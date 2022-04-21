Finance
Advantages and Disadvantages of Contributory and Non-Contributory Group Plans
As we mentioned in previous article, many corporations offer competitive packages, and that’s even a strategy in hiring and retaining employees. These competitive packages include group insurance to plans that provide individual retirement accounts or traditional registered pension plans, etc. In this article, we will discuss the advantage and disadvantage of contributory and non-contributory in group insurance plan.
I. Contributory Plan
Under this type of plan, employees contribute a portion of group insurance premium.
1. Advantages of contribution plan includes
a) Premium contributed by employees increasing over all premium resulting in more comprehensive group insurance plan.
b) the employees have their choices of choosing better group plans
c) Eliminate some excessive claims, which creates high experience ratios causing increase of premium when group plan come to be renewed.
d) In Canada, if the employees pay health care premiums and the premium exceeds 3% of their taxable income for the year, 17% of the amount in excess of the 3% will be returned as a tax credit.
2. Disadvantage
Employees must pay portion of their share of premium out taxable income.
II. Non contributory plan
Under this type of plan, no contributions are required of the employees, all group insurance premium are paid by employer.
1. Advantages
a) Employees do not contribute to the plan cost therefore, lower paid employees can participate in the same level of care as the more highly paid employees.
b) Most of employer paid all group insurance has lower administration costs and easy to install and maintain.
c) Premiums are tax deductible for the employer and only the life insurance premiums are a taxable benefit to the employee.
d) All employees are automatically covered.
2. Disadvantages
a) Plan usually not as comprehensive as contributory plan
b) Benefits received as payments under short term and long term disability group plan are taxable to the employee.
c) Premium paid on behalf of employees may be added to the taxable income.
I hope this information will help. If you need more information, you can read the complete series of the above subject at my home page:
Payday Loans For Bad Credit – A Solution For Good People With Urgent Financial Matters
Most people have run into a financial situation that requires urgent attention at one time or another. It might be an emergency car repair or a past due electric bill. Many of these people do not have a savings to draw from and do not have a favorable credit, making the options available to resolve financial emergencies very slim. Payday loans for bad credit can be a practical consideration for people facing this predicament.
The advertising slogan “Bad Credit? No Problem!” is plastered on almost every cash advance site on the web. The reason for that is… its true! “No credit check” is one thing that makes payday loans so tempting to so many people. You can put some much needed cash in your pocket and your creditors will never know, unless you default on the loan. Most cash advance lenders don’t even pull a credit report during the approval process. They consider stable employment and a verifiable income your credit.
A payday loan is a “cash advance” on your next paycheck, so in a sense it eliminates the need for a credit check to verify that you pay your bills on time. You’re obviously experiencing some form of financial difficulty or you would not be considering this type of short term loan. So, the difficult financial background that would be reflected on your credit report does not become a factor. Many lenders require payroll direct deposit for approval because it allows them to electronically retrieve their loan payment with more certainty and less chance of default.
The best part about getting a payday loan with no credit check is that you will not be punished for having financial issues in the past. That is, the same two people applying for the same loan amount will be charged the same rate regardless of their credit history. At some point in our lives, most of us have heard, “if your credit score was higher we could offer you a lower rate on your loan”. Those words will never be spoken when applying for an advance in your pay. Since a cash advance is meant for emergency money situations as opposed to long term loan payments, some of the factors that come into play for other types of loans are not even considered during the payday loan approval process.
Although your credit report is not usually taken into consideration during the approval stage of your cash advance, it may be factor if you default on your payday loan. Many payday loan companies report delinquencies to the credit bureaus. This reporting may lead to negative consequences on the accounts you have that take your credit score into consideration. The delinquent payday loan will usually be reported as “in collections,” or as an unrecoverable amount, and can stay on your credit report for seven years.
It’s important to be smart and responsible when obtaining a cash advance. Only borrow what you absolutely need and budget your money so repayment will not put you further behind. Try to leave a cushion for your daily expenses on the week your loan comes due. Many people are already facing dire straits when applying for a payday loan, but you cannot get caught up in the ease of getting the loan. Taking out multiple payday loans or borrowing a higher amount than you actually need simply because it is available to you is unwise. You must be conscientious about your budget and do your best to make good use of your cash advance without putting yourself in a worse financial position.
Most people encounter a financial emergency at one time or another and many of these people have had a difficult financial history. That much is understood in the short term lending business. A good person can have bad credit and still have the need for a payday loan to help them pay an overdue electricity bill. That is why short term lending companies offer you a quick and easy cash advance with no credit checks. In return for that convenience, you agree to pay the loan on your next pay date. It really is that simple if you borrow only what you can afford to payback.
