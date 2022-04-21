Granny’s Moonshine – Insurance Marketing Generates Tons of Insurance Leads to Crush Your Competition

If you’re injured in an automobile accident and you’re not sure how to get the medical treatment you need, look no further than Medpay. If the accident is severe enough, obviously you will be taken to a hospital right away and given the appropriate tests and treatments. For continuing services and less severe accidents, rest assured that you are probably already covered on your car insurance policy under Medpay. This insurance can be used by you to receive any medical treatment recognized and accepted by the medical community, including acupuncture.

So, what is Medpay. It stands for medical payments coverage and if you have car insurance, chances are you have Medpay on the policy. After an accident report has been filed and you have a claim number with your insurance company, you can use your coverage immediately. The health care provider you select will call to verify your Medpay benefits and start treatments as soon as possible. Verification usually only takes a few minutes. The bills for treatment are sent directly to the insurance company, with no out of pocket expense to you.

Are there any limitations to the coverage? Depending on your insurance policy, you may have $5000, $10,000 or $15,000 worth of Medpay coverage on your policy. This is the cheapest health insurance available and most people don’t even know they have it. The cost on your policy is minimal and it’s worth your while to pay an extra couple of dollars to increase the value of coverage to $10,000 or $15,000 if it’s at the lower end. You can still get a lot of treatments for $5000, but considering how cheap it is, I highly recommend getting more coverage. Another limitation is time. Most auto policies give you just one year to use Medpay benefits after an accident. The last limitation is that it will not cover experimental treatments.

Acupuncture is an accepted form of treatment and is especially helpful in treating pain from automobile accidents. The gentle approach of acupuncture helps to treat pain and relax muscle spasms to reduce nerve impingement. In cases such as whip-lash, you’re probably going to get the option of pain-killers and muscle relaxants from the doctor. For those who can’t or don’t want to take medications, acupuncture is a perfect modality. Acupuncture treatments will stop muscles spasms allowing the spine to naturally move back in place. Three treatments a week for the first 2-3- weeks, 2 treatments a week for a couple of more weeks and usually the patient is completely recovered. Some patients ween down to one treatment a week, then come in twice a month before stopping treatments.

Check out your insurance policy today to make sure you have Medpay on your policy. In some states it’s required. Feel free to call your insurance agent and see what the price difference is to increase the amount of coverage. Finally, if you get in an accident and you need pain relief, choose acupuncture. It’s cost-effective, all natural and the bottom line is….it works.