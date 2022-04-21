News
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani perfect through 5 innings, then gives up 6th-inning single to former Halos’ catcher
Shohei Ohtani is undeniably one of the greatest baseball talents of this generation. This we already know. But when the Japanese unicorn took a perfect game against the Houston Astros through five innings on Wednesday, his abilities nearly hit god status — though he wasn’t sure he could have gone all the way.
“Yeah I knew (it was a perfect game), but my pitch count was getting up there, so I wasn’t sure if I would’ve been able to finish it,” the Angels’ starting pitcher said after the game.
The right-hander and star slugger started off the game with his usual heroics at the plate. He capitalized on some off-mark fastballs and off-speed pitches to lead off the first with a walk, scoring three batters later courtesy of Astros’ Jake Odorizzi’s bad start.
Odorizzi actually had such a bad start, he wasn’t able to get two outs until he reached the bottom of the Angels’ order. He was pulled one batter before getting Ohtani again — and after the Angels took a 3-0 lead. That honor went to Astros’ reliever Blake Taylor, who gave up a double to Ohtani, which allowed two more Angels to score.
Ohtani, of course, did better by his team on the mound than those pitchers.
“I was leading off the game, so that’s what I was focused on, first off,” he said after the game. “After my first at-bat, that’s when I started to focus on the pitching side.”
He fanned his first two batters, Jeremy Pena and Michael Brantley, then got his third, Alex Bregman, to flyout on the first pitch he dealt to him. He retired his next three batters, Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel, on seven total pitches. Ohtani’s third-inning batters all struck out swinging on his nasty sliders and splitters.
By the fourth inning, when the top of the Astros’ rotation reached Ohtani again, it looked like no one could touch him. Brantley was the only batter able to make contact with any of his pitches that inning, but they were fouled off. He got Alvarez to flyout in the fifth inning, then added two more strikeouts to his total on the night.
“Obviously they have a great lineup, so I just wanted it take it one batter at a time and try to get one out at a time,” Ohtani said.
It was in the sixth inning it started to get dicey for Ohtani. He got Niko Goodrum to strikeout on six pitches, bringing his K total to 12 (tied for his career high). Ironically, it was Jason Castro, who used to catch for Ohtani when he was briefly an Angel in 2020, that got the better of him, spoiling his magical night with a single for the only Astros hit of the night.
“I actually didn’t realize that it was a perfect game,” Castro told reporters after the game. “I knew there was a no hitter, but I was not 100% sure if somebody walked or not, but obviously you wanna break that up as quickly as you can.
“(Ohtani is) an incredibly gifted player on both sides of the ball. He was definitely on tonight.”
Ohtani closed out the inning after walking Pena two batters after Castro. He was pulled after the sixth, having dealt 81 pitches, 55 for strikes.
Ohtani’s final pitching line? 6 IP, 1 H, 1 BB and a 4.40 ERA — down from 7.76 after getting steamrolled by the Texas Rangers his last start. The Angels went on to win 6-0.
‘Masked Singer’ judge walks off after Rudy Giuliani revealed as contestant
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Salary will increase with the new formula in the next pay commission, know what it is
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Salary will increase with the new formula in the next pay commission, know what it is
7th Pay Commission: A new formula is being considered to increase the salary of government employees. Now the salary of the employees can be fixed on the basis of the rising inflation every year.
7th Pay Commission Latest News: Lakhs of Central Government Employees can get another good news in the coming days. According to sources, a new formula will be ready to increase the salary in the 8th Pay Commission. Apart from the salary increasing from the fitment factor, the new formula can be considered.
Refusal to pay 18 months DA arrears
According to our partner website Zee Business, the new formula for 8th Pay Commission is expected to be implemented after 2024. Recently, the Central Government refused to give 18 months DA arrears to the employees. Now the workers can get relief from the new formula.
Cost of living increasing every year
The recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission (7th Pay Commission) were implemented by the government in 2016. According to Zee Business sources, the salary of central employees will be fixed every year with the new formula in the 8th Pay Commission (8th Pay Commission). This has not been confirmed by the government. Cost of living is increasing every year. In such a situation, increasing the salary every year would be a better option.
What is the new formula?
Aykroyd formula can be considered for increase in salary of central employees. At present, the minimum basic salary of government employees is decided on the basis of fitment factor. Then on this dearness allowance is revised every six months. But, there is no increase in the basic salary. With the new formula, the salary of the employees will be linked to inflation rate, cost of living and performance of the employee. After the assessment of all these things, the salary will increase every year.
Why the need for a new formula?
It is the endeavor of the government that all categories of employees should get equal benefits. Right now there is a big difference in everyone’s salary according to the grade-pay. There may be an attempt to reduce this gap with the new formula. There are currently 14 pay grades in government departments. The aim of the government is to improve the living conditions of central employees. The suggestion of a new formula is good, but no such formula has been discussed so far. It is too early to say what will happen in the 8th Pay Commission.
Salary will increase according to inflation of food and clothing
The increase in salary is very less compared to the ever-increasing inflation. At the time of recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, Justice Mathur indicated that we want to move the pay structure towards the new formula (Aykroyd Formula). In this, the salary is decided keeping in mind the cost of living. The Aykroyd formula was given by the author Wallace Ruddell Aykroyd. He believed that food and clothes are most important for the common man.
The post 7th Pay Commission: Big news! Salary will increase with the new formula in the next pay commission, know what it is appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Political mystery solved when no-show alderman found in another state
BRIDGETON, Mo. — City officials in Bridgeton received a surprise phone call from another state, which answered questions about a mysterious alderman.
It’s in Ward 2 in Bridgeton, Missouri, an area near the controversial landfill. People are just finding out that one of their aldermen doesn’t even live in the state.
Andrew Purcell, who still appears in a pre-printed 2022 Bridgeton calendar, became a ghost last November.
Mayor Terry Briggs stood by Purcell’s seemingly abandoned locker as he talked about solving a political mystery in his city. Briggs said he hasn’t seen Purcell in person in about six months.
“He’d say, ‘I’m sick’ or ‘I’m not feeling well tonight,'” said Briggs. “OK, and then one time he said, ‘I’ve got to go to a wake tonight.'”
Everything changed with a phone call from Illinois. Briggs said it came “from a reporter in Williamson County IL that said, ‘Hey, we have an individual here who filed for office here.”
Bridgeton then pulled Purcell’s voter registration card. It showed Purcell registered to vote last November in Carterville, Illinois, about 140 miles away.
The mayor didn’t pull any punches during an interview with FOX 2 saying, “I’m thinking this guy cheated us.”
“It leaves a bad taste in your mouth and people are already somewhat skeptical of government,” he continued. “What does this do for that?”
FOX 2 asked residents.
“We need representation,” said Robbin Dailey. “We’ve got a burning radioactive landfill that’s a mile and a half from this neighborhood. We are on edge. If you can’t do the job, by God, quit drawing the money, give it to somebody else who can. Bow out, like a respectable person, and let somebody else do the job for you.”
Instead, the mayor said Purcell said nothing, and since this was just uncovered, no one else had filed to run for Ward 2 Alderman. So, the April 6 election was based entirely on write-in votes. Becky Patel is now taking over, sworn in Wednesday after getting elected with 72 write-in votes.
Purcell got one vote. Briggs said, “We wonder if it was not himself who came back and voted.”
The council voted to censure Purcell, so it’s on his permanent political record. The investigation continues because Bridgeton paid Purcell $500 a month to be Alderman.
“Since he was collecting a salary for the city, which he was not eligible to in our view,” Briggs said. “Is that then a misappropriation of public funds? Is that like stealing?”
Briggs said the city has referred the case for possible criminal prosecution and that the approximate $2,500 in salary over the period of time Purcell may not have been in Bridgeton, could raise it to a felony offense.
