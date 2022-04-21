Finance
Alternative Sources of Finance for Uganda: Pearl Capital Partners (PCP)
Basic information
Target:
Established business
Sector focus:
Agriculture
Amounts provided:
$500,000- $3,000,000
Funding type:
Private Equity
Means, rather than providing a loan, the fund takes a % of shares.
Key criteria
Strong team with experience in managing commercial enterprise;
High growth business plan including 5 year forecasts;
Audited financial statements for the preceding two years
social impact;
Ability to meet high standards of corporate governance and financial reporting.
Further information
Search for “Pearl Capital Uganda”
+256 312 264 983/4
Who is behind PCP?
The Pearl Capital Partners (PCP) Group is an independent investment manager. Its current funds are:
- African Seed Investment Fund (ASIF). The sole investor is the Alliance for a Green revolution in Africa whose aim is provide quality certified seeds to small holder farmers.
- African Agriculture Capital Fund (AACF). Its investors are the Rockefeller foundation, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Gatsby Charitable Foundation and JP Morgan Chase Social Finance.
What is the process like?
When I met Edward Isingoma, partner at PCP, he told me about the principle behind companies they seek to invest in:
“We need to be able to tell in 30 minutes whether we will invest in the business or not”
It means that I expect that before you submit a detailed plan, they will want to see an executive summary which provides information like the company history and profitability, the amount required and the like to help them determine whether it is consistent with their criteria.
Our view/tips for success?
1. High social returns. The investors behind PCP funds, like the Rockefeller foundation and Bill and Melinda gates are not concerned about just profit. They seek a large social impact. For example, how will the company “promote the well being of humanity?”
2. Governance and ethics. This is also driven by the investors behind PCP funds. For example, David Sainsbury, the person behind the Gatsby foundation was a UK minister of Science and Innovation. It is therefore expected that this investor will be looking for businesses that show strong business ethics and corporate governance.
3. Personal commitment. Before PCP can invest, they usually expect the entrepreneur to contribute part of the total capital themselves. We expect this is anywhere from 25-50% of the total funding.
Otherwise, best of luck.
Disclaimer
Inachee is not an agent or connected to this entity, it is an independent thought leadership and advisory firm. The information provided is based on our research and experience. Whilst we have taken steps to ensure the accuracy of the information presented here, there can be no guarantee that it will remain accurate.
Finance
4 Easy Ways to Move on a Budget
Moving a house or an office is one of the most frazzling, stressful and chaotic experience. With so many things to consider and keep in mind before the move, we often forget to keep it cheap. Moving is not only stressful but also at times hard on the pockets. However, if you plan a budget and stick to it, then you are all set to go!
If you are moving and want to ensure that your moving, as well as packing costs, do not exceed your budget, then here are four easy ways to move on a budget:
1. Smart Packing: When you move, make sure you do it smartly. Avoid extensive costs and help yourself find some free or low-cost cardboard boxes from stores or neighborhood grocery shops. Apart from this, make sure that you pack some smaller and personal valuables on your own, thereby reducing the cost of your moving. Also, when you get help, make sure that you offer clear directions to avoid unnecessary mix-ups.
2. Deep Cleaning: When packing your essentials and valuables, remember to do a deep clean before you begin packing. Declutter and Donate unnecessary items and furniture. You can even sell broken and old furniture at a better price. Take only what you need and discard what you do not. This will not only help you pack your valuables and essentials faster, but will also help you reduce the weight of the things you carry. Another benefit of discarding the things you do not need is that the moving truck will not be cluttered, thereby reducing the chances of damage caused to the objects you move.
3. Hire Professional Help: While moving a house, you may think you do not need help, believe us you will. Find the correct budget removalists in Brisbane or in any other place to make your task simpler. Removers are trained professionals who can handle all kinds of moving challenges and help lessen your burden.
4. Pack your Boxes Efficiently: Make sure that you do not overstuff your boxes. Overstuffing your cardboard boxes will only lead to damages. While packing makes sure that you throw in some padding material inside the box first. Another thing to keep in mind is to make sure that all the moving objects are tightly wrapped and are secure. Additionally, disassemble the things that can be dissembled and pack the parts carefully in your cardboard boxes. Organize your stuff and allot things to various boxes.
With the above-mentioned tips in mind, remember to pack your essentials first. After packing your essentials, find a good company to help you out and move without any hassles.
Finance
Let Me Remind You Students That You Are Victims Of Rich White Men
White Men are the oppressors we are told by Social Justice Warriors – but as a white male, I am not out to oppress anyone. Now if you want to play victim and use that as an excuse – go for it – doesn’t bother me much – but if you want to accuse me of something that is false, I am going to call you out on it. Hence, this here article – oh, and keep reading because, I’ve been listening to the Social Justice Warrior BS for long enough – and to me it’s all nonsense and just an excuse for not succeeding.
