ASK IRA: Does momentum of Heat-Hawks still hang in balance?
Q: This series isn’t over. The Heat just held serve at home. Since the middle of January, the Hawks were 20-3 at home. The Heat have played great in the first two games, but they have also been lucky that Clint Capella has been out with an injury. The Capella/Trae Young pick-and-roll has been a big part of the Hawks offense. Hopefully he won’t come back from his hyperextended knee. He supposedly was going to be out a week, so the Heat need to finish the Hawks out quickly. — Joel.
A: Of course it isn’t over, and the entire momentum can change if the Hawks can make a Friday statement on their home court. By contrast, if the Heat go up 3-0, the Hawks assuredly will be checking to see if COVID tests are required to get into Cancun. So yes, there is at least one more statement that needs to be made. And, yes, you want to take care of business before John Collins regains his stride and perhaps Clint Capela can begin to stride.
Q: Atlanta’s star guard complains, says Heat isn’t giving him and his guys room to shoot. That’s a pretty strange request: Does he think a softer defense is due him, maybe tired big men forced to switch out and allow him open shots on his way to a scoring tsunami? Maybe someone can remind him that defenses tend to get tougher around playoff time? — Moshe, Tel Aviv.
A: Such is the lobbying typical during the playoffs. But here’s the thing about the Hawks: What is Trae Young best known for? Deep threes. What is Bogdan Bogdanovic’s best skill? Shooting the three. Kevin Huerter’s? Same. Danilo Gallinari? Ditto. So how exactly is that robbing you of free throws? By contrast, Jimmy Butler is playing like a bull in an NBA shop. Reap what sow.
Q: Would you agree if the Heat are to go far in the playoffs Jimmy Butler cannot be the main focus of the offence? They won all year with multiple scorers. Don’t they need to get back to that? — Bob, Davie.
A: Nor are the Heat expecting 45 a night. But the ensemble cast also is smart enough to know that when someone is on a roll, get him the ball. In Game 2, it was Jimmy Butler. In Game 1, it was Duncan Robinson at the 3-point line. And perhaps soon, with Clint Capela still out, it will be Bam Adebayo. And figure on at least on Tyler Herro special in the mix.
Cubs and White Sox away games worth a weekend trip, from scenic vistas in San Francisco to the Bronx Zoo
Chicago baseball fans don’t have to go far for a great game day experience — the majesty of Wrigley Field, the camaraderie of Sox Park.
But if that first whiff of fresh air at a springtime ballgame has got you spellbound with wanderlust, why not make an excuse to join your favorite team at an away game for a weekender that’s sure to be a home run.
Here are our picks for the best cities to head to this baseball season to cheer on the Chicago team of choice, then spend some time taking in sights, activities and delicious food. Pack your jerseys and foam fingers, and get ready to make some memories.
Detroit
A culinary journey begins at Comerica Park, where you can indulge in something familiar — a Chicago-style hot dog — or something new, such as an international brew at the Beer Hall’s 70-foot-long bar. Kids can go for a ride on a 50-foot Ferris wheel or a hand-painted carousel, then head back to their seats with an elephant ear to cap off the game.
Before the game or a day on the town, start your morning at Dime Store (eatdimestore.com), where all-day brunch features toothsome dishes, including French toast topped with brown sugar peach compote, or cheesy grits boasting two eggs over easy and roasted pork belly.
Continue to eat your way through Motor City with a stop at Eastern Market (easternmarket.org). Going 125 years strong, the market is spread across six sheds and multiple city blocks, filled with hundreds of vendors peddling everything from craft beers to coffee roasted on-site. Fresh produce, baked goods and food items are the focus of Saturday markets, while Sunday street markets bring local artists, musicians and jewelry makers into the mix.
For bite-sized burgers, head to Green Dot Stables (greendotstables.com), where mystery meat is something customers ask for (yes, it’s on the menu) along with other nuanced combinations such as peanut butter with chipotle raspberry; and crispy fried chicken with sage maple syrup — all for under $5 each.
Diego Rivera murals portraying his vision of American industry and its diverse workforce are a centerpiece of any visit to the Detroit Institute of Arts (dia.org). But also look for a special contemporary photography exhibit, and for a showcase of Dutch and French artists who inspired Vincent Van Gogh.
To bring the weekend to a close, stop by Candy Bar (candybardetroit.com) for a quiet night out. Candy Bar has dim lighting, plush seating and a range of sweet drinks. Sox vs. Tigers, June 13-15 and Sept. 16-18
San Francisco
The view from Oracle Park alone is worth the trip. Perched majestically along San Francisco Bay, it’s by far one of the most scenic baseball stadiums.
If kids are along for the journey, they’ll love sliding through an 80-foot Coca-Cola bottle or racing toward home plate inside a miniature Oracle Park (Note that the Fan Lot family area has closed periodically during the pandemic; check the stadium’s website for the latest updates).
The Golden Gate Ferry (goldengate.org) provides direct Oracle Park service to and from Larkspur Ferry Terminal. The ferry departs Larkspur 90 minutes before the first pitch and returns from Oracle Park 30 minutes after the last out.
In the mood for sightseeing before or after the game? You can’t miss a tour of Golden Gate Bridge, but also be sure to venture inside Golden Gate Park for a walk through a Japanese tea garden created in 1894 (japaneseteagardensf.com). Wander past serene koi ponds, native Japanese plants and pagodas for a moment of Zen, then head over to the largest Chinatown outside of Asia and the oldest in North America (sanfranciscochinatown.com).
Hungry? La Palma, located in the Mission District, has been delighting customers with freshly pressed tortillas and sopes made daily since 1953 (lapalmasf.com). And it’s never a bad idea to grab a signature Double-Double at the beloved West Coast chain In-N-Out Burger (in-n-out.com).
If you’re looking for an Instagrammable dessert, check out The Baked Bear (thebakedbear.com), which offers craft ice cream with flavors such as blackberry crumble, vegan chocolate chip and espresso bean sandwiched between 12 options of cookies or brownies. Sox vs. Giants, July 1-3; Cubs vs. Giants, July 28-31
Phoenix
A front-row seat near the dugout is one of the most coveted spots in a ballpark, but Chase Field dials up the experience with a field-side pool.
If you’re not one of the lucky 35 folks who can take in the game from the pricey Diamondbacks pool suite, the stadium still offers an array of dining options to satisfy, including churro dogs and loaded popcorn chicken.
On a nongame day, visit the Desert Botanical Garden (dbg.org), which features nearly 500 rare and endangered species of plants. Music lovers will love to explore the Musical Instrument Museum (mim.org), with a collection of more than 8,000 instruments from more than 200 countries. For hikers, Camelback Mountain (climbcamelback.com) has an elevation of 2,704 feet and is in the middle of the Phoenix Valley.
To venture out of the city, take a 45-minute drive to Papago Park in Maricopa County, where you’ll find the Phoenix Zoo, golf courses, various museums and the Hall of Flame Museum of Firefighting.
Feast on tapas and shareable plates at seafood restaurant Pa’La (palakitchen.com), or cool off with a cone at Buzzed Bull Creamery (buzzedbullcreamery.com), which serves 30 flavors of handcrafted ice cream and milkshakes. For the adults, the frozen treat can be alcohol-infused. Cubs vs. Diamondbacks, May 13-15
Baltimore
Charm City is home to Oriole Park at Camden Yards, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Before or after the game, swing by Eutaw Street, where an array of bars and restaurants stretch along the east side of the stadium, including Dempsey’s Brew Pub, named for Orioles Hall of Fame catcher Rick Dempsey; and Boog’s BBQ, which serves barbecue beef, pork and turkey.
A few blocks from Camden Yards is Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, where the National Aquarium (aqua.org) features more than 20,000 animals, a dolphin training session and even an aquarium sleepover. But if sleeping with the fishes isn’t your scene, try the Sagamore Pendry (pendry.com/baltimore), a luxury boutique hotel in historic Fells Point, one of Baltimore’s 225 neighborhoods.
Bring your appetite. A few steps from the Sagamore Pendry hotel is Duck Duck Goose (ddgbaltimore.com), a posh restaurant touting modern Parisian cuisine and three-course suppers on Sundays. In the heart of the Little Italy neighborhood is La Scala (lascaladining.com), a family-style restaurant that has been recognized as one of Baltimore’s best Italian restaurants.
You’re in luck if you are looking for tasty vegan restaurants. Baltimore has several notable vegan eateries, including The Land of Kush (landofkush.com) in Baltimore’s Mount Vernon neighborhood, a soul food restaurant dedicated to “feeding your spirit.”
For a plant-based dessert, try Cajou Creamery (cajoucreamery.com). Their pint-size treats do not contain dairy, soy or gluten and have flavors such as sweet potato pie and baklava. A few doors down is Cuples Tea House (cuplesteahouse.com), a cozy, intimate spot that promises music, art and good conversation. Sox vs. Orioles, Aug. 23-25
Boston
Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox, is just a 2 ½-hour flight away, which means you’ll have plenty of time to take in the majesty of the oldest stadium in Major League Baseball.
Need more time after the game? An hourlong guided tour will provide a full overview of the ballpark, from the world-famous Green Monster — the left field wall that stands over 37 feet high — the Roof Deck overlooking right field, and the Fenway Park Living Museum.
Steps from Fenway is Tasty Burger (tastyburger.com), featuring classic burgers, hot dogs, milkshakes, beers and mini pies. If you’ve got a student ID, there is a special deal just for the “Starvin’ Student.”
