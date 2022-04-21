Blockchain
ADADemon: The In-depth Views on It
The introduction of play-to-earn games into the cryptocurrency and online gaming industries was a welcome development. Players cherish the opportunity to earn while entertaining themselves with their favourite games.
However, many players and crypto enthusiasts are discouraged by some of the challenges such as substandard games, lack of transparency, and several others that make the P2E subsector uninteresting.
ADADemon is the newest member of the P2E community and was created to address these challenges and offer players a golden opportunity to play on the best platform and earn.
About ADADemon
ADA Demon is the pioneer play-to-earn MetaVerse-based ecosystem on one of the leading blockchains – CardanoBlockchain. The first in-depth P2E platform is inspired by the Greek underworld it is themed after.
By introducing a P2E system into the virtual world, ADA Demon is setting the pace in the MetaVerse for game and crypto lovers. It combines entertainment with business, a win-win situation for ADA Demon and its users.
ADA Demon offers entertaining adventure games where players assume the roles of estranged spirits and are mandated to beseech gods, plan their escape from the Greek hell, and battle monsters.
As a part of its efforts to revolutionize the gaming industry, it integrates blockchain and offers players benefits that are lacking on other platforms such as interoperability to non-crypto and crypto lovers, monetization, and digital scarcity, among others.
In recognition of the importance of players to the project, ADA Demon compensates players accordingly, even if they lose a game. The transparency customer-first approach will have a positive impact on players and the project itself.
$AGONY Token
$AGONY is ADA Demon’s utility token. Gamers can use it to develop their virtual worlds on the Cardano network and commercialize them. It is also used to evaluate each game’s value and as a mechanism for purchase and exchange.
The token is fungible, meaning that you can move or trade it freely while using any of the network’s array of service chains.
The token is an integral part of the ADA Demon project and is designed to connect to the platform and its overall value.
All trading transactions on the platform are conducted with $AGONY tokens. Gamers may trade the game tokens according to their preferences. These transactions will be done at the item exchange and allow gamers to utilize the $AGONY token fully.
You can also use the token to pay for services or goods. Gamers may exchange them for goods and services as well. The project creators allow users to trade their assets for the tokens because they represent the ecosystem’s entire values and are thereby the ultimate asset.
Vesting Period
$AGONY token has a vesting period of 3 weeks. At the expiration of this period, the tokens will be distributed to presale investors whose vesting period starts immediately the presale is over. Presale participants will get double their tokens as rewards for their efforts.
For improved functionality of the token economy, investors are advised to retain most of their tokens. Locked tokens allow the ADA Demon team to understand the token’s worth better while it forbids developers from disposing of their tokens as soon as trading commences. That safeguards holders’ and investors’ interests.
Decentralized Exchange
ADA Demon’s goals don’t stop at merely creating a metaverse, it aims to create a fully dependent financial ecosystem, and that aim isn’t possible without a Decentralized Exchange(DEX) powering that ecosystem. Trading, Yield Farming, Staking services, etc will also be available to users and partners alike.
Demon DEX will be the Automated Market Maker (AMM) and a Decentralized trading platform (DEX) within ADA Demon, with two ways to access it.
The first way would be physical, through a PC or Mobile device, like normal DEXs, while the second way would purely be virtual and in-game, with a more immersive experience.
The Virtual in-game marketplace would have a lot of similarities to normal real-life marketplaces, but only with everything being handled by “Merchant Bots” powered by smart contracts.
A player could zip into a marketplace and do more than buy and sell tokens, he/she would also have access to amenities such as clothing, weapons, and special items in the form of NFTs.
With this concept already in motion, ADA Demon would become a leader in the DeFi market, since it would be the first of its type.
While the DEX will be compatible with major Blockchains, it’ll tend to have its focus on blockchain-based gaming initiatives. Exchange commissions and liquidity pool incentives will also be given to contributors on the decentralized platform.
DeFi Loans
ADA Demon would have an integrated DeFi loan service. When borrowing money, borrowers utilize digital assets as collateral, in a similar way that they would use real estate or a vehicle as collateral for a mortgage or auto loan.
This aspect would also be similar to the Demon DEX, as characters would be able to visit a virtual DeFi loan location and conduct their transactions there.
