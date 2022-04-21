News
Central University of Kashmir Recruitment 2022 | Check details
Central University Recruitment 2022: Applications are invited from eligible candidates for the recruitment of the following posts in a project titled “An Analysis of Rural Decentralization and Public Service Delivery for the Empowerment of Women: A Study of Jammu and Kashmir” sponsored by ICSSR- New Delhi.
Vacancy details of Central University Recruitment 2022:
1. Research Assistant
Salary: Rs 16,000/-
2. Field Investigator
Salary: Rs.15,000/-
Eligibility Criteria for Central University Recruitment 2022:
Research Assistant: Ph.D/M.Phil/Post Graduation in Economics with a minimum of 55 % of marks.
Field Investigator: Post Graduation in Economics with a minimum of 55 % of marks.
Where to Apply for Central University Recruitment 2022:
Interested candidates, fulfilling the above qualification, may submit an application in the prescribed format available below along with, all relevant documents to Dr. Tosib Alam, Project Director at Department of Economics, School of Social Science, Central University of Kashmir, Green campus, opp. Govt. degree College, Ganderbal-191201 by 26th April 2022.
Applications along with documents can also be emailed at [email protected]
IMPORTANT LINKS:
Official Notification: CLICK HERE
Application Form: CLICK HERE
Official Website:
Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Granite City
GRANITE CITY, Ill. – A cyclist was struck at East Chain of Rocks Road at Transit Lane in Granite City, Illinois Thursday morning.
The incident happened at approximately 4:52 a.m. When Illinois State Police troopers arrived at the scene, they found a man in the roadway with serious, life-threatening injuries. No vehicle was in the area when they arrived, but through the investigation, “troopers learned a possible black SUV was involved.”
The bicyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Robert Morse, ‘Mad Men’ actor, dead at 90
Dolphins return stout D-line that could prove pivotal for defensive success in 2022
With defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah re-signing with the Miami Dolphins, the critical component of the team’s defensive front that was potentially in flux this offseason was instead solidified.
The Dolphins, like they’re set to do in the secondary, are returning their defensive linemen from a defense that anchored the team’s midseason turnaround to rebound from 1-7 with eight wins in their last nine games of 2021.
The defensive front returns its sack leader in Ogbah (nine). Versatile defensive lineman Christian Wilkins is back after a breakthrough third NFL season in 2021, as are defensive tackle Zach Sieler and nose tackle Raekwon Davis. Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, entering his second season, also can flip between standing up and putting his hand in the ground, which is what he did best at the University of Miami in 2020 to make him a first-round pick.
While virtually set with a rotation up front that will also incorporate Adam Butler, the Dolphins could figure to possibly add another defensive lineman on Day 3 of the draft, especially given the need for another pass rusher. Miami’s first pick, after trading away first- and second-round selections in the upcoming draft, is at the end of the third round, while it also has a fourth-round pick and two seventh-rounders to use.
Ogbah’s four-year, $65 million deal was struck in the final minutes leading up to free-agent negotiations with other teams opening up on March 14. In an offseason where the Dolphins also traded for star receiver Tyreek Hill and signed prized free-agent tackle Terron Armstead, it’s a move that may go down as the team’s most underrated.
Beyond Ogbah’s sheer pass rush, collecting nine sacks each of his two seasons in Miami, he has found ways to impact the opposition’s passing game in various ways. More often, he’s just missing a sack and hitting a quarterback anyway — posting 45 quarterback hits in the past two seasons combined — and he actually led NFL defensive linemen in passes defensed in 2021, with 12.
Wilkins was tied for the NFL lead in tackles among defensive linemen last season as he made a significant leap in his third professional season after being a 2019 first-round pick out of Clemson.
Sieler, a former Baltimore Ravens seventh-round pick who has excelled in Miami since he was picked up off on waivers at the end of the 2019 season, had another productive season in 2021. He had 62 tackles, six for loss, and two sacks, playing nearly half of the Dolphins’ defensive snaps.
Davis, the big 6-7, 330-pound body inside, was uneven at times last year in his second campaign, but his return from missing three weeks after an opening-series knee injury in Week 1 gave the Dolphins’ run defense a major boost. Davis finished with 28 tackles and half a sack.
Butler came to Miami after being known in New England as a 295-pound lineman with pass-rushing ability, but he only contributed two sacks last year as a rotational player. He had 10 the previous two years combined with the Patriots.
Jenkins returns a veteran presence that can provide depth at the nose with his 335-pound frame. He collected 16 tackles in seven games in 2021 but was inactive for more than half the season.
The Dolphins also have defensive end Daeshon Hall and defensive tackle Benito Jones as players who can compete for a roster spot in training camp. Jones was just re-signed.
Dolphins giving Tua Tagovailoa tools to succeed heading into Year 3
Dolphins’ new-look backfield should benefit from Mike McDaniel’s run game
Dolphins have improved offensive line, but are still a piece or two away up front
Dolphins returning last year’s tight ends, but use of the unit could change in new offense
Dolphins filled offseason receiver need with speed; are they done at the position?
Dolphins opted for continuity at linebacker, but could another pickup be in play?
Dolphins secondary figures to be one of NFL’s best in 2022
