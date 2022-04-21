A Wall Street Tribute to Katy Perry’s Song TGIF – Last Friday Night

Share Pin 0 Shares

Not long ago, I was on a road trip and it was late at night in the middle of nowhere, 200 miles from anywhere, or at least any city whose name you’d recognize, and it was 2 AM in the morning on a Weekend. That song by Katy Perry kept coming on the radio. I guess people kept requesting it, you know the one: “Last Friday Night!”

Anyway for some reason this silly song got stuck in my head, you know how songs do that. If you don’t know the song, go to YouTube and watch the video so you understand what I am talking about.

So, I got to thinking about the whole idea of the song; “next Friday night, we are going to do it all again,” and then considered Billy Joel’s song “We Didn’t Start the Fire” and then I thought, maybe I should put some lyrics about Wall Street to the Katy Perry Song, who knows maybe I’ll do a viral video of it once I am completed. Below are some lyrics I came up with – see what you think of it?

Last Week’s Stock Market

Should Have Bought American Fund



Should Have Known the Market Would Run

Europe’s Derivative Tax Declared



How Could Anyone Have Dared

It’s Like No Body Cared

God Help My 201 (k)



Statement Came in the Mail Today

Have Them Piled Up In the Den



Seems I can Never Win!

Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi Scheme



What Does It All Mean?

Chorus – Last Week’s Market – Next Week We Are Going to Do It All Again

Nuclear Weapons in Iran



Huge Earthquake in Japan

Arab Spring is in the Air



Stock Prices Do Not Care

Oil Prices Out of Hand



Gaddafi Buried in the Sand

Stock Markets in the Tank



Let’s Blame the Ben Bern Naank

Gold Blasting Up Oh My



Cramer Says to Sell, No Buy



No, Sell, Sell, Sell

Oh Hell!

Chorus – Last Week’s Market – Next Week We Are Going to Do It All Again

Greece Crisis Can’t Be Saved



Mass Rioters Won’t Behave

Naked Traders in the Dark



Wall Street’ers Occupying Park

MF Can’t Find the Cash



Had a High Frequency Crash

Eurozone too Big to Fail



Nothing Left to Bail

Obama Promises More Jobs



Banking Dealing with Frank-Dobbs

Chorus – Last Week’s Market – Next Week We Are Going to Do It All Again

Oh, Last Week – Next Week We Are Going to Do It All Again