You won’t have to go through a credit check to acquire a loan, which could be a good choice for people who don’t have the best credit histories. With a crypto-backed loan, you may be able to get a better rate than you would with a traditional personal loan.
The team behind ADA Demon is very dedicated to making its vision a reality, as this would take the technology a step further into human advancement.
Roadmap
Q2:
- Website design and launch.
- Social media setup.
- Awareness creation to attract early investors/adopters.
- Smart contract creation.
- Private seed sale.
- Presale.
- Marketing and development.
- CoinMarketCap and Coingecko listing.
- Token listing on major Cardano-based exchanges e.g Minswap, Muesliswap, Adaswap, Ergodex, Sundeaswap, and more.
Q3:
- Security audit.
- AMA and interview sessions with the team.
- ADA Demon NFT mint.
- Beta rating system.
- Leader board development.
- Early player rewards.
- Video game distribution.
- Game developer templates and tutorials.
Q4
- Cross-chain bridge.
- Staking rewards.
- ADA Demon DEX/AMM.
- Maninet ADA Demon staking/liquidity mining.
- Liquidity mining.
- ADA Demon wallet.
Conclusion
ADA Demon is not a regular play-to-earn platform. Its awesome features ensure that players can improve their financial status while entertaining themselves. It has a mechanism that helps them overcome most of the challenges plaguing other platforms while helping them monetize their skills.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Technicals Suggest Bulls Aim Sharp Move Above $42K
Bitcoin climbed further above the $42,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC is showing positive signs and might rally further above $42,200.
- Bitcoin remained well supported above the $41,000 and $41,100 levels.
- The price is now trading above $41,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $41,050 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair might start a strong upward move if it settles above the $42,000 resistance zone.
Bitcoin Price Gains Pace
Bitcoin price extended increase above the $41,500 resistance zone. BTC even cleared the $42,000 resistance zone and settled above the 100 hourly simple moving average.
A high was formed near $42,235 before the price started a downside correction. There was a move below the $41,500 pivot level. The price even spiked below the $41,000 level, but it found support near the $40,900 level.
A fresh base was formed and the price is now back above $41,500. Bitcoin climbed above the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $42,235 swing high to $40,900 low. It is now trading above $41,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $41,725USD pair. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $41,725 level.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The 61.8% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $42,235 swing high to $40,900 low is also near the $41,725 level. The next key resistance could be $42,000. To start a strong upward move, the price must settle above the $42,000 zone and then clear $42,230. If the bulls succeed, the price could rise towards the $43,200 resistance zone.
Dips Supported in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $42,000 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $41,250 level.
The next major support is seen near the $41,000 level and the trend line zone. A downside break below the trend line might send the price to $40,750 or the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $41,250, followed by $41,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $41,725, $42,000 and $42,500.
Blockchain
Did Vitalik Buterin Signed Up For This Subsocial Web3 Feature?
Vitalik Buterin, the inventor of Ethereum, was one of the first users to sign up for the Subsocial’s Dotsama Domains. At least, someone registered the domain vitalik.web3 on the platform. Via their official Twitter handle, Subsocial welcomed Buterin as they celebrated a new milestone for the platform.
Related Reading | Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Welcomes Another Crypto Winter
Welcome to Subsocial @VitalikButerin 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/7orYlmbmRT
— Subsocial (@SubsocialChain) April 19, 2022
Supported by Polkadot, Subsocial is a suite of substrate pallets with a web user interface, per their official website. The platform enables users to launch their own decentralized social media network.
In that sense, Subsocial describes itself as “a platform for building social networks”. The user under the Vitalik Buterin domain will be able to use it for Polkadot and the Kusama ecosystem.
What Vitalik Buterin Can Do With A Dotsama Domain
Similar to the Ethereum Name Service (ENS), these features enable users to own their domain and redirect it “anywhere”, integrated with Subsocial decentralized applications (dApps), or any Dotsama dApp.
In that way, the user can be easy to find across the entire ecosystem and have more control over their data. The team behind Subsocial said:
Having a single username across hundreds of social dapps will be very convenient, and the consistency would help people to find you on any app. We built a workaround for a non-existent centralized Web2 .sub TLD, and acquired sub.id domain name to redirect Web3 subdomains for all of the Dotsama Domains usernames.
