As shares plunge, Netflix takes aim at password sharing, ads
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE and MAE ANDERSON
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An unexpected drop in subscribers sent Netflix shares into freefall Wednesday, forcing the company to consider experimenting with ads and — hold onto your remote — cracking down on millions of freeloaders who use passwords shared by friends or family.
The surprising net loss of 200,000 subscribers rattled investors, who had been told by the company to expect a gain of 2.5 million subscribers. Netflix shares sank 35% on the news, falling to their lowest level since early 2018.
The Los Gatos, California, company estimates that about 100 million households worldwide are watching its service for free by using the account of a friend or another family member, including 30 million in the U.S. and Canada. “Those are over 100 million households already choosing to view Netflix,” CEO Reed Hastings said during a shareholder call Tuesday. “We’ve just got to get paid at some degree for them.”
That may not hurt much at first. Netflix has already been experimenting in Latin America with programs that use a soft touch to convince the unsubscribed to sign up. In Costa Rica, for instance, Netflix plan prices range from $9 to $15 a month, but subscribers can create sub-accounts for two other individuals outside their household for $3 a month. On Tuesday, Hastings suggested that the company may adopt something similar in other markets.
Some current subscribers, though, say even that relatively gentle nudge might push them to sign off.
Alexander Klein, who lives near Albany, N.Y., has subscribed to Netflix since 2013 and shares his account with his mother-in-law. While he likes the service, a string of price increases and the loss of licensed shows has annoyed him — and any password-sharing crackdown might be the last straw.
“If they start cracking down on password sharing and I’m stuck paying the full $15 (a month) just for one person watching at a time, that’s frustrating,” he said. “If they decided to do that I’d likely cancel.”
Despite some fears that a Netflix crackdown on password-sharing could encourage other streaming services to follow suit, experts say that’s not likely.
“I think we would see competitors take different strategies here,” said Raj Venkatesan, a professor of business administration at the University of Virginia. “Some will follow the lead of Netflix and crack down on password sharing. Others will use this as a differentiator and promise simplicity by saying you can have one password for the family.”
For years, amid rapid global growth, Netflix has looked the other way at the not-so-secret practice of subscribers sharing passwords beyond their households. And Hastings has spoken passionately in the past about keeping Netflix ad-free.
But competitive pressure is on the rise. Deep-pocketed rivals such as Apple, Walt Disney and HBO have begun to chip away at Netflix’s dominance with their own streaming services. The easing of the pandemic is giving consumers entertainment options beyond binge-watching their favorite shows, and rising inflation is making families think twice about how many different streaming services they’re willing to pay for.
All of this has given investors major jitters for months. The Wednesday selloff came on top of earlier trouble for the stock, which has lost 62 percent of its market value since the end of 2021, erasing $167 billion in shareholder wealth.
Netflix has no choice but to try new ways to boost its profits to appease shareholders, said J. Christopher Hamilton, a Syracuse University professor who studies streaming services.
“It feels like this is Netflix’s ‘come-to-Jesus’ moment,” said Hamilton, a former lawyer for movie studios. “They were able to be headstrong and play the role as a disruptor for a long time. But now the honeymoon is over and they have to face the reality of business.”
Hamilton believes offering a lower priced version of Netflix’s service that includes ads will be warmly received by consumers looking to save money, as long as subscribers willing to pay more can still binge watch without commercial interruption.
The crackdown on password sharing could be more problematic, though.
“I think we may be at the point of no return for password sharing,,” said Ben Treanor, a digital marketing strategist for Time2Play, a gaming site that recently studied the “streaming swindlers” phenomenon. “I think there’s a chance if you throw someone off their family’s account, they may not pick up their own account.
Netflix has survived customer backlash before. Back in 2011, it unveiled plans to begin charging for its then-nascent streaming service, which had been bundled for free with its traditional DVD-by-mail service. In the months after that change, Netflix lost 800,000 subscribers, prompting an apology from Hastings for botching the execution of the spin-off. But the company bounced back.
Ads, meanwhile, have never been a favorite of Hastings, who has long viewed them as a distraction from the entertainment Netflix provides.
Ravin Ramjit, a 41-year-old living in London, will have none of them.
“I specifically signed up for Netflix back in the day because there were no ads,” he said. “Ads are too intrusive and they break your concentration and the continuity of the shows. You might be in a nice, intense scene — you’re really into it — and all of a sudden they cut to commercial.”
Stalwarts like David Lewis in Norwalk, Connecticut, say the changes don’t seem like a big deal. Lewis shares a premium plan with his three adult children and some of their friends and says they will keep it, even if they have to cut off the friends and each pay for their own accounts.
“We would keep Netflix and pay for the four in our family, even if it was more,” he said. “We love the service and what it offers.”
Netflix began heading in a new direction last year when its service added video games at no additional charge in an attempt to give people another reason to subscribe.
Anderson repoted from New York. AP technology writer Matt O’Brien in Providence, R.I., also contributed to this report.
Fugitive fatally shot in confrontation with law enforcement in Chisholm
CHISHOLM, Minn. — A person was fatally shot early Wednesday during an encounter with law enforcement in northeastern Minnesota, according to sheriff’s officials.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the person who died in the Iron Range city of Chisholm was wanted in connection with a recent felony in Morrison County.
Authorities said that about 4:30 a.m., sheriff’s deputies, state troopers and officers from Hibbing, Chisholm and Virginia were searching for a known suspect and vehicle in that Morrison County case. A sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle unoccupied in Chisholm about 7:15 a.m.
