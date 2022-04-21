News
Adrien Hunou scores as Loons beat Madison in U.S. Open Cup
Adrien Hunou appears to be heating up.
Minnesota United’s most-expensive player has found it tough to earn playing time in the club’s MLS games this season, but has now scored in consecutive games. His header provided the initial separation in Loons’ 2-0 win over Forward Madison in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup at a blustry and rainy Breese Stevens Field in Madison, Wis.
After he was unable to score on a few chances in the first half, Hunou scored at the back post off a corner kick from Joseph Rosales in the 51st minute. It followed the Frenchman’s tap-in during a win for the club’s developmental team, MNUFC2, on Sunday.
The Loons are 5-3 in the national tournament during its MLS era and have not lost to lower-level competition, beating FC Cincinnati before the joined MLS on penalty kicks in 2018 and trouncing New Mexico United 6-1 in a quarterfinal in 2019.
Minnesota will find its fourth-round opponent and location in a draw at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The Loons dominated possession and peppered in half chances against the Flamingos, which play two levels below MLS in USL League One. But goalkeeper Phil Breno had a few saves but nothing all that challenging.
MNUFC manager Adrian Heath has been looking for more quality on set pieces and he got it with Hunou’s goal and Brent Kallman’s header goal off another corner in the 83rd minute.
Hunou started as a central attacking midfielder underneath striker Abu Danladi, and Hunou had the best scoring chances of the first half, including a point-blank chance stopped by Breno in the 17th minute and a header off a recycled corner from Rosales, but it traveled just wide in the 35th.
Heath said Tuesday a handful of key players would not make the trip to Wisconsin and he started an entirely new starting XI from the 3-1 win over Colorado on Saturday. The list of absences from the bench included seven regular starters: attackers Emanuel Reynoso and Robin Lod, midfielder Wil Trapp and Kervin Arriaga, defenders Michael Boxall and Bakaye Dibassy and goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair.
The squad rotation led to center back Nabi Kibunguchy, a 2021 first-round draft pick, making his first start in a competitive start for Minnesota. Aziel Jackson subbed on for his first appearance with the Loons first team. And Chase Gasper made his 2022 debut after a preseason concussion and a month’s stay in the MLS treatment program.
Joey Gallo left out of Yankees’ starting lineup Wednesday
DETROIT — Joey Gallo was out of the lineup Wednesday after going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts on Tuesday night.
“I mean, whatever’s best for the team. I know I haven’t been getting great results right now,” Gallo said before the Yankees took on the Tigers at Comerica Park. “It’s part of the process of playing the full season and whatnot. There’s guys playing really well, helping us win games. So I think that it’s more important that these guys are gonna help us win and while I’m figuring it out.”
Gallo had four hits through 11 games — all of them singles. He walked six times and struck out 15 times in 33 at-bats this season.
He’s slashed .121/.256/.121 with a .378 OPS so far this season.
Gallo has struggled since being traded to the Yankees from the Rangers at last year’s deadline. In 58 games last season, Gallo slashed .160/.303/.404 with 13 homers in 118 at-bats. He struck out 88 times as a Yankee and 213 times overall in 2021.
Aaron Boone said the Yankees expect Gallo to get on base and hit for power. Right now he’s not doing either.
He spent Wednesday in the cages “working his (butt) off,” according to first-year hitting coach Dillon Lawson, who’s actually encouraged by what Gallo so far this year. Lawson even used Gallo as an example of how the Yankees’ offense is ready to break out.
“Look at what Joey Gallo is doing to pitches in the strike zone,” Lawson said. “Where it’s not his typical MO, where he just hits balls hard, but how frequently he’s hitting balls right now is something that he’s done in the past, and he’s always had results come with it. And so right now, that would be one of those things that shows itself before the results. Where his contact rate on strikes right now is it’s major league average. It isn’t like he’s swinging and missing 10% more or 20% more… like you might see in a normal cold streak for a player.
“He’s doing a great job of making contact and when he does make contact, it’s hard contact,” Lawson continued. “It’s just right at an infielder or it’s right at an outfielder or he hits a ball that isn’t out for the first time in 131 balls like it ‘s been in the past.”
Gallo is an extreme example of the Yankees’ offensive struggles. They went into Wednesday night’s game: 26th in the majors in runs scored (34); 20th in OPS (.657); 24th in slugging (.346); 27th in hitting with runners in scoring position (.208); and 27th in hitting with RISP and two outs (.100).
“We are all trying to settle in and so I fully expect the offensive outburst with runs to show itself,” Lawson said. “But I think if you look at a lot of the process, the way that guys are going about at bats, the things that happen right before the results show themselves, all of those things are really going well. So some of the things that the lack of the runs crossing surprised me and given the fact that the hitters are as prepared as they are and they have good approaches at the plate, and then even some of the stuff where it’s like quality contact without the ball finding green grass.
