Bhad Bhabie: I made $50M so don’t call me the ‘cash me outside’ girl
‘We get the big guy back.’ Chicago White Sox are penciling in Lucas Giolito for a Sunday return in Minnesota.
Lucas Giolito is nearing a return to the Chicago White Sox rotation.
The right-hander spent Tuesday pitching to hitters at the team’s complex in Arizona as part of his recovery from a left abdominal strain.
Giolito said the experience in Arizona “went well” and he anticipates pitching Sunday against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.
“I felt healthy,” Giolito said before Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. “That was the goal. Feel good, feel healthy for three ups. Get a nice number of pitches in, I think it was like 50-something. And be ready for rejoining the rotation and hoping to make a good impact going forward.”
Giolito went on the injured list after suffering the setback in the April 8 season opener at Detroit. He exited after allowing one hit, striking out six and walking two in four scoreless innings.
“People who watched him (Tuesday) said he was throwing the ball well,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “Health is the important part and he’s excited. So right now depending on how he feels (Wednesday) and when he throws his bullpen, pencil him in for Sunday.
“We get the big guy back. We’ve been surviving, keep maintaining that mode because we still have some guys out. But he’s a big guy to get back.”
Giolito said he’s “feeling very strong.”
“Took enough time to let it heal and kind of do all the work, exercises necessary to keep in a good spot,” he said. “(The injury) was weird. It sucked. But going to push forward now and get back to what I like doing a lot.”
Giolito said the recovery process was “pretty simple.”
“A big part of it was letting it heal and rest to a certain degree,” he said. “I was able to start throwing pretty soon after because throwing wasn’t really affecting it. Other than that, it was exercises for the abs and stability, strength, all that kind of good stuff.”
La Russa is also hearing positive reports on veteran pitcher Johnny Cueto, who officially agreed to a minor-league deal on April 8.
He is a possible option for a pitching staff without Lance Lynn, who is out after undergoing right knee surgery to repair a torn tendon on April 5. Lynn is expected to miss the first eight weeks of the season.
Cueto’s first steps were ramping up at the team’s Arizona complex before heading to Triple-A Charlotte.
“I hear the ball is coming out of his hand good,” La Russa said. “He’s a pitch maker. They’ve been very complimentary about how he’s been locating and his array of pitches. You can only speed it up so much. We’re looking forward to having him up here.”
Farmington man, 19, gets 3 years in prison for role in drug deal that left man shot in head
A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to three years in prison for his role in a robbery during a drug deal that left a man with a gunshot wound to the back of the head last year in Farmington.
Dakota County District Court Judge Vicki Vial Taylor sentenced Gage Allen David Anderson of Farmington last week in connection with the robbery that led to Anderson’s friend shooting the 21-year-old man, who survived.
In February, Anderson pleaded guilty to first-degree aiding and abetting aggravated robbery. In exchange, a first-degree attempted murder charge was dismissed at sentencing.
Prosecutors sought a 57-month sentence for the robbery conviction, while Anderson’s attorney argued for a dispositional departure from state guidelines, writing in a proposal to the judge that co-defendant Dillon Laudrie “spontaneously shot the victim in the back of the head with a gun [Anderson] thought was an air pistol.”
Taylor chose a downward durational departure, citing Anderson’s “minor or passive” role in the shooting as a mitigating factor for her decision. Anderson received credit for 392 days already served in jail.
Laudrie, 17, recently pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder while committing a felony. He was sentenced as an extended jurisdiction juvenile and was given a stayed adult sentence of 180 months in prison and placed on probation until age 21 with several conditions. If he violates a condition of the release, he would face incarceration in a juvenile facility.
According to a criminal complaint against Anderson:
Around 12:50 p.m. on March 19, Farmington police responded to a report of a teen who pointed a gun at another person near 209th Street and Catalina Way. A woman told police she saw a vehicle driving in the middle of the road and then the driver point a black handgun out of a window. A man got out and ran from the driver. The driver followed the man, pointing the gun at him.
Police then received a report of a vehicle driving erratically. Officers responded and saw a man outside of the vehicle at 197th Street and Chippendale Avenue in Farmington. He staggered and fell to the ground. He had a gunshot wound to the back of his head.
Officers spotted Anderson and Laudrie walking together near Vermillion River Trail and Chippendale Avenue and arrested them. Laudrie stated, “So he’s my friend and had nothing to do with it,” the complaint read. “I was the one that had the gun and it’s in my bag.” Both were arrested.
In the man’s statement to police at a hospital, he said that Anderson and a friend of Anderson’s robbed him during a drug deal. He said he was driving his car and the suspects wanted him to get more money. He said he tried to get away by jumping out of the vehicle and then was shot.
Heat, Trae Young can’t shake reality of Gabe Vincent making a difference in playoff matchup
Well, this certainly has gotten odd.
When Trae Young got on the Atlanta Hawks’ team flight late Tuesday night, Gabe Vincent already was in the seat alongside. When Young got to his car in the airport lot, Vincent had already started it. And when Young got home, Vincent told him he already had taken out the garbage.
No, not quite to that level of the relationship. However, Vincent certainly has seemed glued to Young in the playoffs so far.
There already have been ample moments in this best-of-seven opening-round NBA playoff series when the Hawks’ All-Star guard has demanded screens be set with the sole goal of shaking the emerging third-year Miami Heat guard.
“I just relish it, to be honest,” Vincent said, with the Heat taking a 2-0 series lead into Friday night’s Game 3 at State Farm Arena. “I haven’t even looked at it from that lens. I’ve just so in the moment.
“Even now, just thinking about the next one, the next matchup and what they’re going to do and so forth. I’m just excited to be here.”
The thing is, Vincent, 25, has been here for a while. In 2020, he was with the team in the no-escape Disney World quarantine bubble, when the Heat advanced to the NBA Finals. Last season, he was further developed, transformed from shoot-first scoring guard to combo playmaker.
But mostly, the work came behind the scenes. In 2020, his lone playoff stint was so brief that he failed to register a single minute. Last year, there were 14 playoff minutes.
Now, already, 50 minutes, 46 seconds of action over the series’ first two games, including all 12 in Tuesday’s decisive fourth quarter.
“I feel like we’ve had him for 10 years,” coach Erik Spoelstra said of a relationship that began with Vincent playing under current Heat assistant Eric Glass in 2020 with the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Skyforce. “A big part of that was he played for us, for EG, in Sioux Falls. So he already was indoctrinated into our culture.
“And then the bubble, he had nothing else to do, except to go to the gym. He was working out, doing player development like literally four times a day. So he really got immersed into our program.”
Now the affable 25-year-old can be found ahead of Victor Oladipo, among others, in the Heat rotation.
“It’s been an incremental process over 2 1/2 years,” Spoelstra said. “It’s not like it happened overnight. And he’s not a 20-year-old. He played four years of college, G League for two years, and then in our program for 2 1/2 years. So, to me, he’s a vet.”
One often entrusted with arguably the most challenging defensive assignment of the series, but a player also capable of producing the 19 points he has offered so far in the series, as many as teammates Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker, four more than Bam Adebayo.
“He’s just pesky as hell on the defensive end, making it tough for whoever he’s lined up against,” forward Jimmy Butler said of Vincent, who went undrafted out of UC-Santa Barbara in 2018. “He doesn’t back down. We all respect that, we all love him for that. And he’s a huge key for us, pulling out these two dubs.”
All while taking in the moment, after two-plus season in near anonymity.
“I don’t think I’d say I’ve surprised myself,” he said. “But these are the moments that you dream of and look forward to. Obviously, in the moment, excited to be here, excited to help us win.”
With performances that show confidence correctly placed by the coaching staff.
“I think his confidence is just growing in understanding that he’s a valuable member of our team,” Lowry said, “and he belongs.”
