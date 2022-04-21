News
Employees : Important News! employees, pay revision related orders issued, complete the work by April 30
New instructions have been issued for pay fixation of employees and 6th Pay Commission Entry Admission (6th Pay Commission Entry Admission).
At the same time, the employees have been instructed to submit the documents to the office by April 30. Failure to do so may result in variation in salary.
As per the order issued, the option to switch to 6th CPCs (6th CPCs) has been amended to provide entry pay to it. At the same time, in this case, the DEO has advised to submit the proposal of the affected AAO.
In fact, the option to switch to 6th CPC after providing entry pay to AAOs has been amended. DoE has advised submission of proposals of affected AAOs who have made representations.
It is requested that the affected AAOs who had submitted their option within one month of the issue of O.M. dated 28/09/2018 said in the order. They can submit their application with proper details to ascertain the financial implications and officials who wish to apply afresh.
They can also present their representation. Email it to section anpaycdaguwahati.dad[at]hub.nic.in with details due by 15th April 2022 and further submission to HORS office before 30th April 2022.
Earlier, according to the order issued on March 31, it was said that the matter regarding amendment in the option to switch to the 6th Central Pay Commission after providing the entry pay is under consideration of the Department of Expenditure 18150/+ to the AAO of the department. The Department of Expenditure has advised those affected AAOs to submit the proposal.
Those who have submitted their representation with financial implications within one month from the date of issue of change in rules (OM dated 28.09.2018) for their consideration. Wherein the order is requested to be forwarded. Intimation to this Headquarters at the earliest, positively by 30th April 2022. Please also submit zero report.
The post Employees : Important News! employees, pay revision related orders issued, complete the work by April 30
Cloudy skies Thursday morning, high temps in 70s
St. Louis weather from FOX 2 Meteorologist Jaime Travers:
ST. LOUIS – Areas of drizzle and mist will be tapering off through Thursday’s early morning hours. Skies stay cloudy through much of the morning with some sunshine trying to mix in by the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be milder and reach the low-to-mid-70s. A few showers or a storm will be possible beginning late evening into the nighttime hours. Lows stay mild and just dip to around 60.
Friday is looking warm and breezy with just a slight chance of a shower through the morning. Clouds decrease into the afternoon and highs climb into the 80s.
The weekend is going to be split. Warm and sunny on Saturday with highs in the 80s. Showers are likely on Sunday with highs in the 70s.
Other voices: Keeping up with Jones: Infowars’ bankruptcy can’t let him sidestep accountability
The slug named Alex Jones who founded the lie factory called Infowars desperately wants to escape accountability for his heinous words and actions.
Monday, just weeks after Jones dangled $120,000 each to Sandy Hook families who’ve won a defamation suit against him for repeatedly claiming the massacre of 20 children and six school staffers was a hoax (an offer they rightly rejected within hours), InfoWars filed for bankruptcy, claiming to have $50,000 or less in assets and between $1 million to $10 million in liabilities. Two other affiliated entities, IWHealth and Prison Planet TV, had similar sob stories.
How can the same Jones who said he was ready to pay out more than $1.5 million to plaintiffs — a transparent bid to short-circuit discovery and a trial, which are now proceeding to determine damages despite the fact that Jones has already lost the suit by default judgment — later plead poverty? That’s for Connecticut Judge Barbara Bellis to sort out.
We are confident that as she does, she will recognize that Jones pointedly did not seek bankruptcy protection on behalf of himself or Free Speech Systems, both of which are also named defendants in the lawsuit, and both of which are likely to continue to hold substantial assets. When it comes time for the peddler of poison to pay up, he can’t turn three of his pockets inside out while keeping two others buttoned shut.
The quest for justice continues for those psychologically tormented by being told their children were not in fact murdered, by being labeled crisis actors for mourning, by being hounded and chased by Jones’ maniacal followers.
A month ago, Jones was refusing even to submit to a deposition; Bellis set him straight by holding him in contempt and imposing a fine of $25,000 a day for each day he refused to comply. April 5 and 6, after being dunned 50 grand, Jones finally sat for lawyers — and got his penalty money back.
Limited bankruptcy protection? Perhaps. Immunity from consequences? Hell no.
These pork tenderloin sandwiches are ridiculously large, and ridiculously delicious
This story begins a year before the pandemic, when girlfriends and I took a road trip to Iowa.
We were there to attend a fancy fundraising dinner, but while we were there, we kept hearing about the state’s comically enormous pork tenderloin sandwiches.
So of course, we had to make a sojourn to find one, and it turned out to be quite the adventure. We drove down a winding, rural road, ending with a long gravel driveway and a shack of a riverside restaurant named Butch’s, which sadly closed during the pandemic.
We were rewarded with a dinner-plate-sized slab of pork that had been pounded thin and fried until crisp and that was wearing a squishy bun like a hat. It was so comically gigantic that we split it four ways. It was memorable in looks, but also in pure, porky flavor.
I have since learned that these sandwiches, which have a cult following, are definitely a thing in the southern Midwestern states — Iowa, yes, but also Indiana and Missouri.
As with anything that has a passionate fanbase, there is a Facebook page. It’s called Pursuing Pork Tenderloin Sandwiches, and it has more than 65,000 members.
Until recently, these sandwiches were all but nonexistent in the Twin Cities. But over the past year, several restaurants have started offering them, and to my delight, they’re as good or better than the one I remember tasting at Butch’s.
Here are four spots where you can sample one, too, and here’s hoping more chefs decide hop on the pork tenderloin sandwich train.
Chip’s Clubhouse
Chef Gina Mangiameli grew up in Indiana, where pork tenderloins are easy to find. Still, the chef, who held some pretty high-profile kitchen positions in Chicago, hadn’t tried her own hand at one until recently.
Mangiameli was surprised by just how much effort it takes to make the sandwiches. It takes them about an hour to pound out one tenderloin, which yields about 8-10 patties.
“It’s a labor of love, for sure,” she said.
That labor pays off with a dinner-plate-sized, crispy outside, tender inside pork cutlet, topped with cabbage slaw and a mustardy aioli. And the tiny-in-comparison squishy bun is just right.
$15.95; 272 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-330-1617; visitchips.com
Inver Grove Brewing
This suburban brewpub serves a lot of really great bar food, and the giant, perfectly crisped pork tenderloin sandwich is no exception. Someone in the kitchen has clearly been to the pork-tenderloin promised land.
This beauty is served with a zippy dijon mayo, lettuce and tomato for freshness, a handful of tart dill pickle chips, a soft bun and a side of tasty, house-cut fries. It’s a totally shareable dinner, great when washed down with one of the pub’s delicious, house-brewed beers.
$14; 9051 Buchanan Trail, Inver Grove Heights; 651-370-1565; igbrewing.com
Pillbox Tavern
At this downtown St. Paul eatery, the pork tenderloin is aptly named “Iowa.”
Chef Graham Messenger, a whiz at creating high-brow/low-brow cuisine, has nailed the sandwich. It’s properly huge, crispy and topped simply with mayo, lettuce and tomato. It comes with tasty skinny fries, too.
$15; 400 N. Wabasha St., St. Paul; 651-756-7566; pillboxtav.com
Frenchman’s Pub
This Richfield dive bar’s version of the sandwich is incredibly inexpensive, but also more reasonably sized than the others on this list. Still, tender pork, breaded and deep-fried, a fresh bun, iceberg lettuce, mayo and a handful of pickles make this a satisfying little sandwich. The beer is cold and cheap, too.
$6.25; 1400 E. 66th St., Richfield; 612-866-0318
