‘Days or hours left’: Russia tightens the noose in Mariupol
By ADAM SCHRECK
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces tightened the noose around the defenders holed up Wednesday in a mammoth steel plant that represented the last known Ukrainian stronghold in Mariupol, as a fighter apparently on the inside pleaded on a video for help: “We may have only a few days or hours left.”
With the holdouts coming under punishing new bombing attacks, another attempt to evacuate civilians trapped in the pulverized port city failed because of continued fighting.
Meanwhile, the number of people fleeing the country topped 5 million, the Kremlin said it submitted a draft of its demands for ending the war, and the West raced to supply Ukraine with heavier weapons to counter the Russians’ new drive to seize the industrial east.
With global tensions running high, Russia reported the first successful test launch of a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile, the Sarmat. President Vladimir Putin boasted it can overcome any missile defense system and make those who threaten Russia “think twice,” and the head of the Russian state aerospace agency called the launch out of northern Russia “a present to NATO.”
The Pentagon described the test as “routine” and said it wasn’t considered a threat.
On the battlefield, Ukraine said Moscow continued to mount assaults across the east, probing for weak points in Ukrainian defensive lines. Russia said it launched hundreds of missile and air attacks on targets that included concentrations of troops and vehicles.
The Kremlin’s stated goal is the capture of the Donbas, the mostly Russian-speaking eastern region that is home to coal mines, metal plants and heavy-equipment factories. Detaching it would give Putin a badly needed victory two months into the war, after the botched attempt to storm the capital, Kyiv.
The Luhansk governor said Russian forces now control 80% of his region, which is one of two that make up the Donbas. Before Russia invaded on Feb. 24, the Kyiv government controlled 60% of the Luhansk region.
Gov. Serhiy Haidai said the Russians, after seizing the small city of Kreminna, are now threatening the cities of Rubizhne and Popasna. He urged all residents to evacuate immediately.
“The occupiers control only parts of these cities, unable to break through to the centers,” Haidai said on the messaging app Telegram.
Analysts say the offensive in the east could devolve into a war of attrition as Russia runs up against Ukraine’s most experienced, battle-hardened troops, who have fought pro-Moscow separatists in the Donbas for eight years.
Russia said it presented Ukraine with a draft document outlining its demands for ending the conflict — days after Putin said the talks were at a “dead end.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “the ball is in their court, we’re waiting for a response.” He gave no details on the draft, and it was not clear when it was sent or if it offered anything new to the Ukrainians, who presented their own demands last month.
Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy said he had not seen or heard of the proposal, though one of his top advisers said the Ukrainian side was reviewing it.
Moscow has long demanded Ukraine drop any bid to join NATO. Ukraine has said it would agree to that in return for security guarantees from a number of other countries. Other sources of tension include the status of both the Crimean Peninsula, seized by Moscow in 2014, and eastern Ukraine, where the separatists have declared independent republics recognized by Russia.
In devastated Mariupol, Ukraine said the Russians dropped heavy bombs to flatten what was left of the sprawling Azvostal steel plant, believed to be the city’s last pocket of resistance.
Several thousand Ukrainian troops, by the Russians’ estimate, remained in the plant and its labyrinth of tunnels and bunkers spread out across about 11 square kilometers (4 square miles). Zelenskyy said about 1,000 civilians were also trapped there.
A Ukrainian posted a video plea on Facebook urging world leaders to help evacuate people from the plant, saying, “We have more than 500 wounded soldiers and hundreds of civilians with us, including women and children.”
The officer, who identified himself as Serhiy Volynskyy of the 36th Marine Brigade, said: “This may be our last appeal. We may have only a few days or hours left.” The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified.
The Russian side issued a new ultimatum to the defenders to surrender, but the Ukrainians have ignored all previous demands.
All told, more than 100,000 people were believed trapped with little if any food, water, medicine or heat in Mariupol, which had a pre-war population of over 400,000.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said the latest effort to open a safe corridor for women, children and the elderly to escape failed because the Russians did not observe a cease-fire. Many previous such agreements have fallen apart because of continued fighting.
A Zelenskyy adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, said on Twitter that he and other Ukrainian negotiators were ready to hold talks without any conditions to save the lives of trapped Mariupol defenders and civilians. There was no immediate response from Russia.
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken warned of horrors yet to be revealed in Mariupol, given the death and destruction left behind in Bucha, near Kyiv, after the Russians retreated.
