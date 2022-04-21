News
Anthony Rizzo homers, doubles as Yankees bats wake up in 5-3 win over Tigers
DETROIT — There is more than one way for the Yankees to get it done. The bombers may be built for power, but Anthony Rizzo thinks the scratching and clawing to win games they have done in the early season will pay off. Wednesday night, Rizzo did both. He hammered his fourth home run of the season, doubled, scored on an infield single and stole a base. It all added up to the Yankees’ 5-3 win over the Tigers at Comerica Park.
It was the second straight win for the Yankees (7-5) and just the third time this season the Bombers’ bats have scored more than four runs.
“I think with games like this in parks like this, you need to scratch away scratch runs,” the first baseman said. “No, it’s early and guys have been selfless with their bunts, getting guys over. That’s winning baseball. Or you can scratch and claw one or two runs in tough games when it’s not going the way you want to go. We’ll just be better for it in the long run.”
The Yankees got all that from Rizzo and another strong night from shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who had his fourth multi-hit game and first RBI as a Yankee.
But it wasn’t just the bats that scratched and clawed Wednesday. Starter Luis Severino wasn’t sharp, but the right-hander gave the Yankees five innings allowing just one run.
“He wasn’t great. He didn’t necessarily have his best stuff, but I thought he navigated really well. He made really big pitches and I thought he finished great,” Aaron Boone said. “Told him after the fourth (he was) going back out but it’s a pretty short leash and and I thought it was his best inning; a really clean delivery, finished with the top of the order and really, I thought was throwing the ball really well to finish strong.”
Through 12 games, the Yankees pitching has been its strength. Before Wednesday’s game, the Yankees were 20th in the majors in runs scored. First-year hitting coach Dillon Lawson reiterated that the hitters were settling in and the underlying numbers he cares about were indicating that they were on the way to breaking out.
“Everyone’s human,” Lawson said about the Yankees’ meager offensive production so far this season. “When you put hard work and effort into anything and then same thing with your career you want to reap the reward. So of course there are frustrations with it. But this is baseball and we’re in a day and age of baseball where pitching is amazing and ever evolving. And so the frustrations are daily for hitters. It isn’t anything that we’re not used to.”
He said the players working through the process would make them more comfortable and lead to production.
“They take comfort in that and know that the game of baseball is always going to be frustrating for hitters and position players,” Lawson added. “But their hard work and effort is going to be rewarded.”
For Kiner-Falefa, who was part of the package the Yankees traded Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela for last month, it was simply getting settled with a new team and remembering what type of hitter he is supposed to be.
“Just grinding and getting my confidence back and I kind of forgot who I am,” Kiner-Falefa said. “What I do and my game a little bit. So just getting back to who I am and what I do best.”
Kiner-Falefa and Kyle Higashioka singled with one out in the third. Kiner-Falefa scored from second on Aaron Judge’s double and the second run came in on Rizzo’s ground out. Kiner-Falefa drove in his first run as a Yankee in the seventh with a line-drive single to center. Rizzo’s homer came off lefty Eduardo Rodriguez in the sixth inning with his double happening in the eighth. He stole third base — his second of the season — and scored on DJ LeMahieu’s infield single.
It may not be the powerful offense the Yankees expected, but it worked.
“Everyday in this league is a grind and putting good at bats together is the key,” Rizzo said. “Collectively put good at bats together you’ll have success.”
()
News
‘Star Trek: Picard’ S2E8: Jean-Luc Meets an FBI Agent Who Wants to Believe
I’m not fond of the term “filler.” Critics sometimes use it to describe any scene, subplot, or chapter in a larger narrative that doesn’t push the plot forward, as if these moments only exist to help a movie or episode reach a certain runtime. I’ve seen last week’s episode of Picard described as filler, and I disagree; its investigation of Jean-Luc’s repressed childhood trauma is valuable to the emotional background of the story, and if you’re not interested in exploring Jean-Luc Picard more deeply then I’m not sure why you’re watching this show in the first place. For this week’s episode, however, I’m trotting out the “F” word. “Mercy” brings multiple running storylines to a rolling stop at a single intersection, and adds one more subplot on top that goes nowhere and does nothing.
“Mercy” finds Picard and Guinan (Ito Aghayere) in FBI custody being interrogated by Agent Wells, a less sexy Fox Mulder played by Jay Karnes. Wells has spent his career searching for proof of extraterrestrial life ever since he stumbled across a spooky Vulcan survey party as a young boy. Now he believes, correctly, that his quest has finally borne fruit. Wells knows that Picard’s presence has something to do with the Europa Mission and threatens to scrub the launch, which in turn endangers the future, so Picard and Guinan must either assuage his suspicions or gain his trust in order to preserve the timeline and affect their release. Ultimately, they decide to tell him the truth, offering him answers about what happened to him as a child and a role to play in saving the future. There’s not much more to say about it —when Picard meets up with Raffi later, she asks, “Where have you been? Y’know what, never mind.” And that basically sums it up.
The problem isn’t that “Mercy” places a new obstacle in our heroes’ paths only to swiftly resolve it in the space of one episode. That’s honestly something I’d like to have seen more of this season. (In the old days, they called this “television.”) It’s that the conflict with Wells provides very little that we didn’t get a better version of in the previous episode. In “Monsters,” Picard is interrogated by a psychic manifestation of his father, who forces him to revisit and recontextualize a traumatic memory from his childhood that he had distorted into a dark fantasy. In “Mercy,” Picard is interrogated by an FBI agent who has his own distorted memory of a childhood trauma, and Picard has to help him see the full truth of it. Picard is applying the lesson he learned from his recent experience, but he’s passing that education on to a character we just met whose traumatic memory is—from the perspective of a Star Trek fan—totally mundane. That all of this drama takes place seated in a bland little cell only adds to the feeling that this is a deescalation of what we saw last week.
While Picard is alone with Wells, Guinan is pulled aside to chat with another FBI Agent, which turns out to be Q’s delayed response to her “summoning” ritual. Guinan puts two and two together and, when challenged, Q admits that he’s at death’s door and that whatever he’s up to is an attempt at giving some meaning to his life. There’s not a lot of new information here, but there’s one line of dialogue that may hint at what this has all been about. “Can a single act redeem a lifetime?” asks Q, with a sad quiver in his voice. Q has committed countless acts of selfish cruelty in his day, but there’s only one that relates directly to the story we’ve been watching: pitting the Federation against the Borg. Has Q contrived this entire adventure in order to put an end to that conflict, and to allow Jean-Luc to play a key role in making the peace? If he has, it might be the most drawn-out apology in the history of time.
Beyond the speed bump of the FBI plot, “Mercy” also splits its time with three other storylines, each of which only gets a few scenes. This is Raffi and Seven’s second episode of following the trail of the Borgified Agnes Jurati, and while it does provide some exposition on the villain’s current M.O. and an opportunity for some half-assed character development, the way it’s spread out across the episode makes it feel thinner than it is. Seven (Jeri Ryna) and Raffi (Michelle Hurd) engage in a fistfight with the Queen that ends at about the 16 minute mark, and they pull themselves off the pavement a full 15 minutes later, after three other plots have rotated through. The chopped up narrative also makes it easy to lose the emotional through-lines in each subplot. For example, this week Raffi faces up to passive-aggressively bullying Elnor into remaining at Starfleet Academy for her benefit, leading to his death. However, this doesn’t really land because it seems to come out of nowhere, with any other indications of Raffi’s manipulative behavior happening weeks ago, or worse, off screen during the Raffi/Seven romance that occurred between seasons.
More satisfying is this week’s morsel of Rios/Ramirez romance. While little Ricardo is still too cutesy for his own good, Chris and Teresa continue to navigate the unusual circumstances of their relationship in a manner that’s exactly cute enough. Its built-in expiration date gives it a youthful sweetness, but they’re also grown-ups who have been around the block a few times, and that’s all there in both of their performances. Moreover, this is the one subplot that feels as if it should be advancing at a relaxed pace, since it’s mostly isolated from the season’s sci-fi jeopardy. The plot is about to converge on La Sirena, where the family Ramirez is playing house, so one assumes that this subplot’s peaceful tone is about to be interrupted in violent fashion, but the oasis has been nice while it lasted.
Finally, there’s the story with the wicked Dr. Adam Soong (Brent Spiner) and his genetically engineered daughter Kore (Isa Briones). Kore finally accepts that she was made in a test tube, confronts her father about his lies, and walks out into the sunlight, apparently cured of her genetic defects thanks to a gift from Q. Briones has had to do a lot with very little this season and she gives a compelling performance this week. When Kore faces her father, she already suspects that she’ll be leaving him behind, and there’s a sense that she’s anticipating how painful and scary that will be. But, once she’s made up her mind, it’s like she’s ripped off a Band-Aid, and she can confidently move on with her life. (To do what, exactly? Where’s she going? She’s never been outside the house before. Does she have Internet friends she can stay with? Does she have cash on her? Are there even any records of her existence, and if not, how’s she going to get a job or an apartment? We are not meant to ask these questions. “Good for her,” we say, and move on.)
The episode ends with our many threads finally meeting, as the Borg Queen enlists Dr. Soong to help her defeat Picard, steal La Sirena, and start conquering the galaxy with a new hive of drones. (She probably leaves that last part out of her pitch.) In exchange. Soong uses his military connections to secure the Queen a private military strike force, who she promptly assimilates. In exchange, the Queen promises to help Soong sabotage the Europa Mission, guaranteeing his place as a historical icon to the evil Earth Confederation of the future. Their alliance comes together very quickly, but I’m not going to look that gift horse in the mouth. At last, it seems as if we’re entering Act Three, which should put an end to anything resembling filler for the rest of the season.
