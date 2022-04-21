Getting a Guy to Invest in You – What You Need to Do, and What You Need to Avoid

Share Pin 0 Shares

So you’ve got a guy, but how do you go about getting a guy to invest in you? What do you need to do to convince him that this relationship needs to be taken seriously? Will it take a miracle, a magic spell or some sort of legally binding contract? If you seem to be the only one putting anything into your relationship, then the following tips are for you. They’ll show you exactly what getting a guy to invest in you involves.

1. Back Off

It seems like a contradiction in terms, but getting a guy to invest in you is actually about making yourself less available to him. When you think about it, however, it only seems like a contradiction in terms. After all, you don’t need to invest in something that you’ve already got, do you? If your man knows that he’s got you and that he can take you more or less for granted, why should he put any work in?

On the other hand, if you can convey the impression that he can’t take you for granted and that you might not be around if you don’t get the treatment you deserve, he has to put some work in to keep you. Back off a little, don’t return his phone calls once in a while, and spend some time with your friends and family by yourself. This is especially effective at the beginning of a relationship.

2. Be Clear About What You Mean

When you say that you want your man to invest in you, what do you actually mean? This is important, because your man may very well think he’s investing in you and the relationship, just by being there. If you would like more commitment, security and time together, you need to say so.

Phrase it in this way – “When you do X it makes me feel Y, so I’d really like it if we could Z.” For example, “When you take the time to drive me to the mall to go shopping, it makes me feel really special, as I know it’s not something you enjoy. I’d really like it if we could do that together more often, and perhaps we can find a way to make it more enjoyable for you.”

Putting it that way makes it more of a mutual benefit and less of a demand.

3. Become A Golden Investment Opportunity

Your man will invest in you if you’re something worth investing in. That means investing in yourself first of all. If you’re an independent, fascinating individual, who leads a rich, full life with her own friends and interests, he’s bound to want to invest more time and commitment in the relationship, because you’re a serious catch.

Getting a guy to invest in you means being honest and being the sort of woman who makes him feel good when she’s around – and we all want to invest in things that make us feel good.