“We can only anticipate that when this tide also recedes from Mariupol, we’re going to see far worse, if that’s possible to imagine,” he said.
Mariupol holds strategic and symbolic value for both sides. The scale of suffering there has made it a worldwide focal point of the war. Mariupol’s fall would deprive Ukraine of a vital port, complete a land bridge between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula, and free up Russian troops to move elsewhere in the Donbas.
As Russia continued to funnel troops and equipment into the Donbas, Western nations rushed to boost the flow of military supplies to Kyiv for this new phase of the war, which is likely to involve trench warfare, long-range artillery attacks and tank battles across relatively open terrain.
U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce a new weapons package in the coming days that will include additional artillery, and Canada and the Netherlands also said they would send more heavy weaponry.
Also, a senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the Pentagon’s assessment of the war, said the training of Ukrainian personnel on American 155 mm howitzers has begun in a European country outside Ukraine, and the first of 18 promised such weapons began arriving on the continent.
Putin, meanwhile, boasted that the Sarmat missile has “no equivalents in the world.” The Sarmat is intended to eventually replace the Soviet-built missile code-named Satan by NATO as a major component of Russia’s nuclear arsenal.
It will ”make those who, in the heat of frantic, aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country think twice,” the Russian leader said.
Looking for a path to peace, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres requested meetings with Putin and Zelenskyy in their capitals to discuss how to stop the fighting. The U.N. received no immediate response.
Associated Press journalists Mstyslav Chernov and Felipe Dana in Kharkiv, Ukraine; Yesica Fisch in Kramatorsk, Ukraine; and Robert Burns and Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed to this report, as did other AP staff members around the world.
Follow the AP's coverage of the war at
Other voices: The U.S. patent system is in dire need of reform
The injector pen is not, by any stretch, a new invention. Drugmakers of every ilk have been using it for decades to deliver all sorts of crucial medications into the bloodstream. By adding this old technology to its insulin drug, Glargine, however, the pharmaceutical giant Sanofi was nonetheless able to secure additional patents for a lucrative product. The drug’s existing patents were expiring, and new ones enabled the company to maintain its monopoly — and the bounty that goes with it — much longer. But for the patients who depend on this life-sustaining drug? Too many are still struggling to afford it.
Sanofi is not alone, of course. Other drugmakers have patented scores of uninspiring tweaks to their existing products: making a tablet instead of a pill, changing the dose, adding a flavor. When it comes to protecting a drug monopoly, it seems no modification is too small.
Drugmakers for decades have argued that patents are essential to American innovation. For all that lip service to medical advancement, though, a recent investigation by the House Oversight Committee concluded that market share is more likely the point. Twelve of the drugs that Medicare spends the most on are protected by more than 600 patents in total, according to the committee. Many of those patents contain little that’s truly new. But the thickets they create have the potential to extend product monopolies for decades. In so doing, they promise to add billions to the nation’s soaring health care costs — and to pharmaceutical coffers.
And for all the hand-wringing over how to lower prescription drug costs in recent years, little has been said about the patent system or its many failings. Put simply: The United States Patent and Trademark Office is in dire need of reform.
The agency was created more than two centuries ago for the express purpose of protecting and promoting innovation. For most of the ensuing decades, it has stood as a beacon of American ingenuity. But critics say that by the time the office issued its 11 millionth patent last year, it had long since devolved into a backwater office that large corporations game, politicians ignore and average citizens are wholly excluded from. As a result, not only is legal trickery rewarded and the public’s interest overlooked, but also innovation — the very thing that patents were meant to foster — is undermined.
The trouble goes well beyond prescription drugs. “The patent office holds sway over huge swaths of the U.S. economy,” said Priti Krishtel, an attorney and co-founder of the Initiative for Medicines, Access and Knowledge, a nonprofit dedicated to patent system reform. “It has the power to shape markets, and just about every industry you can think of, from agriculture to technology, is impacted by its shortcomings.”
Given that import, it’s concerning that the agency spent the past year without a permanent director. With that post now filled — the Senate confirmed Kathi Vidal, a Silicon Valley patent attorney, this month — there’s a fresh opportunity to modernize and fortify the patent system. Ms. Vidal and Congress should seize that opportunity quickly. Here’s how they can start.
Enforce existing standards.
The best way to ensure that patents spur innovation instead of thwarting it is to set a high standard for what deserves patent protection in the first place and then to honor it.
In the United States, that standard already exists: To secure a patent, an invention must be truly novel and nonobvious, it must be described in enough detail for a reasonably qualified person to build and use it, and it must actually work. The problem is these rules are poorly enforced.