A sheriff’s office statement says contact was made with the suspect about 7:30 a.m. and “an officer involved shooting occurred.” No law enforcement officers were injured.
No details on the person killed were released, including gender. It wasn’t clear whether officers shot the person, and a message left with the sheriff’s office wasn’t immediately returned.
The shooting is being investigated by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
84-year-old woman injured in Stillwater carjacking
An 84-year-old woman suffered injuries to her head last week after a carjacking outside a funeral in Stillwater, police said.
The assault happened about 11 a.m. April 13 in the 600 block of Third Street South, according to a press release from the Stillwater Police Department.
Returning to her car after the funeral, the woman “entered her vehicle and found a male to be sitting in the back seat,” the release states.
The man demanded that the woman drive him to Minneapolis. The woman said she could not and began driving toward her house, police said.
“As the victim got back to her house, the male hit her in the head, possibly with an unknown object, causing injury,” the release states. “The victim then exited the car, and the male entered the driver’s seat and left the area with the vehicle.”
The woman was seen at the scene by paramedics and then taken by family members to seek medical attention, police said.
The woman’s car had not been recovered as of Wednesday, police said.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t have much to say about relationship with Brian Flores, but raves about support from Mike McDaniel
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s rocky relationship with former coach Brian Flores has been documented in the time since Flores was fired on Jan. 10, the day after the 2021 season concluded.
On Wednesday, in Tagovailoa’s first press conference where he addressed football topics with reporters since the end of last season, he had a lot of great things to say about his relationship with new coach Mike McDaniel.
But not nearly the same can be said about his reaction to questions about former Dolphins coach Brian Flores.
Amid a South Florida Sun Sentinel report of a locker room meltdown between the two at halftime of the Dolphins’ 34-3 Jan. 2 loss at the Tennessee Titans and team owner Steve Ross noting communication as a factor that led to Flores’ firing, Flores had previously contested that his relationship with Tagovailoa ever deteriorated.
“It wasn’t strained,” he told the I Am Athlete podcast, which the Sun Sentinel participates in, earlier this offseason. “We had a good relationship. It was a player-coach relationship. The coach challenges the player, and oftentimes, the player challenges the coach. It was a great deal of respect between the two of us.
“Ask Tua. I’m here to say what I want to say. And ask him. I think he’d say the same thing.”
Tagovailoa was indeed asked on Wednesday, and his answers, or lack thereof, didn’t seem to fall in line.
“I have no comment toward any of that,” Tagovailoa said, when initially asked about his reaction to Flores’ firing. “I don’t come up with those decisions. I don’t make those decisions.”
He was pressed further to comment about his relationship with Flores, and Tagovailoa’s one fond memory he named after two years with him as coach was that of his first day as a Dolphin under him.
“Big question,” Tagovailoa started when asked about that relationship. “I’ll tell you this: I’m very thankful that he drafted me to come here to play for the Miami Dolphins. That’s what I would say.”
The tone was much different when speaking about his early impressions of new coach Mike McDaniel, who was hired from his role as San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator by Miami to replace Flores. Tagovailoa said he feels supported by McDaniel.
“I think support, for any of us, means a lot,” he said. “To be able to have the support of the head coach, the head guy, that should tell you a lot.”
That much has been evident since McDaniel’s first documented conversation with Tagovailoa as Dolphins coach, when he phoned him from his private flight to Miami. It has been further reinforced earlier this month, participating in Tagovailoa’s “Luau with Tua” charity event, banging Polynesian drums on stage.
“That’s kind of how the relationship has been. Very supportive, wants to hang out,” he said.
Tagovailoa said McDaniel even acts upset when he doesn’t get invited to player outings. A reporter asked if players actually feel they can have the head coach around when they hang out, and he even doubled down on the notion.
“This one, you can!” Tagovailoa proclaimed about McDaniel. “He’s that cool.”
McDaniel isn’t the only thing that has Tagovailoa excited about the new-look 2022 Dolphins after the team also made a series of offensive acquisitions with star receiver Tyreek Hill and touted left tackle Terron Armstead highlighting the group.
“The locker room feels different,” Tagovailoa said. “I just feel like there’s so much things that have happened, a lot of changes, and a lot of good changes, I guess, with the people that we picked up.”
Having the tools necessary to succeed has led to a national narrative that the pressure is on Tagovailoa this season, without the previous excuses he had for uneven play in his first two NFL seasons.
“I don’t feel more pressure that we have acquired all these guys,” he said, “but it’s more of an opportunity that I get, that we all get, as a team, to show what we can do this year.”
Tagovailoa noted that an emphasis this offseason has been on his footwork. He also said McDaniel’s offense has similarities to what he ran in college at Alabama, which made him a top draft prospect in 2020.
Although many hope to see Tagovailoa add some zip to his mid-range throws and yards to his deep ball, he said Wednesday he doesn’t feel he’s able to put anything extra on his passes despite being further removed from his November 2019 hip injury that cut his college career short and last season’s rib and finger ailments.
“I don’t feel any of that at all,” said Tagovailoa. “I think the most important thing is timing with these guys. These guys are going to get there, just lay it up to a spot for them and have them go get it.”
And a great priority has been placed on yards after catch in this new offense. It may not be a raid of deep throws from Tagovailoa hitting Hill, fellow wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and Cedrick Wilson and tight end Mike Gesicki, but the Dolphins will look to put pass catchers in a position to pick up what is commonly referred to as YAC.
“We want to YAC the heck out of teams,” Tagovailoa said.