Who said life was supposed to be easy, it wasn’t for me, not in sports, business, politics or in my non-profit endeavors, heck back when I was in school, that wasn’t easy either, and no one was giving away trophies, certificates or free Pop Tarts and Kool-Aide for mere participation. I suppose now they want free $5.95 Frappachinos with Carmel Drizzle on top.
We have a serious problem brewing in our society and it is getting out of control, we now have college and university professors lecturing on equality, sustainability, social justice, racism and yes, White Privilege. These same professors say that President Donald Trump is a rich white man and an example of the problems in America, I guess this time around they were interested in having a white woman president, since the last Black Male President fell short, even as his supporters and academic socialist apologetics attempted to secure his legacy.
If the professors in our colleges and universities are 90-95% democrat and continue to espouse leftist and socialist political viewpoints, then they are politically bias and working for the Democrat Party. Thus, they are akin to a Super PAC and therefore, shouldn’t receive any public funding, nor should the taxpayer’s bailout the delinquent student loans – 47% currently are over 90-days in default, they are delinquent and in the finance sector should be sent to collection and students should be brought to court. These loans should not be bailed out by you and I, the citizens and taxpayers.
Why should we be paying for these professors? The Democrat Party spent nearly $2 Billion between the DNC, Clinton Campaign, George Soros, and their Super PACs – so why not pay all the professors to continue brain-washing college students to vote for Democrats – why are we the taxpayer’s subsidizing their cushy jobs, incredible benefits and pensions, and now we are expected to bailout the student college tuition loan crisis? I just don’t see why we should?
Finance
A Wall Street Tribute to Katy Perry’s Song TGIF – Last Friday Night
Not long ago, I was on a road trip and it was late at night in the middle of nowhere, 200 miles from anywhere, or at least any city whose name you’d recognize, and it was 2 AM in the morning on a Weekend. That song by Katy Perry kept coming on the radio. I guess people kept requesting it, you know the one: “Last Friday Night!”
Anyway for some reason this silly song got stuck in my head, you know how songs do that. If you don’t know the song, go to YouTube and watch the video so you understand what I am talking about.
So, I got to thinking about the whole idea of the song; “next Friday night, we are going to do it all again,” and then considered Billy Joel’s song “We Didn’t Start the Fire” and then I thought, maybe I should put some lyrics about Wall Street to the Katy Perry Song, who knows maybe I’ll do a viral video of it once I am completed. Below are some lyrics I came up with – see what you think of it?
Last Week’s Stock Market
Should Have Bought American Fund
Should Have Known the Market Would Run
Europe’s Derivative Tax Declared
How Could Anyone Have Dared
It’s Like No Body Cared
God Help My 201 (k)
Statement Came in the Mail Today
Have Them Piled Up In the Den
Seems I can Never Win!
Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi Scheme
What Does It All Mean?
Chorus – Last Week’s Market – Next Week We Are Going to Do It All Again
Nuclear Weapons in Iran
Huge Earthquake in Japan
Arab Spring is in the Air
Stock Prices Do Not Care
Oil Prices Out of Hand
Gaddafi Buried in the Sand
Stock Markets in the Tank
Let’s Blame the Ben Bern Naank
Gold Blasting Up Oh My
Cramer Says to Sell, No Buy
No, Sell, Sell, Sell
Oh Hell!
Chorus – Last Week’s Market – Next Week We Are Going to Do It All Again
Greece Crisis Can’t Be Saved
Mass Rioters Won’t Behave
Naked Traders in the Dark
Wall Street’ers Occupying Park
MF Can’t Find the Cash
Had a High Frequency Crash
Eurozone too Big to Fail
Nothing Left to Bail
Obama Promises More Jobs
Banking Dealing with Frank-Dobbs
Chorus – Last Week’s Market – Next Week We Are Going to Do It All Again
Oh, Last Week – Next Week We Are Going to Do It All Again
Alternative Sources of Finance for Uganda: Pearl Capital Partners (PCP)
Jon Bernthal: I’m not sexy enough for ‘American Gigolo’ reboot
Metaverse Tokens On Overdrive, Outpace Bitcoin And Ethereum
Explainer: Why Mideast tensions are soaring yet again
4 Easy Ways to Move on a Budget
Anthony Rizzo homers, doubles as Yankees bats wake up in 5-3 win over Tigers
‘Star Trek: Picard’ S2E8: Jean-Luc Meets an FBI Agent Who Wants to Believe
Let Me Remind You Students That You Are Victims Of Rich White Men
Not all Missourians will receive a tax rebate; here’s who would
Putin claims Mariupol win but won’t storm Ukrainian holdout
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Gold Cup triumph is another feather in Rachael Blackmore’s cap
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes