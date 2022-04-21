Share Pin 0 Shares

Organizations are well aware that the key to influencing a customer or prospect is to reach them at the right time in their purchase journey. Multi-channel marketing powered by a single, organized, integrated view of consumers empowers companies to perform successful data-driven marketing. Data-driven marketing success relies on two items:

1. Single customer view (sometimes referred to as 360 degree view)

2. Actionable marketing data

Single Customer View

To develop a single customer view of all consumers requires an organization to integrate all of their customer and prospect marketing information into a central location. The key is to match all of the data available for one individual to that specific individual. Connecting every aspect of one consumer to all of the different variables that pertain to that consumer can be a daunting task. But when done correctly, the single customer view offers a wealth of knowledge to marketers. Using the single view of a consumer, organizations can analyze and understand the complete consumer journey. This knowledge provides companies the data-driven ability to deploy the right message at the right time using the right channel to the right recipient.

Actionable Marketing Data

To provide customers and prospects with personalized, relevant, and timely interactions, marketers must have actionable marketing data. Actionable data means your data is always Trustworthy, Accessible, Fresh & Integrated (TAFI). Without actionable data, organizations do not have the foundation necessary to perform data-driven marketing. The myriad of marketing systems utilized by companies to perform cross-channel marketing are only as good as the data being leveraged by a given system. Data-driven marketing starts with data, not software.

Data-Driven Marketing Success is within Your Reach

Developing a single customer view from all of your marketing data and ensuring your marketing data is actionable is within reach. A marketing database provides marketers with a fully integrated, reliable, 360 degree view of the customer that empowers their data-driven marketing initiatives.. A marketing database also provides various software systems and platforms with actionable, integrated data to send personalized, relevant, and timely interactions throughout the consumer’s purchase journey.

Data-Driven Marketing Database Solution

A single customer view is only available to organizations who are able to fully integrates pertinent data into a central location. A database solution provides companies with a central location and a data-driven marketing database solution. A marketing database houses information such as where and how products are purchased, when and what was purchased, dollar amount spent, and customer demographic/lifestyle, and firmographic information. Insightful marketing data gives database marketers the ability to create targeted marketing campaigns that their audience will relate to and act on. How? The ability to extract all marketing data-from internal and external sources-allows direct marketers to create a three-dimensional portrait of their customers. Marketers can create this image because they have access to a wide variety of detailed information about each individual. Then, direct marketers are easily able to determine the interests their customers and prospects have, their preferred communication channel, and which offers they are most likely to respond to. Ultimately, organizations can pull finely-tuned lists for their marketing campaigns or use the data for cross-channel marketing via other marketing software systems and platforms.

A true data-driven database solution allows companies to integrate items such as the following.

Customer and/or prospect data

Multi-channel contact data (e.g., postal address, email address, text messaging, phone number, mobile push, social media, etc.)

Recency, Frequency and Monetary data

Multi-level managed data (e.g., email, individual, household, residence, unique business, unique email address, etc.)

Attributes of customers and/or prospects (e.g., interests, preferences or affinities)

Demographic/lifestyle, and firmographic data

Segmentation data

Campaign history

Marketing touch tracking/promotion history

Multi-channel suppression and opt-out data

A fully integrated data-driven database solution provides marketers the ability to gather additional information on their customers and prospects that drives campaign response rates, sales, and ROI. Data-driven marketing starts with data, not software.

