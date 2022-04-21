News
Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Granite City
GRANITE CITY, Ill. – A cyclist was struck at East Chain of Rocks Road at Transit Lane in Granite City, Illinois Thursday morning.
The incident happened at approximately 4:52 a.m. When Illinois State Police troopers arrived at the scene, they found a man in the roadway with serious, life-threatening injuries. No vehicle was in the area when they arrived, but through the investigation, “troopers learned a possible black SUV was involved.”
The bicyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Robert Morse, ‘Mad Men’ actor, dead at 90
Dolphins return stout D-line that could prove pivotal for defensive success in 2022
With defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah re-signing with the Miami Dolphins, the critical component of the team’s defensive front that was potentially in flux this offseason was instead solidified.
The Dolphins, like they’re set to do in the secondary, are returning their defensive linemen from a defense that anchored the team’s midseason turnaround to rebound from 1-7 with eight wins in their last nine games of 2021.
The defensive front returns its sack leader in Ogbah (nine). Versatile defensive lineman Christian Wilkins is back after a breakthrough third NFL season in 2021, as are defensive tackle Zach Sieler and nose tackle Raekwon Davis. Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, entering his second season, also can flip between standing up and putting his hand in the ground, which is what he did best at the University of Miami in 2020 to make him a first-round pick.
While virtually set with a rotation up front that will also incorporate Adam Butler, the Dolphins could figure to possibly add another defensive lineman on Day 3 of the draft, especially given the need for another pass rusher. Miami’s first pick, after trading away first- and second-round selections in the upcoming draft, is at the end of the third round, while it also has a fourth-round pick and two seventh-rounders to use.
Ogbah’s four-year, $65 million deal was struck in the final minutes leading up to free-agent negotiations with other teams opening up on March 14. In an offseason where the Dolphins also traded for star receiver Tyreek Hill and signed prized free-agent tackle Terron Armstead, it’s a move that may go down as the team’s most underrated.
Beyond Ogbah’s sheer pass rush, collecting nine sacks each of his two seasons in Miami, he has found ways to impact the opposition’s passing game in various ways. More often, he’s just missing a sack and hitting a quarterback anyway — posting 45 quarterback hits in the past two seasons combined — and he actually led NFL defensive linemen in passes defensed in 2021, with 12.
Wilkins was tied for the NFL lead in tackles among defensive linemen last season as he made a significant leap in his third professional season after being a 2019 first-round pick out of Clemson.
Sieler, a former Baltimore Ravens seventh-round pick who has excelled in Miami since he was picked up off on waivers at the end of the 2019 season, had another productive season in 2021. He had 62 tackles, six for loss, and two sacks, playing nearly half of the Dolphins’ defensive snaps.
Davis, the big 6-7, 330-pound body inside, was uneven at times last year in his second campaign, but his return from missing three weeks after an opening-series knee injury in Week 1 gave the Dolphins’ run defense a major boost. Davis finished with 28 tackles and half a sack.
Butler came to Miami after being known in New England as a 295-pound lineman with pass-rushing ability, but he only contributed two sacks last year as a rotational player. He had 10 the previous two years combined with the Patriots.
Jenkins returns a veteran presence that can provide depth at the nose with his 335-pound frame. He collected 16 tackles in seven games in 2021 but was inactive for more than half the season.
The Dolphins also have defensive end Daeshon Hall and defensive tackle Benito Jones as players who can compete for a roster spot in training camp. Jones was just re-signed.
Daywatch: Lightfoot’s gas card plan advances | Lost Larson pays fired worker after retaliation claim | Bulls even playoff series against Bucks
Good morning, Chicago.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s high-profile effort to hand out 50,000 gas cards and 100,000 CTA transit fare cards narrowly cleared an important City Council hurdle Wednesday even as aldermen expressed concerns the initiative was more about politics than helping citizens.
“I’ve heard from some constituents who’ve said they feel this is the mayor trying to prove that she has the biggest gas hose,” said Northwest Side Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, 35th.
Lightfoot’s plan, dubbed “Chicago Moves,” came just weeks after onetime political supporter and now potential mayoral opponent Willie Wilson used his own money to buy more than $1 million in free gas at Chicago stations in March as prices at the pump have soared. Here are the stations in and around Chicago participating in Wilson’s latest giveaway Saturday, one that now comes with thorny questions about providing handouts to potential voters.
And in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin tried to claim victory in Mariupol on Thursday, even as he ordered his troops not to storm the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance. Meanwhile, as thousands of tanks and troops rumbled into Chernobyl in the earliest hours of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, they churned up highly contaminated soil from the site of the 1986 accident that was the world’s worst nuclear disaster. It’s being seen as a seen as nuclear risk “nightmare.”
Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.
Lost Larson fired worker after staff complaints of low pay and COVID-19 safety concerns, spurring investigation
Renowned Chicago bakery Lost Larson paid more than $2,000 last month to a former employee after the National Labor Relations Board found merit to the worker’s claim that she was fired for banding with colleagues to address workplace concerns.
Lucy Honold, 31, who worked at Lost Larson from November 2020 until her firing Aug. 2, 2021, filed a charge with the NLRB in November. A four-month investigation concluded Honold had been fired in response to “her protected concerted activity of bringing workers’ concerns to the employer’s attention,” a NLRB spokesperson said.
Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez urges federal judge to consider Daniel Solis’ ‘rampant’ corruption when weighing deal with prosecutors
Chicago Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez asked a federal judge to consider the “rampant and unchecked corruption” of his predecessor, Ald. Daniel Solis, when weighing the unprecedented deal Solis has been offered by federal prosecutors in his bribery case.
Sigcho-Lopez’s two-page victim impact statement was sent to U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood in the form of a letter, not a formal filing in the case against Solis, who pleaded not guilty to a bribery count last week as part of a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. attorney’s office.
Is low-grade prostate cancer really cancer? University of Chicago doctor argues it’s time for a name change.
A University of Chicago Medicine doctor is arguing that one of the most common types of cancer in men sometimes shouldn’t be called cancer at all — a stance that some say could save many patients from invasive, unnecessary treatments but others say could put patients at risk.
Dr. Scott Eggener argues in a paper published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology that Gleason 6 prostate cancer should no longer be labeled as cancer.
DeMar DeRozan’s 41 points — a postseason career high — lead the Bulls to a 114-110 win that evens their 1st-round series
DeMar DeRozan is a man of his word, the Tribune’s Julia Poe writes. He proved that to Chicago Bulls fans Wednesday night, devouring the Milwaukee Bucks defense in the second half to cement a 114-110 win that evened the first-round playoff series at a game apiece.
The Bulls star didn’t disguise his frustration after Game 1, promising he wouldn’t repeat his 6-of-25 shooting performance. In Game 2, DeRozan delivered when it mattered.
- Column: The Bulls’ gritty effort in Game 2 win gives the Bucks something to worry about
Cubs and White Sox away games worth a weekend trip, from scenic vistas in San Francisco to the Bronx Zoo
Chicago baseball fans don’t have to go far for a great game day experience — the majesty of Wrigley Field, the camaraderie of Sox Park. But if that first whiff of fresh air at a springtime ballgame has got you spellbound with wanderlust, why not make an excuse to join your favorite team at an away game for a weekender that’s sure to be a home run.
Here are our picks for the best cities to head to this baseball season to cheer on the Chicago team of choice, then spend some time taking in sights, activities and delicious food.
