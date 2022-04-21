Finance
Bad Credit Payday Loan Does Have an Existence
Bad credit payday loan is a much needed credit therapy that brings an instant financial relief. If you think that you cannot get a loan because of a bad credit history, just do not worry. There exists this easy and quick credit option that can put an end to all your monetary troubles. You can certainly get a loan despite having poor credit ratings. A tough period of economic slowdown has led to a sudden rise in cash demand. However, during a recessionary phase obtaining cash becomes even more difficult. No bank or financial institution easily sanctions a loan during such a tight economic period. Under such a scenario, payday loans become very useful. Most of them are available without any cross checking. This essentially means, you can borrow money even with a previous default status.
Why Bad Credit Payday loans?
You may obtain bad credit ratings in the event of missed payments. If your monthly payments are not on time, there is every possibility of obtaining a tag of defaulter. This can really hurt, since it will make credit availability much more difficult in future. Moreover, postponing monthly payments constantly would lead to mounting interest and other charges. As a result, you would end up paying more than required. To alleviate your situation, borrowing money without a credit check is definitely a good idea. Such money can be used to seek relief from multiple debts. Your lender combines all your debts and makes a single payment to your creditors. Now, instead of making multiple payments, you will have to make only one consolidated to payment to your lending company. Generally, lenders do not easily provide loans to people with a bad credit history. However, in case of bad credit payday cash, no credit check is required. The company providing such facility does not take into account your past credit behavior.
Are You Eligible for it?
Although this type of a loan can be availed without a credit check, there are some basic requirements that every borrower has to meet. For instance, the applicant must be more than 18 years old. He should be a citizen of the U.S. Above all, in order to obtain financial relief, you should be employed and have a regular income. Your income status is very important since lender also needs some assurance his money will be recovered. The lending company does not need collateral or guarantee. In fact, the only basic criterion for providing finances is your income. You should be employed with the same employer for not less than 90 days to avail a bad credit payday loan. Among other requirements, the applicant must have a valid personal bank account.
Advantages
Bad credit cash is easily available through an online mechanism. The money is electronically transferred into your personal bank account. Usually, money is available within two business days. However, there are lending companies that claim to transfer money within 30 minutes. As a precautionary measure, properly enquire about such a company before selecting. The entire process is automatic and no manual work is required. The borrower can repay the loaned amount on his next payday. As mentioned above no credit check is needed. In fact, no faxing or heavy documentation is needed. The loan repayment is also automated and the money is automatically deducted from your account and credit into your lender’s account.
A bad credit payday loan is the best and instant solution to all your urgent fiscal worries. It gives you much needed solace and peace of mind by consolidating your multiple debts. Since no credit verification is involved, you can easily get a loan even with a poor credit record.
Effective Working Capital Management and Optimal Synchronization of Cash Flows
How do firms choose their operating cycle? How do firms choose their cash conversion cycle? What is the impact of firm’s operating cycle on the size and periodicity of investments in receivables and inventories? How do seasonal and cyclical trends affect firm’s operating cycle, cash conversion cycle and investments in current assets? These strategic policy questions relate to optimal cash flows synchronization and effective working capital management designed to maximize the wealth producing capacity of the enterprise.
In this review, we will examine some pertinent and extant academic literature on effective working capital management and provide some operational guidance to small business enterprises. The shorter the cash conversion cycle, the smaller the size of the firm’s investment in inventories and receivables and consequently the less the firm’s financing needs. Although setting ending cash balances is, to a large extent, judgmental, some analytical rules can be applied to assist effective formulation of better judgments and optimize cash flow management.
As you know, a correlate to cash is net working capital. Net working capital is not cash but the difference between current assets (what a firm currently owns) and current liabilities (what a firm currently owes). Current assets and current liabilities are firm’s immediate sources and uses of cash, respectively. Clearly, a firm’s ability to meet its current financial obligations (bills due within a year) depends on its ability to manage its current assets and liabilities, efficiently and effectively.
Effective working capital management requires the formulation of optimal working capital policy and the periodic management of cash flows, inventories, account receivables, accruals and account payables. And because poor working capital management can severely damage a firm’s credit worthiness and limit its access to money and capital markets, every effort must be made to minimize business default risk.
