Ethereum Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: April 20

Published

13 seconds ago

on

  • On April 20, the bullish ETH price analysis is at  $3530.
  • ETH’s bearish market price analysis for April 20, 2022, is $2750.
  • Ethereum’s MA shows an upward trend.

In Ethereum Perpetual Future (ETH) price analysis on April 20, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of ETH to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Perpetual contracts are derivative contracts similar to futures that have no expiration date or settlement, allowing them to be held or traded for an indefinite amount of time. They are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date. Unlike futures, perpetual contracts trade close to the index price of the underlying asset due to perpetual funding rates.

Ethereum (ETH)

A platform powered by blockchain technology is ethereum, well known for its native cryptocurrency called ether, ETH, or Ethereum. Blockchain technology creates distributed consensus about the state of the Ethereum network. New blocks are asses to the very long Ethereum blockchain to process Ethereum transactions and mint new ether coins or to execute smart contracts for Ethereum dApps.

Ethereum is used by tech giants and corporations to develop customized blockchain models. In the coming years, the increased use of Ethereum will lead the creators to switch from the proof-of-work to a new consensus algorithm. 

Ethereum has been trending up over the last few weeks s anticipation build for its massive software upgrade. Investors and developers are calling it the merge and it’s expected to happen over the next few months. It will change how transactions on Ethereum are ordered, making it more efficient and sustainable for widespread use. But until that happens, crypto experts are waiting to see how investors and companies building their tech on Ethereum’s platform respond to the changes. 

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis

ETH price analysis on April 20, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.

ETH/USDT Perpetual Descending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline. 

The lower line is identified as parallel to the trendline, running across the bottom. It is a bearish chart pattern defined by a trendline supporting the series of lower lows and a diagonal resistance level connecting the lower highs.

Currently, the price of ETH is $3082.19. If the pattern continues, the price of ETH might reach the resistance level of $3530 and the buy level of ETH is $3135. If the trend reverses, then the price of ETH may fall to $2750.

Ethereum (ETH) Moving Average

The ETH’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, ETH is in a bullish state. However, ETH’s price lies abov3 50 MA (short-term), and it has a high chance of moving above the 50-MA level. And ETH touches 200 MA. Possibly, ETH can also move above 200 MA (long-term) soon. Once it moves above 50 MA and 200 MA levels, it completely goes to a bullish state. Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep

Published

16 mins ago

on

April 20, 2022

By

Top 3 Price Gainer Cryptocurrencies in the Last Hour
google news
  • The APE price would rise to $18 if the post-retest rally were successful.
  • Dogelon Mars has been up 31.57% in the last 24 hours.

Let us look at the top 3 trending searches on CoinGecko today as per CryptoDep.

ApeCoin (APE)

NFT-ApeCoin, the native token of Bored Ape, has surged in recent days, up 56% from its low of $10.93 on April 18th. Whale buildup and a fresh launch announcement by creator Yuga Labs for its future metaverse-‘Otherside’ were behind this exponential surge. Because of this, the price of APE jumped by 22% throughout the day and hit a new record high of $17.35. The APE price would rise to $18 if the post-retest rally were successful.

According to CMC, the ApeCoin price today is $16.14 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,730,907,795 USD. ApeCoin has been up 23.88% in the last 24 hours.

STEPN (GMT)

As of March, the STEPN (GMT) token, which uses the Solana (SOL) blockchain, has a market capitalization of over $1 billion. It took only 41 days for GMT’s price to soar from a low of $0.01 to a record high of $3.45 – a 34,000 percent increase in value (data from Binance). In particular, the buzz surrounding decentralized finance (DeFi) initiatives, which reward users with tokens for being active, seems to have contributed significantly to the market’s meteoric rise.

According to CMC, the STEPN price today is $3.52 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $4,617,398,965 USD. STEPN is up 0.90% in the last 24 hours.

Dogelon Mars (ELON)

Intraday gains of 45 percent to $0.000001103 for Dogelon Mars cryptocurrency, a blend of Dogecoin and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. It’s not obvious what’s behind the token’s recent surge, but Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s latest cryptic Twitter tender offer suggestion puts him back in the limelight. Dogelon Mars is an Ethereum and Polygon meme currency with dogs as the theme. Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Floki Inu have all been popular dog-themed cryptocurrencies in the past, and this one is no exception.

According to CMC, the Dogelon Mars price today is $0.000001 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $173,835,011 USD. Dogelon Mars has been up 31.57% in the last 24 hours.

google news
Why Bitcoin Needs To Go Above This Level To Reclaim $50K

Published

32 mins ago

on

April 20, 2022

By

Bitcoin
Bitcoin slows downs as it makes its way back from the high area of around $30,000. The top crypto by market cap still records profits over the past week (3%) but could re-test support at lower levels.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Bounces Back Past $40,000, But May Struggle To Maintain Position

At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades at $41,300 with sideways movement over the past day. The cryptocurrency continues to trade in a tight range but soon could see an increase in volatility.

BTC moving sideways on the 4-hour chart. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview

Data from Material Indicators (MI) records short-term resistance as BTC’s price is above its current levels. There are over $5 million in asks orders from $41,300 to around $41,400. This could suppress the price from continuing its bullish momentum.

On the other side of the trade, there is major support for BTC’s price at $39,000. At these levels, the cryptocurrency records $9 million in bid orders with much more liquidity at lower levels. This suggests BTC could strongly rebound if it returns to that area.

Bitcoin BTC BTCUSD
BTC with strong support at $39K (bid orders in red and yellow below the price). Source: Material Indicators

A pseudonym trader recently pointed out that BTC’s price has seen constant rejection from the 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), a level often associated with trend direction for an asset. BTC’s current EMA stands at around $42,000.

In that sense, Bitcoin needs to break above that price point to continue upwards into further resistance. This potentially will be located at around $45,000, and $48,000. The latter stands as a major high timeframe for the cryptocurrency.

The pseudonym analyst is optimistic about BTC’s price capacity to break above its 200 EMA for the 4-hour chart.

As NewsBTC reported, Bitcoin records a decrease in its 90-day implied volatility. This metric stands at its November 2020 low, according to data from Arcane Research. At that time, the decrease in volatility and BTC’s long period of consolidation preceded a major rally into its current all-time high levels.

Why A Weakening U.S. Dollar Could Push Bitcoin Upwards

BTC bulls seem to be displaying more strength. The liquidity sitting lower at $30,000 appears to have moved up which leads to faster BTC price bounces. This contributes to the bullish thesis for the cryptocurrency as it could be preparing for an imminent break of short to mid-term resistance.

On the latter, analyst David Ellis said:

(…) I’ve been staring at the charts for long stretches of time the past week-plus. I haven’t seen dips getting bought up this aggressively since Q4 2020. Again, WAY too early to get too excited, but this is an encouraging sign IMO.

Related Reading | The CEO Of Ripple Says Bitcoin Tribalism Is Holding Back The Crypto Industry

The U.S. dollar has been rallying on the back of an increase in interest rates from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Bitcoin is negatively correlated to the currency, as Arcane Research found. This could suggest more upside potential for the digital asset.

Bitcoin DXY
DXY with minor losses on the 4-hour chart. Source: DXY Index Tradingview

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 20

Published

48 mins ago

on

April 20, 2022

By

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 20
20 mins ago |