The domains can vary from user to user, some can use the .polka, .ksm, .sub, .movr, or others. SUB holders will have access to 3 different domains.
In addition, the platform claimed to be working on a feature that will enable Web3 creators to monetize their work. Similar to how OnlyFans, Patreon, and other websites operate but are powered by Subsocial’s decentralized platforms.
Vitalik Buterin And The Social Media Debate
Social media has come under the spotlight lately as Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk made Twitter shareholders a multi-billion offer to take over the platform. This has been a cause for controversy in the crypto community as some users believe Musk would “save” the platform, and others that it could “ruin” it.
The inventor of Ethereum weighed in on this debate. Via his personal Twitter account, he said the following:
Don’t oppose Elon running twitter (at least compared to status quo), but I do disagree with the more generalized enthusiasm for wealthy people/orgs hostile-takeovering social media firms. That could easily go *very* wrong (e.g. imagine an ethically-challenged foreign gov doing it)
Related Reading | The Weird Relationship Between Ethereum’s Price And Vitalik Buterin
At the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $3,000 with sideways movement on the 4-hour chart.
Blockchain
Golden Ark to Debut its World’s First Metaverse on 4/20
Los Angeles, USA/California, 20th April, 2022, Chainwire
Golden Ark is launching the first-ever Alpha Version of Metaverse platform targeting the crypto community. The platform aims to bring to the participants everything they want and need to do. From social networking to social gaming, finding different dispensaries in Ark City, and obtaining wearable 420-related items, such as t-shirts and accessories from Golden Ark Stores, growing digital plants and exchanging it for real products in Seed Horizons, members have much to look forward to within the community.
The launch of Alpha Version of the Golden Ark Metaverse is scheduled for 4/20, right on the day of the big holiday for 420 community members. When users access the Golden Ark Metaverse, they enter The Ark Tree that holds all of the accessible spaces users can navigate.
From this tree that users can teleport to the Ark City, a fully navigable urban landscape and the capital of the Golden Ark metaverse, Seed Horizons, a universe where users can cultivate and monetize their own virtual farms, or the Lounge Zone, a communal space for users to socialize, smoke, or show off their latest NFTs. Residents can hop on an Arcade machine to play Skunktastic Voyage, an exciting arcade game with a play to earn and earn to burn strategy that rewards users with tokens that can be redeemed at another key destination – Golden Ark Stores.
As residents explore and play within the Golden Ark metaverse, they’ll have multiple opportunities to earn tokens that they can redeem at any Golden Ark Store. Store merchandise includes NFTs for user avatars, collectibles, and seeds for user-managed farms, as well as actual products that can be shipped. Players can journey through each world for hours or strategically gamify their experience with Golden Ark’s play to earn and earn to burn reward structure. Golden Ark will be the metaverse’s hub for crypto enthusiasts around the globe.
The Alpha Version will be available on 4/20 at 4:20 PM, PST.
Dive into Alpha Version of Metaverse at goldenark.com.
About Golden Ark
Golden Ark is a team of California’s leading blockchain developers, who aimed to move the crypto-community to another dimension. Golden Ark has developed one of the most unique, decentralized entertainment ecosystems ever. Combining the interests of billions of crypto enthusiasts, social media users, and online gamers throughout the world, this ecosystem can support a special social and entertainment hub that effectively bridges the digital and physical worlds.
Twitter: twitter.com/goldenark420
Instagram: instagram.com/GoldenArk420
Discord: discord.com/invite/GkCJsb6Yj6
Contacts
ADADemon: The In-depth Views on It
Payday Loans For Bad Credit – A Solution For Good People With Urgent Financial Matters
Chicago Bulls even their 1st-round series vs. the Milwaukee Bucks with a 114-110 Game 2 win behind DeMar DeRozan’s 41 points
Why You Need Life Insurance Money
When Will The Fed Increase Interest Rates?
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani perfect through 5 innings, then gives up 6th-inning single to former Halos’ catcher
20 Reasons To Lease Equipment
Most Popular Investment Questions!
‘Masked Singer’ judge walks off after Rudy Giuliani revealed as contestant
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Salary will increase with the new formula in the next pay commission, know what it is
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Gold Cup triumph is another feather in Rachael Blackmore’s cap
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes