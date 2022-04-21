News
Chicago Bulls playoff schedule — with times and TV — for 1st-round series vs. Milwaukee Bucks
The first-round playoff schedule is set for the sixth-seeded Chicago Bulls versus the third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.
The best-of-seven series started Sunday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee with TV coverage on TNT. Games 1, 2 and 3 also will be available on NBC Sports Chicago.
Here’s the schedule for the entire series, with times and TV (all times Central):
- Game 1: Bucks 93, Bulls 86
- Game 2: Bulls 114, Bucks 110
- Game 3 on Friday: Bucks at Bulls, 7:30 p.m. (ABC-7, NBCSCH)
- Game 4 on Sunday: Bucks at Bulls, noon (ABC-7)
- Game 5 on Wednesday: Bulls at Bucks, TBD
- Game 6 on April 29: Bucks at Bulls, TBD
- Game 7 on May 1: Bulls at Bucks, TBD
The Bulls lost all four meetings with the Bucks this season, including 28- and 21-point blowouts in the last two games. The reigning NBA champions are led by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who hasn’t lost a game to the Bulls since Dec. 27, 2017.
- Jan. 22: Bucks 94, Bulls 90
- March 4: Bucks 118, Bulls 112
- March 22: Bucks 126, Bulls 98
- April 5: Bucks 127, Bulls 106
The Bulls were 1-14 this season against the top four Eastern Conference seeds — the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers. This will be the Bulls’ first postseason appearance in five years.
Chicago Bulls even their 1st-round series vs. the Milwaukee Bucks with a 114-110 Game 2 win behind DeMar DeRozan’s 41 points
DeMar DeRozan is a man of his word. He proved that to Chicago Bulls fans Wednesday night, devouring the Milwaukee Bucks defense in the second half to cement a 114-110 win that evened the first-round playoff series at a game apiece.
The Bulls star didn’t disguise his frustration after Game 1, promising he wouldn’t repeat his 6-of-25 shooting performance.
In his trademark style, DeRozan delivered when it mattered. He went 6-for-9 in the third quarter to hold off a furious Bucks comeback, weaving and sidestepping through the midrange to match blows with Giannis Antetokounmpo.
And after the Bucks carved the lead to three points with 56.4 seconds to play, DeRozan was there to counter — charging the rim to score the clinching basket with 18.2 seconds left.
DeRozan finished with 41 points, his highest-scoring playoff performance to join a list of career highs recorded in his 13th NBA season. He led the Bulls to their first win of the season over the Bucks and their first win against Antetokounmpo since 2017.
DeRozan wasn’t the only player with promises to keep. The Bulls offense underperformed at every position in Game 1. But Game 2 captured everything the Bulls promised they could be from the start of the season.
Their big three of DeRozan, Nikola Vučević (24) and Zach LaVine (20) combined for 75 points. Vučević knocked down four 3-pointers — including a clutch shot with 2:30 remaining, punching the air in a rare celebration. Alex Caruso whipped the ball precisely around the court, finishing with a playoff-best 10 assists before drawing a charge on Antetokounmpo to close the game.
After taking only three shots in Game 1, Patrick Williams vowed to ratchet up his aggression in the second playoff game of his young career. He stuck to that goal in Game 2, scoring 10 points on 5-for-9 shooting while recording nine rebounds, a steal and a block on Antetokounmpo.
The Bulls defense, meanwhile, continued to excel after holding the Bucks under 100 points in Game 1.
The Bucks turned the ball over on their first three plays, and the Bulls pounced on each mistake, leaping out to a 9-0 lead before the Bucks were forced to take a timeout. It was a satisfying role reversal for the Bulls, who dug themselves into an identical hole in the opening minutes of Game 1.
The early lead reflected an improvement from Game 1, in which the Bulls converted only five transition points despite forcing 21 turnovers.
The Bulls led by 14 at halftime, a margin that could have been even wider if Brook Lopez and Wesley Matthews hadn’t combined for six 3-pointers in the first half.
The Bucks were short-handed in the loss after losing two key players to injury during the game.
Bobby Portis took an elbow to the face from Tristan Thompson in the first quarter, dripping blood from under his right eye before being sidelined for the rest of the game with an abrasion that impaired his vision. The injury lessened the size advantage the Bucks typically hold over the Bulls, limiting them to Antetokounmpo and Lopez in the paint.
Khris Middleton — whose hot third-quarter shooting helped bring the Bucks back — exited the game in the fourth quarter with left knee soreness, limiting the Bucks around the perimeter.
The Bulls return to Chicago to host the Bucks in Game 3 on Friday — the first playoff game at the United Center in five seasons.
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani perfect through 5 innings, then gives up 6th-inning single to former Halos’ catcher
Shohei Ohtani is undeniably one of the greatest baseball talents of this generation. This we already know. But when the Japanese unicorn took a perfect game against the Houston Astros through five innings on Wednesday, his abilities nearly hit god status — though he wasn’t sure he could have gone all the way.
“Yeah I knew (it was a perfect game), but my pitch count was getting up there, so I wasn’t sure if I would’ve been able to finish it,” the Angels’ starting pitcher said after the game.
The right-hander and star slugger started off the game with his usual heroics at the plate. He capitalized on some off-mark fastballs and off-speed pitches to lead off the first with a walk, scoring three batters later courtesy of Astros’ Jake Odorizzi’s bad start.
Odorizzi actually had such a bad start, he wasn’t able to get two outs until he reached the bottom of the Angels’ order. He was pulled one batter before getting Ohtani again — and after the Angels took a 3-0 lead. That honor went to Astros’ reliever Blake Taylor, who gave up a double to Ohtani, which allowed two more Angels to score.
Ohtani, of course, did better by his team on the mound than those pitchers.
“I was leading off the game, so that’s what I was focused on, first off,” he said after the game. “After my first at-bat, that’s when I started to focus on the pitching side.”
He fanned his first two batters, Jeremy Pena and Michael Brantley, then got his third, Alex Bregman, to flyout on the first pitch he dealt to him. He retired his next three batters, Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel, on seven total pitches. Ohtani’s third-inning batters all struck out swinging on his nasty sliders and splitters.
By the fourth inning, when the top of the Astros’ rotation reached Ohtani again, it looked like no one could touch him. Brantley was the only batter able to make contact with any of his pitches that inning, but they were fouled off. He got Alvarez to flyout in the fifth inning, then added two more strikeouts to his total on the night.
“Obviously they have a great lineup, so I just wanted it take it one batter at a time and try to get one out at a time,” Ohtani said.
It was in the sixth inning it started to get dicey for Ohtani. He got Niko Goodrum to strikeout on six pitches, bringing his K total to 12 (tied for his career high). Ironically, it was Jason Castro, who used to catch for Ohtani when he was briefly an Angel in 2020, that got the better of him, spoiling his magical night with a single for the only Astros hit of the night.
“I actually didn’t realize that it was a perfect game,” Castro told reporters after the game. “I knew there was a no hitter, but I was not 100% sure if somebody walked or not, but obviously you wanna break that up as quickly as you can.
“(Ohtani is) an incredibly gifted player on both sides of the ball. He was definitely on tonight.”
Ohtani closed out the inning after walking Pena two batters after Castro. He was pulled after the sixth, having dealt 81 pitches, 55 for strikes.
Ohtani’s final pitching line? 6 IP, 1 H, 1 BB and a 4.40 ERA — down from 7.76 after getting steamrolled by the Texas Rangers his last start. The Angels went on to win 6-0.