News
Not all Missourians will receive a tax rebate; here’s who would
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The House is one step close to giving Missourians a tax credit, but not everyone who pays taxes would receive the rebate.
Just days after the tax filing deadline, representatives are working on a plan to use $1 billion of the state’s surplus for tax rebates. Out of the 3.2 million Missourians who file taxes, around 30% won’t receive the credit.
“We want to make sure we’re getting it to the people who are playing rock, paper, scissors right now to see if they’re going to pay their gas bill or their light bill,” said Rep. LaKeySha Bosley (D-St. Louis).
Earlier this month, the House approved a $46.5 billion budget but left $1.8 billion on the table unspent. House Republicans want to use that surplus for this rebate, something they call a priority.
“It’s a pretty simple concept,” said Rep. Cody Smith (R-Carthage). “We’re giving that back to the people who paid it into the state treasury.”
Under House Bill 3021, a single person would receive $500 and married couples would get a $1,000 credit. It would be based on your income tax bill from last year, as long as you lived in Missouri.
“I urge the body to reject this motion so that we can pay proper respect to the most important thing we do in this building is to spend taxpayer money,” said Rep. Tracy McCreery (D-St. Louis).
Democrats stressed their frustration Wednesday of rules being suspended in order to move the bill through the process quicker.
“We just took these bills up less than 24 hours ago in committee,” said Rep. Peter Merideth (D-St. Louis). “I think rushing this is a poor idea.”
According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, 877,429 Missourians would not receive a rebate at all, 946,726 residents would receive some sort of credit, and 1,389,095 would receive the maximum rebate.
“Folks, we are in the snap count in the legislative session right now,” Smith said. “Every day we take on the calendar is a day that we cannot get back.”
The plan could leave out many low-income Missourians and senior citizens because those making less than $13,000 or $26,000 as a couple likely have no tax liability.
“Those are the individuals that we’re trying to make sure that we can fund $500 to $1,000,” Bosley said. “Many of you have very poor communities, just like in certain areas of my district but they are not going to be the ones that get it.”
The department says it would cost more than $2 million to process the checks to recipients.
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) said this type of tax credit only gives relief to the wealthy.
“House Democrats support putting money back into the pockets of Missourians struggling to buy groceries, pay the rent or get a tank of gas. By contrast, House Republicans want to give $1 billion to the wealthy, while leaving most Missourians with little or nothing. House Bill 3021 is a rushed and poorly conceived giveaway for the rich that deserves the death that awaits it in the Senate.”
The House is expected to vote on the budget bill Thursday which would send the legislation to the Senate. The upper chamber has less than three weeks to take up the measure and get it to the governor’s desk by May 6 at 6 p.m.
News
Putin claims Mariupol win but won’t storm Ukrainian holdout
By ADAM SCHRECK
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the strategic city of Mariupol on Thursday, even as he ordered his troops not to risk more losses by storming the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the war’s iconic battleground.
Russian troops have besieged the southeastern port city since the early days of the conflict and largely reduced it to ruins. Top officials have repeatedly claimed it was about to fall, but Ukrainian forces have stubbornly held on in the face of overwhelming odds. In recent weeks, they holed up in a sprawling steel plant, as Russian forces pounded the industrial site and repeatedly issued ultimatums ordering their surrender.
But on Thursday, as he has done before, Putin seemed to shift the narrative and declared victory without taking the plant.
“The completion of combat work to liberate Mariupol is a success,” he said in a joint appearance with his defense minister. “Congratulations.”
Ukraine scoffed at the idea that a Russian victory in Mariupol was already achieved.
“This situation means the following — they cannot physically capture Azovstal. They have understood this. They suffered huge losses there,” said Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
By painting the mission as a success even without a head-on storming of the plant, Putin may be seeking to take the focus off the site, which has become a global symbol of defiance. Even without the plant, the Russians appear to have control of the rest of the city and its vital port, though that facility seems to have suffered extensive damage.
The Russian leader said that, for now, he would not risk sending troops into the warren of tunnels under the giant Azovstal plant, instead preferring to isolate the holdouts “so that not even a fly comes through.” Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the plant was blocked off, while giving yet another prediction that the site could be taken in days.
Shoigu said about 2,000 Ukrainian troops remained in the site, which has a 24 kilometers (15 miles) of tunnels and bunkers that spread out across about 11 square kilometers (4 square miles). Ukrainian officials said that about 1,000 civilians were also trapped there along with 500 wounded soldier and demanded their release.