The significance of liquidity cannot be overemphasized. In addition, anything that adversely impacts a firm’s financial flexibility degrades its ability to borrow and cope with unexpected financial hardship. A firm must preserve its ability to react to unexpected expenses and investment opportunities. Financial flexibility derives from a firm’s use of leverage as well as cash holdings.
In practice, optimal working capital management includes effective cash conversion cycle, effective operating cycle, the determination of appropriate level of accruals, inventories, and account payables and the attendant funding options. Working capital policy impacts a firm’s balance sheet, financial ratios (current and quick assets) and possibly credit rating. Critical to efficient firm’s working capital management is a good understanding of its cash conversion cycle, or how long it takes for a firm to convert cash invested in operations into cash received.
The cash conversion cycle captures the time passed from the beginning of the production process to collection of cash from the sale of the finished products. Typically, a firm purchases raw materials and creates products. These products go into inventory and then are sold on account. Once the products are sold often on credit then the firm waits to receive payment, at which point the process begins again. Understanding the cash conversion cycle and the age of account receivables is critical to successful working capital management.
As you know, the cash conversion cycle is divided into three parts: the average payment period, the average collection period and the average age of inventory. The firm’s operating cycle is length of time from the receipt of raw materials to the collection of payment for the products sold on account. The operating cycle is therefore the sum of the inventory conversion period (the average time between when raw materials are received into inventory and product is sold) and the receivables conversion period (the average time between a sale and collection of the receipt). Note that the operations of a merchandising enterprise involves purchasing (the purchase of merchandise), sales (the sales of products to customers, and collection (the receipt of cash from customers).
Some Operational Guidance:
There is gathering empirical evidence suggesting that effective working capital management begins with assessment of operating cycle and optimizing cash flows from firm’s operations. Management must know, understand and anticipate the impact of cash flows on firm’s operations and its ability to maximize the profit producing capacity of the enterprise. Effective cash management is critical to the success of a business enterprise. It is all about cash flows.
One of the best ways to increase cash availability is to accelerate the receipt of incoming payments by reducing the age of account receivables using appropriate mix of incentives and penalties. A firm must evaluate current payment processes and identify effective options to expedite collection of account receivables.
There is strong evidence suggesting improving payment processes and moving to electronic alternatives will maximize liquidity and better manage costs of receivables. Liquidity is critical to the success of every business enterprise and effective cash management is the core of liquidity. In practice, a careful analysis of cash flows and assessment of investment strategies and policies is required to ensure that a firm has appropriate tools needed to maximize firm’s liquidity, and optimize cash flow management.
A firm optimizes cash flow management in its operating cycle by rationalizing-streamlining and improving the ways it manages the inflow of cash receipts, makes outflow cash payments and minimizes the age of account receivables. A firm needs digital records, electronic banking, robust internal controls and agile accounting systems for quick reconciliation of bank statements through timely access to bank accounts, customer records; and synchronizing cash flows, accounts payables, and accounting systems for increased efficiency.
Best industry practices include analyzing cash flows monthly to determine ending cash balance (the difference between total cash inflows and total cash outflows). The goal is a rising or positive periodic ending cash balance; Monitoring customer balances to manage account receivables (money owed to the firm from customers); and appropriate pre-qualifying processes before extending credit to customers is essential to minimizing incidence of bad debts.
A tracking system that monitors outstanding receivables and sends automatic reminders, invoices and statements is a useful tool. Some firms use factors by selling their receivables to factoring companies to ensure steady cash flows; Slowing down cash disbursements: Prudent cash flow management dictates that a firm retains cash as long as possible. Optimize cash flow management by paying on time while utilizing all accommodations consistent with the calculus of financial advantage. Finally, borrow long and lend short and time large expenses by setting aside small amounts to fund large expected expenditures. Always remember that long term liabilities become current liabilities in the accounting period in which they mature.
How to Choose Between Different Types of Commercial Auto Insurance – The Easy Way
Running a business which involves the use of automobiles can be though but having to deal with Commercial Auto Insurance can be tougher especially when you don’t know the right one to choose. One of the most challenging decisions you will make as a business owner is choosing the right Insurance policy which is capable of protecting your business assets as well as your employees against unexpected financial loss and the threat of a lawsuit. The first step involved in choosing the right type of Auto Insurance is to understand the different types of Commercial Insurance coverage’s which are available.
Basically, Commercial Auto Insurance break vehicles down into two major categories
- The private passenger -type automobiles such as cars, vans, SUVs, and small trucks
- Trucks, trailers, and tractors which include pickups, dump trucks, dry freight, refrigerator box, auto hauler, tanks, and so on.
There are two main categories of commercial auto insurance: General Insurance and Specialized Commercial Auto Insurance.
The General Commercial Auto Insurance comprises of six types of coverage
- Comprehensive coverage: This type of coverage kicks in when a vehicle is vandalized or sustains damages which are caused by something other than another vehicle like an animal or a fallen tree.
- Collision insurance: this type of insurance covers damages to a vehicle which are sustained when the vehicle gets hit by another vehicle or object or the vehicle overturns. This type of insurance is greatly required for vehicles with loans or lease on them.
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist: This type of insurance covers the damages and medical cost incurred in an accident caused by a motorist who is either not insured or underinsured.
- Liability insurance: This type of insurance is generally required by most states. It kicks in when you caused an accident. It protects you not only from damages but also provides you with a legal defense in case the other party files a lawsuit against you. “Property damage liability” covers damages to the car or property of the other party while “bodily injury liability” covers injuries or death caused by the car accident.
- Medical payment coverage: This type of insurance covers medical cost incurred by anyone in your vehicle due to a car accident, irrespective of whose fault the accident is.
- Personal injury protection: This type of insurance covers injury-related cost incurred by you or your employees when involved in an accident regardless of whose fault the accident is.
The Specialized Commercial Auto Insurance is intended for businesses which require the use of specialized vehicles in performing daily activities. Some common types of custom coverage’s which are designed to protect specialty vehicles include coverage for catering trucks, landscaping vehicles coverage, and trade-related vehicle coverage.
Conclusively, no matter the type of business you run or the type of automobile vehicle you use, a Commercial Insurance policy can be customized to meet your specific need.
Questions You Should Ask Your Insurance Company Before Acquiring Vehicle Insurance
Everyone knows that insurance is most likely one of the most important aspects of a person’s life, may it be car, house, life or business insurance. Or any other kind of insurance, for that matter. But obtaining insurance is probably not as easy as it appears, especially if you are a first-timer. That is why you should avoid cutting corners. In many cases, a person’s life, or in other words, the well-being thereof might depend on things like insurance. Insurance is seen as a back-up plan. In the event something happens to you or your family, business, house or vehicle, insurance will be of excellent use, no matter the size of the event. So, let us take motor insurance for example. Most of us own vehicles and definitely use it on a regular basis, so you need to make sure that you and your car is going to be protected in the event of a major accident. You have to be able to replace your vehicle using the money claimed from the insurance provider. But before you get there, you have to find the appropriate motor insurance policy and company.
So, you have found a few insurance providers that looks trustworthy and cost-effective. Nevertheless, you can’t rely on only that: you have to ask them some questions to make sure they are equipped to handle you motor insurance policy. But what do you ask them?
First of all, you need to determine whether this insurance company is trustworthy. You need to know if they will pay out your claim hassle-free. Ask them about their client assistance: How effective they are and just how long it takes them to examine an insurance claim and pay it out to the relevant parties. Question them about their client list and experience in the insurance industry.
Second of all, you need to investigate basic information regarding the insurance company and what they have to offer you as the insured. Speak about discount rates: will they offer them and how frequently? Will they pay out no-claim bonuses when you have not claimed for a specific amount of time? Have they got any other rewards or no-claim bonuses? How big a price reduction can they offer you if you purchase home or life insurance policies along with your motor insurance policy? All this has to be investigated and asked about before choosing a suitable insurance company.
Now comes the difficult part. If you are obtaining motor insurance for the first time, you need to understand the basics of the insurance industry first; otherwise, you will have no idea of what to ask and what not to ask. Enquire about comprehensive and collision coverage: do you need it? Is it going to affect your premium? Collision coverage will pay for damages to your vehicle in the event of a crash, no matter who induced it. Comprehensive covers other types of damage including that from hail, floods, theft, vandalism, or tree damage. Ask them about anything that you might be unsure of; they’ll be willing to assist.
Also ask them what affects your premium. Age, gender and driving history may influence your premium directly. You may be able to reduce your premium considerably by changing some habits, like parking your car in a garage as opposed to in the driveway, or fitting it with an security alarm.
Acquiring motor insurance may be a daunting task. Even so, knowing what to ask and understanding the insurance industry makes it easier and may save your sanity!
