Donald Trump Jr. speaks at a St. Louis County event today
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – The Defense of Liberty IX event featuring Donald Trump Jr. and Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon will be held in St. Louis County tonight. It was postponed because of a winter storm in February.
The event is hosted by Missouri State Senator Bill Eigel and former state lawmaker Paul Curtman. The Republican National Committee’s Director of Black Engagement, Cecelia Johnson, is also expected to speak at the event.
The doors open at the Mariott St. Louis West in Town and Country at 5:00 pm and the speakers begin at 6:00 pm. The event is sold out but there are still VIP spots available. The $1,000 tickets will get you into the VIP reception where some of the speakers are expected to attend.
Biden announces heavy artillery, other weapons for Ukraine
By AAMER MADHANI, ROBERT BURNS and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced an additional $800 million in military aid to help Ukraine fight back in its strong but increasingly difficult battle against the Russian invasion, but he also warned that Congress will need to approve even more assistance if the U.S. is to keep up its crucial support.
The new military package includes much needed heavy artillery, 144,000 rounds of ammunition and drones for the escalating battle in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. It builds on roughly $2.6 billion in military assistance that Biden had previously approved.
The aid, Biden said, will be sent “directly to the front lines of freedom.”
“Putin is banking on us losing interest,” Biden said. The Russian president is betting that “Western unity will crack … and once again we’re going to prove him wrong.”
Biden underscored the need for the United States and Western allies to remain resolved in their support for Ukraine amid signs that Americans may becoming more wary of the war.
A poll published Thursday by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows Americans’ desire to get involved has waned somewhat. Some 32% say the U.S. should have a major role in the conflict. That’s ticked down from 40% last month, though it’s slightly higher than the 26% who said so in February. An additional 49% say the U.S. should have a minor role.
Biden also announced that all Russian-affiliated ships would be barred from U.S. ports.
And he said the United States would provide an additional $500 million in direct economic assistance to the Ukrainian government. That raises the total U.S. economic support to $1 billion since Russia’s invasion began nearly two months ago.
Biden said that $6.5 billion in security assistance that Congress approved last month as part of a $13.6 billion package for Ukraine could soon be “exhausted.” With the latest military aid announced Thursday, Biden has approved about $3.4 billion in military aid since Feb. 24. Congress’ overall total also included about $6.8 billion in direct economic assistance to care for refugees and provide economic aid to allies in the region impacted by the war — and additional funding for federal agencies to enforce economic sanctions against Russia and protect against cyber threats.
“Next week, I’m going to have to be sending to Congress a supplemental budget request to keep weapons and ammunition deployed without interruption,” Biden said.
Congress has signaled it is receptive to further requests and has been expecting there would be a need for further help for the Ukrainians.
“We want to do more,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters at the Capitol, during an appearance with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. She said lawmakers would learn more about Biden’s latest funding request “in the next day or so, to be taken up as soon as we can. Next week.”
Biden did not detail how much additional funding he would request, adding that he was consulting with defense officials.
Biden spoke on the new assistance, and more broadly about the situation in Ukraine, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the strategic city of Mariupol. Putin, however, ordered his troops not to risk more losses by storming the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the war’s iconic battleground.
Biden in a brief exchange with reporters following his remarks called Russia’s claim on Mariupol “questionable.
Russian forces have destroyed much of southeastern port city, which has witnessed some of the fiercest fighting of the war. By Russian estimates, about 2,000 Ukrainian forces remain holed up in a sprawling steel plant, even as Russian forces continue to pound the industrial site and repeatedly issue ultimatums for Ukrainian forces’ surrender.
Earlier this week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country will send heavy artillery to Ukraine. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the Netherlands will send more heavy weapons, including armored vehicles.
The new U.S. military assistance is expected to include 72 155mm howitzers, 144,000 artillery rounds, 72 vehicles used to tow to the howitzers onto battlefields, and over 121 Phoenix Ghost tactical drones, as well as field equipment and spare parts.
The 72 howitzers are in addition to the 18 announced last week the U.S. was transferring to Ukraine.
Biden’s decision to quadruple the number pledged in an arms package announced just last week reflects what is shaping up as a major ground battle in the contested Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.
The Russians have been deploying additional artillery there in recent days as they aim to expand their offensive and attempt to take full control of the Donbas after retreating from a failed attempt to capture Kyiv, the capital. Heavy weaponry like artillery is expected to play a key role in the fighting in the relatively confined Donbas area where Ukrainian and Russian-backed separatists have been battling since 2014.
A senior U.S. defense official said training of Ukrainian personnel on American 155mm howitzers has begun in a European country outside Ukraine.
The announcements on new aid came against the backdrop of International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings this week dominated by conversations over how to manage the spillover from Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Ahead of his remarks, Biden met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmyhal. The Ukrainian leader also met on Thursday with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as well as Pelosi.
Kristalina Georgieva, the International Monetary Fund’s managing director, said at a news conference on Wednesday that Ukraine’s financial ministry officials have estimated they will need $5 billion in international assistance per month for the coming months to help cover essential government services and keep the country’s economy going.
Yellen at a news conference after meeting with Shmyhal said the economic aid the U.S. and allies have sent “is only the beginning of what Ukraine will need to rebuild.” She added that she’d be discussing efforts to further aid Ukraine with her Western counterparts this week.
“I think we stand united in recognizing we’ve got to find ways to meet Ukraine’s needs,” Yellen said.
___
Associated Press writers Alan Fram, Fatima Hussein and Chris Megerian contributed reporting.