After you fill up, you can explore the city on the cheap by hopping on the subway, better known as the Boston T line (mbta.com), for just $2.40 a ride.
In less than 15 minutes, you can get to Faneuil Hall Marketplace (faneuilhallmarketplace.com), which houses more than 100 local shops, restaurants and historical buildings. You’ll find some of the best clam chowder, lobster rolls and oysters, among other New England delicacies.
And for a walk back through history — if you’re not tired after that tour of Fenway Park — visit unforgettable historical sites during a walking tour along the Freedom Trail (thefreedomtrail.org). Walk through Paul Revere’s home, see Boston through the eyes of Revolutionary-era women, and find your next great read at the Old Corner Bookstore, built in 1718. White Sox vs. Red Sox, May 6-8
New York
There are a countless number of places to visit in the Big Apple, and for baseball fans, Yankee Stadium may be your first stop.
If you take the MTA, New York City’s transit system (new.mta.info), Yankee Stadium is accessible on the B, D and 4 lines.
Before gates open for a game, you may want to take an hourlong guided tour of the home of the 27-time World Series Champions. Along the way are iconic baseball artifacts, such as Babe Ruth’s bat and Lou Gehrig’s jersey.
Steps away are more than a dozen choices of restaurants, delis, cafes and bars. NYY Steak, Billy’s Sports Bar, and Court Deli are some fan favorites. If you want a classic experience, try Yankee Tavern, which is arguably the oldest sports bar in the Bronx.
Make the most out of your visit by exploring the Bronx. Ten minutes from Yankee Stadium is the Bronx Museum of the Arts (bronxmuseum.org), which features more than 2,000 artworks, including modern photography, sculptures and textiles — plus, admission is free.
Located in the South Bronx is The Lit. Bar (thelitbar.com), an independent, woman-owned bookstore that also serves as a bar. In the Bronx Park area, the New York Botanical Garden (nybg.org) spans 250 acres, making it the largest botanical garden in the United States.
And to wrap up your trip, the Bronx Zoo (bronxzoo.com) spans more than 265 acres with a range of exhibits, a dinosaur safari, and Brew at the Zoo, an after-hours party for adults over 21 featuring an illuminated playground. Sox vs. Yankees, May 20-22; Cubs vs. Yankees, June 10-12
Bank Holidays: Big news! Banks will remain closed for so many days in the last week of April – know all dates here
There are a total of 15 days bank holidays in the month of April, out of which 11 days in the first 18 days of the month are closed and now the bank branch is going to be closed for 4 days in the remaining days.
Bank Holidays in April 2022 . Only 12 days are left for the end of the month of April, in such a situation, if there is any work related to the bank, then settle it soon, because the bank is going to be closed for 4 days in 12 days, due to the closure of the bank, check book, passbook, ATM and account And transaction related work may be affected, but online transaction services Google Pay, Phone Pay, Paytm, Internet Banking (Online Transfer) will continue.
There are a total of 15 days bank holidays in the month of April, out of which 11 days in the first 18 days of the month are closed and now the bank branch is going to be closed for 4 days in the remaining days. On the official website of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) According to the list of holidays given, the list of holidays of the states is different. These festivals or holidays depend on the special occasions. These holidays are not applicable in all states. If you are going to do any bank related work, then check it first, otherwise you may have to face problems.
Bank holidays in April 2022
- Gadiya Puja is on 21st April. Banks will remain closed in Agartala on this day.
- Saturday 23 April (fourth Saturday of the month).
- Sunday (weekly holiday) on 24th April.
Shab-e-Qadr/Jumat-ul-Vida is on 29th April. Banks will remain closed in Jammu and Srinagar on this day
The post Bank Holidays: Big news! Banks will remain closed for so many days in the last week of April – know all dates here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Park Jimin BTS Member Age, Wife, Height & Unknown Facts
Park Jimin, who is popularly known by his stage name Jimin is a member of the South Korean boy band BTS under Big Hit Entertainment (name changed to Hybe Labels). Jimin is a South Korean dancer, singer, and songwriter. Park Jimin is the lead vocalist and main dancer of the group BTS, in which he shares the stage with the other BTS members, V, Suga, Jungkook, Jin, RM, and J-Hope. BTS became the first South Korean Kpop band who bagged the prestigious Billboard Award. Jimin has an intimidating presence on stage but is a cute, charming, and fun-loving person off stage. He is a perfectionist and has a habit of moving whenever the music is on.
Jimin’s motto is
Let’s keep on trying until we can’t do it anymore.
Park Jimin age, Height, Weight
Park Jimin’s date of birth is 13th October 1995 (Age 26) as in 2022. He is 28 years old in Korean age. He was born in Busan, South Korea. Jimin’s birthday is celebrated all over the world by the BTS fans popularly known as ARMY.