The pharmaceutical industry is a good example. Nearly 80% of the drugs associated with new patents between 2005 and 2015 were not new. But the issue is not confined to drugmakers. The Theranos debacle, to take just one other example, was touched off by officials who granted scores of patents for a device that had never been built and that turned out not to work. The company was able to secure those patents without disclosing almost any technical information about its product.
It will take comprehensive reform to repair these deficiencies, but one simple thing that officials can do right now is give patent examiners more time and resources to do their jobs. Even the most complicated patent applications receive just 19 hours of scrutiny, on average, according to a Brookings Institution report. Some 70% of patent examiners have said that that’s not nearly enough time.
Capping the number of times an inventor can resubmit a rejected application would also help — in part by reducing the administrative burden and resulting backlog, as well as by removing the incentive for examiners to approve dubious applications just to get them out of the way.
Improve the process for challenging bad patents.
Bad patents have steep costs. They gum up the wheels of innovation by making it harder for would-be inventors to proceed with their work. They strain budgets by preventing cheaper products from entering the market. And they leave honest inventors vulnerable to patent trolls — people who buy up weak patents not to create anything new or useful but to hold legitimate inventions ransom. But the process of weeding these patents out once they’ve been granted remains fraught: It can take years and many thousands of dollars to challenge a bad patent in court, and even when the case seems obvious, success is never guaranteed.
The Patent Trial and Appeal Board, a panel of judges that reviews and decides on patent challenges without lengthy court battles, was meant to solve at least some of these problems. But it has been beset by criticism and legal challenges since its creation in 2012. It has also been undermined by Trump-era policies that allow the patent office to deny legitimate patent challenges for purely bureaucratic reasons. During the Trump administration, critics say, such discretionary denials allowed scores of dubious patents to stand.
Lawmakers should pass the Restoring the America Invents Act, a bill that would limit such discretionary denials, and Ms. Vidal should use her authority to curb this practice in the meantime.
Officials should also consider broader fixes.
Make it easier to challenge bad patents before they are granted.
Force secondary pharmaceutical patents to undergo an automatic review by the appeal board. Rethink the legal structure for patent challenges.
“The appeals court tends to be an echo chamber,” said Matthew Lane, a patent lawyer with the public advocacy group InSight Public Affairs. “Because judges there tend to come from and listen to the patent bar.”
Eliminate potential conflicts of interest.
Too many patent office directors have come from or gone to industry jobs within months of holding the federal post. This revolving door poses a real risk to the integrity of the patent office. The most recent example of that comes from the Trump administration appointee Andrei Iancu. During his tenure, the patent office used its discretionary powers to deny a challenge to a patent held by a company that his former law firm represented. He then returned to that firm as soon as his time in government was up.
The office’s finances also need to be reconfigured.
The majority of its revenue comes from issuance fees, which are assessed only after a patent is granted. This means that the agency charged with serving as patent gatekeeper has a direct incentive to keep that gate as open as possible. It’s hard to say whether or how much patent examiners are influenced by this incentive, but some research has found that when patent office coffers ebb, patent approvals tend to flow.
Officials could solve this problem by revising the patent agency’s fee schedule, so that a majority is due when an application is filed. (Rebates and other supports would help ensure that smaller companies aren’t priced out.) The patent office could also develop a sliding scale system in which the largest and wealthiest patent filers subsidize the smallest and least endowed.
Collaborate with other agencies.
There is a natural overlap of the interests and responsibilities of federal regulatory agencies like the Food and Drug Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency and the concerns of the patent office. But there are very few formal mechanisms and hardly any rules that compel those camps to work together. Companies of all types routinely exploit this gap, like children playing two disconnected parents against each other.
In 2014, for example, the E.P.A. discovered that some pesticide makers were routinely amplifying the novel effects of their latest products in patent applications, only to downplay the same effects to federal regulators. “They would tell the patent office that their pesticide deserved a patent because it was different than what was already out there,” said Charles Duan, a public interest attorney and a member of the patent office’s public advisory committee. (This is Mr. Duan’s own opinion; he was not speaking for the committee.) “Then they’d tell the E.P.A. that the same pesticide didn’t need extra regulatory clearance because it was no different than what was already out there.”
Experts have long warned that the same thing could easily be happening at the F.D.A.: Existing regulations allow medical device makers to sidestep burdensome regulatory approvals if their newer products are deemed similar to ones that already exist. Critics say that pharmaceutical companies also have a habit of describing certain drug-making processes as common when talking to regulators and novel when applying for patent extensions. The key to breaking such habits is communication among agencies.
Ms. Vidal should make collaboration with regulatory agencies the rule. She should also work with the Federal Trade Commission, an agency whose job it is to ferret out exactly the kind of anticompetitive practices that the patent office is vulnerable to.
Let the public participate.
For too much of its history, the patent office has treated inventors and companies as its main customers while all but ignoring the people whose lives are affected by patenting decisions. That needs to change. Officials can start by appointing more public representatives to the patent office’s public advisory committee. Right now, six of the committee’s nine members are attorneys who represent commercial clients or private interests; only one works in public interest.
Officials should also establish a public advocate service similar to the one that exists at the Internal Revenue Service and should make a concerted effort to ramp up their public outreach. “The patent system has gotten so complicated that it’s impossible for anyone who’s not an inventor or a lawyer to penetrate it,” said Mr. Duan.
The patent system affects everyone, though. It’s time the people in charge of it recognize that.
— The New York Times
A 9-run 2nd dooms the Chicago White Sox in an 11-1 loss to the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of a doubleheader
Cleveland Guardians second baseman Gabriel Arias reached on a fielding error by shortstop Tim Anderson leading off the bottom of the second Wednesday at Progressive Field.
It was the start of a long — and disastrous — inning for the Chicago White Sox.
The next eight Guardians had hits, including All-Star third baseman José Ramírez’s grand slam. The Sox also committed a second error in the inning, their fourth of the game.
It wasn’t exactly the way a team wanted to start the first game of a doubleheader — or any game, for that matter. The Guardians scored nine runs in the inning and crushed the Sox 11-1 in Game 1 of a doubleheader.
Manager Tony La Russa took the blame afterward.
“I describe the beginning of the game where the manager didn’t get them ready to play,” he said. “I take the heat for that. And (then) we got better.”
Dallas Keuchel allowed 10 runs, eight earned, on 10 hits with one walk in one-plus innings. He exited after facing 11 batters in the second.
“There’s really nothing to say, to be honest with you,” Keuchel said. “Watched it back on film, wasn’t any better. So, move on.”
The defense had its roughest day of the young season. The four errors — three by Anderson — were a season high, eclipsing the three committed in Sunday’s 9-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“It’s a common problem — you have an off day and you have to push, and I didn’t push the club like I should have,” La Russa said. “I take the heat. We weren’t ready to play early, and it’s my job to get that done.
“The ironic thing was after the early sluggish play, there were about four or five really outstanding defensive plays on our side. That’s why I say look to me to get them ready to play and I didn’t do it.”
Poor weather led to postponements on Monday and Tuesday in what should have been the first two games of the series. The Sox were sluggish out of the gate Wednesday as the first two Guardians reached on throwing errors by Anderson and third baseman Jake Burger.
Keuchel limited the Guardians to one run in the first. But they strung together four straight singles after Arias reached on Anderson’s error in the second.
Ramírez’s slam, his fourth homer and second slam of the season, made it 7-0. Each batter in the Guardians’ starting lineup scored in the inning.
“Just when you’ve seen it all, you really haven’t,” Keuchel said. “It’s one of those things going in we were facing (Shane) Bieber and I knew it was going to be a pretty good fight, but I did some stuff that I wanted to do. But at the end of the day I can’t really think about it too much because it wasn’t like I was walking the world or inconsistent or anything like that.
“Lot of bloops, lot of ground-ball singles. I think I made two mistake pitches, one the cutter back to Ramirez.”
La Russa said Keuchel “deserved better.”
“The one thing he did outstanding, that first inning, that thing could have blown up, and he ended up just missing a double play for the run,” La Russa said. “I look forward to the next time he gets out there. He came out there with good stuff.”
Bieber allowed one run on four hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in six innings for the win.
Tanner Banks provided a highlight for the Sox, striking out two in four perfect innings in relief of Keuchel.
“Outstanding,” La Russa said of Banks.
La Russa was glad the team had the opportunity to get right back on the field for Game 2.
“It’s better to play again then to sit around and think about it all night long,” he said.
Keuchel will have to wait until next week for another opportunity.
“It’s one of these days you’d rather be a hitter because you get to swing it game after game,” Keuchel said. “I just have to sit here and wait till probably Tuesday (against the Kansas City Royals), day after the off day, so it will be another extended layoff. So we’ll see.”
