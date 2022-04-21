Finance
Dealing With Debt – Overcoming Your Problems
Debt steals your freedom; it’s even more virulent than cancer. You must do everything humanly possible to get out of debt.
You’re in debt today probably because you lived above your means in time past or got into a messy business that drove you into debt. Three things I hate most in this world, debt, poverty and sickness. Debt could have come from your inability to control your impulses or as a product of the unexpected. Whatever the case may be you have debt and we need to deal with it squarely and eliminate it.
My guide won’t just get you out of debt rather you’ll get out of debt way faster than you ever imagined.
Follow the following steps to get out of debt now:
1. Control Your Spending
You can’t spend money you do not have. Therefore, if you want to be debt free, you must spend less money than you earn. Start by eliminating the things you don’t really need from your scale of preference i.e.. learn the act of prioritizing. How much money would you have to spend if you eliminated newspapers, magazines, cable TV, second cars and cut back on eating out?
2. Decide How You Spend Your Money
Every charity, church and good program is asking for money. “Just give a dollar.” These dollars add up. If you have a job and a good income you can spend as much as you can. But if you’re trying to be debt free then don’t let other people tell you how to spend your money.
3. List All Your Debts
This is a very important move; it shows your seriousness to become debt free. Get a piece of paper, a Google sheet or a notepad on your computer. This list will help you have a decent idea of how much you owe. This eliminates guesswork. Another important aspect is to rank this debt from the smallest to the most expensive.
4. Set Periodic Goals
Becoming goal oriented is the best gift you can gift yourself, in all spheres of life. Goals help us churn really hard matter into tiny pieces. From your income you can set a target to pay a certain percentage monthly. The big picture of this goal oriented mission is to pay off all your debt and regain your freedom. Once these goals are in place, it will be almost impossible to ignore them. This will push you faster into accomplishing your goals than you would have originally anticipated.
5. Start Paying Off Your Debt From Highest To Lowest
Take every penny you receive above your basic living and all of the savings and apply them to your debt, Start by paying the highest then narrow down to the least. One by one pay off your debt. This will give you confidence and help you become debt free
6. Sell Almost Everything
Sell the things you don’t need to raise money. It could be your TV, used books, furniture, clothes. The aim is to raise more money and pay off your debt. There’s always time for stuff when you’re debt free so sell them and pay off your debt.
7. Work, Work, Work
This one is mind-blowing; To pay off the faster you can work more. Overtime, second jobs, babysitting. More money simply means more debt repayment.
Let me stop here for now.
Which Of These 4 Types Of Mortgages, Is Best, For You?
For most of us, owning a home, of one’s own, is an essential part, of what we refer to, as, the American Dream! However, for many, this requires, depending, on securing, a mortgage loan, in order to afford, this purchase. After, more than 15 years, as a Real Estate Licensed Salesperson, in the State of New York, I generally, take the opportunity, to discuss, with potential clients/ buyers, some of the options, at the onset, of this process! Basically, there are, at least, four types, of mortgages, often, available, depending on an individual’s needs, qualifications, finances, comfort zone, etc. With that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, these, and explain, their differences, as well as some of their potential advantages, and disadvantages.
1. Balloon: At times, one’s personal circumstances, indicate, considering a balloon loan. This type of loan, generally, is for a relatively, shorter – period (often, between, 5 to 7 years), requires, very little, down – payment (other than fees, etc), and, a somewhat – affordable, monthly payment. However, at the end of the period, the borrower must, either, refinance, repay the balance, or sell the home! You probably, therefore, recognize, both, the advantages (in the short – term), as well as, the potential, longer – term considerations/ ramifications!
2. Adjustable: Many homeowners take advantage of an Adjustable – Term mortgage, for a variety of reasons. Often, the interest rate, etc, is lower, and, thus, more affordable, than for a more conventional, type of loan! Because of this, some might qualify, because many loans, are based on, the total of the monthly payments. However, it must be recognized, these terms and rates, change, from time – to – time, at regularly – scheduled intervals, and dependent – upon, the underlying, overall, interest costs, might, increase, sometimes, by a significant amount!
3. 15 – Year Conventional: A Conventional Mortgage, is one, which, has the same, monthly payments, for the term of the loan. The only things, which change, are the allocations paid, into – escrow, for items, such as real estate taxes, insurance, etc! Usually, the shorter, the term, the lower, the rate, paid, but, also, this creates, since, the pay – back, period, is shorter, a higher installment – payment!
4. 30 – Year Conventional: Usually, Conventional Mortgages, are available, in a variety of time periods, but, the 30 – year, type, are generally, most, in – demand. Since, nearly, all mortgages, no longer, have prepayment – penalties, those, seeking to pay back, in a shorter – term, increase, their monthly payment, but, have the flexibility, to pay, the regular amount, when it makes the most sense, for them. Obviously, since, the principal, is repaid, over a longer – period, monthly payments, are reduced, but, often, lenders charge, slightly, lower rates, for shorter – term, loans.
I will always tell you what you need to know, not just what you want to hear (TM). This trademark, which I am proud to lead, my professional conversations/ interactions, directs me, to ensure my clients, are knowledgable, and informed!
Get Started In Investing With No Money
There is literally money everywhere. When it comes to investing, sometimes we don’t know where to start. There are plenty of investments to choose from, however, choosing the best one is not easy. And what do you do if you feel like you have little to no money to start with?
First, let’s talk about the different apps available to get started! Did you know you can get started with as little as no money? I downloaded this app, and it gave me $7 in free stocks. I chose Tesla, so, I started out with $7 in Tesla. Then, I shared that app with friends like you, and in less than a week, I have $183.87 in Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Beyond Meat, Peloton, and a bunch more! I LOVE IT! And I didn’t put any money down.
There’s another app that I earn rewards back in stocks just by using it to pay my bills. There are really so many options with investing! Even apps you can mine bitcoin with, all for free! I’ll share them with you at the bottom of this article.
So, let’s talk about the importance of COMPOUNDING interest!
A very good place to start is with compounding returns. These are your earnings after you have invested and then withdrawals after you are old or retired and no longer dependent on the market. With compounding, you are able to build your nest egg incrementally.
There could be several reasons why you want to make compounding returns. The primary reason is that this investment technique enables one to build the nest egg incrementally. This means that instead of taking the whole amount from the market at retirement, you can make 10% returns over time to make your nest egg. This will provide you with more money when you need it most, and will enable you to live off of it. That’s really the idea behind compounding. You would be able to live off of your nest egg when you do no longer need the money for yourself but you will be able to keep building your nest egg.
One other important reason to focus on compounding is that you will get a greater percentage of your money at initial deposit. It is important to start with a substantial sum of money to start with. Once you have made good returns, you can build on it and keep adding as your nest egg grows, and also you won’t lose your nest egg if you are not a diligent depositor.
It is a shame that many people do not get started right when they do not know what they are doing. This happens when people are not able to take a big step forward when they are just starting. They tend to get sidetracked and do not continue to invest in the right direction. By starting small, you will be able to build up your knowledge. This will help in taking the big leaps forward.
There are ways to make compounded returns. One of them is by buying the call options. These are the right that you are able to sell at a given price. You will get an immediate return on your initial deposit. You can also compound your returns over time by doing this method.
Mobile Banking – Good or Bad?
According to research done by the Neilsen Company, 9 out of 10 people have a cell phone and more than half of those people have smartphones. A smartphone is basically a small hand-held computer that allows you to access email, the Internet, make a phone call, or run applications. A growing number of financial institutions now offer mobile banking so customers can use their smartphones to check their balance, find the nearest ATM, pay a bill, or even transfer funds from one account to another. With all this technology, consumers need to understand the services offered and to be careful to protect their personal and financial information.
There are many mobile banking services available. For example, some institutions offer to send customer alerts to cell phones in the event that an account becomes overdrawn or if suspicious activity is detected on their account. This is a great tool for someone who travels and may not access their account on a regular basis or for someone who uses debit cards worldwide. Some institutions have created their own “app” that is available as a smartphone download in order for people to access accounts and process transactions.
But with all of this great technology, consumers need to decide what is right for them and what are they comfortable using. Some consumers are more open to the concept of mobile banking and are willing to pay for those services while others are more reserved and concerned about security or fees associated with the technology. Here are three basic things to think about if you are considering using mobile banking:
- Does your banking institution charge for mobile banking? Most do not, but don’t just assume this is the case.
- What can you do to protect your information should you choose to use mobile banking? Always make sure your phone and your mobile banking application is password protected. Don’t choose an obvious password like 1234 or your initials. By password protecting your mobile banking, you are protecting yourself should you lose your phone. A web or application-based mobile banking system is more secure than those that use text messaging. It may sound silly, but you may want to consider purchasing an anti-viral software for your phone or mobile device. It is only a matter of time before the very viruses that invade home computers will try to invade smartphones.
- Know the risk. Before you sign up for mobile banking, know and understand the risk if something goes wrong. Be sure to understand how the system works and if there are time lags between you making the transaction on your phone and when the funds are available. Also, understand what happens if you transfer money to the wrong place… what is your liability? Some institutions now allow you to do “P2P” transactions where you can transfer a small amount of money to a family member or friend from your phone. They are called “person to person” payments and can be very convenient. But be informed and ask what fees and liabilities might be associated with this service.
Mobile banking certainly can help you keep better tab on your accounts if you are busy or if you travel a lot. However, you need to decide if the risk is worth the gain. Taking the time to be informed and understanding the latest and greatest product may save you a lot of money and hassle. Talk to your institution and let them explain how their mobile banking works, talk to your friends and co-workers to see how they like it and figure out what works best before you decide. Making an informed decision means taking a little time now to potentially save a lot of time and effort later.
