Daywatch: Lightfoot’s gas card plan advances | Lost Larson pays fired worker after retaliation claim | Bulls even playoff series against Bucks
Good morning, Chicago.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s high-profile effort to hand out 50,000 gas cards and 100,000 CTA transit fare cards narrowly cleared an important City Council hurdle Wednesday even as aldermen expressed concerns the initiative was more about politics than helping citizens.
“I’ve heard from some constituents who’ve said they feel this is the mayor trying to prove that she has the biggest gas hose,” said Northwest Side Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, 35th.
Lightfoot’s plan, dubbed “Chicago Moves,” came just weeks after onetime political supporter and now potential mayoral opponent Willie Wilson used his own money to buy more than $1 million in free gas at Chicago stations in March as prices at the pump have soared. Here are the stations in and around Chicago participating in Wilson’s latest giveaway Saturday, one that now comes with thorny questions about providing handouts to potential voters.
And in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin tried to claim victory in Mariupol on Thursday, even as he ordered his troops not to storm the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance. Meanwhile, as thousands of tanks and troops rumbled into Chernobyl in the earliest hours of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, they churned up highly contaminated soil from the site of the 1986 accident that was the world’s worst nuclear disaster. It’s being seen as a seen as nuclear risk “nightmare.”
Lost Larson fired worker after staff complaints of low pay and COVID-19 safety concerns, spurring investigation
Renowned Chicago bakery Lost Larson paid more than $2,000 last month to a former employee after the National Labor Relations Board found merit to the worker’s claim that she was fired for banding with colleagues to address workplace concerns.
Lucy Honold, 31, who worked at Lost Larson from November 2020 until her firing Aug. 2, 2021, filed a charge with the NLRB in November. A four-month investigation concluded Honold had been fired in response to “her protected concerted activity of bringing workers’ concerns to the employer’s attention,” a NLRB spokesperson said.
Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez urges federal judge to consider Daniel Solis’ ‘rampant’ corruption when weighing deal with prosecutors
Chicago Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez asked a federal judge to consider the “rampant and unchecked corruption” of his predecessor, Ald. Daniel Solis, when weighing the unprecedented deal Solis has been offered by federal prosecutors in his bribery case.
Sigcho-Lopez’s two-page victim impact statement was sent to U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood in the form of a letter, not a formal filing in the case against Solis, who pleaded not guilty to a bribery count last week as part of a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. attorney’s office.
Is low-grade prostate cancer really cancer? University of Chicago doctor argues it’s time for a name change.
A University of Chicago Medicine doctor is arguing that one of the most common types of cancer in men sometimes shouldn’t be called cancer at all — a stance that some say could save many patients from invasive, unnecessary treatments but others say could put patients at risk.
Dr. Scott Eggener argues in a paper published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology that Gleason 6 prostate cancer should no longer be labeled as cancer.
DeMar DeRozan’s 41 points — a postseason career high — lead the Bulls to a 114-110 win that evens their 1st-round series
DeMar DeRozan is a man of his word, the Tribune’s Julia Poe writes. He proved that to Chicago Bulls fans Wednesday night, devouring the Milwaukee Bucks defense in the second half to cement a 114-110 win that evened the first-round playoff series at a game apiece.
The Bulls star didn’t disguise his frustration after Game 1, promising he wouldn’t repeat his 6-of-25 shooting performance. In Game 2, DeRozan delivered when it mattered.
- Column: The Bulls’ gritty effort in Game 2 win gives the Bucks something to worry about
Cubs and White Sox away games worth a weekend trip, from scenic vistas in San Francisco to the Bronx Zoo
Chicago baseball fans don’t have to go far for a great game day experience — the majesty of Wrigley Field, the camaraderie of Sox Park. But if that first whiff of fresh air at a springtime ballgame has got you spellbound with wanderlust, why not make an excuse to join your favorite team at an away game for a weekender that’s sure to be a home run.
Here are our picks for the best cities to head to this baseball season to cheer on the Chicago team of choice, then spend some time taking in sights, activities and delicious food.
Biden to send additional military aid to Ukraine
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — President Joe Biden will announce plans Thursday to send additional military aid to help Ukraine fight back against the Russian invasion, a U.S. official said to the Associated Press.
The new package is expected to be similar in size to the $800 million package Biden announced last week. It includes much-needed heavy artillery and ammunition for Ukrainian forces in the escalating battle for the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.
Biden is set to hold remarks Thursday morning. NewsNation will live stream his remarks in the player above.
Biden on Wednesday lauded U.S. military officials for “exceptional” work arming Ukraine as he gathered the nation’s military brass for their first in-person group meeting at the White House of his presidency.
It’s an annual tradition that had been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic but is now being resurrected as the U.S. arms Ukraine to help it fight back against Russia’s invasion.
“I don’t know about you, but I’ve been to Ukraine a number of times before the war … and I knew they were tough and proud but I tell you what: They’re tougher and more proud than I thought,” Biden told military commanders. “I’m amazed at what they’re doing with your help.”
The new aid package comes as the war stretches into its second month and as Russian forces began a new full-scale offensive to take control of eastern Ukraine this week.
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces not to storm the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the city of Mariupol Thursday but instead to blockade it “so that not even a fly comes through.”
However, leaving the plant in Ukrainian hands robs the Russians of the ability to declare complete victory in Mariupol, which has seen some of the most dramatic fighting of the war and whose capture has both strategic and symbolic importance.
The United States also imposed tougher sanctions on Russia earlier this month amid its invasion of Ukraine.
This story is developing. Refresh for updates.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Pass rusher
The South Florida Sun Sentinel continues its 10-part series looking at the top prospects in the upcoming NFL draft (April 28-30) with edge rushers. Players who pressure quarterbacks are the second-most in-demand position in football, so don’t be surprised if three edge players are among the top-five selections in the 2022 draft class.
Georgia’s Travon Walker
Walker lined up all across Georgia’s talented defensive line, creating the most favorable mismatch for the Bulldogs. His statistics weren’t impressive (65 career tackles, 9.5 sacks in three seasons), but his overall athleticism is off the charts. He’s not a pure edge rusher, so whichever team selects him will need to be patient with his development. But the sky is the limit. He’s a boom-or-bust pick.
Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson
Hutchinson’s tenacity, character and impressive physical traits make him a contender for the No. 1 overall pick, and indicates that he could possess All-Pro talent. The biggest concern is that 14 of his 18.5 career sacks came in his senior season, his fourth year of college football. But there’s little doubt he has the talent to be a Day 1 starter.
Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux
Thibodeaux reminds some of former Oregon standout Dion Jordan, without the off-field character concerns. He’s a long and lean edge rusher who bends and turns the corner with ease. He converts speed to power well, and can be sturdy on the edges. The injuries he faced in his final college season warrant some thorough examination.
Purdue’s George Karlaftis
Karlaftis is an phenomenal athlete who wins with power and physicality. He’s effective at setting the edge in the run game and plays with an aggressive temperament that will allow him to serve as a 3-4 defensive end. He uses his hands well at the point of attack and has an array of countermoves that allowed him to deliver 14.5 sacks in his three seasons at Purdue.
Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson II
Johnson is a one-year full-time starter with an underdeveloped pass rush, who has occasional lapses in awareness. But the athleticism and talent level is obvious and was reflected by his one season as a Seminole, when he recorded 70 tackles and 12 sacks. He’s technically raw, so his position coach will be putting in long hours.
Best of the Rest
Michigan’s David Ojabo might have been a first-round pick he didn’t tear his ACL at his pro day in April. Whichever team selects him in Day 2 or possibly 3 might be getting a steal. Minnesota’s Boye Mafe, USC’s Drake Jackson, San Diego State’s Cameron Thomas, South Carolina’s Kingsley Enagbare and Houston’s Logan Hall all have the talent to become rookie starters, if not standouts in the right scheme.
Class Grade: B
This happens to be one of the deepest areas of the 2022 draft. It’s filled with an abundance of top-100 talents in this draft, many of whom have the potential to become starters in their first two seasons. But the marquee edge players in this draft don’t have the sex appeal that the Watt and Bosa brothers have. They will likely become solid pros, but not defensive ends teams build their entire defense around.
Teams in need
There isn’t a single team in the NFL that couldn’t use another edge player, and won’t consider selecting one with their first three draft selections because that’s how hard they are to find. But the Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Bears, Lions, Packers, Falcons, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Dolphins Ravens, Bengals, Texans, Colts, Jaguars and Broncos need to find edge players that fit their scheme. Don’t be surprised if teams have to trade up, jockeying for the top options.
Dolphins’ focus
Emmanuel Ogbah is Miami’s second-best defender, but the Dolphins need to find someone reliable to put opposite him. Jaelan Phillips, Miami’s 2021 first-round pick, thrived when Miami scrapped their plans to make him an outside linebacker and used the former Hurricanes standout strictly as a pass rusher last season. Behind those two there’s only linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel and two developmental projects in Daeshon Hall and Darius Hodge as edge players.
PAN Card Change After Marriage: Change your name in PAN Card after marriage, know here the whole process
PAN Card Change After Marriage: Change your name in PAN Card after marriage, know here the whole process
It is possible that after a while you have to make changes in your PAN card. For example, you were a bachelor when you got the PAN card, but after some years you get married and your surname changes, then you will need to change the name in your PAN card. Since in Indian culture, women’s surname mostly changes after marriage, so the need to change the name in PAN card is mainly for women.
Also, it is also possible that you have to change your signature in your PAN card, then all this can happen, but how we will tell you in the next slide-
These documents will be required
Women who are married and wish to change the name on the PAN card, then they will need to give some of their documents. Wherever you are going to change the name in the PAN card, you will have to get the marriage certificate of your marriage, marriage card, advertisement of changing your surname in any newspaper, an ID proof of the husband in which the name and address of the husband is written correctly. Photocopy of the photo etc. will be required.
Form to be filled
You have to fill a form to change the name in PAN card. All the columns of the form have to be filled as well as tick the column where you need to make changes or corrections. The same process will also be useful for getting the signature changed in the PAN card.
Any person can make changes in PAN card
If you are a married woman or any person you want to change your PAN card, then for this you will have to bring a copy of the advertisement given about the change in the newspaper. Or you can also advertise about the change in any government gadget.
If the firm wants change in PAN card
If you work in a partnership firm and want to change the PAN card, then you will have to submit a copy of the partnership or partnership agreement of the firm for its amendment. In all cases the applicant will be required to fill up the form mentioned above. Along with this, necessary documents will also have to be given.
it is necessary to change the surname in pan card after marriage
Remember, if your surname has changed after marriage, then you need to make changes in your PAN card. After the application is accepted by the Income Tax Department, the PAN card changed as per your wish will reach you at some given time.
New PAN card will have to be given everywhere
Nowadays we need PAN card in most of the places like doing big transactions, paying bills etc, and we also submit PAN card number in offices and many other places. So, if the PAN number of a married woman changes, they may need to issue a new PAN card all over again as the old PAN card will become invalid.
PAN number does not change on change of surname
Change of surname or signature in PAN card does not change the PAN number, so you will not need to worry about it. So whenever your surname changes, only the same will change, not the PAN number, because PAN only means permanent number or permanent number.
Learn how to change surname and address –
- You have to first click on this link
- Now you have to fill the application form.
- Here you have to fill all the necessary information.
- You have to submit this online.
- Now select the cell which is created in front of your name and mention your PAN in the form.
- After this, you will have to verify the information given in the form.
- For verification, you have to click on ‘Validate’ option.
- After that you have to click on the ‘Submit’ button.
Know how much will have to be paid
After submitting this, you have to make a payment of Rs 110 for your address in India and Rs 1020 for address outside India to process your request through online netbanking or with your debit, credit or cash card.
Fill all the details
After the payment is done, you will have to download and fill the PAN application form. After that take out the hard copy of this form through a printout. Now paste your two passport size photographs on the form and sign on it.
Submit to NSDL
Let us tell you that the necessary documents will also have to be self-attested along with the application form. After this, if you have applied for NSDL, then send the application to NSDL through post.
