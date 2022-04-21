Finance
Business Cash Management
Business cash management concerns cash collections, controlling disbursements, covering shortfalls forecasting cash needs, investing idle funds and compensating the banks that support these activities.
Since overall cash flow involve tax and finance it is best for staff in tax and accounting department work closely together. Cash flow management require close coordination between the treasury and operations. Use of technology that captures accurate information on cash flow management is important in effectively managing today’s volatile market.
Effective cash flow management ensures every coin is at work either covering payment of cheques or producing income. The following are some of the best practices to manage cash flow:
1.Keep few bank partners
Leading companies consolidated their financial accounts, using fewer banks. Through this they can depend on a few banks for the services and not a single bank so that should one bank have problems their operations are not affected.
Consolidating bank accounts may bring in process efficiency. The company treasurer is able to keep tab line by line of banks transactions and can negotiate bank fees and procure preferential services. When shopping for bank keep cash management needs at heart by gathering inputs from all departments that will be affected by the choice of bank selected.
Leading companies appoint a team of financial experts including bank relationship manager to determine how best a bank meets the company’s needs and create detailed service level agreements with chosen banks.
2.Develop accurate cash forecasting methods
Cash flows are uncertain and companies use forecasts to predict it by comparing receipts and disbursements. Best practice companies use models that give accurate figures.
Sources of available quantitative and qualitative business intelligence range from shipping data and sales orders to buying patterns.
Forecasts are based on seasonal, monthly, daily and cyclic patterns and trends. Forecasts can be explained as short term, medium term and long-term. Short term can track how a business unit fares, medium term aid in managing trends and seasonal price fluctuations, long-term forecasts help a company reach far reaching goals.
Integrating information into the forecast as soon as it is available and using a rolling format helps the company to time disbursements to be funded by incoming receipts. Further, use of a rolling forecast, simulation techniques, and web-based treasury software can improve forecasting accuracy and see the company through cash-critical periods.
3.Increase investment yield at lowest risk and cost
Companies develop investment guidelines on what is considered acceptable investments. A common understanding should be kept by the top managers on a portfolio of investment opportunities which can be exploited when opportunities become available.
Alternatively a company may outsource an investment manager to carry out this exercise. Some companies find this more cost effective especially for a small portfolio.
In addition leading companies avoid funds sitting idle in non-interesting bearing accounts by making use of sweep account and zero balance accounts. Sweep accounts allow companies to move idle cash into overnight investments at the end of each end of business day.
4.Evaluate cash management structure regularly
Frequent review routine management structure need to be conducted to identify process that require to be improved, provide a tracking measure and provides assurance that the company data is reliable. Reviews check how bank manage the bank cash, their charges and yields on investment.
To gather this information the company puts together a combine questionnaire and visit on site the bank partner. It is best to prepare the questionnaires before site visit.
5.Create a centralized cash management structure that serves global needs.
Cash flow management is made complex for entities with operations n more than one country. Overall cash management operates on two levels. To begin with each country’s cash management system, addressing standard treasury functions like collections within national borders.
The second is a network that connects the domestic systems and various currencies while integrating cash management with functions such as purchasing, sales and accounting.
Centralizing cross-border treasury operations activities is best done gradually. Companies can centralize within each country before centralizing cross-border activities or vice versa, again, based on the specific needs of each company. Physical cross-border transfers of funds are kept to a minimum to reduce funds movement.
Instead, many companies use multicurrency accounts, netting, and pooling.
Traditionally, companies purchase international cash netting services from banks to lower transaction fees and reduce foreign exchange expenses. Netting reduces the transfer of funds between subsidiaries to a net amount.
Leading companies also establish in-house payment factories to manage accounts payable for their subsidiaries. Payment factories allow companies to net and bundle payments, lowering the number of transactions and transaction costs.
6.Automate financial reporting to drive efficiencies
Companies are quickly realizing the benefits of automating financial reporting processes. Reasons include process efficiencies that are integral to many treasury systems, and the high risk involved with spreadsheet accounting–both of which contribute to a lack of internal financial controls.
These problems can invite budget shortfalls, audit exposure, loss of stakeholder trust, and even government intervention. The innovative technological alternatives now available to generate accurate, complex financial deliverables include web-enabled treasury systems for global cash management and international reporting taxonomies such as extensible business reporting language (XBRL).
XBRL is a standards-based method that allows users to exchange and compile financial information across all technologies. These solutions can facilitate collaboration and data sharing, resulting in faster and more accurate financial reporting, more effective reporting controls, and cost savings in every area of cash management.
Financial managers are better able to focus on relationships with banks, trading partners and customers, and users have real-time access to accurate business unit transaction activity. These benefits promote better overall financial decision making and help a company gain or maintain a competitive edge.
Finance
Alternative Sources of Finance for Uganda: Pearl Capital Partners (PCP)
Basic information
Target:
Established business
Sector focus:
Agriculture
Amounts provided:
$500,000- $3,000,000
Funding type:
Private Equity
Means, rather than providing a loan, the fund takes a % of shares.
Key criteria
Strong team with experience in managing commercial enterprise;
High growth business plan including 5 year forecasts;
Audited financial statements for the preceding two years
social impact;
Ability to meet high standards of corporate governance and financial reporting.
Further information
Search for “Pearl Capital Uganda”
+256 312 264 983/4
Who is behind PCP?
The Pearl Capital Partners (PCP) Group is an independent investment manager. Its current funds are:
- African Seed Investment Fund (ASIF). The sole investor is the Alliance for a Green revolution in Africa whose aim is provide quality certified seeds to small holder farmers.
- African Agriculture Capital Fund (AACF). Its investors are the Rockefeller foundation, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Gatsby Charitable Foundation and JP Morgan Chase Social Finance.
What is the process like?
When I met Edward Isingoma, partner at PCP, he told me about the principle behind companies they seek to invest in:
“We need to be able to tell in 30 minutes whether we will invest in the business or not”
It means that I expect that before you submit a detailed plan, they will want to see an executive summary which provides information like the company history and profitability, the amount required and the like to help them determine whether it is consistent with their criteria.
Our view/tips for success?
1. High social returns. The investors behind PCP funds, like the Rockefeller foundation and Bill and Melinda gates are not concerned about just profit. They seek a large social impact. For example, how will the company “promote the well being of humanity?”
2. Governance and ethics. This is also driven by the investors behind PCP funds. For example, David Sainsbury, the person behind the Gatsby foundation was a UK minister of Science and Innovation. It is therefore expected that this investor will be looking for businesses that show strong business ethics and corporate governance.
3. Personal commitment. Before PCP can invest, they usually expect the entrepreneur to contribute part of the total capital themselves. We expect this is anywhere from 25-50% of the total funding.
Otherwise, best of luck.
Disclaimer
Inachee is not an agent or connected to this entity, it is an independent thought leadership and advisory firm. The information provided is based on our research and experience. Whilst we have taken steps to ensure the accuracy of the information presented here, there can be no guarantee that it will remain accurate.
Finance
4 Easy Ways to Move on a Budget
Moving a house or an office is one of the most frazzling, stressful and chaotic experience. With so many things to consider and keep in mind before the move, we often forget to keep it cheap. Moving is not only stressful but also at times hard on the pockets. However, if you plan a budget and stick to it, then you are all set to go!
If you are moving and want to ensure that your moving, as well as packing costs, do not exceed your budget, then here are four easy ways to move on a budget:
1. Smart Packing: When you move, make sure you do it smartly. Avoid extensive costs and help yourself find some free or low-cost cardboard boxes from stores or neighborhood grocery shops. Apart from this, make sure that you pack some smaller and personal valuables on your own, thereby reducing the cost of your moving. Also, when you get help, make sure that you offer clear directions to avoid unnecessary mix-ups.
2. Deep Cleaning: When packing your essentials and valuables, remember to do a deep clean before you begin packing. Declutter and Donate unnecessary items and furniture. You can even sell broken and old furniture at a better price. Take only what you need and discard what you do not. This will not only help you pack your valuables and essentials faster, but will also help you reduce the weight of the things you carry. Another benefit of discarding the things you do not need is that the moving truck will not be cluttered, thereby reducing the chances of damage caused to the objects you move.
3. Hire Professional Help: While moving a house, you may think you do not need help, believe us you will. Find the correct budget removalists in Brisbane or in any other place to make your task simpler. Removers are trained professionals who can handle all kinds of moving challenges and help lessen your burden.
4. Pack your Boxes Efficiently: Make sure that you do not overstuff your boxes. Overstuffing your cardboard boxes will only lead to damages. While packing makes sure that you throw in some padding material inside the box first. Another thing to keep in mind is to make sure that all the moving objects are tightly wrapped and are secure. Additionally, disassemble the things that can be dissembled and pack the parts carefully in your cardboard boxes. Organize your stuff and allot things to various boxes.
With the above-mentioned tips in mind, remember to pack your essentials first. After packing your essentials, find a good company to help you out and move without any hassles.
Finance
Let Me Remind You Students That You Are Victims Of Rich White Men
White Men are the oppressors we are told by Social Justice Warriors – but as a white male, I am not out to oppress anyone. Now if you want to play victim and use that as an excuse – go for it – doesn’t bother me much – but if you want to accuse me of something that is false, I am going to call you out on it. Hence, this here article – oh, and keep reading because, I’ve been listening to the Social Justice Warrior BS for long enough – and to me it’s all nonsense and just an excuse for not succeeding.
Who said life was supposed to be easy, it wasn’t for me, not in sports, business, politics or in my non-profit endeavors, heck back when I was in school, that wasn’t easy either, and no one was giving away trophies, certificates or free Pop Tarts and Kool-Aide for mere participation. I suppose now they want free $5.95 Frappachinos with Carmel Drizzle on top.
We have a serious problem brewing in our society and it is getting out of control, we now have college and university professors lecturing on equality, sustainability, social justice, racism and yes, White Privilege. These same professors say that President Donald Trump is a rich white man and an example of the problems in America, I guess this time around they were interested in having a white woman president, since the last Black Male President fell short, even as his supporters and academic socialist apologetics attempted to secure his legacy.
If the professors in our colleges and universities are 90-95% democrat and continue to espouse leftist and socialist political viewpoints, then they are politically bias and working for the Democrat Party. Thus, they are akin to a Super PAC and therefore, shouldn’t receive any public funding, nor should the taxpayer’s bailout the delinquent student loans – 47% currently are over 90-days in default, they are delinquent and in the finance sector should be sent to collection and students should be brought to court. These loans should not be bailed out by you and I, the citizens and taxpayers.
Why should we be paying for these professors? The Democrat Party spent nearly $2 Billion between the DNC, Clinton Campaign, George Soros, and their Super PACs – so why not pay all the professors to continue brain-washing college students to vote for Democrats – why are we the taxpayer’s subsidizing their cushy jobs, incredible benefits and pensions, and now we are expected to bailout the student college tuition loan crisis? I just don’t see why we should?