“So I’m looking forward to the offensive outbursts, but I’m really excited about the process that guys have gone through, up to this point.”
GOOD TO GO
Without delving into the personal medical history of his players, Boone confirmed again that he expects the Yankees to have a full roster when they head to Toronto on May 1.
Unvaccinated players were given an exemption last year to travel to Canada and play the Blue Jays at the end of the 2021 season. That exemption expired in January and was not renewed. No foreigners are allowed to travel to Canada without being fully vaccinated.
()
Maple Grove police: Suspect in fatal road rage shooting surrenders; 40-mile dispute began in St. Cloud
The suspect in a road rage shooting that left one man dead last weekend surrendered to authorities Wednesday, officials say.
The suspect, a 30-year-old man who has not been charged, turned himself in to the Maple Grove Police Department, which transferred him to the Hennepin County Jail, according to a news release issued by Maple Grove police. The news release did not name the suspect.
William Floyd Haire, 61, of Buffalo, Minn., was fatally shot Sunday afternoon after being involved in an altercation with another motorist as he was driving from St. Cloud to the Twin Cities, the news release said. Police said the dispute played out over more than 40 miles.
Police said the shooting took place around 3 p.m. in the area of Hennepin County Road 30 and Garland Lane North. Officers found the injured Haire in a car off the roadway near Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway.
He died at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 763-494-6246.
MN Senate bonding chair looks to ‘fix what we own,’ not build new
Don’t expect to see a lot of “shiny new buildings” in the Minnesota Senate’s state construction bill this year.
Senate Capital Investment Committee Chair Tom Bakk, an independent from Cook, made that clear Wednesday when he launched a series of hearings on $5.5 billion in building requests from state agencies and local governments.
Bakk said he plans to focus on repairing and maintaining the buildings and lands that the state already owns.
“Asset preservation is my top priority,” he said in an interview before the hearing. “Just nuts and bolts. … Let’s fix what we own.”
For too long, he said, lawmakers have failed to provide the dollars needed to keep the state’s infrastructure in good repair.
Legislators start with good intentions, he said, but soon members start sticking their pet projects in what’s called the “bonding bill,” and the “preservation numbers shrink. Then every bonding cycle we fall further and further behind.”
Explainer: Minnesota has a big budget surplus. So why borrow for infrastructure?
That perception was reinforced at the hearing as officials from the University of Minnesota, the Minnesota State higher education system, the Department of Natural Resources and Corrections Department formally presented their infrastructure requests to the committee.
Both the U and Minnesota State officials said “higher education asset preservation and replacement” is their No. 1 priority. The U asked for $200 million for repairs and improvements this year and Minnesota State requested $150 million.
Mike Berthelsen, the U’s vice president for university services, said more than half that system’s buildings are over 50 years old. Minnesota State Associate Vice Chancellor Brian Yolitz said two-thirds of their facilities are more than 40 years old, and the backlog of maintenance on them has grown by 63 percent in the last 10 years.
“In a nutshell, it’s about keeping our campuses warm, safe, dry and current,” Yolitz said.
Bakk shared their goals. In order to free up money for upgrading their facilities, he said, “I’m not interested in new square footage for college campuses.”
Higher education is changing with more courses offered online or in hybrid settings, he continued. “We won’t need as much classroom space.”
Bakk said his emphasis on preserving existing infrastructure will be a “hard sell. … It’s not as sexy as building new buildings and doing ribbon cuttings, but I think it’s time to get caught up.”
This was only the second Senate bonding committee hearing this year. The first was simply a review of Gov. Tim Walz’s request for a record $2.7 billion for infrastructure projects.
Leaders of the Senate Republican majority said that’s too expensive, but they have not yet set a spending target for the bonding committee.
DFL PROPOSAL COMING
In the DFL-controlled House, leaders said they’d be willing to spend even more. But it takes a three-fifths supermajority in both houses to pass bonding bills. So House Republicans and Senate DFLers have the power to help shape the final bills.
The House bonding committee has held hearings on dozens of bonding requests this session.
“Our committee will be unveiling its proposal soon after the (Easter/Passover) break,” House Capital Investment Committee Chair Fue Lee, DFL-Minneapolis, said in a statement last week, “and we plan to make use of the state bond rating and interest rates to bring forward a robust bonding bill that doesn’t let this opportunity pass us by but delivers for Minnesotans.”
Bakk said he has talked to House and Senate leaders of both parties about passing a bonding bill and thinks it will get done this year.
State agencies requested $4.2 billion for infrastructure projects this year, and more than 400 cities, counties and nonprofit organizations asked for another $1.2 billion.
They never get all they wish for. Over the past decade, bonding bills have averaged $775 million in even-numbered years like this one and $220 million in odd-numbered ones.
