshler can be reached at [email protected] and 954-356-4535. Follow him on Twitter @DavidFleshler. Chris Perkins can be reached at [email protected].
()
News
Ellen Pompeo: ‘Hero’ Katherine Heigl was ‘ahead of her time’
News
Florida Senate passes bill to end Disney self-government
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Senate on Wednesday passed a bill to repeal a law allowing Walt Disney World to operate a private government over its properties in the state, escalating a feud with the entertainment giant over its opposition to what critics call the “ Don’t Say Gay ” law.
The proposal could have huge tax implications for Disney, whose series of theme parks have over the decades transformed Orlando into one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations. And Democrats have warned that the move could cause local homeowners to get hit with big tax bills if they have to absorb bond debt from Disney — although such details are far from clear.
The measures, pushed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, comes as the governor battles with Disney after the company’s criticism of a new GOP law barring instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade as well as instruction that is not “age appropriate or developmentally appropriate.”
The bill would eliminate the Reedy Creek Improvement District, as the Disney government is known, as well as a handful of other similar districts by June 2023. The measure leaves room for the districts to be reestablished, with a Republican legislative leader signaling a likely restructuring of a 1967 deal that lawmakers struck with the company that allows it to provide services such as zoning, fire protection, utilities and infrastructure.
“By doing it this early, we have until next June or July to this put together, so we’re actually giving ourselves more time to be thoughtful,” Republican Senate President Wilton Simpson told reporters after the vote. “I don’t know how the end will come, but I know that this is a very worthy process that we’re taking and I think whatever comes out of it will be better than what we have today.”
Still, the move represents the latest blow in a culture war harnessed by DeSantis as he runs for reelection and bolsters himself as a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate through staunch opposition to liberal policies on race, gender and abortion.
“If Disney wants to pick a fight, they chose the wrong guy,” DeSantis wrote in a campaign fundraising email Wednesday. “As governor, I was elected to put the people of Florida first, and I will not allow a woke corporation based in California to run our state.”
Democrats, the minority party in the Legislature, have railed against the proposal as clear retaliation against a company that has been a major economic driver in the state.
“Let’s call this what it is, it’s the punitive, petulant political payback to a corporation who dared to say the emperor has no clothes, but if they behave this next election cycle, maybe we’ll put it back together,” said Sen. Gary M. Farmer, a Democrat.
Disney did not return an email seeking comment. The company is one of Florida’s biggest private employers and last year said it had more than 60,000 workers in the state. It is not immediately clear exactly how Disney or neighboring governments would be affected if the district was dissolved.
The push to punish Disney came after it announced it would suspend political donations in the state and said it was committed to supporting organizations working to oppose the state’s new law limiting sexual orientation or gender identify instruction in the classroom.
DeSantis and other Republicans have lashed out at Disney and other critics of the law, arguing that the policy is reasonable and that parents, not teachers, should be addressing such topics with children.
The creation of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, and the control it gave Disney over 27,000 acres (11,000 hectares) in Florida, was a crucial element in the company’s plans to build near Orlando in the 1960s. Company officials said they needed autonomy to plan a futuristic city along with the theme park. The city never materialized, however; instead, it morphed into the Epcot theme park.
The Florida House of Representatives is expected to take up the bill Thursday.
___
Associated Press writer Brendan Farrington contributed to this report
News
Terrence Ross gave rebuilding Magic veteran presence but will he return to Orlando?
By all accounts, Terrence Ross provided the rebuilding Orlando Magic with the ideal veteran presence during the 2021-22 season. But Ross has made one thing clear: He’d like to continue his career elsewhere.
Before the season ended, Ross told the Orlando Sentinel he expected to be traded in March 2021 when the Magic traded former franchise mainstays Nikola Vučević, Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier ahead of the trade deadline to launch a rebuild centered around younger talent.
A deal for Ross didn’t materialize and he finished the 2020-21 season in Orlando.
“They kind of were making that move already when they started trading the other guys,” Ross told the Orlando Sentinel. “They just didn’t get around to me. They told me that’s what they were planning to do with me.”
Ross, 31, entered the 2021-22 season as one of Orlando’s few veterans — along with Gary Harris and Robin Lopez — with most of the roster being comprised of players 24 years old or younger.
Early in the season, he had a prominent role in the rotation coming off the bench, averaging 10.6 points in 24.2 minutes in 51 of 60 games before the All-Star break.
Ross was among the few Magic players who was expected to be available for a trade ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline. It was reported by The Athletic, citing unnamed sources, that Orlando wanted draft capital — such as a first-round pick — for Ross.
When asked what he wanted heading into the deadline, Ross responded, “maybe, just like, a new beginning.”
Ross wasn’t traded and his role diminished after the break in light of the Magic prioritizing giving their younger players more opportunities to develop.
He played in 12 of the final 22 games, averaging 7.4 points in 17.9 minutes. Ross said he was told of the plan to scale backs his playing time, along with Harris’, in early March.
Ross finished the season averaging 10 points in 23 minutes — both of which were his lowest marks since the 2017-18 season when he was limited to 24 games because of a sprained medial collateral ligament in his right knee and a non-displaced fracture of his right tibial plateau.
His field goal percentage (39.7%) and 3-point percentage (29.2%) were career lows. Ross finished with a career-high 15.6 points in 29.3 minutes (46 games) in 2020-21.
Despite the diminished role, players and coaches said Ross continued to have a positive influence for the Magic.
“The great part about Terrence is he’s a pro,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “That’s the beauty of him. He understands exactly [happening], allowing some of these young guys to get the playing time and moving in and out of lineups, but he’s always kept himself ready. He always does a good job of communicating with myself, our staff and our players. He’s just been a pro. That’s what we’ve asked of him and he’s done that.”
Although he’s made it clear he’d like to be in a different situation, Ross said he hasn’t explicitly requested a trade.
He’s entering the last season of a 4-year, $54 million contract ($50 million guaranteed) he signed with the Magic during the 2019 offseason. Ross, who’s the longest-tenured Magic playing having been in Orlando since February 2017, has an $11.5 million salary for 2022-23 — about $1 million more than the projected standard mid-level exception ($10.3 million).
Unless he signs an extension — which is seemingly unlikely since it’d put a six-month trade hold on Ross — he’ll be an unrestricted free agent in the 2023 offseason.
“We’re definitely in different spots,” Ross said. “I feel like I’m a part of that old regime, and they’re going in a different direction. I don’t know what they’ve got in store for me. It’s hard to say. They don’t really let me know too much about what they’re doing so. I’m kind of here just along for the ride.”
When asked if he planned on having conversations with the Magic’s front office about wanting to be traded, Ross responded: “They know that. They’re well aware of that, so there’s no point. They’re going to do what they want to do regardless.”
Ross reiterated his desire to be in a different situation during a recent appearance on the Buckets podcast.
“They’re in a rebuild and I’m kind of past that stage,” Ross said. “If I was younger or on the contract before this, it’d be a different story. But I’ve kind of already done that. I’m 10 years in. Time is kind of going against me at this point. I don’t want to stay in another rebuild.
“It’s been great here. I’ve had fun. I’ve had my chance to be a part of something where it was me and a couple of other guys to take it as far as we could. We had some good runs. We had fun. But I’m ready to transition to something else.”
What kind of situation would Ross want to be in?
“At least being on a contender and just helping a team and bringing some of the knowledge I have of being a vet, Ross said on the Buckets podcast. “Coming off the bench and get buckets.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
911 calls released: NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins had run out of gas before he was struck and killed on I-595
Ellen Pompeo: ‘Hero’ Katherine Heigl was ‘ahead of her time’
The Benefits of a Price Quotation
Florida Senate passes bill to end Disney self-government
Terrence Ross gave rebuilding Magic veteran presence but will he return to Orlando?
Slowly but surely, Ravens changing offseason workout program; WR Rashod Bateman ‘excited to be healthy’ | NOTES
Internet Network Marketing – How To Prosper Using 3 Simple Steps
Booms shake St. Louis City and County from Ameren power project
Walz criticizes lawmakers for failing to reach deal on unemployment insurance tax fix
Data-Driven Marketing Starts With Data, Not Software
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Gold Cup triumph is another feather in Rachael Blackmore’s cap
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes