Cam Talbot starts for Wild as Dean Evason pauses rotation in net
Though he spent the past month rotating his goaltenders, Wild coach Dean Evason refused to call it a rotation.
Never mind that Marc-Andre Fleury and Cam Talbot traded starts for 15 straight games.
Whenever someone insinuated that the Wild were rotating their goaltenders, Evason was quick to correct them, claiming the Wild were simply going with what they felt was the best option on any given night.
“It looks like we’ve been going one and one,” Evason said. “We honestly have not.”
The pattern finally changed with Talbot getting the nod for Thursday night’s home game against the Vancouver Canucks. That came after Talbot looked sharp in Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.
“You know, Cam played extremely well, and got a shutout,” Evason explained. “We just felt that he would roll right into this game.”
While this is the first time either goaltender has started consecutive games since Fleury joined the Wild shortly after the March 21 trade deadline, Evason downplayed the decision to go with Talbot between the pipes.
“We’ve got a back-to-back,” Evason said. “They’re both going to play.”
Thus, it sounds like Fleury will get the nod for Friday’s home game against the Seattle Kraken.
MERRILL RETURNS
After missing the past 10 games with an upper-body injury, Jon Merrill was set to return to the Wild lineup against the Canucks.
He hasn’t played since blocking a shot during a March 31 game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. It’s likely that Merrill slides in alongside Alex Goligoski on the blue line.
Meanwhile, after filling in admirably over the past few weeks, Jordie Benn was set to be a healthy scratch.
INJURY UPDATES
As for the other injuries on the roster, the Wild are slowly but surely getting back to full strength.
Matt Dumba (upper body) and Jordan Greenway (upper body) both participated in morning skate on Thursday as they continue to work their way through the recovery process. Neither will be available for the back-to-back against the Canucks and the Kraken.
“The progression is to be with us,” Evason said. “We will evaluate as we go.”
As for Tyson Jost (lower body), while he wasn’t available against the Canucks, he was expected to return to the Wild lineup against the Kraken.
“The projection is that Jost will play (on Friday night),” Evason said. “Just with him coming off an injury, back-to-back games, we didn’t want to put him in that situation. Could he have played? Maybe. Why risk it?”
Social media confession appears in deaths of 5 in Duluth
DULUTH — A possible suspect in the deaths of a family in the East Hillside neighborhood appears to have outlined his thoughts in a 283-word confession on Facebook.
The person identified himself as a 29-year-old with a history of mental illness. He said he planned to take his own life, while also confessing to his involvement in the deaths of an aunt, uncle and two cousins.
The home at 715 E. 12th St. — where five bodies were found by Duluth police conducting a welfare check Wednesday — belongs to a couple who purchased the three-bedroom home in 2016, according to a St. Louis County property records.
There are Facebook pages linking the couple and suspect to loved ones in Alaska. In their own Facebook posts, the couple appears with two children.
A source within the family said they weren’t yet commenting about the case.
Duluth police investigating the case have not confirmed the authenticity of the confessional post, which appeared on a newly created account, featuring only a few posts, one family friend, and a lone image of a possible suspect. City spokesperson Kate Van Daele said the social media post will be addressed at a news conference later Thursday.
“I have made the absolutely horrid choice,” the author of the confession wrote before possibly outlining the unspeakable scene confronted by authorities Wednesday.
The situation began just after 11 a.m., when Hermantown police officers responded to a welfare check of an individual in Hermantown, according to a press release from the Duluth Police Department.
The individual’s residence was checked, but police were unable to contact the person.
Hermantown police contacted Duluth police with information that led to a house on East 12th Street in Duluth, shutting down the block.
Officers had information that led them to believe the individual had a weapon, which prompted them to call for assistance from several area law enforcement agencies. Neighbors on both sides of the house were contacted and evacuated prior to the search of the property.
During a search of the property, Duluth police located five dead people and a dead dog in the house. Their names are being withheld until family members are notified. The individual who was the subject of the check welfare call is believed to be one of the deceased.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
The Chicago Bulls returned to the best of themselves in their Game 2. Will it be enough to swing the series?
The Chicago Bulls knew what was coming when they exited the Fiserv Forum locker room for the second half of Game 2.
With a 63-49 lead in their pocket, the Bulls were more confident than they’d been in a game in weeks. But a double-digit lead only means so much when two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is staring you down from across the court.
So the Bulls knew what needed to happen to withstand the oncoming flurry from the Bucks — bend, but don’t break.
“We talked about it at halftime, not coming out of the second half lackadaisical,” DeMar DeRozan said. “We were ready for it. We had a lot of games this year where we came out in the third quarter and laid an egg. This time around we were just trying to understand the moment.”
The next two quarters devolved into a dogfight between the both team’s stars. Khris Middleton sank four 3-pointers in the third quarter. Antetokounmpo leapt between Bulls players to rebound a missed free throw and jam it into the basket to cut the lead down to eight points, then smacked away DeRozan’s final shot of the quarter.
In the fourth quarter, DeRozan knocked down back-to-back jumpers over Antetokounmpo’s hand. Nikola Vučević sank a pair of 3-pointers from the top of the arc. Alex Caruso stepped in front of Antetokounmpo for the final play of the game, drawing a charge to snuff out the last attempt at a tying drive.
When the Bucks pulled within three points in the third, the Bulls stars grabbed each other to form a huddle on the court. The tone was urgent, but coach Billy Donovan said it held an undercurrent of self-belief: “Hey, we’re going to make a run. Now it’s time for us to respond. We’ve got to respond right now.”
