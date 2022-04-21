News
Family worried boy could lose entire hand after fall at Webster Groves school
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — If it wasn’t for the sling DJ Williams is wearing, you likely wouldn’t be able to tell the 9-year-old just had his finger amputated. The bright-eyed and strong kid with dreams of playing professional basketball is staying positive.
“I just got to think about basketball. If I think about it enough, then I won’t give up,” DJ said.
The young boy said on Monday, inside his Bristol Elementary School classroom, he tripped over his backpack and fell onto a metal cart. The family and attorney said they believe this was the timeline:
- The incident happened between 2:00 and 2:20 p.m.
- The school called DJ’s family around 2:48 p.m. and told them DJ had a “gash” on his finger. The family said the school asked for his grandpa, Larry Pierce, to pick DJ up at the front of the school instead of around the corner like usual.
- The school day ended at 2:55 p.m.
Larry was in the line when school was dismissed, and DJ came out with his hand wrapped. Pierce said the school told them to go to urgent care. They went to urgent care, and when the medical professionals unwrapped DJ’s hand, he was missing part of his finger, and told them to go to the emergency room.
After a visit to Missouri Baptist, they were sent by ambulance to Children’s Hospital for an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in pediatrics.
“They amputated his right middle finger,” said Dj’s mom, Talisa Pierce.
Talisa is a pediatric nurse and said even though she sees patients all day, it was extremely difficult to see her son as the patient.
“I’ve seen the pictures, and there is clearly a finger stuck on a file cabinet that came from a 9-year-old’s hand, and to the best of our knowledge, there was no emergency. There was no ambulance. There was no transport to a medical facility immediately, which I think any parent would expect,” said attorney Tim Engelmeyer.
He said he has known the Pierce family for 20 years and is now representing them. He said three days after the incident, they still have a lot of questions.
“One of the big questions is: Why wasn’t 911 called immediately?” Engelmeyer asked.
According to City Protect, which is a platform the Webster Groves Police Department uses on its website to show crime reports, a 911 call to Bristol Elementary School does not appear on the log for Monday.
“Anytime someone loses a part of their body, a digit, a finger, timing is incredibly important specially to try to save it,” Engelmeyer said. “This is the type of injury, and he should have been transported immediately.”
DJ’s mom said the trauma may be so severe that DJ could lose his entire right hand. She said there are also concerns about infection because DJ’s hand was losing color, which could result in a full hand amputation.
Engelmeyer said the family has still not heard from the school.
“That’s not unusual entirely,” he said. “This just happened on Monday, and I’m sure they are still in the process of trying to gather information internally.”
FOX 2’s request for an interview with the district was denied Wednesday, and they would not answer our questions regarding protocol of calling 911 at the school. The district said it could not comment any further and has only released this statement:
Webster Groves School District is aware of reports of an accident, a fall, that occurred at Bristol Elementary School on Monday, April 18, 2022, that may have resulted in injury to a student requiring medical attention. The District is always concerned for and committed to the health and safety of its students and is currently investigating the accident in question. However, due to confidentiality obligations imposed by federal law (FERPA), Webster Groves School District is unable to disclose any information regarding the accident or the condition of the student and is, thus, unable to comment further on the matter at this time.
Twins’ bats silenced in loss to Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Twins’ starting staff, after Chris Paddack’s second start on Wednesday, has now completed two full turns through the rotation, and the early returns have been encouraging.
The offense, not so much.
The Twins entered the day with a team batting average hovering around .200 and did nothing to raise it while being blanked 2-0 by the Royals on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium. It marked the third time they’ve been shut out in their past seven games.
While the Twins hung close to the Royals by virtue of a nice start from Paddack and solid performances out of the bullpen, they never mounted much of an offensive threat, finishing with five hits. All five were singles.
In the first, sixth and ninth innings, in their rare opportunities, the Twins wiped themselves off the bags with double plays. But mostly, they went quietly.
The loss dropped the Twins to 4-8, and Paddack, who threw five innings of two-run ball, took the loss by virtue of no run support.
The Royals scored their first run in the first inning, Whit Merrifield coming home as Paddack got Bobby Witt Jr. to bounce into a double play.
Beginning then and stretching through the fourth inning, Paddack sent down the next 11 batters in order. In the fifth, three straight hits, the last a bunt single past Paddack, brought home the Royals’ second run.
The Nets don’t stand a chance if Kevin Durant doesn’t show up
BOSTON — Steve Nash wants fans to believe the Nets’ playoff hopes don’t squarely rest on Kevin Durant’s shoulders; His team’s success is more a byproduct of excellent team basketball than the stars they signed to max contracts.