Putin’s order may mean that Russian forces are hoping they can wait for the defenders to surrender after running out of food or ammunition. Bombings of the plant could well continue.
Russian-backed separatists in the Mariupol area previously seemed bent on taking every last inch of the city, which holds both strategic and symbolic importance.
Its fall would represent the biggest victory of the war in Ukraine yet, and the scale of suffering in the city on the Azov Sea has made it a worldwide focal point. Its definitive capture would also complete a land bridge between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow seized in 2014, and allow Putin’s forces to shift their attention to the larger battle for Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland, where a more important measure of success may lie.
“The Russian agenda now is not to capture these really difficult places where the Ukrainians can hold out in the urban centers, but to try and capture territory and also to encircle the Ukrainian forces and declare a huge victory,” retired British Rear Admiral Chris Parry said.
Parry called it a change in “operational approach” as Russia tries to learn from its failures in the 8-week-old conflict, which began with expectations of a lightning offensive that would quickly crush Ukraine’s outgunned and outnumbered forces. Instead, Moscow’s forces became bogged down by a stiffer-than-expected resistance with ever mounting casualties and costs.
For weeks now, Russian officials have said capturing the Donbas, Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland, is the war’s main goal. Moscow’s forces opened a new phase of the war this week — a deadly drive along a front from the northeastern city of Kharkiv to the Azov Sea — to do just that. Detaching the region from the rest of Ukraine would give Putin a badly needed victory.
“They’ve realized if they get sort of held up in these sort of really sticky areas like Mariupol, they’re not going to cover the rest of the ground,” Parry said.
Britain’s Defense Ministry said that Russia likely wants to demonstrate significant successes ahead of Victory Day on May 9, the proudest moment on the annual calendar marking its critical role in winning World War II.
“This could affect how quickly and forcefully they attempt to conduct operations in the run-up to this date,” the ministry said.
In the meantime, Western powers are doubling down on their support of Ukraine, moving to push more military hardware in, heightening geopolitical stakes.
The latest in a long line of Western leaders venturing to Kyiv, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told broadcaster TV2 on Thursday: “One of the most important messages today is that Denmark is considering sending more weapons. That is what is needed.”
Several Western officials have promised similar in recent days.
With global tensions running high, Russia reported the first successful test launch of a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile, the Sarmat, on Wednesday. Putin boasted that it can overcome any missile defense system and make those who threaten Russia “think twice.” The head of the Russian state aerospace agency called the launch out of northern Russia “a present to NATO.”
The Pentagon described the test as “routine” and said it wasn’t considered a threat.
On the battlefield, Ukraine said Moscow continued to mount assaults across the east, probing for weak points in Ukrainian defensive lines. Russia said it launched hundreds of missile and air attacks on targets that included concentrations of troops and vehicles.
In a video address, Zelenskyy said the Russians were not “abandoning their attempts to score at least some victory by launching a new, large-scale offensive” to take the Donbas, the mostly Russian-speaking eastern region that is home to coal mines, metal plants and heavy-equipment factories.
The Luhansk governor said Russian forces control 80% of his region, which is one of two that make up the Donbas. Before Russia invaded on Feb. 24, the Kyiv government controlled 60% of the Luhansk region.
Analysts have said the offensive in the east could become a war of attrition as Russia faces Ukraine’s most experienced, battle-hardened troops, who have fought pro-Moscow separatists in the Donbas for eight years.
Russia said it presented Ukraine with a draft document outlining its demands for ending the conflict — days after Putin said the talks were at a “dead end.”
Moscow has long demanded Ukraine drop any bid to join NATO. Ukraine has said it would agree to that in return for security guarantees from other countries. Other sources of tension include the status of both the Crimean Peninsula and eastern Ukraine, where the separatists have declared independent republics recognized by Russia.
___
Associated Press journalists Mstyslav Chernov and Felipe Dana in Kharkiv, Ukraine; Yesica Fisch in Kramatorsk, Ukraine; Danica Kirka in London; and Robert Burns and Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed to this report, as did other AP staff members around the world.
Anthony Rizzo homers, doubles as Yankees bats wake up in 5-3 win over Tigers
‘Star Trek: Picard’ S2E8: Jean-Luc Meets an FBI Agent Who Wants to Believe
Let Me Remind You Students That You Are Victims Of Rich White Men
Not all Missourians will receive a tax rebate; here’s who would
Putin claims Mariupol win but won’t storm Ukrainian holdout
TRON Founder H.E. Justin Sun Announces the Launch of USDD — A Decentralized Stablecoin
Central University of Kashmir Recruitment 2022 | Check details
A Wall Street Tribute to Katy Perry’s Song TGIF – Last Friday Night
Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Granite City
Robert Morse, ‘Mad Men’ actor, dead at 90
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Gold Cup triumph is another feather in Rachael Blackmore’s cap
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes