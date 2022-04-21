Finance
Effective Activity-Based-Costing and Optimal Cost Management
How do firms choose their overhead cost assignment? How do firms choose optimal cost management based on critical production activities that create and capture values? What is the nature and function of expense assignment? What are sources of expense indicators or cost drivers? What are some policy implications of the Activity Based Costing in formulating effective cost assignment and cost management strategies?
These managerial accounting questions relate to effective cost assignment and optimal cost management strategies of a business enterprise-the appropriate mix of costs management strategies that maximizes the return on investment and shareholders’ wealth while minimizing the cost of operations, simultaneously.
The correlation between optimal cost management and effective activity-based costing is critical to sound business strategic options designed to maximize the wealth producing capacity of the enterprise. In these series on effective cost assignment and optimal cost management, we will focus on the pertinent strategic cost questions and proffer some operational guidance.
The overriding purpose of this review is to highlight some basic cost theory, strategic costs relationships, and industry best practices in effective cost assignment designed to optimize cost management. For firm-specific cost management strategies, please consult a competent professional.
Activity-based costing (ABC) is an effective management technique for assigning and controlling the overhead costs. Overhead expense analysis and assignment can be made more accurate by using ABC techniques for a wide range of products, for product expenses and profitability analysis and for appropriate distribution and control of the overheads.
Please note that the optimal cost management and effective activity based costing for each firm differs markedly based on overall industry dynamic, market structure-degree of competition, height of entry/exit barriers, market contestability, stage of industry life cycle, and its market competitive position. Indeed, as with most market performance indicators firm-specific cost management position is insightful only in reference to the industry expected value (average) and generally accepted industry benchmarks and best practices.
Phases of Cost Assignment:
In the first phase, major activities for manufacturing or sale of finished products are properly identified and classified according to the expenditure hierarchy. Expenditure hierarchy facilitates classification of activities based on the ease with which they are traceable to a product or product lines. Such activities may include material procurements, production runs, material handling, order processing, inventory management, warehousing, and transportation.
In the second stage, activity expenditures are assigned to each product or product lines and cost indicators or cost drivers, and overheads are listed in accordance with the major activities required to create and capture values. A brief review of the extant academic literature suggests that the nature of production activity or transaction decides appropriate expense indicators or expense drivers.
Activity-based costing system uses an appropriate cost driver that differs with the nature of production activities that create expenses. Additionally, there are several levels of activities: Unit level, batch level, product level and facility level. Moreover, facility level activities are carried out at the plant level and a bit difficult to trace while unit-level activities are product-specific and most easily traceable to products.
In practice, proper identification and careful analysis of cost incurred for each cost pool are required and critical for appropriate cost driver rate determination. Finally, firms trace and allocate the cost of activities or operations to the final products-goods and services. As you know, cost tracing is the process of directly matching an expense with a product being produced, where expense allocation uses estimates to apply costs to products or product lines. While many costs can be allocated to products directly, some costs relate to multiple products or change on a per-unit basis and should be allocated proportionately.
Some Operational Guidance:
Effective cost assignments require management accounting staff to identify the objects to which the relevant costs will be assigned, accumulate the relevant costs in different cost pools, and identify the most appropriate basis/method for allocating relevant costs. Please note that not all expenditures are relevant and expense controls are subject to vertical differentiation-level organizational authority.
Additionally, not all expenses should be unitized. For example, fixed costs do not change with an increase or decrease in the quantity of goods or services produced or sold. Indeed, fixed costs are expenses that must be paid by firms, independent of any business activity within a specific scale of production. Therefore, it may be misleading to unitize fixed costs of production, ceteris paribus.
To formulate optimal cost assignment strategies, management should understand and anticipate some challenges derivative of expense allocation and activity based costing. Some of these challenges include: traceability, materiality, method, accuracy, and timeliness. As I have already explained, some expenses are not easy to trace. Appropriate expenditure identification, analysis, tracing and assignment should be conducted using multiple methods and defensible assumptions.
In practice, expenses allocation are data driven and managerial analytics aided by computer technology. However, sound analysis of expense drivers and assignments, should be guided by full grasp of well-established cost theory and generally accepted accounting principles. For example, when examining cost tracing and assignment, firms should determine how closely to allocate individual expenses. With modern computer systems and cost analytics, it is often possible to trace every expense driver even when there are multiple products -goods and services.
Further, not all expenditures are material. And because there are costs and benefits associated with search, analysis and assignment of expense data, firms must decide to what extent to account for expense drivers. This is the accounting concept of materiality. Firms must always weigh the costs and benefits of all managerial decisions. Business managers must decide whether the benefits justify the costs and what amount of cost analytics is optimal as it pertains to firm profitability.
Finally, firms should create and maintain multiple costing systems. And use appropriate techniques such as traditional costing, job-order costing, process costing, or variable costing to facilitate internal managerial decision making and external financial reporting requirements. Please note that variable costing is not permissible for external reporting but may be useful in assisting managers to make resource allocation and other business decisions, efficiently and effectively. Often, successful businesses maintain managerial accounting costing systems to facilitate internal planning and financial accounting costing systems designed to support the external financial reporting function.
In sum, cost accounting systems and activity based costing facilitate accurate estimation of expenses of products-goods and services which is critical for profitable business operations. Business managers should know, understand, and anticipate which products are profitable and which products are not profitable. Therefore, cost analytics must be relevant, accurate, timely, and consistent with the calculus of economic advantage. To create and sustain competitive advantage in the global marketplace, firms need effective identification of cost drivers, cost assignment and optimal expenditure management strategies-the appropriate mix of expenditures management strategies that maximizes the return on investment and shareholders’ wealth while minimizing the cost of operations, simultaneously.
The Future of Project Management
Events of the last decade have changed the face of project management and as the environment in which projects find themselves in changes; project management will have to change to keep pace. Project managers who are able to accurately forecast demands for change and alter their plans to accommodate them will have an advantage over those who don’t. Before we gaze into the crystal ball, let’s take a look at the influences that have set project management on their current course.
The Great Y2K Scam
Rightly or wrongly, the IT world lost a lot of credibility when everyone turned their calendars forward to the year 2000. There were undoubtedly systems and applications out there that did require modification to accommodate the new millennium but the amount of money spent on Y2K programs could not be justified by the changes that were made. Every IT organization had some sort of Y2K program or other. Those organizations that were not large enough to afford an in-house program engaged consultants.
Every line of code in every application and every data record in every database was reviewed for “compliancy”. This despite the fact that every commercially available system at that time recorded dates with a 4 character year format. Undoubtedly there were some applications and data tables which used a 2 digit field to hold year data. The original reason for using a 2 character field to record this information was the punch card and the cost of memory. 30 or 40 years prior to the year 2000 the extra effort to punch 2 more characters onto a data card and the cost of the extra memory the 4 character field would incur were a consideration. Anyone in the 80’s and 90’s creating new date fields should not have used a 2 character field and anyone upgrading an application or database should have converted the 2 character field to a 4 character field. Those applications and databases which failed to use the 4 character field were few and far between but large, expensive, Y2K programs were spawned nonetheless.
The impact on the public was even more ridiculous. Millions of dollars were spent on stocking up on everything from cashews to cash because of a perception that come January 1, 2000 no cash register or ATM would work. People were so spooked they stocked their cellars with food and water on a scale not seen since the bomb shelters of the cold war.
When corporations found out they had spent all that money on a program which found and corrected a handful of problems they began to ask pointed questions about the ROI of the program. The result was a more cynical approach to Information Technology, programs, and projects in general. This was compounded by the feeling among the general public that they had been bamboozled by technology and had spent all that money on emergency supplies only to become the butt of a giant joke. Project managers found themselves operating in an environment of a lot less trust as a result.
The Recession/Economic Downturn
Although we’re still not quite sure what to call it, everyone recognizes that the economy is in a slump and the money to perform projects is limited. Some very large businesses have failed completely and every business has felt the pinch in some way or another. The result of tighter markets and less revenue is that businesses dropped projects that weren’t mission critical and downsized those that weren’t axed. Projects which could not show an immediate ROI or didn’t solve a critical business problem were non-starters. Surviving projects were forced to do more with less.
Project managers have been placed in an uncomfortable position by these events. The project manager of a project which was canned because it couldn’t satisfy its sponsors of its worth could find themselves looking for new projects elsewhere. The alternative was to stay with the project that didn’t improve the bottom line and ride the project and business into oblivion, then look for a new project elsewhere along with numerous colleagues.
This atmosphere requires project managers to be astute money managers. They don’t necessarily get asked to handle the actual cash but are asked to estimate costs more accurately, report on performance to budget so that sponsors know when limits are exceeded, and deliver projects for less money than they would like. These demands are being met by increased sensitivity on the part of project managers to their organization’s vulnerability and, where project sponsors don’t expect to get their entire wish lists for 50% of the budgets, they also get what they need out of the project for what they can afford to spend. This is a good thing.
The “Greening” of Project Management
There are 2 influences I include in the term “greening”, one is the demand to reduce our carbon footprint and the other is Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). These 2 environmental elements are by no means mutually exclusive and an effort to reduce the organizations carbon footprint may be a part of a CSR initiative. Reducing the organization’s carbon footprint primarily affects project managers of construction and infrastructure projects. Those projects now have additional objectives that deal with a reduction of energy consumption. Build the building with less fuel consumption and make the building as energy efficient as possible. These objectives may or may not add costs to the project (see The Recession/Economic Downturn).
CSR requires corporations to consult more closely with the communities they do business in and to consider the needs of those communities when planning projects. Reduction of the carbon footprint is a technical issue: for example, how do I organize work so that goods are delivered to the project from the shortest distance possible? CSR can be a much more complex issue. Some CSR issues may be straightforward, such as eliminating child labor in the manufacturing process. Others are much more complex, such as mining in an area where 2 separate and distinct communities are affected, and the two are already at war because of other issues. There is also a temptation to pay lip service to a CSR initiative. Saddle the project manager with CSR goals and objectives but give them no budget or authority to deliver on them. The classic example of this is the situation where the project manager is asked to deliver a project in a society where bribery is socially acceptable and expected but the CSR policy (and possibly domestic laws) prohibits bribery. The poor project manager is given the conflicting goals and told to figure it out.
Project managers must analyze their situations and determine the feasibility of meeting all the goals and objectives of their CSR and carbon footprint reduction policies with the budgets they are given to work with. Project managers who determine that it is impossible to deliver have a dilemma. Project managers who determine delivery is possible must figure out how to deliver. This means being inventive in the approach and, sometimes, translating esoteric policy statements into planned project activities that can be executed by the team.
Going Forward
Project managers will continue to be required to do more with less even after the economy recovers. The disciplines learned during the economic downturn will become standard practices. This is a good thing, especially in the software development area. For too long software development operated like the “wild west” with few of the rules and constraints that the rest of industry took for granted. Project managers should become skilled in Earned Value Management, if they haven’t already done so.
Time is money in the software industry so performance to schedule is very tightly tied to performance to budget. Project managers in the software development business must learn to keep their teams on track and on schedule. This means a more disciplined approach to cost estimation.
Tips:
- Establish a knowledge base in your organization and capture the lessons from past projects. Record cost estimates for each software package – the original estimate and the actual. Examine why an estimate was blown, was the original estimate off base or did the developer encounter too many obstacles? Learn from your mistakes to hone the organization’s estimation skills. Look into acquiring a standard estimation methodology such as Function Point Analysis (FPA) by joining an FPUG (Functional Point User Group) and studying the technique.
- The users and sponsors of software projects must bear their responsibility for inflating software costs and you can help them do that by helping them fit their demands into a reasonable budget. Get them to prioritize their requirements for new systems. What would the impact to your business be if you could not get this feature? Would it cause a failure or merely an inconvenience? Some functions simply cannot be done without. Look for alternative ways to deliver the function if the first choice proves expensive. Look to jettison the lower priority features from the project if it appears that your project cannot deliver the full list in the existing schedule and budget. Typically you will only proceed to development with the “high” priority requirements in your list. This will require you to further prioritize these requirements against one another so jettisoning lower priorities will not be contentious.
Corporations will continue to pursue off-shore or outsourcing as a means of cutting costs. The reason they do this is not to negatively impact the local economy, but to cut costs. Cost cutting is the primary goal here, not off-shoring or outsourcing. It is up to you as the project manager to help your organization achieve their goal.
Tips:
- Doing your due diligence as a Procurement Manager will help. The exercise becomes a “buy or make” decision that should be made as directed by the PMBOK®. Frequently the project managers are confronted with a decision to outsource. Don’t be put off by this. If the contract has not already been signed, analyze the situation and recommend alternatives when outsourcing or off-shoring is not cost effective. Be careful to avoid offering non-monetary reasons for not off-shoring work such as the work will be too difficult to manage. Managing the work is what you are hired to do. Valid reasons for not off-shoring or outsourcing are that the work can be done in-house cheaper.
- Outsourcing work means that a Statement of Work (SOW) must be written. The way in which this document is written will go a long way in determining the success or failure of the outsourcing. The SOW must be written so that all work is clearly and concisely described and that any constraints required are included. An example of a constraint would be that the project manager for the sub-contractor be PMP®certified.
- Off-shoring work has its own unique set of demands. To work successfully, work off-shored must be planned to accommodate differences in time zones and cultures. Be pro-active and learn as much as possible about the culture in the country the work is being done and then plan your communications around any cultural and time zone differences.
- Project managing a group of workers in a country half-way around the world with a different clock and culture may add an impossible degree of effort to your work. In some cases it is reasonable to expect the sub-contractor to provide a project manager to oversee the work. You should have input into the choice of that project manager and should stipulate that certification as a PMP®be a criteria they must meet.
The PMI® (Project Management Institute) has made great strides in marketing their brand around the world. Look for that trend to continue. As PMI® becomes bigger their marketing campaign penetrates new markets. At one time they mainly depended on the software industry but now have penetrated the petro-chemical, pharmaceutical, telecommunications, and banking industries. Look for the brand to penetrate the construction industry.
PMI® and their key brand the PMP® certification began in North America but have expanded around the world. Look for expansion to happen in the Asia Pacific area in the next decade as the North American market becomes saturated. This should make it easier on North American project managers demanding a PMP®certified project manager on an off-shore project.
PMI® have branched out into more certifications. There first attempt at this was the CAPM® which was not particularly successful. CAPM® is an intermediary step to the PMP certification. Since then they have also added certification in the areas of program management, risk management, and schedule management. Look for them to expand their certification program into the other knowledge areas such as cost management, scope management, procurement management, quality management, etc.
Five Tips For Buying Medicare Supplement Insurance
When you turn 65 and become eligible for Medicare, you’ll need to make another important decision.
You may want to choose to enroll in a Medicare Advantage (MA) plan. About one-third of Medicare enrollees choose an MA plan. In some states like California, they are readily available. However, in other states, there are few MA options.
One of the other more popular options is a Medicare Supplement plan. These are sometimes referred to as Medigap plans and we will use these two terms interchangeably. About 15 million Americans currently have a Medigap plan which offers complete freedom to see any medical professional who accepts Medicare.
We’ll focus on several important facts about Medigap insurance that can help you get the best coverage for the best cost. In fact, the information shared may help you save significant money. That’s always good.
But saving money today is not the only reason to read the tips shared here. They can also save you heartache in the future. That’s because when you choose a Medigap plan option now, it might be an irrevocable choice limiting your future.
TIP #1: Don’t Overpay. Why Pay Double For The Same Plan?
Prices for Medigap insurance vary significantly. Rates are generally established by county and it’s common to find one company charging twice as much as another.
According to the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance’s 2020 Medicare Insurance Price Index, a 65-year old Chicago woman could pay as little as $92 a month or as much as $234 monthly for identical coverage. The Price Index reports the lowest and highest prices for Medigap Plan G for some 100 cities across the country.
No one company always offered the lowest cost. And, no single company was consistently the most expensive according to the Price Index. In fact, in some cases, the company that had the lowest cost for men did not have the lowest cost for women. Frustrating? Not really, it just means asking the ‘right’ questions.
TIP #2: Shop For Rate Stability
Insurers can and do raise rates. A policy appearing to be cheap today can be costly tomorrow.
Some insurance companies are new to the Medigap business and may not have real experience on which to base their rates. Others may offer lower premiums as a way to get more initial sales.
This sometimes causes above-average rate increases in future years. For that reason, you’ll want to compare both current costs as well as price stability.
TIP #3: Discounts Can Add Up
Today, many Medigap insurance carriers offer spousal and/or household discounts. Not all do. However the discounts can range from five to as much as 14 percent. The savings can add up to hundreds of dollars a year. And since you are likely to live another 10 or 20 years, you are talking about real money – so don’t pass this up.
TIP #4: Benefit From Savings and Points
Some insurers will give you a discount when you set up automatic payments. Some will offer discounts when you pay annually. Some will let you charge the payments to a credit card. You can see where we are headed.
