First Time Home Buyer – How Much Can I Afford?
I am assuming that your real question is; “How much would a lender be willing to loan me to buy a house?” Truth is, how much can I afford is too generic of a question. You can probably afford as much or little as you are comfortable with. However, when it comes to borrowing money you have to use the “Golden Rule”.
“He who has the gold, makes the rules!”
You can visit many websites where you can find an affordability calculator which will give you a bird’s-eye view as to what a lender will be willing to loan you based on “everything is a perfect world” principals. However, you and I both know that we do not live in a perfect world and every single person has a unique situation.
Before you find out how much you can afford you need to make sure to answer the first question; should you continue to rent or buy a home. As appealing as owning your home may sound it is NOT right for everyone. In fact, in today’s fast pace world that changes rapidly, it may make more sense to continue to rent. This is a question only you can answer but you need to be fully educated to determine the answer.
In the old days you could afford to borrow any amount you wanted. As recently as three years ago if you could fog up a mirror with your breath lenders would loan you money. Serious, that is no joke and of course that is what got us in this banking crises to begin with. Lenders today are back to the hard nose decision makers that you use to see in the movies. Don’t be fooled, lenders still have money to lend and that is how they make their money. It’s just that they are back to relying on the formulas and guidelines that worked before the sub-prime days. To answer your question; “How Much Can I Afford?” you must take several factors into consideration. The lenders will also look at…
Are you willing to part with your cash to reduce the banks risk – Lenders want to make sure that you have some skin in the game. Yes, it is possible to borrow money with no down payment but that money is hard to come by and will cost you a lot in interest rates. Don’t be alarmed, finding the 3.5% you will need as a down payment is a lot easier than you think. You can even turn to your 401(k) plan if you are a first time home buyer (someone that has not owned a home in the previous three years). You can pull this money out, pay taxes but no penalty. After all, how well has that plan been performing lately. (Don’t get me started, I have always been a strong advocate against saving in 401(k)s or other work sponsored plans. However, that is an entirely different subject and I will leave it to you. Of course, I am right about that…LOL!)
What are the current interest rates for prime ‘A’ borrowers – Interest rates have a direct impact on how much house you can afford. When rates are lower you qualify for a larger purchase price. Conversely, when rates rise, you qualify for less. Truth be told, in the good old days (before the current real estate crises) this had little effect due to the fact that home prices would also rise and drop with interest rate movements. Understand this, if you qualify for say an FHA home loan then you qualify and you should get the same rate as everyone else. Don’t let the lender scam you. When you use an online calculator you will need to plug in a loan interest rate, just read the paper to find prevailing interest rates. Remember that just because you qualify for X amount today does not mean you will qualify for that same amount tomorrow. Rates change hourly, daily, weekly, monthly, annually and how much you qualify for will change as well.
The type of loan you are looking at will change your qualifications – Fixed, adjustable or a buy-down rate. Are you looking for a fifteen, twenty, or thirty year term. Are you buying an expensive home, in which case you will need a Jumbo Loan. You can look at conventional financing, sub-prime financing, private lenders or a Government guaranteed loan. The list of options is endless. If you are a first time buyer I would recommend looking at FHA home loans. If you are in the military, National Guard or Coast Guard take a look at VA loans.
Employment history and status- The longer you have been on your current job the more favorable the lenders will look at you. If you have a history of changing jobs but you remain in the same field you will be okay. A history of job jumping in different industries can raise some red flags. Now here is one I could never figure out. It is harder to get a home loan if you are self-employed as opposed to working for someone else. Go figure, if I own my own business I will be the last person I lay off. If you are self-employed you are going to have to jump through a heck of a lot more hoops to get a loan. As a self-employed person myself, I try to write off everything I can so that my true income is not reflected on my tax statements (no, not cheating, just a benefit of being self-employed). Because the banks look at your tax statements if you are self-employed they work the ratios based on your adjusted gross income on those statements. Meaning, to borrow more money I would have to go a non-traditional route. Of course you could just come up with more down payment but as you read more of my articles, you will discover that you really want to keep your down payment as low as possible.
Willingness to pay – This is where the rubber meets the road so to speak. This is perhaps the part that freaks people out the most. I am talking about your willingness to pay other creditors which is reflected on your credit report. Lenders are not going to loan money to someone that has a history of neglecting their obligations. The only way they can find this out is by pulling your credit report. To get traditional conventional loan you are bottoming out at about 620. There is no guaranteed that your credit is good enough even at 620 so hope you are in the 700s. FHA home loans have much more flexibility when it comes to credit scores. Of course their are private lenders and sub-prime lenders. Suffice it to say, the lower your score the more down payment you are going to be required to come up with. That is unless you buy a home without borrowing money from a lender (again, not in the scope of this article). One of the first steps I would take as a potential home buyer is to pull a free credit report and hand this to your agent or loan officer. Don’t fret if your credit is not stellar at this point, you can always take action to clean your report or increase the score as you look for properties. Believe it or not, this is not as hard as you may think and if you have a low score is not a bad idea even if you do not proceed with buying a home.
All that said you can see that your question; “How much can I afford?” could have many answers.
Hopefully I have provided you with some basics but take it with a grain of salt. There are many variables that contribute to determining how much you can afford, or rather, how much a lender is willing to loan.
Six Common Military Benefits Reviewed
Today about 70 million people could be eligible for VA benefits because they are veterans, family members of veterans, or survivors of veterans. Benefits range from health care to education. The original “GI Bill” giving these benefits to veterans was signed in 1944 by President Franklin Roosevelt after World War II. The 2009 update to the GI Bill gives veterans and Guard/Reserve members (with more than 90 days of service) who served after September 11, 2001, even more benefits. Benefits include the following:
Education: Tuition and fees, monthly housing stipends, and a yearly books/supplies stipend are available. Benefits can also be used to pay for independent study programs, required continuing education, licensing, certification, apprenticeships, and on-the-job training.
Insurance: SGLI is a program that provides low-cost group life insurance. Members are automatically insured for the maximum of $400,000 unless an election is filed reducing the insurance or canceling it. Traumatic Injury protection is also available to provide financial assistance to members during recovery from injuries. The coverage ranges from $25,000 to $100,000 depending on the nature of the injury.
Home Loans: A service member can get up to $417,000 toward the purchase of a home and can lock in low interest rates. He/she can buy a home with no down payment, refinance to lower monthly payments, and get cash for purchases and remodeling.
Health Care: Members of the military are entitled to comprehensive health care coverage. In 1996, veterans became eligible for preventive and primary health care. Also, combat veterans returning from active duty may be eligible to receive free health care for up to two years.
Death Benefits: Surviving family members are entitled to some financial benefits, but this should be applied for as soon as possible to prevent loss of benefits. Each military service branch has a Casualty Assistance branch that will assist with paperwork and applications for benefits and compensation. Memorial and burial services are also available for eligible active-duty, Reserve, Guard, retired, and veteran members.
Legal Assistance: Service members or veterans have many legal rights, entitlements, restrictions, and benefits. Included are financial and legal protection for when they are deployed, and assistance with personal legal matters.
How to Have More Fun With Your Tax Refund in 2009
I counsel a LOT of people about money. I see the same mistakes being made over and over again.
If you’ve made ’em, don’t worry. I’m here to help you do it right THIS year! The fact is, moneymakers need a money coach, just like gymnasts need a gymnastics coach.
As your Money Mending coach, here are the mistakes in thinking and behavior I want you to avoid:
* Don’t think of your refund as free money – or lottery winnings. It’s not! That refund is your hard-earned dollars that you loaned Uncle Sam interest free – all last year.
* Don’t spend the refund – or OVERSPEND it – when you haven’t gotten the cash in your hands yet.
* Don’t spend the whole refund to pay down debt.
OK. So now you’re Money Smart about what NOT to do with that refund in 2009.
Next, here are my EASY Money Smart moves that YOU can make to best handle your income tax refund this year.
First, divide your refund into thirds – 3 equal amounts.
Why 3 equal amounts? Because we want to use that refund – however small or large – to handle the past, the present and the future.
Use one third to handle the PAST by paying down debts. Start with your most pressing debt…either the one with the highest interest rate, or the one with the biggest consequence for not paying it down.
Use one third for something you need or want in the PRESENT. If you can, use that money to have some FUN. Do something that is NOURISHING to you – something that makes you feel GOOD. How about a mini-vacation, or an evening of fine dining and great entertainment, or a day at the spa?
***Of course, if the brakes on the car are shot, or you have some other pressing need, you’ll need to do that FIRST.***
Finally, use one third to handle some aspect of your FUTURE. Here are several Money Smart suggestions for you to think about.
*Put money in your Anti-Emergency Fund.
*Put money in your Sleep EZ Fund or save for your retirement through your 401(k), 403(b), IRA (traditional or Roth).
*Put money into college education funds (Coverdell IRAs or 529 plans) for your kids or grandkids.
Why is this “thirds” approach such a great idea? Because you’ll be taking care of a variety of wants and needs – AND taking several easy Money Smart steps forward towards your BIG goal of financial freedom!
THAT is how you can have MORE fun with YOUR tax refund in 2009.
As always, if you have any questions, please go to my web page http://www.MendYourMoney.com for contact information.
Cindy
PS…
Now is also a GREAT time to “check out your paycheck”:
* Re-evaluate how much money you are contributing to your 401(k) or 403(b).
* If you got a whopping refund, remember you were just sticking YOUR money in Uncle Sam’s pocket. No point in giving Uncle Sam an interest free loan! Adjust your deductions so that you have just enough taxes withheld from your paycheck.
PPS…
Download my latest free report at http://www.MendYourMoney.com
The Benefits of a Price Quotation
Whenever a company intends buy items in bulk from the market, a price quotation is usually requested from different sellers. This enables the buyer to compare prices, technical specifications, if need be, and product quality from different sources. This helps the buyer make the best choice from the pack. Also, this request makes it easier for the seller to understand the buyer’s requirement and intent on the subject matter. It is actually the first step in purchase/supply of any commodity or service in the world of business.
There are numerous benefits attached to using price quotations as a starting point in business transactions. Most importantly, it gives the buyer the opportunity to compare quality and prices of goods and services before making a decision, unlike a monopolized market where there is only one seller available.
Another key benefit here is that such requests help to build relationship between business owners leading to increased opportunities for Business to Business (B2B) transactions. How? You might ask. In most cases, the buyer will write a letter or send an e-mail to the seller showing his interest in a particular item or service. Information like quantity of an item, its intended use, payment procedures and methods will be supplied in addition to the buyer’s contact details. The seller will also respond in same fashion. These interactions usually lead to mutually rewarding relationships in the long run.
Requests for price quotations are avenues for sellers to market other products and services incidental to that requested by the buyer. Company profiles are usually included in these quotations and the spell out all goods and services offered by the company. Also, company brochures can be included in the quotation pack, further exposing the seller to more business opportunities.
Finally, the use of price quotation for choosing sellers breeds competitiveness between sellers. Since price quotations are not only judged based on amount, but other factors which include technical specifications, delivery time, job quality, and previous job experience etc., they strive to ensure that all details are included and properly outlined.
Overall, a very good price quotation acts as your voice in the presence of a buyer, and can be a convincing factor to be the chosen seller.
