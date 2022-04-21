News
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t have much to say about relationship with Brian Flores, but raves about support from Mike McDaniel
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s rocky relationship with former coach Brian Flores has been documented in the time since Flores was fired on Jan. 10, the day after the 2021 season concluded.
On Wednesday, in Tagovailoa’s first press conference where he addressed football topics with reporters since the end of last season, he had a lot of great things to say about his relationship with new coach Mike McDaniel.
But not nearly the same can be said about his reaction to questions about former Dolphins coach Brian Flores.
Amid a South Florida Sun Sentinel report of a locker room meltdown between the two at halftime of the Dolphins’ 34-3 Jan. 2 loss at the Tennessee Titans and team owner Steve Ross noting communication as a factor that led to Flores’ firing, Flores had previously contested that his relationship with Tagovailoa ever deteriorated.
“It wasn’t strained,” he told the I Am Athlete podcast, which the Sun Sentinel participates in, earlier this offseason. “We had a good relationship. It was a player-coach relationship. The coach challenges the player, and oftentimes, the player challenges the coach. It was a great deal of respect between the two of us.
“Ask Tua. I’m here to say what I want to say. And ask him. I think he’d say the same thing.”
Tagovailoa was indeed asked on Wednesday, and his answers, or lack thereof, didn’t seem to fall in line.
“I have no comment toward any of that,” Tagovailoa said, when initially asked about his reaction to Flores’ firing. “I don’t come up with those decisions. I don’t make those decisions.”
He was pressed further to comment about his relationship with Flores, and Tagovailoa’s one fond memory he named after two years with him as coach was that of his first day as a Dolphin under him.
“Big question,” Tagovailoa started when asked about that relationship. “I’ll tell you this: I’m very thankful that he drafted me to come here to play for the Miami Dolphins. That’s what I would say.”
The tone was much different when speaking about his early impressions of new coach Mike McDaniel, who was hired from his role as San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator by Miami to replace Flores. Tagovailoa said he feels supported by McDaniel.
“I think support, for any of us, means a lot,” he said. “To be able to have the support of the head coach, the head guy, that should tell you a lot.”
That much has been evident since McDaniel’s first documented conversation with Tagovailoa as Dolphins coach, when he phoned him from his private flight to Miami. It has been further reinforced earlier this month, participating in Tagovailoa’s “Luau with Tua” charity event, banging Polynesian drums on stage.
“That’s kind of how the relationship has been. Very supportive, wants to hang out,” he said.
Tagovailoa said McDaniel even acts upset when he doesn’t get invited to player outings. A reporter asked if players actually feel they can have the head coach around when they hang out, and he even doubled down on the notion.
“This one, you can!” Tagovailoa proclaimed about McDaniel. “He’s that cool.”
McDaniel isn’t the only thing that has Tagovailoa excited about the new-look 2022 Dolphins after the team also made a series of offensive acquisitions with star receiver Tyreek Hill and touted left tackle Terron Armstead highlighting the group.
“The locker room feels different,” Tagovailoa said. “I just feel like there’s so much things that have happened, a lot of changes, and a lot of good changes, I guess, with the people that we picked up.”
Having the tools necessary to succeed has led to a national narrative that the pressure is on Tagovailoa this season, without the previous excuses he had for uneven play in his first two NFL seasons.
“I don’t feel more pressure that we have acquired all these guys,” he said, “but it’s more of an opportunity that I get, that we all get, as a team, to show what we can do this year.”
Tagovailoa noted that an emphasis this offseason has been on his footwork. He also said McDaniel’s offense has similarities to what he ran in college at Alabama, which made him a top draft prospect in 2020.
Although many hope to see Tagovailoa add some zip to his mid-range throws and yards to his deep ball, he said Wednesday he doesn’t feel he’s able to put anything extra on his passes despite being further removed from his November 2019 hip injury that cut his college career short and last season’s rib and finger ailments.
“I don’t feel any of that at all,” said Tagovailoa. “I think the most important thing is timing with these guys. These guys are going to get there, just lay it up to a spot for them and have them go get it.”
And a great priority has been placed on yards after catch in this new offense. It may not be a raid of deep throws from Tagovailoa hitting Hill, fellow wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and Cedrick Wilson and tight end Mike Gesicki, but the Dolphins will look to put pass catchers in a position to pick up what is commonly referred to as YAC.
“We want to YAC the heck out of teams,” Tagovailoa said.
Jada Pinkett Smith addresses slap in ‘Red Table Talk’ return: ‘Deep healing’
Patrick Williams has his hands full vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the Chicago Bulls need more offense from the forward
Patrick Williams knows it’s a daunting assignment to guard two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Williams is four inches shorter, 30 pounds lighter and seven years younger than the Milwaukee Bucks star. He never has played in an NBA postseason and barely played in the Chicago Bulls regular season because of a wrist injury.
But if he’s going to slow down one of the best players in the league, the Bulls forward can’t let any doubt creep in.
