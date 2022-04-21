Blockchain
Bitcoin Technicals Suggest Bulls Aim Sharp Move Above $42K
Bitcoin climbed further above the $42,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC is showing positive signs and might rally further above $42,200.
- Bitcoin remained well supported above the $41,000 and $41,100 levels.
- The price is now trading above $41,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $41,050 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair might start a strong upward move if it settles above the $42,000 resistance zone.
Bitcoin Price Gains Pace
Bitcoin price extended increase above the $41,500 resistance zone. BTC even cleared the $42,000 resistance zone and settled above the 100 hourly simple moving average.
A high was formed near $42,235 before the price started a downside correction. There was a move below the $41,500 pivot level. The price even spiked below the $41,000 level, but it found support near the $40,900 level.
A fresh base was formed and the price is now back above $41,500. Bitcoin climbed above the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $42,235 swing high to $40,900 low. It is now trading above $41,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $41,725USD pair. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $41,725 level.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The 61.8% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $42,235 swing high to $40,900 low is also near the $41,725 level. The next key resistance could be $42,000. To start a strong upward move, the price must settle above the $42,000 zone and then clear $42,230. If the bulls succeed, the price could rise towards the $43,200 resistance zone.
Dips Supported in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $42,000 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $41,250 level.
The next major support is seen near the $41,000 level and the trend line zone. A downside break below the trend line might send the price to $40,750 or the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $41,250, followed by $41,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $41,725, $42,000 and $42,500.
Blockchain
Did Vitalik Buterin Signed Up For This Subsocial Web3 Feature?
Vitalik Buterin, the inventor of Ethereum, was one of the first users to sign up for the Subsocial’s Dotsama Domains. At least, someone registered the domain vitalik.web3 on the platform. Via their official Twitter handle, Subsocial welcomed Buterin as they celebrated a new milestone for the platform.
Related Reading | Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Welcomes Another Crypto Winter
Welcome to Subsocial @VitalikButerin 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/7orYlmbmRT
— Subsocial (@SubsocialChain) April 19, 2022
Supported by Polkadot, Subsocial is a suite of substrate pallets with a web user interface, per their official website. The platform enables users to launch their own decentralized social media network.
In that sense, Subsocial describes itself as “a platform for building social networks”. The user under the Vitalik Buterin domain will be able to use it for Polkadot and the Kusama ecosystem.
What Vitalik Buterin Can Do With A Dotsama Domain
Similar to the Ethereum Name Service (ENS), these features enable users to own their domain and redirect it “anywhere”, integrated with Subsocial decentralized applications (dApps), or any Dotsama dApp.
In that way, the user can be easy to find across the entire ecosystem and have more control over their data. The team behind Subsocial said:
Having a single username across hundreds of social dapps will be very convenient, and the consistency would help people to find you on any app. We built a workaround for a non-existent centralized Web2 .sub TLD, and acquired sub.id domain name to redirect Web3 subdomains for all of the Dotsama Domains usernames.
The domains can vary from user to user, some can use the .polka, .ksm, .sub, .movr, or others. SUB holders will have access to 3 different domains.
In addition, the platform claimed to be working on a feature that will enable Web3 creators to monetize their work. Similar to how OnlyFans, Patreon, and other websites operate but are powered by Subsocial’s decentralized platforms.
Vitalik Buterin And The Social Media Debate
Social media has come under the spotlight lately as Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk made Twitter shareholders a multi-billion offer to take over the platform. This has been a cause for controversy in the crypto community as some users believe Musk would “save” the platform, and others that it could “ruin” it.
The inventor of Ethereum weighed in on this debate. Via his personal Twitter account, he said the following:
Don’t oppose Elon running twitter (at least compared to status quo), but I do disagree with the more generalized enthusiasm for wealthy people/orgs hostile-takeovering social media firms. That could easily go *very* wrong (e.g. imagine an ethically-challenged foreign gov doing it)
Related Reading | The Weird Relationship Between Ethereum’s Price And Vitalik Buterin
At the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $3,000 with sideways movement on the 4-hour chart.
Blockchain
Golden Ark to Debut its World’s First Metaverse on 4/20
Los Angeles, USA/California, 20th April, 2022, Chainwire
Golden Ark is launching the first-ever Alpha Version of Metaverse platform targeting the crypto community. The platform aims to bring to the participants everything they want and need to do. From social networking to social gaming, finding different dispensaries in Ark City, and obtaining wearable 420-related items, such as t-shirts and accessories from Golden Ark Stores, growing digital plants and exchanging it for real products in Seed Horizons, members have much to look forward to within the community.
The launch of Alpha Version of the Golden Ark Metaverse is scheduled for 4/20, right on the day of the big holiday for 420 community members. When users access the Golden Ark Metaverse, they enter The Ark Tree that holds all of the accessible spaces users can navigate.
From this tree that users can teleport to the Ark City, a fully navigable urban landscape and the capital of the Golden Ark metaverse, Seed Horizons, a universe where users can cultivate and monetize their own virtual farms, or the Lounge Zone, a communal space for users to socialize, smoke, or show off their latest NFTs. Residents can hop on an Arcade machine to play Skunktastic Voyage, an exciting arcade game with a play to earn and earn to burn strategy that rewards users with tokens that can be redeemed at another key destination – Golden Ark Stores.
As residents explore and play within the Golden Ark metaverse, they’ll have multiple opportunities to earn tokens that they can redeem at any Golden Ark Store. Store merchandise includes NFTs for user avatars, collectibles, and seeds for user-managed farms, as well as actual products that can be shipped. Players can journey through each world for hours or strategically gamify their experience with Golden Ark’s play to earn and earn to burn reward structure. Golden Ark will be the metaverse’s hub for crypto enthusiasts around the globe.
The Alpha Version will be available on 4/20 at 4:20 PM, PST.
Dive into Alpha Version of Metaverse at goldenark.com.
About Golden Ark
Golden Ark is a team of California’s leading blockchain developers, who aimed to move the crypto-community to another dimension. Golden Ark has developed one of the most unique, decentralized entertainment ecosystems ever. Combining the interests of billions of crypto enthusiasts, social media users, and online gamers throughout the world, this ecosystem can support a special social and entertainment hub that effectively bridges the digital and physical worlds.
Twitter: twitter.com/goldenark420
Instagram: instagram.com/GoldenArk420
Discord: discord.com/invite/GkCJsb6Yj6
Contacts
Blockchain
What This Means For Bitcoin
Bitcoin halvings are important events that have taken place since the digital asset was first launched in 2009. Since then, there have been a total of three halvings that have seen block reward cut down by half each time. The next bitcoin halving will happen in 2024 which means that the market is halfway there. As this fourth halving draws close, we take a look at how this affects the supply of BTC and in turn, the value of the cryptocurrency.
Fourth Halving Coming Up
The bitcoin halving is scheduled to happen every 210,000 blocks and the estimate for the next halving is put at May 4th, 2024, going by the current rate at which BTC is being mined. Currently, there have been a little over 19 million BTC mined, which only leaves an additional 2 million BTC that is left to be mined. With the halving cutting block reward by half, presently sitting at 6.25 BTC per block, it helps to predict the supply mechanics of the digital asset.
Related Reading | New Wallets Surge On Cardano, What’s Behind This?
With each halving, the daily issuance and supply go down. It is expected to fall even lower with the next halving, where each block reward would only be 3.125 BTC, and with the average of 144 blocks that are mined per day, the daily BTC awarded to miners on a daily basis will fall from 900 to 450. This helps to ensure that the supply of bitcoin diminishes over time, making it one of the core features of the monetary policy of the network.
How It Impacts Bitcoin
The bitcoin halving has various effects on the cryptocurrency. One of the ways where these effects are more prominent is mining difficulty. With less BTC being rewarded to miners for each block, it makes for stiffer competition, causing mining difficulty to skyrocket. This is evident in the trend that has followed the last bitcoin halving which took place in 2020. Likewise, bitcoin’s hashrate also increases as miners require more computing power to be able to mine blocks.
BTC recovers above $41,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
One notable thing about the current state of the network is the low fees. Even though bitcoin is halfway to another halving, transactions fees have remained near all-time lows. This is said to be the result of more efficient use of block space as there is no evidence that there is a decline in the economic usage of the network.
Related Reading | Whales Accumulate Through The Dip As Bitcoin Repositions To $40K
However, one thing has always remained consistent across all bitcoin halvings and that is the effect it has on the price. Now, halfway through to the next halvings have been when the digital asset has recorded some of its lowest prices. So there are expectations that the price will suffer at this point. Nevertheless, a halving that reduces the supply of BTC going into circulation has always been a trigger for the next bull rally and 2024 is expected to be no different.
Featured image from 99Bitcoins, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin Technicals Suggest Bulls Aim Sharp Move Above $42K
Bad Credit Payday Loan Does Have an Existence
Twins’ bats silenced in loss to Kansas City
Effective Working Capital Management and Optimal Synchronization of Cash Flows
The Nets don’t stand a chance if Kevin Durant doesn’t show up
How to Choose Between Different Types of Commercial Auto Insurance – The Easy Way
Saints rebound to beat Toledo Mud Hens 4-3
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani perfect through 5 innings, then gives up 6th-inning single
Yankee offense comes alive, gets 5 runs in win over Tigers
Questions You Should Ask Your Insurance Company Before Acquiring Vehicle Insurance
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Gold Cup triumph is another feather in Rachael Blackmore’s cap
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes