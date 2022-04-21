Finance
Cheapest Bundled Auto and Home Insurance
If you own a home and car, you can bundle those two policies together and get a nice discount. Lets look at the states with the cheapest bundled auto and home insurance and go over some tips on how to save more of your money.
If you think you have used up all the possible savings for your automobile policy, think again. There is at least one additional thing you can do to save on your policy. Some people call it a multi-policy discount and others bundling, but if you want to lower your overall cost of coverage, then combine your vehicle and homeowners policies together. This can save you more than 20% and make your life a little more efficient with more convenient combined billing.
Why do Companies give Bundled Deals?
The answer to this question is quite simple: it makes them money. Getting new customers is an expensive proposition for insurers and being able to efficiently add a new line to an existing policy adds revenue and profitability. Because the insurer is now realizing two streams of revenue from one customer, they are able to pass along more savings and make the deal attractive to the client. Also, people that get a good rate on bundling are less likely to shop around for lower priced coverage as much and tend to stay with the same carrier longer.
Insurers consider homeowners more responsible and less likely to engage in risky behavior and thus file fewer claims. Another key reason why companies offer these special deals is people who are covered with two types of insurance are very likely to go with the same insurer for a third. For example, if someone has vehicle and house coverage with an insurer, they are more likely to get life insurance with that same insurer. Sales agents also know that and find customers who have existing bundled products much more easy to sell to.
Rates for Bundled Polices vary by State
While almost every company provides for this discounted auto plus home package, the savings vary a lot by geographical region. Quadrant recently released some interesting stats that show packaged deals by state. The overall national average for a multi car-auto policy is about 16%. This can add up to $100s per year, so if you’re a homeowner, it’s definitely worth it to at least get a quote.
According to quadrant, there are four states that have the highest discounts for combined automobile and homeowner ins. These are Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma and Kansas, each with an average savings of 22%. Nebraska is close behind with a 21% rate cut. To illustrate the potential cost savings, if you have two separate vehicle/home policies that cost you a total of $2,000 annually, then in those states you would be looking at reducing your bill by $440. All you have to do is spend a few minutes comparing rates and then make the switch.
The states with the lowest price breaks are Florida at 8%, then W Virginia, New York and Hawaii at 11%. This will still save you about $200 yearly if you bundle here, so even in these states it makes sense. If you are insuring a condo then Illinois is the place to be with a 16% auto/condo discount, with Missouri and Wisconsin just behind at 15%.
Tips on How to Save more on Bundling
* Get all the discounts you deserve.
Are you a military veteran or a teacher? If so, you may be able to save even more than the normal bundle deal. Also, if you have a security monitoring system installed you can get a better rate. Make sure though that you get the policy that covers you adequately and do not skimp on coverage. After all, your home is your castle and a big investment you need to protect properly.
* Compare Rates Online
The internet has not only made our lives easier by booking reservations in seconds and thousands of other things but it’s an amazing tool for saving money. Shop for the cheapest bundled auto and home insurance online in just a few minutes.
Cut The Cost Of Driving
Fuel prices and mileage
- Cut your petrol costs. Petrol and diesel prices have risen by a staggering amount and are expected to continue rising as oil production declines. Before heading to your usual petrol station take a look at the PetrolPrices website. Just type in your postcode and the site will tell you where you can find the cheapest petrol in your local area.
- Thinking of getting a new car? Make sure you compare the fuel efficiency and road tax costs of car models by using the comparison tool on the ‘Act On CO2’ website. It will also tell you the top 10 most fuel efficient vehicles in each car category – in the family category it just so happens to be the Volkswagen Passat Saloon 1.6 TDI 105PS, just in case you were wondering…
- Diesel vs Petrol.If you’re not sure whether to go for a diesel engine or a petrol one, take a look at the comparison tool over on consumer website Which? – it’ll work out how much both will cost you in the long-run.
Save money on servicing
1. Learn how to check the basics of your car yourself – you’ll then nip any problems in the bud before they have the chance to cause any serious damage to your vehicle. Dust off your Owner’s Manual and actually give it a read – it’ll explain exactly how to check your engine oil, engine coolant and automatic transmission. Knowing this stuff is guaranteed to save you money in the long run.
2. Pay attention to those lights on the dashboard which alert you to problems. I ignored one blinking red light once and my engine burned out! The quicker you get problems sorted the less damage is likely to have been done.
3. Get you car serviced by a garage that you know and trust. And ask lots of questions-a good mechanic won’t mind that you want to learn. Whatever you do don’t stick with a garage just because a friend of the family works there. Unless they’re genuinely good, put loyalty aside and move on.
Insurance costs
1. What determines an expensive insurance policy? Factors such as car and engine size, car modifications, annual mileage, numbers of drivers per car, no-claims bonus and the type of insurance that you go for (fully comprehensive insurance is more expensive than third party, fire & theft only).
2. Make sure you’re getting the best deal on car insurance costs by using a comparison tool. Insurance companies bank on the fact that most of us are too lazy to check elsewhere for our car insurance. They just send us the quote for another year’s premiums and hope we will pay without question. Don’t be fooled, compare today.
3. Before you buy the cheapest policy you find, go back to your current insurer and ask if they can beat it. You’ve nothing to lose!
4. Cut insurance costs by opting for a higher annual excess.
5. Pay in one lump annually rather than spreading it out in monthly instalments if you can afford it. You will receive a discount.
6. Don’t make small claims if you can avoid it. Keep your no-claims years going for as long as possible and further down the line you’ll reap the rewards.
7. Generally insurance companies give lower quotes for more environmentally friendly vehicles.
Adopt a greener driving style
Going green doesn’t have to mean forking out more money- in fact when it comes to driving it could actually save you a small fortune. Follow the green driving tips below and knock 10% of your fuel consumption. Less consumption equals less money being spent on it.
Before your journey:
- Clear all unnecessary junk from your boot as more weight equals more fuel.
- Make sure your tyres are at the correct pressure as underinflated tyres eat up a lot of fuel. Check your car manual for advice and top up the tyre’s air at a local garage.
- Don’t get lost! Take the shortest route to your destination as possible, and if you can invest in a SatNav. This ingenious little device might not come cheap but it has the ability to save you from a million wrong turns and an awful lot of petrol.
During your journey:
- Accelerate and decelerate smoothly and cut right down on gear changes.
- Where possible stick to 35mph as according to the AA this is the rough optimum speed for keeping fuel consumption low.
- Keep your speed down. According to the Department of Transport, driving at 70mph uses up to 9% more fuel than at 60mph and up to 15% more than at 50mph. Cruising at 80mph can use up to 25% more fuel than at 70mph.
How Tax Codes Are Made Up
A tax code is used by your employer, large or small business payroll services provider or pension provider to calculate the amount of tax to deduct from your pay or pension. If you are on the wrong code you could end up paying too much or worse not enough.
A tax code can be made up of several number and letter combinations for example; 115L or K453.
If your code is followed by a letter then you multiply the number in your code by ten, that lets you know how much you can earn before being taxed.
Also different tax codes could have two letters and no numbers OR D followed by a zero ‘0’- this is normally used where you have two or more sources of income and have used up all your allowance or tax relief with one of your employers already. For example: the BR tax code is used most commonly for a second job or pension and is taxed currently at 20 percent.
How do I know I’m on the correct tax code
Normally you will find your code on your P45 (given to you by your employer when you stop working for them), P60 at the end of the financial year or payslips issued to you by your employer. This is why it’s very important to give this to your new employer when you change jobs.
If you’ve lost your P45 and want to find out your code contact your Tax Office and give them your National Insurance number and tax reference number.
What happens if I am on the BR tax code but only have one job?
Sometimes your employer, payroll services provider or pension payer will have to use an ’emergency’ or ‘special basis’ code until they have worked out what your correct code should be. This can happen if you start a new job and do not provide a P45. While you are on an emergency code you’ll get the basic Personal Allowance- if you have paid too much tax under the emergency code, you will get a refund. We would recommend you contact the HMRC with the tax reference code given to you from the company who you paid the tax with so you should then be able to claim back and your new employer will be issued with the correct tax code for you.
How to Get an FHA Loan?
Those who are in danger of foreclosure and are looking for ways to stop foreclosure but could not find any, simply choose to buy a cheaper house, which this still requires another loan. However, those who are just starting out a family in this kind of economic climate will find loans hard to come by. For all people in these problematic situations, FHA mortgage loan might just offer the best solution.
A loan from the FHA is a form of federal assistance in the U.S. It is a mortgage loan insured by the Federal Housing Administration and can only be issued and approved by lenders qualified by the federal government. Since this program was created in the 1930’s Great Depression, it’s was always the case that the loan was given to low income households.
So how do you get a hold of an FHA mortgage loan? Almost anyone can get one. The first thing you have to do is call or talk to an FHA approved lender. There are a lot of leads in the net if you want fast and easy searching. You can also look at the yellow pages or in ads. Just be sure to compare each of these lenders. Rates and some conditions differ from lender to lender. If you are vigilant enough, you will find the best price fit for your situation. Right as this article is being written, the maximum loan amount is a little over $151,000. You will have to research about this because this may vary per region. Also, look for what the credit and income qualification in your local area is since these also vary per region.
After you have chosen your FHA approved lender and have passed all these qualifications, you can finally get a loan application to fill up and submit along with any and all the documents that you were asked to provide by your lender. You will most likely give up to five percent down payment (once again, this varies per region). Also, remember that the closing costs are around 3 percent of the purchase cost. This closing cost is something which you can choose to refinance.
Finally, you will have to pay for the cost of the mortgage insurance. Since you will most likely be paying 5% of the loan or lower right now, you are obligated to purchase a mortgage insurance so that the risk acquire by the lender would be taken care of. You will pay the monthlies of the mortgage insurance each must along with the mortgage bills, but will pay the premium of the mortgage insurance upfront. Then after that, just finish the transaction of your FHA loan and you are all done.
Millions of Americans are suffering today because of the recession. If you are one of these people who need to get a loan mortgage despite your credit situation, do not be afraid. You are not alone. Do not be discouraged. Try out your luck and apply for an FHA mortgage loan today.
