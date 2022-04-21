Comparison of the Best Texas Homeowners Insurance Companies

Share Pin 0 Shares

In order to find the best Texas homeowners insurance company it is important to do your research and compare rates, policies, and discounts from a number of different home insurance companies in TX. Here is a Texas homeowners insurance company review of some of the top home insurers in Texas:

AIG Advantage Insurance Company

AIG Advantage Insurance Company prides itself on offering high quality insurance plans at a competitive rate. AIG offers customizable plans depending on each individual client’s needs. With various options in the homeowners’ insurance plans, clients are able to select the coverage they need, while avoiding paying for things they don’t need. AIG offers typical homeowners insurance coverage such as theft, fire, and water damage, but also offers additional options such as rebuilding costs, additional living expenses, landscaping coverage, lock replacement, etc. These additional features are appealing to many clients who wish to customize their insurance plan.

AIG Advantage falls into the “XI” category based on financial size, meaning it is a $750 Million to $1 Billion company with a financial outlook for years to come as “stable.” AIG Advantage received an “A+,” or superior, rating from the regulating agency A.M. Best. Overall, AIG Advantage is an excellent homeowners insurance provider based on its ratings, financial stability, and customization of plans.

Universal Insurance Company of Texas

Universal Insurance Company of Texas is a subsidiary of Universal Insurance Holdings of North America, owned by Universal Group, Inc. Based out of San Antonio, Texas, this insurance company provides homeowners insurance to consumers. Types of homeowner coverage include burglary, theft, fire, and other damages to a home, depending on the selected insurance policy.

Universal Insurance Company recently earned a rating of “A,” or excellent, by A.M. Best, as well as the same rating from the regulating agency Demotech, Inc. Universal Insurance Company of Texas has maintained great customer service ratings, as they received no reported complaints as compared to the national median. Universal Insurance Company of Texas is a very financially stable company, with a unique Reinsurance program in place to continue its financial stability in the future.

Texas Farmers Insurance Company

Based out of Austin, Texas Farmers Insurance Company is a large provider of homeowner’s insurance policies to residents of Texas. The insurance policies of this provider consist of three main areas: dwellings and structures, personal property, and personal liability. Customers with Texas Farmers Insurance plans receive coverage for their home and other detached properties, personal belongings within their home, as well as coverage for someone who gets injured on the property and damages to the property. This comprehensive, all-inclusive aspect makes Texas Farmers Insurance Company popular among customers.

The company itself is quite large, falling into the $2 Billion or greater category, with a stable outlook for its financial future. Filed customer service complaints are virtually nonexistent for this company, as compared to the industry average. Texas Farmers Insurance Company was also rated excellent, an “A” grade, by the regulating agency A.M. Best, which makes it a reliable company.

Travelers of Texas Insurance Company

Travelers Insurance Company’s homeowners policy is unique because it not only provides the all-inclusive aspect of typical policies, but it also allows clients to choose extra options to fit the policy best with their own needs. For example, some coverage options offered by Travelers include identity theft protection, valuable items protections, flood coverage (not covered under many homeowners policies), and boat insurance for small personal watercrafts. These options can come at large costs with other insurance companies, but are offered as an additional option with a Travelers of Texas Insurance Company policy.

It is important to know, however, that according to NAIC.org, Travelers did receive a small amount of customer service complaints for the year 2006, mainly regarding delays in claim handling and unsatisfactory settlements. Overall, though, Travelers of Texas Insurance Company did receive an “A+,” superior, rating according to A.M. Best, and was given a stable financial outlook for future years.

SF Insurance of Texas

SF Insurance may be one of the most common, well-known insurance companies, insuring over 15 million homes today. SF’s viewpoint is that the broad protection of a Texas homeowners insurance policy doesn’t have to come at an expensive price. Reasonable rates, as well as premier customer service makes SF a common choice for an insurance provider. An interesting aspect of SF is that they also provide coverage to manufactured homes, which many insurance companies ignore. Owners of manufactured homes may find SF to be one of the most accommodating insurance providers for this type of coverage.

SF did receive customer service complaints for the past year, mainly regarding claim handling delays. SF Insurance – Texas falls into the “XIII” financial size category, a $1.25 Billion to $1.5 Billion company. Its financial outlook is stable, and it was recently rated “B++,” or good, by A.M. Best. The broad range of options and coverage, though, may outweigh the slightly lower ratings of this company.