“I feel like a lot of people in this league are scared or nervous to guard guys like that,” Williams said Wednesday ahead of Game 2. “Obviously (Antetokounmpo) is good. He’s a two-time MVP. But he puts his pants on the same way I do. He is good, but he’s not God.”
Despite his youth, Williams is a textbook fit to guard Antetokounmpo. Williams is lengthy enough to alter Antetokounmpo’s shot around the rim and quick enough to disrupt Antetokounmpo’s straight-line drives to the rim. But no player expects to slow Antetokounmpo one-on-one.
Bulls coach Billy Donovan said the defensive game plan to shut down Antetokounmpo relies on a holistic approach from all five players on the court.
“Giannis is a hard guy to guard. He’s the best player in the world,” Donovan said. “When you’re going against the great players, one of the best players in the world, you’re not going to do it by yourself. You’ve got to do it with your team.”
Williams’ main focus is to keep the ball out of Antetokounmpo’s hands, then to put a body on the Bucks star the moment he touches the ball. He can’t let Antetokounmpo make straight-line drives — especially from the arc to the rim, which allow Antetokounmpo to build momentum. Once Williams makes contact, he tries to guide Antetokounmpo away from his primary shooting spots and toward a teammate for support.
Williams said help is especially necessary when Antetokounmpo bodies up to him and attempts to muscle him down in a one-on-one.
“When he gets you on the hip, if you don’t have the help of your teammates, you’re pretty much done for,” Williams said.
Although he still scored 27 points, Antetokounmpo’s statistics weren’t all that eye-popping in Game 1: 10-for-19 shooting, 1-for-4 from 3-point range, three assists and five turnovers.
Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan said Williams’ teammates were impressed by his defensive effort in Game 1: “He did a hell of a job.”
But all of that focus on defense left Williams out of sync on offense. Williams took only three shots in Game 1, a frustrating return to the timidity that plagued him upon his return in the regular season.
“We need him to be aggressive,” Donovan said. “We’ve always talked about that.”
Williams averaged 6.6 field-goal attempts in the 12 games after he returned from his five-month injury layoff. He seemed to shake that trend in the season finale against the Minnesota Timberwolves, scoring 35 points on 10-for-25 shooting as most of the Bulls starters rested. But he fell right back into a passive offensive style in Game 1.
After watching game film, Williams said he noticed plenty of moments in which he passed up clear opportunities to shoot or drive.
“There were opportunities for him to go and he’s got to be able to do that,” Donovan said. “For him, whether it’s taking a 3 or driving to take a pull up or trying to get to the rim, he’s just got to attack it sometimes.”
Some hesitancy was to be expected from a player like Williams experiencing his first postseason game. Williams found everything in the playoffs to be heightened — the energy of the sold-out crowd, the opposing team’s physicality, even his own emotions.
Williams said that intensity can be replicated in the final minutes of a close regular-season game, but in the playoffs it’s protracted from the opening tip.
“That’s how it feels the whole game,” Williams said. “It’s something that I’ve seen before throughout the season, but it was just in two-, three-, four-minute spurts. Now the whole 48 minutes feels like that.”
Donovan doesn’t want to go easy on Williams, but he thinks it’s important to keep perspective when coaching the young forward through difficult assignments. Williams was the youngest player in the NBA when he was drafted at 19 in 2021. He played 17 games in his second year after suffering the first serious injury of his career and didn’t find his groove until the final week of the regular season.
Those aren’t excuses for Williams to remain timid the rest of the series. The Bulls need him too much — particularly his court vision, efficient shooting and second-chance presence around the rim — to let this series pass as a growth opportunity. Donovan believes his youngest player just needs the right push from coaches and teammates.
“He didn’t even start on his college team and now we’re throwing him out there against the best players in the world,” Donovan said. “And people are saying, ‘Oh, be aggressive.’ But it’s going to be a process. He’s got to learn and we’ve got to keep pushing him and thrust him into these situations as much as we can.”
Iverson Landrum named to fill First Judicial District vacancy
Gov. Tim Walz has appointed Kathryn Iverson Landrum district court judge in Minnesota’s First Judicial District.
Iverson Landrum replace the Judge Joseph T. Carter and will be chambered in Hastings in Dakota County. Minnesota’s First Judicial District covers Carver, Dakota, Goodhue, Le Sueur, McLeod, Scott, and Sibley counties.
“I am honored to appoint Kathryn Iverson Landrum to the First Judicial District,” Walz said, in a statement. “Ms. Iverson Landrum is a true public servant, and she will provide a valuable perspective to the Dakota County bench. I am confident that she will be an excellent judge for years to come.”
Iverson Landrum is a manager and assistant attorney general at the Office of the Minnesota Attorney General. She leads a division defending state agencies and employees during all stages of employment, tort, and constitutional litigation. Previously, Iverson Landrum served as an honors attorney for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. She also clerked for the Judge Richard A. Griffin on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit and the Judge Richard H. Kyle on the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota.
Iverson Landrum earned her bachelor’s degree from Macalester College and her J.D. from Hamline University School of Law.