For the Bulls, managing the topsy-turvy nature of a playoff game has been a key learning curve in this opening series. This is an unexperienced postseason team — DeRozan, Caruso and Tristan Thompson have played and won in the postseason, but stars like Zach LaVine are unexperienced in this atmosphere.
Donovan warned his players that it’s rare to hold a lead in the playoffs. That rang true in Game 2 as the Bulls repelled three Bucks’ comeback attempts that nearly swung the score.
The Bucks went on a 17-6 run to close the third quarter. The Bulls countered with a 9-0 run to start the fourth. Each time the score ticked closer, the Milwaukee crowd rumbled into a pitched roar, heightening every play and jeering every mistake.
“The really good teams in this league, they do that,” Donovan said. “They understand the swings in the game, they don’t get emotionally wrapped up and they’re able to focus on the next possession in front of them and just go out there and play. I think we’ve learned some of that.”
At times this season, the Bulls have looked shaken, even defeated. They dug themselves into holes in first quarters and imploded in third quarters. Injuries forced young players into roles they weren’t expected to carry. The team ended the regular season with a dismal losing spell, giving up crushing losses that created a fair cloud of questions over whether this team had the legs to even get a single playoff win.
“The last four home games, that really was not us at all,” Donovan said. “It was disappointing to be playing and feel like we were better than that.”
But Wednesday’s win returned the Bulls to the roots of the team that sat atop the Eastern Conference at the start of the year.
Caruso noted the game plan for Game 2 wasn’t that different from Game 1. The defensive scheme stayed the same. The offense still ran through DeRozan and Vučević. The difference came from intensity, an intangible that required nonstop focus to keep the Bucks from breaking through.
The win gave the Bulls a lift they’ve been needing for months. And as they return to Chicago for their first home playoff game, it’s the type of momentum they hope can swing a series.
“We had a long season, we had a lot of adversity,” Caruso said. “It was almost a little bit like we were just trying to start the playoffs already. We were kind of in a hole, but we got our spirit back.”
‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ Reminds Us How Fun Movies Can Be
There are two types of people: Die-hard Nicolas Cage fans and moviegoers who are generally indifferent to the actor. In the die-hard category is filmmaker Tom Gormican, who co-wrote and directed The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, a comedy where Cage plays a heightened version of himself. Not only is the film a tongue-in-cheek, cleverly meta tribute to one of Hollywood’s most mercurial actors, it’s also a light-hearted delight that reminds us how fun movies can be.
THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT ★★★1/2 (3.5/4 stars)
Embodying an alter ego of himself named Nick Cage, Cage is in on the joke, gamely poking fun at his career and past antics in the public spotlight. It’s certainly not his first experience with a self-referential storyline—2002’s Adaptation, a clear influence here, saw Cage playing real-life screenwriter Charlie Kaufman and his fictional twin—but it does blatantly make Cage and his career the focal point. It’s a gimmick that largely works, especially when Gormican urges the actor to go big.
As the film opens, we meet Nick living in the Sunset Tower in LA. He’s in the midst of a divorce from his wife Olivia (Sharon Horgan) and he’s struggling to connect with his teenage daughter Addy (Lily Sheen). He keeps trying to force his interests, namely 1920 silent film The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, on her, with little regard for who his daughter might actually be. His career is sinking—a meeting with real-life director David Gordon Green at Chateau Marmont goes laugh-out-loud amiss—and he’s in a lot of debt. His agent, played obnoxiously by Neil Patrick Harris, suggests the actor take a job attending a billionaire super fan’s birthday party for $1 million.
It sounds like an easy fix and then Nick will retire, but when he arrives in Mallorca and meets Javi Gutierrez (an absolutely delightful Pedro Pascal), he finds himself getting sucked in to Javi’s love of Nick Cage movies. Unfortunately, Javi may be part of an international crime group who has kidnapped a politician’s daughter. Two CIA agents tasked with taking down Javi’s criminal empire, played with surprising seriousness by Tiffany Haddish and Ike Barinholtz, spot Nick on his arrival and force him to infiltrate the secret areas of Javi’s compound. Nick becomes torn between saving the life of a teenage girl or being best friends with Javi, a fellow cinephile who also regards The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari as one of the best films ever made.
The movie is equal parts comedy and action thriller, drawing inspiration from a vast catalogue of Nicolas Cage films, from Con Air to Gone in 60 Seconds to Face/Off to Raising Arizona to National Treasure. Gormican and his co-writer, Kevin Etten, are clear fans of these movies and they evoke some of the best moments of Cage’s career while still allowing their own story to move forward. The most compelling scenes are between Nick and Javi, who develop an enviable bromance that involves Javi introducing Nick to Paddington 2, his third-favorite movie of all time. To distract Javi as he attempt to locate the kidnapped teen, Nick suggests the pair write a movie, much to Javi’s evident delight. When the duo take drugs and find themselves paranoid in a seaside town, the result is one of the most hilarious scenes shown onscreen this year.
As the film goes on, becoming more and more meta, Cage embraces Hollywood clichés and the expectations that surround him as an actor. The audience is encouraged to marvel at the impressive scope of Cage’s career alongside Javi. The sheer volume and range of his roles is worthy of celebration, as The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent affirms. While those who are not as enamored with Cage may find less joy in all the Easter eggs, the movie has enough of its own ideas to keep anyone entertained (Pascal’s show-stealing performance is reason alone to buy a ticket). But for fans who come armed with their favorite Nicolas Cage film (The Rock, obviously), The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent offers a free-wheeling ride through the best of the actor’s filmography.
Observer Reviews are regular assessments of new and noteworthy cinema.