Why You Need Life Insurance Money
Life is full of uncertainties and we have no idea what it has in place for us. From married couples with kids to childless couples to singles, no one is immune from the unwanted events of life. For this reason, life insurance is crucial for any sound financial plan. Life insurance guarantees you and your loved one’s financial stability and therefore should not be overlooked by any chance. There are different types of life insurance policies in the market today. With the many available options, it is certainly confusing to pick the best insurance however. My advice for you would be, choose a cheap life insurance plan that best suits your future goals.
Below are 5 important reasons why you need life insurance irrespective of your age.
1. To help service your debts.
Life insurance can be used to pay off your credit card debts, mortgages, tuition fee among other debts. Let’s face it, we have no control over the uncertainties of life or the unforeseen occurrences. Take for instance that you’ve secured yourself a study loan or a business loan to help you grow your business and unfortunately you die before repaying the debt. This may create more burdens for you family and loved ones who are already mourning your death and worst still, struggling to raise your funeral expenses. To avoid this extra burden therefore, you should consider buying an insurance plan early in life.
2. You get to leave some inheritance for your kids and spouse.
Buying a life insurance plan from a reputable and reliable insurance company ensures that your kids get to benefit from inheriting your lifetime savings. It will help you leave a legacy for making extra wealth for your loved ones. This inheritance can help to pay off your kids’ higher education tuition fee or paying off other emergency demands that may crop up as your family gets its financial footing.
3. You benefit from “accelerated benefits”.
Most couples have got each for support in case of financial crisis. For a single person however, it’s more likely that you have no other source of funding except from your own personal resources. This can greatly inconvenience you in case of a sudden major illness. Thanks to most insurance policies sold today, they have provisions that speed up a huge percentage of the death benefit in case you are diagnosed of a terminal condition. These acquired benefits can be used to pay for the expensive medications.
4. Provides financial security for your loved ones.
As a loving, caring and responsible parent, you need to make sure that your kids are well taken care of when left behind. Additional coverage is therefore paramount while you have kids at home. Definitely no amount of cash could replace someone, but it would bring you peace of mind knowing that you have left you kids with some cash to boost them. It is the last thing which you should help your kids with while you still can.
5. Charitable giving
In case you are single and have no debt or family obligations, your permanent life insurance can be used to fund charitable organizations. Look at it as your final good deed before your send off. You could touch a soul or change someone’s life for good with a cheap insurance plan from a certified insurance company and they will live to remember you even after you are gone.
When Will The Fed Increase Interest Rates?
It seems the bench line of the unemployment rate has been downgraded in favor of actual inflation. This approach has caused some uncertainty in the real estate markets for the following reasons:
1) The Fed always runs the risk of getting it wrong, as it might constitute either too early or too late a move. To minimize any adverse impact, they create frameworks with policy objectives that are linked to intermediate targets. This does not eliminate uncertainty, but it at least reduces it as to how the Fed will react to future events. This reaction function cannot, and should not be, cast in stone, as the links from intermediate targets to policy goals are themselves uncertain and subject to change.
2) The Fed’s mandate is to create maximum employment with stable prices, which they define as 2% inflation. Fed officials have argued that they can’t wait for actual inflation to breach the 2% level, given the long and variable lags from policy to prices. As a result, they have often indicated that they will look out for signals of future inflation, the first being the unemployment rate, and use this as the intermediate target for setting rates.
According to economist Robert Stammers, interest rates, especially the rates on interbank exchanges have a profound effect on the value of income-producing real estate. Because the influence of interest rates on an individual’s ability to purchase residential properties is so profound, many people incorrectly assume that the only deciding factor is in the mortgage rate. However, mortgage rates are a major factor for influencing property values. Because interest rates also affect capital flows, the supply and demand for capital and investors’ required rates of return on investment, interest rates will drive property prices in a variety of ways.
Economist Stammers go on to say to understand how government-influenced interest rates, capital flows and financing rates affect property values, you should have a basic understanding of the income approach to real estate values. The income approach provided by appraisers of income rental properties is the discounted cash flow analysis.
In simple terms, the valuation starts by forecasting property income, which takes the form of anticipated rental income. Then, by taking all property-level costs, including the financing cost, the analyst arrives at the net operating income (NOI), or cash flow remaining after all operating expenses.
By subtracting all capital costs, as well as any investment capital to maintain or repair the property and other non-property-specific expenses from NOI, the result is the net cash flow available to investors. By discounting the cash flow stream for a given investment period, the property value is determined.
Demand for real estate is related to changes in affordability. The fewer people able to purchase homes, the greater the demand for rentals and vice versa. Another important factor affecting supply and demand is the availability and cost of mortgage money. Interest rates play an important role in determining demand.
In the final analysis, w still believe that Fed action will take place during the coming winter season.