As Roquan Smith gets acquainted with a new regime, he ‘absolutely’ wants to stay with the Chicago Bears long term
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith mostly skirted talk about a potential contract extension before a voluntary minicamp practice Wednesday at Halas Hall.
But he did provide one concrete answer when asked if he would like to stay in Chicago long term.
“Absolutely, yeah,” Smith said. “That’s my plan.”
As Smith enters the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, his role on the Bears defense under new coach Matt Eberflus is as important as ever. But how and when he and the Bears might get to a new deal is uncertain.
Smith revealed in August he doesn’t have an agent, but he has provided little update since then about whether he plans to hire one or, if not, how he’s preparing to negotiate his next contract. The NFLPA doesn’t list an agent for him as it does for most players.
Smith said Wednesday his main focus “is out on the field and doing what I have to do and bonding better with my boys.”
“It’s personal at the end of the day,” Smith said when asked about an agent. “All that business is more so my business upstairs. I’m confident we’ll get everything taken care of.”
Smith, selected with the No. 8 pick in the 2018 draft by former general manager Ryan Pace, is one of the most significant players on the roster new GM Ryan Poles inherited.
At the NFL owners meetings last month, Poles acknowledged extension talks with Smith are on his to-do list before the season starts. But Poles also said he could wait a bit for the new coaching staff, including Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams, to become acquainted with Smith.
“If he’s the guy that I think he is, (a new contract) is something we have to address,” Poles said. “He’s a really good linebacker, and in this defense with Matt and Alan, there’s a good chance he’s going to have a really good year. So …”
Smith is one of a few returning defensive starters on hand this week at the three-day voluntary minicamp, which the NFL allows for teams with new coaches. Safety Eddie Jackson, who missed Tuesday’s session, also practiced Wednesday.
When asked why he felt it was important to attend a voluntary camp, Smith said: “I’ll always be this way. I’m me and I’ll stand for what I believe in. And my job and what I believe in is showing up and doing what I have to do. I don’t focus on others or anything like that. I just know what I signed up for.”
His presence is helping him get to know new linebacker Nicholas Morrow — whom Smith described as down to earth, smart and good at communicating — and his new coaches.
Eberflus said he already thought “the world” of Smith before joining the Bears because they spent a day together during the 2018 draft process while Eberflus was the Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator. The Colts tested Smith on how he memorized defenses, and he impressed them with his retention rate.
Now Eberflus is seeing Smith’s quickness, athleticism and ability to catch the football up close during practices. And he’s setting big expectations.
“Playing inside linebacker for us is a huge role,” said Eberflus, who guided 2018 Colts draft pick Darius Leonard to three All-Pro seasons at linebacker. “(Brian) Urlacher and (Lance) Briggs were big components to the great defense that they’ve had here in the past, and that’s going to be no different. We’re looking for those same type of guys.
“We want a pair of guys in there that are really dominant and we’re going to work toward that. Roquan is in those plans, so we’re excited about where he is.”
Smith has been crucial to the Bears defense every season since he was drafted, totaling 524 tackles, 43 tackles for a loss, 14 sacks, 17 passes defended and five interceptions in 61 games.
But his leadership as Eberflus and his staff install a new defense and philosophy — especially after the departures of several veteran players — feels especially important this year.
Eberflus said he looks for positive, “get-it-done,” “yes-we-can” players as leaders.
“That means when they look at you, they say, ‘Yes we can,’” Eberflus said. “And that’s what he does. That’s the kind of guy he is and that’s the kind of attitude he exudes.”
Smith called it “a heck of an opportunity” to help usher in a new era.
“Obviously we’re resetting things and starting over fresh, new faces, new regime,” Smith said. “So it’s a great opportunity to be the face of the new regime, and doing whatever it takes to make this the best regime in Bears history, that’s my plan.”
Smith said he’s working on a lot of little things to improve upon a 2021 season in which he had 163 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, three sacks, three passes defended and an interception.
But it hasn’t been all work this offseason.
Smith typically approaches his interviews straight and serious, but he seemed excited Wednesday to talk about his recent international travels, which he posted about on Instagram.
His favorite stop was a hotel near Lucerne, Switzerland, called Bürgenstock Resort. He got a day pass to check it out but didn’t stay there because it was “pretty expensive.”
A reporter asked if Smith would be able to stay at the hotel after he signed a new contract, which got a laugh from the Bears linebacker.
“I think so,” he said. “I think so.”
When that return trip can be booked, however, is to be determined.
