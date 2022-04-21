Advantages and Disadvantages of Contributory and Non-Contributory Group Plans

Most people have run into a financial situation that requires urgent attention at one time or another. It might be an emergency car repair or a past due electric bill. Many of these people do not have a savings to draw from and do not have a favorable credit, making the options available to resolve financial emergencies very slim. Payday loans for bad credit can be a practical consideration for people facing this predicament.

The advertising slogan “Bad Credit? No Problem!” is plastered on almost every cash advance site on the web. The reason for that is… its true! “No credit check” is one thing that makes payday loans so tempting to so many people. You can put some much needed cash in your pocket and your creditors will never know, unless you default on the loan. Most cash advance lenders don’t even pull a credit report during the approval process. They consider stable employment and a verifiable income your credit.

A payday loan is a “cash advance” on your next paycheck, so in a sense it eliminates the need for a credit check to verify that you pay your bills on time. You’re obviously experiencing some form of financial difficulty or you would not be considering this type of short term loan. So, the difficult financial background that would be reflected on your credit report does not become a factor. Many lenders require payroll direct deposit for approval because it allows them to electronically retrieve their loan payment with more certainty and less chance of default.

The best part about getting a payday loan with no credit check is that you will not be punished for having financial issues in the past. That is, the same two people applying for the same loan amount will be charged the same rate regardless of their credit history. At some point in our lives, most of us have heard, “if your credit score was higher we could offer you a lower rate on your loan”. Those words will never be spoken when applying for an advance in your pay. Since a cash advance is meant for emergency money situations as opposed to long term loan payments, some of the factors that come into play for other types of loans are not even considered during the payday loan approval process.

Although your credit report is not usually taken into consideration during the approval stage of your cash advance, it may be factor if you default on your payday loan. Many payday loan companies report delinquencies to the credit bureaus. This reporting may lead to negative consequences on the accounts you have that take your credit score into consideration. The delinquent payday loan will usually be reported as “in collections,” or as an unrecoverable amount, and can stay on your credit report for seven years.

It’s important to be smart and responsible when obtaining a cash advance. Only borrow what you absolutely need and budget your money so repayment will not put you further behind. Try to leave a cushion for your daily expenses on the week your loan comes due. Many people are already facing dire straits when applying for a payday loan, but you cannot get caught up in the ease of getting the loan. Taking out multiple payday loans or borrowing a higher amount than you actually need simply because it is available to you is unwise. You must be conscientious about your budget and do your best to make good use of your cash advance without putting yourself in a worse financial position.

Most people encounter a financial emergency at one time or another and many of these people have had a difficult financial history. That much is understood in the short term lending business. A good person can have bad credit and still have the need for a payday loan to help them pay an overdue electricity bill. That is why short term lending companies offer you a quick and easy cash advance with no credit checks. In return for that convenience, you agree to pay the loan on your next pay date. It really is that simple if you borrow only what you can afford to payback.