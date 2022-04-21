News
A 9-run 2nd dooms the Chicago White Sox in an 11-1 loss to the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of a doubleheader
Cleveland Guardians second baseman Gabriel Arias reached on a fielding error by shortstop Tim Anderson leading off the bottom of the second Wednesday at Progressive Field.
It was the start of a long — and disastrous — inning for the Chicago White Sox.
The next eight Guardians had hits, including All-Star third baseman José Ramírez’s grand slam. The Sox also committed a second error in the inning, their fourth of the game.
It wasn’t exactly the way a team wanted to start the first game of a doubleheader — or any game, for that matter. The Guardians scored nine runs in the inning and crushed the Sox 11-1 in Game 1 of a doubleheader.
Manager Tony La Russa took the blame afterward.
“I describe the beginning of the game where the manager didn’t get them ready to play,” he said. “I take the heat for that. And (then) we got better.”
Dallas Keuchel allowed 10 runs, eight earned, on 10 hits with one walk in one-plus innings. He exited after facing 11 batters in the second.
“There’s really nothing to say, to be honest with you,” Keuchel said. “Watched it back on film, wasn’t any better. So, move on.”
The defense had its roughest day of the young season. The four errors — three by Anderson — were a season high, eclipsing the three committed in Sunday’s 9-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“It’s a common problem — you have an off day and you have to push, and I didn’t push the club like I should have,” La Russa said. “I take the heat. We weren’t ready to play early, and it’s my job to get that done.
“The ironic thing was after the early sluggish play, there were about four or five really outstanding defensive plays on our side. That’s why I say look to me to get them ready to play and I didn’t do it.”
Poor weather led to postponements on Monday and Tuesday in what should have been the first two games of the series. The Sox were sluggish out of the gate Wednesday as the first two Guardians reached on throwing errors by Anderson and third baseman Jake Burger.
Keuchel limited the Guardians to one run in the first. But they strung together four straight singles after Arias reached on Anderson’s error in the second.
Ramírez’s slam, his fourth homer and second slam of the season, made it 7-0. Each batter in the Guardians’ starting lineup scored in the inning.
“Just when you’ve seen it all, you really haven’t,” Keuchel said. “It’s one of those things going in we were facing (Shane) Bieber and I knew it was going to be a pretty good fight, but I did some stuff that I wanted to do. But at the end of the day I can’t really think about it too much because it wasn’t like I was walking the world or inconsistent or anything like that.
“Lot of bloops, lot of ground-ball singles. I think I made two mistake pitches, one the cutter back to Ramirez.”
La Russa said Keuchel “deserved better.”
“The one thing he did outstanding, that first inning, that thing could have blown up, and he ended up just missing a double play for the run,” La Russa said. “I look forward to the next time he gets out there. He came out there with good stuff.”
Bieber allowed one run on four hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in six innings for the win.
Tanner Banks provided a highlight for the Sox, striking out two in four perfect innings in relief of Keuchel.
“Outstanding,” La Russa said of Banks.
La Russa was glad the team had the opportunity to get right back on the field for Game 2.
“It’s better to play again then to sit around and think about it all night long,” he said.
Keuchel will have to wait until next week for another opportunity.
“It’s one of these days you’d rather be a hitter because you get to swing it game after game,” Keuchel said. “I just have to sit here and wait till probably Tuesday (against the Kansas City Royals), day after the off day, so it will be another extended layoff. So we’ll see.”
News
As Roquan Smith gets acquainted with a new regime, he ‘absolutely’ wants to stay with the Chicago Bears long term
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith mostly skirted talk about a potential contract extension before a voluntary minicamp practice Wednesday at Halas Hall.
But he did provide one concrete answer when asked if he would like to stay in Chicago long term.
“Absolutely, yeah,” Smith said. “That’s my plan.”
As Smith enters the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, his role on the Bears defense under new coach Matt Eberflus is as important as ever. But how and when he and the Bears might get to a new deal is uncertain.
Smith revealed in August he doesn’t have an agent, but he has provided little update since then about whether he plans to hire one or, if not, how he’s preparing to negotiate his next contract. The NFLPA doesn’t list an agent for him as it does for most players.
Smith said Wednesday his main focus “is out on the field and doing what I have to do and bonding better with my boys.”
“It’s personal at the end of the day,” Smith said when asked about an agent. “All that business is more so my business upstairs. I’m confident we’ll get everything taken care of.”
Smith, selected with the No. 8 pick in the 2018 draft by former general manager Ryan Pace, is one of the most significant players on the roster new GM Ryan Poles inherited.
At the NFL owners meetings last month, Poles acknowledged extension talks with Smith are on his to-do list before the season starts. But Poles also said he could wait a bit for the new coaching staff, including Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams, to become acquainted with Smith.
“If he’s the guy that I think he is, (a new contract) is something we have to address,” Poles said. “He’s a really good linebacker, and in this defense with Matt and Alan, there’s a good chance he’s going to have a really good year. So …”
Smith is one of a few returning defensive starters on hand this week at the three-day voluntary minicamp, which the NFL allows for teams with new coaches. Safety Eddie Jackson, who missed Tuesday’s session, also practiced Wednesday.
When asked why he felt it was important to attend a voluntary camp, Smith said: “I’ll always be this way. I’m me and I’ll stand for what I believe in. And my job and what I believe in is showing up and doing what I have to do. I don’t focus on others or anything like that. I just know what I signed up for.”
His presence is helping him get to know new linebacker Nicholas Morrow — whom Smith described as down to earth, smart and good at communicating — and his new coaches.
Eberflus said he already thought “the world” of Smith before joining the Bears because they spent a day together during the 2018 draft process while Eberflus was the Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator. The Colts tested Smith on how he memorized defenses, and he impressed them with his retention rate.
Now Eberflus is seeing Smith’s quickness, athleticism and ability to catch the football up close during practices. And he’s setting big expectations.
“Playing inside linebacker for us is a huge role,” said Eberflus, who guided 2018 Colts draft pick Darius Leonard to three All-Pro seasons at linebacker. “(Brian) Urlacher and (Lance) Briggs were big components to the great defense that they’ve had here in the past, and that’s going to be no different. We’re looking for those same type of guys.
“We want a pair of guys in there that are really dominant and we’re going to work toward that. Roquan is in those plans, so we’re excited about where he is.”
Smith has been crucial to the Bears defense every season since he was drafted, totaling 524 tackles, 43 tackles for a loss, 14 sacks, 17 passes defended and five interceptions in 61 games.
But his leadership as Eberflus and his staff install a new defense and philosophy — especially after the departures of several veteran players — feels especially important this year.
Eberflus said he looks for positive, “get-it-done,” “yes-we-can” players as leaders.
“That means when they look at you, they say, ‘Yes we can,’” Eberflus said. “And that’s what he does. That’s the kind of guy he is and that’s the kind of attitude he exudes.”
Smith called it “a heck of an opportunity” to help usher in a new era.
“Obviously we’re resetting things and starting over fresh, new faces, new regime,” Smith said. “So it’s a great opportunity to be the face of the new regime, and doing whatever it takes to make this the best regime in Bears history, that’s my plan.”
Smith said he’s working on a lot of little things to improve upon a 2021 season in which he had 163 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, three sacks, three passes defended and an interception.
But it hasn’t been all work this offseason.
Smith typically approaches his interviews straight and serious, but he seemed excited Wednesday to talk about his recent international travels, which he posted about on Instagram.
His favorite stop was a hotel near Lucerne, Switzerland, called Bürgenstock Resort. He got a day pass to check it out but didn’t stay there because it was “pretty expensive.”
A reporter asked if Smith would be able to stay at the hotel after he signed a new contract, which got a laugh from the Bears linebacker.
“I think so,” he said. “I think so.”
When that return trip can be booked, however, is to be determined.
News
Parachute demo at Nats Park causes brief Capitol evacuation
By MICHAEL BALSAMO and ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Capitol was briefly evacuated Wednesday evening after police identified an aircraft that they said posed “a probable threat” — but the plane was actually carrying members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights, who then parachuted into Nationals Park for a pregame demonstration.
The alert from the U.S. Capitol Police sent congressional staffers fleeing from the Capitol and legislative building around 6:30 p.m.
The incident suggested a stunning communications failure between the military and the Capitol Police, all the more remarkable because of Washington’s focus on improving security since the January 6, 2021, attack on the building by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.
Many who work on Capitol Hill have remained on edge more than a year after hundreds of pro-Trump rioters pushed their way past overwhelmed police officers, broke through windows and doors and ransacked the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s electoral win.
In Wednesday’s incident, the aircraft, a twin-engine plane, took off from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland and had been circling inside heavily restricted airspace close to the Capitol when the alert was sent. Radar tracking data shows the plane, a De Havilland Twin Otter, remained clear of the prohibited airspace over the Capitol Building and other government complexes at all times. Air traffic control recordings capture the army plane coordinating its flight with the control tower at nearby Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
Investigators were still working to determine why the event wasn’t properly coordinated with law enforcement officials in Washington, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. Multiple federal agencies began scrambling officials as the plane circled overhead.
The capital region is defended by several surface-to-air missile sites, as well as military aircrews on round-the-clock alert. It did not appear that any of those systems were scrambled.
Officials believe, based on a preliminary review, the pilot may have not properly reported taking off or had appropriate clearance, the people said. They were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.
The plane landed back at Andrews around 6:50 p.m. after the parachuters descended into the middle of the field at Nationals Park. The stadium, home of the Washington Nationals baseball team, is a little more than a mile away from the U.S. Capitol.
Associated Press writers Mary Clare Jalonick and Alan Fram contributed to this report.