The Nets’ 114-107 loss to the Celtics in Game 2 decisively proved otherwise, as did a regular season that spiraled while both of those stars had availability issues. In a game neither of their stars showed up, the Nets’ supporting cast could not carry the load.
For the second game in a row, Durant, a two-time NBA Finals MVP and four-time NBA scoring champion, succumbed to the pressure and physicality of the league-best Celtics’ defense. And for the second game in a row, the Nets paid for it with a loss, which stung much more than the buzzer-beating game-winner that cost them Game 1.
Durant turned the ball over six times in Game 2 — after missing 15 shots and turning the ball over six times in Game 1 — and shot 4-of-17 from the field for 27 points, with virtually all of his points coming at the foul line. He went to the charity stripe 20 times and converted on 18 of those shots.
But this time, Durant didn’t have Kyrie Irving as superstar help. Irving, who pelted the Celtics for 39 points in Game 1, tallied just 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the field in 41 minutes of play. Under Boston’s swarming defensive pressure — and relentless jeering from the same Celtics fans he once played in front of — the Nets’ star forward put up a dud.
As did the Nets, who continued to go as their stars go.
What’s crystal clear about these playoff Nets has been clear all season long. If Durant is not having a special game, or if Irving is not having a special game, these Nets more often than not don’t stand a chance against the better teams in the NBA. That much was proven when the Nets spiraled from first to 10th in the Eastern Conference when Durant sprained his MCL midseason.
But the Nets head coach doesn’t believe that. At least not out loud.
“This isn’t just about Kevin,” Nash said pregame. “It’s about our team playing better. We didn’t walk away from it (Game 1) saying well if Kevin plays better we win. That’s not the way we approached it at all.”
That’s exactly how Celtics head coach, Nash’s former assistant, Ime Udoka approached this series.
Udoka has a long history with Durant, as an assistant in Brooklyn and on U.S. men’s national basketball team. In March, he said the Nets don’t run anything particularly creative with their offensive sets and that if you can neutralize Durant and Irving, you can neutralize the team.
“We know he’s gonna come out more aggressive,” Udoka said of Durant pregame. “I saw a stat the other day that he averages 41.8 coming off of losses for the Nets in the playoffs, and so understanding what he’s going to come out and try to do and we have to do our part as far as that, and not be caught off guard with his aggressiveness coming out. So I’m sure we will. We all know that.”
Durant and Irving got the help. Seth Curry hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points. Goran Dragic scored 18 points in 20 minutes off the bench. Bruce Brown scored their first nine points and finished with 23 points on 3-of-4 shooting from downtown. And the Nets held Celtics’ All-Star Jayson Tatum to just 5-of-16 shooting for only 19 points after he scored 31 in Game 1.
But of the eight players who logged minutes in green and white, seven scored in double figures. That’s because these Celtics weren’t built solely on star power. They were built on sharing the ball, turning defense into offense and playing physical basketball.
The Nets grabbed the same number of rebounds as the Celtics and won the battle on the offensive glass. They turned the ball over the same number of times as their opponent and blocked four more shots than them, too.
None of that mattered, though, because the Nets’ No. 7 and No. 11 didn’t have it going. And if they don’t get it going soon, it won’t matter whether or not Ben Simmons suits up or the series shifts back to Barclays Center. The Nets will not win this series.
Saints rebound to beat Toledo Mud Hens 4-3
TOLEDO — The St. Paul Saints finally won at a ballpark that hasn’t been very good to them over the past year.
The Saints held on for a 4-3 victory over the Toledo Mud Hens on Wednesday night at Fifth Third Field, improving their record to 3-10 in Toledo since moving from independent ball to Triple-A baseball in 2021.
Jose Miranda finished the night 2-for-5 with two doubles for St. Paul (9-4). Teammate Royce Lewis went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Toledo (4-9) won Game 1 in the series 11-0 on Tuesday.
The Saints scored all four of their runs in the third inning with a little help from the Mud Hens defense.
Elliot Soto led off the inning for the Saints with a walk, then Miranda doubled him to third. A wild pitch scored Soto and sent Miranda to third as the Saints tied the score 1-1. Lewis hammered an RBI single into center putting the Saints up 2-1.
Jake Cave then hit a grounder to short that got the lead runner, Lewis, at second, but the throw to first went into the dugout allowing Cave to take second. A walk to Curtis Terry and a balk allowed the runners to move up to second and third. With two outs, Daniel Robertson laced a single into left scoring Cave and the ensuing fielding error by the left fielder Jamie Westbrook scored Terry to increase the Saints’ lead to 4-1.
Game 3 in the six-game series is at 5:35 p.m. Thursday night. The Saints send left-handed pitcher Devin Smeltzer (1-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound against Mud Hens lefty Joey Wentz (0-0, 8.53).