NEET UG 2022: FAQs On Application Process, Exam Pattern, Tie-Breaking Rules – check here
NEET UG 2022: FAQs On Application Process, Exam Pattern, Tie-Breaking Rules – check here
New Delhi: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET 2022 application process is underway. Students who what to register and apply for the undergraduate medical entrance examination can apply online at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET 2022 will be held on July 17. The last date to apply online for NEET 2022 is May 6. Citing that the UG medical entrance is being held in September for the last two years but this time, it will be held in July, NEET 2022 aspirants have taken to social media demanding the postponement of NEET UG. As a first, NTA will consider application numbers to break the deadlock while resolving ties.
The NEET question paper will comprise 200 questions and will be held for a duration of 200 minutes. NEET 2022 question paper will comprise four subjects — Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology. Each subject will consist of two sections with internal choices in one section. While Section A will consist of 35 questions, section B will have only 15 questions. Out of the 15 questions from Section B, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions.
NEET 2022: Answers To Frequently Asked Questions
Question: What is the NEET 2022 date and time?
Answer: As per the NEET 2022 date and time, the UG medical entrance test will be held on July 17.
Question: What is NEET 2022 official website link?
Answer: The NEET 2022 official website link is neet.nta.nic.in.
Question: How to apply for NEET UG 2022?
Answer: These are the application steps to fill NEET UG 2022 registration form
Visit the official website — neet.nta.nic.in
Register by filling in the email address and mobile phone number.
Filling in the online application will generate an “application number”. Make a note of that.
Using the system generated registration or application number, complete the NEET 2022 application form
Upload scanned documents including photograph and signature
Pay the application fee online
Submit the NEET UG application
Download, save and print the confirmation page
Question: How will NTA break deadlock while resolving ties?
Answer: In case of two or more candidates obtaining equal marks, percentile score in the NEET UG 2022, the inter-se-merit shall be determined as follows:
1. Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Biology (Botany and Zoology) in the Test, followed by,
2. Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Chemistry in the Test, followed by,
3. Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Physics in the Test, followed by,
4. Candidate with less proportion of the number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test,
5. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Biology (Botany and Zoology) in the Test, followed by
6. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Chemistry in the Test, followed by
7. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics in the Test, followed by
8. Candidate Older in Age, followed by
9. Application Number in ascending order
Question: Has the NEET UG syllabus been changed?
Answer: No, the NEET 2022 UG syllabus has not been changed.
The post NEET UG 2022: FAQs On Application Process, Exam Pattern, Tie-Breaking Rules – check here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Heard’s lawyer focuses on Depp’s texts: ‘Let’s burn Amber’
By BEN FINLEY
Attorneys for actor Amber Heard resumed their cross-examination of her ex-husband Johnny Depp in a Virginia courtroom on Thursday, taking aim at his alcohol and drug use as well as texts he sent to a friend about wanting to kill and defile his then-wife.
Heard’s attorneys are trying to derail Depp’s libel lawsuit against her after she wrote a 2018 Washington Post opinion piece that Depp says indirectly defamed him and ruined his lucrative acting career. In the article, Heard referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”
Depp has testified that Heard was the aggressor in the relationship and that he never physically or sexually assaulted her, despite her claims. Heard’s lawyers argue that Depp can’t deny what happened because he was often drunk and high on drugs to the point of blacking out.
Heard lawyer J. Benjamin Rottenborn focused on a 2013 text exchange between Depp and the actor Paul Bettany in which Depp said: “Let’s burn Amber!!!”
Bettany responded: “Having thought it through I don’t think we should burn Amber …”
Depp texted: “Let’s drown her before we burn her!!! I will (expletive) her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she’s dead.”
Depp has previously apologized to the jury for the vulgar language in the texts and said that “in the heat of the pain I was feeling, I went to dark places.”
Rottenborn also focused on another of Depp’s texts to Bettany in 2014 in which he referenced whiskey, pills and powders.
The texts were sent during a period in which Depp said he had stopped drinking. And they were sent around the time of a private flight from Boston to Los Angeles, during which Heard had said that Depp became blackout intoxicated and assaulted her.
Rottenborn presented texts that Depp sent to Bettany that said he drank “all night before I picked Amber up to fly to LA this past Sunday … Ugly, mate … No food for days … Powders … Half a bottle of Whiskey, a thousand red bull and vodkas, pills, 2 bottles of Champers on plane …”
Depp had previously testified that he took two oxycodone pills — an opiate to which he admits he was addicted at the time — and locked himself in the plane bathroom and fell asleep to avoid her badgering. He had also previously testified that he drank only a glass of Champagne as he boarded the plane.
To further bring doubt to Depp’s claim that he was not a problematic drinker at that time, Heard’s attorney then showed the jurors a text that Depp had sent to musician Patti Smith regarding a visit to New York City in 2014 in which he recounted fighting with Heard, getting drunk and being “so disappointed in myself.”
Depp has been on the stand in Fairfax County Circuit Court since Tuesday afternoon. The actor has spent much of that time describing the couple’s volatile relationship and denying that he ever abused Heard.
Depp said that Heard often violently attacked him. And he argued that his movie career suffered after she wrote a 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post.
Heard never mentioned Depp by name in the article, but Depp’s lawyers said it was a clear reference to accusations Heard made when she sought a 2016 restraining order against him.
Depp said the accusations and the article contributed to an unfairly ruined reputation that made him a Hollywood pariah and cost him his role in the lucrative “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie franchise.
When cross-examination began late Wednesday afternoon, Rottenborn pointed to evidence that Disney made that decision months before the article’s publication.
Heard’s lawyers have argued that Heard’s opinion piece was accurate and did not defame him. They have said that Depp’s ruined reputation was due to his own bad behavior.
On the stand Tuesday, Depp called the accusations of drug addiction “grossly embellished,” though he acknowledged taking many drugs. He said his drug use started at age 11 when when he secretly took his mother’s “nerve pills.”
