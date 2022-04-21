Connect with us

Blockchain

BTC Touches $42,000, ETH Notches10-Day Peak

Published

April 21, 2022

on

The crypto market was mostly in the green territory on Thursday, with Bitcoin recovering all of the previous day’s losses and even surged to a 10-day high beyond the $42,000 level.

Bitcoin was trading at $42,484.88, up 3% in the last seven days, data from Coingecko show.

Ethereum followed suit with a similar local high, but the majority of the crypto market remained in the green on a daily basis.

Following yesterday’s bounce, bulls continued to push prices higher. BTC surpassed the $42K mark after breaking over a critical resistance point, while ETH also surpassed its own $3,150 ceiling after temporarily dropping below $3K earlier in the week.

Suggested Reading | Bitcoin Bounces Back Past $40,000, But May Struggle To Maintain Position

Bitcoin has recaptured the critical $42K milestone following a week in which the price fell as low as $38,000. This robust performance and the steady price advances signal the possibility of a new bull run in the coming days.

Robust Performance For Bitcoin

The cryptocurrency achieved another minor milestone in the last 24 hours, surpassing the January 2021 all-time high of $42,000 for the first time since April 11. As of this writing, it is slightly below that threshold, with a market valuation approaching $800 billion.

If Bitcoin’s momentum finally reverses, market analysts may begin to see an influx of bulls, perhaps pushing price towards the impending resistance level of $42,700.

U11ZBO17

Crypto total market cap at $1.92 trillion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Anticipation Grows For ETH Upgrade

The price of Ethereum has been unusually volatile in recent weeks as anticipation grows for the cryptocurrency’s huge software upgrade.

Investors and developers have coined the term “the Merge,” and it is expected to occur in the next months.

Tim Beiko, an Ethereum engineer, tweeted on April 11 that “the Merge” will not take place in June as previously projected.

Bitcoin’s massive increase is the result of large crypto traders accumulating more of the cryptocurrency at a discounted pricing.

Suggested Reading | Conquering Terrain: Terra’s Stablecoin UST Is Now Crypto’s Third Biggest

Additionally, significant liquidations in the futures market, notably in long positions, have pushed Bitcoin’s price above $41,500.

On the other hand, this massive liquidation implies that a major portion of the trading community has lost interest in the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

Meanwhile, economists anticipate Bitcoin will approach $45,000 if buyers overcome initial resistance at the $42,000 peak. Once the $45,000 overhead obstacle is overcome, a rally to the $48,000 overhead resistance is achievable.

Featured image from Barron’s, chart from TradingView.com
Porsche Dealer in Maryland Now Accepts Crypto as a Form of Payment

Published

April 21, 2022

on

April 21, 2022

By

Teucrium Bitcoin Futures ETF Receives SEC Approval
  • BitPay also tries to protect its customers from fluctuations in bitcoin’s price.
  • Porsche Towson has dealerships in Maryland and Pennsylvania.

An American Bitcoin payment service provider, BitPay, has revealed that Porsche Towson is now taking cryptocurrency payments for its automobiles, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Shiba Inu, among others, from customers in the Baltimore region. According to a tweet from BitPay, a Porsche dealership in Towson, Maryland, is now taking bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment.

Payment processing providers like BitPay make adopting bitcoin as a means of exchange simpler by removing the technological barriers that prevent many businesses from accepting it. For example, those who have previously purchased premium cars from Porsche Towson via standard methods like financing, leasing, trade-ins, and so on may now do so using bitcoin.

Regular Billing and One-time Payments

In order to accept cryptocurrencies like BTC, Bitpay provides an application programming interface that removes the burden from company owners, allowing them to focus on running their enterprises (API). Using this solution, businesses may use bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for regular billing and one-time payments.

BitPay also tries to protect its customers from fluctuations in bitcoin’s price. For example, the 1 percent BitPay transaction fee is deducted from each dollar a company charges for a product or service before distributing it to the merchant.

BitPay revealed at Bitcoin 2022 that their payment processing infrastructure now supports the Lightning Network, enabling BitPay merchants to accept payments at a lower cost and quicker via the Layer 2 protocol. Porsche Towson has dealerships in Maryland and Pennsylvania where one can purchase a new Porsche, a certified pre-owned Porsche, or lease a Porsche. Maryland is home to Baltimore, Lutherville-Timonium, Hunt Valley, Bel Air, and Towson. 

Top 3 Low Market Cap Coins to Consider in April 2022

Published

April 21, 2022

on

April 21, 2022

By

Top 3 Price Gainer Cryptocurrencies in the Last Hour
Altcoin News
  • Celsius has been down 4.61% in the last 24 hours.
  • The 1inch Network’s initial protocol finds better prices than any other exchange.

Let us look at the top 3 low market cap crypto to consider in April 2022

Bloktopia (BLOK)

Bloktopia is a new metaverse project on the Polygon network. With 21 floors, Bloktopia’s skyscraper is a tribute to the entire amount of 21 million Bitcoins in existence. Users of Bloktopia will be able to own real estate in this virtual tower, which they can then rent out or even advertise to create cash.

According to CMC, the Bloktopia price today is $0.016092 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $6,134,490 USD. Bloktopia has been up 1.01% in the last 24 hours.

1inch Network (1INCH)

The 1inch Network is a collection of decentralized protocols that, when combined, allow for one of the quickest, most profitable and most secure DeFi operations. Using a decentralized exchange (DEX), the 1inch Network’s initial protocol finds better prices for users than any other exchange by searching deals across different liquidity sources. It employs this trading strategy to ensure that traders get the best possible pricing while minimizing slippage.

According to CMC, the 1inch Network price today is $1.59 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $91,246,753 USD. 1inch Network is up 3.23% in the last 24 hours.

Celsius (CEL)

Celsius (CEL) provides a one-stop-shop for banking and financial services for cryptocurrency users. There are benefits for depositing crypto and services like loans and wallet-style payments, which were introduced in June 2018. Regularly, site users get paid out and accrue interest on their investments. In addition to improving user payments, Celsius’ native token, CEL, serves a range of internal services.

According to CMC, the Celsius price today is $2.19 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $3,130,522 USD. Celsius has been down 4.61% in the last 24 hours.

The US Government Ranks Third, Holds $4.08 Billion Worth Bitcoin (BTC)

Published

April 21, 2022

on

April 21, 2022

By

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Shares Bitcoin-centric Vision for Future