Let’s say your monthly Medicare Supplement insurance premium is $300. Starting at age 65 and paying for 20 years that equates to $72,000 in premium. If you are married, double that. A credit card that offers a two percent rebate means you’ll save nearly $3,000. If your credit card awards airline points, you will have earned some nice credits.
Tip #5: The Easy Way To Comparison Shop
You sometimes hear the saying, that if you act as your own lawyer or doctor then you have a fool for a client. Choosing the right Medicare plan can be confusing.
There’s nothing wrong with calling any of the dozens of 800-numbers competing for your attention and business. But, often they may represent only one company or have a particular preference.
For that reason, it generally pays to compare your choices and recommendations by seeking out a local Medicare Insurance agent. Some will only focus on Medicare Supplement but today many offer comprehensive options including Medicare Advantage.
It’s nice to have an unbiased agent in your back-pocket when you have questions. A national directory of Medicare insurance agents lists some 1,000 specialists by Zip Code. Access is available free and, perhaps best of all, is completely private. You get to see their information without having to enter any information.
A great resource for the latest information is the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance’s website. That’s where you’ll find the 2020 Medicare Insurance Price Index and well access to the agent directory.
Small Cap Funds: Some Tips to Stay Safe During the Market Hits
Investing, nowadays, is not as easy as it might sound. Be it investing directly in equity or through mutual funds, every way requires a considerable amount of research and effort to choose the right stock or fund, manage it, and acquire returns. In case of mutual funds, it becomes difficult for a person if the chosen fund fluctuates according to the market condition. Yeah! We are talking about small-cap mutual funds here. These funds are too much volatile in nature and could easily leave their investors bewildered with their constant fluctuations.
But, one must not be risk averse and turn his back on the funds of this category. The most important thing that investors are required to understand is investment in equity comes with risk which changes in line with the size of company. Risk and returns are directly proportional to each other in case of small-cap funds. The more you dare to take risk, the more is the possibility of getting rewarded with high returns.
From the past three years, we have been witnessing the exceptional performances of small-cap funds which have lured too many investors. But, some investors who are risk averse assume that these mutual fund investments are like pie in the sky because of obvious reasons. For these investors we have some tips that can be kept in mind prior to the investment in these mutual funds.
- Research It Out
It is a known fact that a fund’s past performance does not guarantee its future performance. But that does not mean you should not do prior research about its investment strategy, fund manager, past performance, etc., before investing in it. Certainly, if you desire to acquire handsome returns by investing in small-cap funds, then you are required to spend sufficient time researching about it.
- Long-Term Investment Horizon is the Goal
As discussed earlier, small-cap funds are highly volatile in nature and tend to fluctuate regularly with bear and bull phases of the market. So, investing in them with a short-term perspective is not a solution. You must work on the adage-‘Patience is the key.’ If you want to know how these funds have been performing, you have to look at their past 5 or 10 years’ performance. So, if you are going to invest in these funds, you must invest for a long stretch of 5-10 years.
- All Eggs in One Basket- NO!
Diversification is a capacious term which when applied to investing means buying more than one type of equity instruments. Diversifying a portfolio helps in distributing the risk and minimizing the losses. Because sticking to only one investment style which makes you hold on only small-cap funds could leave you with loss when the market goes down. A well diversified portfolio which contains a mix of stocks can help you enjoy profits even when these funds hit down.
- Timing the Market-NO, Time in the Market-YES!
Timing the market has been considered a foolish activity by many of the financial industry experts. Timing the market is not only nerve-racking, but also risky for your investment portfolio. You can never predict the market and its certainties because you never know which factor will influence the market sentiments hence, driving it up and down. So, best way is to stay away from the habit of timing the market and start your investments as early as possible with a long-term goal.
- Investment Philosophy Suitability
The investment philosophy that the fund follows must be in line with the portfolio objectives. This aspect of investment is very crucial during the times of heightened volatility. As being an investor staying patient at the time of market hit is very difficult, so if the investment strategy and philosophy must be in a way that should support your risk profile and investment objective.
Though we cannot anticipate how a small-cap fund would perform in a particular market condition, but if you keep the above tips in mind, then investments in these funds will also be beneficial for those who fear high risk. If you haven’t invested in mutual funds yet then you must seek your financial adviser’s advice and start investing now.