Jimin is not among the tallest members of BTS, he is the shortest member. But he is not as short as you think, Jimin’s height is 1.74m (5’9″).
Jimin’s zodiac sign is Libra.
Jimin is one of the lightest among the BTS members weighing 61 kg. He is known for his muscular, and lean physique.
Jimin’s Family, and Wife
Jimin is the oldest son in the family, which consists of his father (Park Pil-woo), mother (Mi-Jeong), and younger brother (Park Ji-Hyun).
Jimin is single, he does not have a girlfriend or wife. He once said that his ideal type is someone who has a nice, charming, and cute personality and also should be shorter than him.
Jimin’s Education
Jimin’s school – Busan’s Hodong Elementary School and Yonsan Middle School. In 2020, he graduated with a major in Broadcasting and Entertainment from Global Cyber University. He is pursuing a Master of Business Administration in Advertising and Media from Hanyang Cyber University as of now.
Jimin’s Debut, Solo releases, and Income
Jimin made his debut in 2013 as a member of BTS with ‘No more Dream’. He released three solo songs under BTS Lie (Album: Wings), Serendipity (Album: Love Yourself: Her), and Filter (Album: Map of the Soul: 7).
Park Jimin’s net worth(2022) is $26 million approx. He recently bought an expensive apartment in South Korea without any loan for around $5.3 million.
Jimin- The Philanthropist
Jimin donated school uniforms to the students of Busan Hodong Elementary School, his alma mater when he heard that the school was closing. To support the low-income students he donated US$88,000 to the Busan Department of Education. He also donated ₩100 million to Jeonnam Future Education Foundation in 2020 to create scholarship funds for the financially struggling talented students. Jimin helped polio patients by donating ₩100 million to Rotary International.
Now The Most Awaited Unknown Facts About Jimin
1. Jimin gives the warmest hugs, the other members talk to him whenever they feel low because he is always there for them, and he has a kind and comforting nature.
2. Jimin loves to exercise, especially cardio. Though his washboard abs reveal he does some serious strength training too.
3. Jimin likes to practice a lot with the youngest member of the group, Jungkook.
4. When he was learning modern dance in high school, his dance teacher suggested that he should audition to be a Kpop star.
5. His ethereal beauty is not limited to the BTS fans. When his fancam went viral his beauty caught the eyes of millions who couldn’t take their eyes off him.
6. Jimin is very particular about his eyeliner, he once said that he cannot have strong expressions and perform hip hop without eyeliner as he gets very shy.
7. Jimin was the last member to join BTS, so he had the shortest training period.
8. Jimin’s favorite school subjects are Physics and Maths.
9. He gets very upset when he makes a mistake on stage and he is extremely hard working.
10. He was number 64 in the list of 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2017.
11. He learned the dance form popping when he was in 8th grade.
12. The initial stage names suggested to him were Baby J and Young Kid, but he wanted to go by his real name Jimin.
13. Jimin’s favorite number is 13.
14. He was exceptionally well in academics and has outstanding dance skills. Based on these he graduated as the top student in all the departments from Seoul High School of Arts.
15. Throughout his school life, he was a member of the student council.
16. Jimin’s favorite colors are Black, Blue, and Light Brown.
17. Jimin can speak Korean, Japanese, and a little English.
18. In school, he studied contemporary dance and was extremely good at it.
19. The thing he loves the most about himself is his eyes.
20. During his debut performance in “No more dream” he always felt guilty when he had to climb and kick the other members during the performance.
21. He is called ‘Cute Mochi’, by the other members and his fans.
22. Jimin has a black belt in Taekwondo.
I DID NOT SEE THAT #JIMIN #BTS #BTStaekwondo pic.twitter.com/s0b7ND7qvo
— 𝓢𝓸𝓷𝔂 ⁷ (@sontera1_ssi_4) March 20, 2017
23. Jimin once said that the superpower he wants is the ability to talk to dogs and animals.
24. He likes imitating Taeyang who is a South Korean singer, and songwriter. Taeyang’s song ‘Only look at Me’ is his favorite Karaoke song.
25. Jimin’s favorite Avenger character is the Hulk.
26. His celebrity crush is the sunshine, J-Hope.
27. The things he wants to steal from the other BTS members are V’s talent and gaze, J-Hope’s cleanliness, Rap Monster’s height, and Suga’s diverse knowledge. Though we think he is fine as he is.
28. Jimin thinks he looks pretty dressed as a girl, while others feel embarrassed to do that. We agree with you Jimin!
29. The other BTS members tease Jimin for having little hands. He is often teased as the size of his pinky is half the size of V’s.
30. The oldest member of BTS Jin thinks Jimin has changed the most since his debut. Well, he is not completely wrong.
Before:
After:
We purple you Jimin!
The post Park Jimin BTS Member Age, Wife, Height & Unknown Facts appeared first on MEWS.
