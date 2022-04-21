News
‘Deadpool 3’ director Shawn Levy wants to flip this $15M NYC penthouse
News
‘Petite Maman’ Is a Low-Key Masterpiece of Whispering Beauty
Petite Maman, French filmmaker Céline Sciamma’s follow-up to Portrait of a Lady on Fire, is delicate and quiet, evoking emotion with subtle moments that linger long after the credits have rolled. It’s a film that’s equal parts about the fragility of childhood and the tension of familial ties, and its success relies on the subtle power of Sciamma’s arresting child actors.
|
PETIT MAMAN ★★★★ (4/4 stars)
As the film opens, eight-year-old Nelly, played by Joséphine Sanz, has just lost her elderly grandmother, although she doesn’t quite seem to understand what that means emotionally. She and her parents arrive to the house where her mom (Nina Meurisse) grew up, which is located on the edge of a forest. Her mom is grappling with the loss of a parent and can’t seem to connect with Nelly, who instead wanders out into the woods to process her own sense of grief. There, she encounters Marion (Gabrielle Sanz, who is Joséphine’s real-life sister), another young girl who looks strikingly like Nelly. The pair become fast friends, relieved to find a connection and playmate, and it slowly dawns on the viewer exactly who Marion is.
To say more might venture into spoiler territory, although the film’s title contains the obvious clue to how Nelly and Marion are related. There’s a fantastical element to the story, but it’s so nuanced you might not even notice it’s happening. Instead, Sciamma allows the emotion to lead, evoking a sense of bittersweet nostalgia as she explores the relationship between Nelly and Marion. Petite Maman is, as the title suggests, a film about daughters and their mothers and the fraught dynamic between them. But it’s also about how time shapes us, transforming the optimism of youth into something more jaded. We grow up with the best of intentions, but life often shakes us off that path.
There are deeply beautiful scenes and lines in Petite Maman (one line, in particular, has resonated in my head since seeing the film for the first time last year). It’s the sort of film that tip-toes and whispers, rather than shouts, and the viewer’s age and relationship with their own parents will impact how its meaning is perceived. The plot is scant—Nelly and Marion enact a play and wander through the woods to build a fort while Nelly tries to make sense of her mother’s emotional distance—but the feeling it evokes is overwhelming.
Visually, Sciamma builds a world that augments the conflicting emotions of the story. Lionel Brison’s production design and Claire Mathon’s cinematography ensure that the aesthetic tone matches the narrative tone (Sciamma herself did the costume design). Nelly’s grandmother’s house, in particular, is vintage perfection, filled with touches that suggest years gone by. Petite Maman invites us to literally look backward as the characters come face-to-face with their pasts and it’s deeply effective.
Petite Maman is a low-key masterpiece. It’s so low-key, in fact, that it may bypass a lot of viewers completely, particularly those who don’t gravitate naturally toward foreign films. But you’re doing yourself a disservice if you skip this one. The power of film is that it allows us to see ourselves reflected onscreen, and the themes and emotions Sciamma explores here are universal—and undeniable. It’s a small film that leaves behind big ripples.
Observer Reviews are regular assessments of new and noteworthy cinema.
News
Good News for Employees! New update on outstanding DA arrears, know when 1.50 lakh will come in the account?
Good News for Employees! New update on outstanding DA arrears, know when 1.50 lakh will come in the account?
7th Pay Commission. DA has increased from 31% to 34% after 3% increase in dearness allowance of Central Government employees, which will be applicable from January 1, 2022.
The same 3 months arrears will also be paid. Meanwhile, a new update has come out on the outstanding DA arrears of the employees for 18 months. Can go However, there is no confirmation from the government yet.
In fact, the DA of central employees for 18 months i.e. from January 2020 to June 2021 is still pending, which is yet to be decided. And the employees were hopeful that along with increasing DA, the government can also take a decision on arrears, but the government decided to give DA / DR and arrears for three months from January to March but no announcement on the arrears of 18 months Of.
According to the latest media reports, the government is planning to give a lump sum of Rs 1.50 to government employees. National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM) Secretary (Staff Side) Shiv Gopal Mishra says that Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Finance, JCM’s joint meeting with the officials of the Department of Expenditure is to be held soon, in which the final decision can be taken. Will take out
Here, the council has also put forth a demand in front of the government that while restoring the DA, the pending DA arrears should also be made one time settlement for 18 months or else the government can pay the amount of arrears in three-four installments.
Is. If the government pays the DA arrears, then the employees will get the benefit of more than 2 lakhs. The same arrears amount will be different for different grades of employees.
See DA Arrears Calculation
If the employee’s basic salary is Rs 18,000, he can get arrears of DA for 3 months (4,320+3,240+4,320) = Rs 11,880. The same other allowances can also be included in this. Under the 7th Pay Commission, employees can get DA arrears of Rs 3,240 [3 percent of 18,000 x 6] from July to December 2020 on the minimum grade pay.
The outstanding DA of Level-1 employees will be between 12 thousand to 37 thousand, while the outstanding DA of Level 14 employees will be Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200. The basic salary of the employee is Rs 56,000, he gets 3 months (13,656 + 10,242 + 13,656) = Rs 37,554 will get DA arrears.
The DA arrears of Level-1 employees will range from Rs.11,880 to Rs.37,554. Level-13 (7th CPC Basic Pay Scale Rs. 1,23,100 to Rs. 2,15,900) will be available.
The post Good News for Employees! New update on outstanding DA arrears, know when 1.50 lakh will come in the account? appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Jon Bernthal: I’m not sexy enough for ‘American Gigolo’ reboot
‘Deadpool 3’ director Shawn Levy wants to flip this $15M NYC penthouse
Business Cash Management
‘Petite Maman’ Is a Low-Key Masterpiece of Whispering Beauty
Good News for Employees! New update on outstanding DA arrears, know when 1.50 lakh will come in the account?
Alternative Sources of Finance for Uganda: Pearl Capital Partners (PCP)
Jon Bernthal: I’m not sexy enough for ‘American Gigolo’ reboot
Metaverse Tokens On Overdrive, Outpace Bitcoin And Ethereum
Explainer: Why Mideast tensions are soaring yet again
4 Easy Ways to Move on a Budget
Anthony Rizzo homers, doubles as Yankees bats wake up in 5-3 win over Tigers
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Gold Cup triumph is another feather in Rachael Blackmore’s cap
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes