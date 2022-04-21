Blockchain
Bitcoin Touches $41,000; Is A Pullback On Its Charts?
Bitcoin had been on a downtrend for the past few weeks, the coin, however, started to show an uptrend over the past 48 hours. BTC was optimistic as the coin finally broke over its crucial resistance of $40,000. It was seen trading above $41,000 at the time of writing.
Price fluctuations had initially caused some minor deterrents in terms of buying pressure. Over the last two days, however, buying pressure mounted.
BTC was on a bullish sentiment on its four-hour chart. If bulls continue to push prices on the upside, BTC could soon challenge $42,000. The coin could also move towards a price pullback after being on a rise for a few days. The global cryptocurrency market cap stood at $2.03 Trillion after a positive change of 0.5% over the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Four-Hour Chart
Bitcoin was trading at $41,900 at press time, over the last 2 hours the coin rose by 1.6%. In the last week, Bitcoin had lost its value considerably however it recovered some of its losses as the coin surged in the past 48 hours. Immediate resistance for the coin stood at $42,000, with consistent buying strength the price ceiling would stand at $43,300.
A fall from this level would mean that BTC would be back to $40,000, a price the coin touched thrice in the last week. A fall from the $40,000 mark, the coin would trade near the $38,700, after which the coin would fall to $37,700.
The volume of the Bitcoin traded was less compared to the previous sessions. The last session closed in green which meant that the coin was picking up bullish momentum.
Technical Analysis
Bitcoin registered buying strength over the last 24 hours shot up. In the last week, buying pressure had dipped considerably as the asset was briefly oversold. With the bulls resurfacing the buyers have come back to the market. A continued bullish pressure could again push BTC to the overbought zone.
King coin also displayed strength as the Awesome Oscillator also displayed a green signal bar. It is quite early to say if the coin would experience a price pullback over the next and immediate trading sessions.
On the four-hour chart, the coin was placed above the 20-SMA line. This meant that the price momentum of the coin was propelled by buyers in the market. Continued buying pressure will push the coin to cross the $43,000 mark.
MACD depicts the market momentum and on the indicator, the coin displayed green histograms which is a sign of positive price action. The coin had also undergone a bullish crossover on the four-hour chart, all of the indicators pointed towards continued bullishness over the immediate sessions at least.
Metaverse Tokens On Overdrive, Outpace Bitcoin And Ethereum
Trading volumes plummeted to at most 74% showing top metaverse tokens on hyperdrive as they outperform the market, surpassing the gains of their contemporaries by a huge margin.
In fact, the entire metaverse market value has jumped by 6.5% or a whopping $31.1 billion in just 24 hours.
Wednesday showed a bit of improvement in the crypto market with Bitcoin pulling off a major stunt at a hike of more than 3% with the rest of the other major cryptocurrencies blinking green.
It’s a major sigh of relief for many crypto investors and traders awaiting that upward trend movement.
Metaverse Tokens Vs Crypto Giants
To everyone’s surprise, metaverse tokens like GALA, Sandbox (SAND), and Apecoin (APE) bowled-over the major players like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
APE has remarkably increased by over 34% in 24 hours, topping off the list of gainers. The rapid developments happening with SAND and APE seem to have stirred interest and put the spotlight on the metaverse tokens. Now, investor eyeballs are on these top metaverse tokens.
BTC total market cap at $815.46 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
BTC total market cap at $1.96 trillion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
The APE daily trade volume rose to approximately 360% as of presstime. In addition, APE has also overthrown Decentraland (MANA) which was originally coined as the biggest token in the metaverse.
The majority of Ethereum whales are heavily invested in GALA, APE, SAND and other high-performing metaverse tokens. These belong to the top 10 tokens generating the most sales in the virtual space.
The recent gains just pumped up the excitement further.
No Other Way But Up
The spike in the metaverse tokens is said to be triggered by a couple of factors such as APE being recently added to the Gemini trading platform and also Yuga Labs’ rumored launch of Otherside that is valued at 600 APE.
More so, Sandbox trading volume has risen by as much as 65% in the last 24 hours. Thanks to a Bloomberg story, Sandbox popularity has risen, pooling as much as $400 million in investments.
SAND has also spiked to around 8% in the last seven days with a market cap amounting to more than $3.4 billion.
The metaverse realm is highly optimistic about this upsurge which also fueled the curiosity of many investors to deep-dive into these digital assets.
While Bitcoin and Ethereum alongside other major cryptocurrencies remain to kill it when it comes to popularity vote, metaverse tokens are surely keeping up with the pace.
TRON Founder H.E. Justin Sun Announces the Launch of USDD — A Decentralized Stablecoin
Geneva, Switzerland / April 21 / – H.E. Justin Sun, Founder of TRON, announced today in an open letter on Twitter that an all-new stablecoin is launching on the TRON blockchain, USDD (or Decentralized USD), marking its official entry into the field of decentralized stablecoin.
TRON DAO will partner with other blockchain industry leaders to establish USDD. It will leverage the power of mathematics and algorithms to achieve the overarching goal of financial freedom for all. In another open letter, Sun mentioned that a TRON DAO Reserve would be established to ensure the sustainable development of USDD.
At the start, USDD will be issued as a TRC token on the TRON network. The TRON DAO Reserve will serve as a transparent mechanism to manage the reserves backing the USDD.
USDD will not rely on any centralized institutions for redemption, management, and storage. Instead, it will achieve full on-chain decentralization. USDD will be pegged to the underlying asset, TRX, and issued in a decentralized manner.
When USDD’s price is lower than 1 USD, users and arbitrageurs can send 1 USDD to the system and receive 1 USD worth of TRX. When USDD’s price is higher than 1 USD, users and arbitrageurs can send 1 USD worth of TRX to the decentralized system and receive 1 USDD. Regardless of market volatility, the USDD protocol will keep USDD stable at 1:1 against the US dollar via proper algorithms in a decentralized manner.
Taken together, this decentralized currency protocol with a stable price will significantly expand use cases of crypto, making it truly accessible with far-reaching implications for the blockchain space and the real economy.
After four years of growth, TRON has seen over 87 million on-chain users and 3 billion transactions in its ecosystem. The circulating supply of TRC-20 USDT has exceeded that of ERC-20 USDT, standing at $41 billion, making TRON the world’s largest stablecoin network. It boasts over $55 billion worth of financial assets, including on-chain stablecoins, and has settled and cleared total financial assets of over $4 trillion. In December 2021, the TRON network became fully decentralized and was restructured into the TRON DAO, the world’s largest decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).
Around that same time, Sun was officially appointed by the government of Grenada as its Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the WTO. Since then, Sun has been actively representing Grenada at different WTO meetings. During his mandate, Sun said that he would proactively promote the integration of cryptocurrencies and sovereign states to build a stronger financial infrastructure that is secure, efficient, and inclusive. Sun has also expressed that he will continue to leverage his experience in digital currency for a joint response to the new challenges facing digital transformation in the post-pandemic era.
USDD on TRON marks a small step for developing TRON-based stablecoins and yet a giant leap for mankind in pursuing the ultimate financial freedom.
People should enjoy more than the four freedoms that Franklin Roosevelt once proposed – freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom from want, and freedom from fear. They should also be entitled to freedom of finance, freedom of wealth, and freedom to protect their private properties.
The end goal is to make equitable access to financial services a fundamental human right. In time, financial services will become a necessity like water and air, accessible to people worldwide.
About TRON DAO
TRON is dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of April 2022, it has over 87 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 3 billion total transactions, and over $8 billion in total value locked (TVL). In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO.
BTC Touches $42,000, ETH Notches10-Day Peak
The crypto market was mostly in the green territory on Thursday, with Bitcoin recovering all of the previous day’s losses and even surged to a 10-day high beyond the $42,000 level.
Bitcoin was trading at $42,484.88, up 3% in the last seven days, data from Coingecko show.
Ethereum followed suit with a similar local high, but the majority of the crypto market remained in the green on a daily basis.
Following yesterday’s bounce, bulls continued to push prices higher. BTC surpassed the $42K mark after breaking over a critical resistance point, while ETH also surpassed its own $3,150 ceiling after temporarily dropping below $3K earlier in the week.
Bitcoin has recaptured the critical $42K milestone following a week in which the price fell as low as $38,000. This robust performance and the steady price advances signal the possibility of a new bull run in the coming days.
Robust Performance For Bitcoin
The cryptocurrency achieved another minor milestone in the last 24 hours, surpassing the January 2021 all-time high of $42,000 for the first time since April 11. As of this writing, it is slightly below that threshold, with a market valuation approaching $800 billion.
If Bitcoin’s momentum finally reverses, market analysts may begin to see an influx of bulls, perhaps pushing price towards the impending resistance level of $42,700.
Crypto total market cap at $1.92 trillion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Anticipation Grows For ETH Upgrade
The price of Ethereum has been unusually volatile in recent weeks as anticipation grows for the cryptocurrency’s huge software upgrade.
Investors and developers have coined the term “the Merge,” and it is expected to occur in the next months.
Tim Beiko, an Ethereum engineer, tweeted on April 11 that “the Merge” will not take place in June as previously projected.
Bitcoin’s massive increase is the result of large crypto traders accumulating more of the cryptocurrency at a discounted pricing.
Additionally, significant liquidations in the futures market, notably in long positions, have pushed Bitcoin’s price above $41,500.
On the other hand, this massive liquidation implies that a major portion of the trading community has lost interest in the world’s largest cryptocurrency.
Meanwhile, economists anticipate Bitcoin will approach $45,000 if buyers overcome initial resistance at the $42,000 peak. Once the $45,000 overhead obstacle is overcome, a rally to the $48,000 overhead resistance is achievable.
