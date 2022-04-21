Finance
Guide on How To Save On Auto Insurance
Saving is always a wise act. Saving on insurance is good for as long as you do not suffer the essentials in exchange of saving a few bucks. What would be the wisdom in being able to save a little only to spend that much in the end because the auto insurance you got has limited coverage? The point being here is not to advise buyers to get the most expensive auto insurance but rather to give the buyer the chance to discern with regard to what they need and what they will be getting.
The very thing to consider trying to save on auto insurance is getting the right one, granted that you are still on the verge of getting insurance. Here are several ways to save on car insurance:
1) Take advantage of the competition. The very nature of competition, of having several players in the market is to extract the best deal for the client. For insurance companies to attract customers, they must try to offer the lowest premium possible. Although this can be affected by a number of factors like driving record and area or territory which the client lives, it still is a good point to start.
2) Know what coverage you really need. Knowing what you need would pretty much dictate the coverage you would require. At times people are not able to save in getting auto insurance is because they get to pay more for certain coverage they really do not need.
3) Utilize available payment schemes.It is of big help if you can pay for your premium in instalments. You may have to pay a bit more overtime but you may not be demanded to give out a considerable amount of money in one giving. This will be a factor in saving if in the end it allows you elbow room in your finances.
4) Consider the type of car that is less to insure.One way to save on auto insurance that most people tend to overlook is the fact that the kind of vehicle they will insure very much affects the premium. Care to find out which type of vehicle would require lesser premium most especially when you get collision and comprehensive coverage.
5) Choosing your deductible. A deductible is the amount that the insurance does not pay for repairs and is shouldered by the client. Should the client decide to raise his/her deductibles, the insurance premium is lowered.
6) Improving ones credit. A client’s credit is a big factor when auto insurance companies compute for how much to charge. A good credit standing is always favourable.
7) Appeal traffic violations if contestable. A traffic ticket increases the premium in auto insurances. When a traffic ticket aka civil traffic citation is contested, it is always before a judge. If the court finds reason in your plea, the decision will be in your favour. In that case you would not be charged for the violation. No violation, no bad record. No bad record means there will be no increase on your premium.
Short on Performance? Take Two Scorecards and Call Me in the Morning
In 1993 Mobil rated last on profitability in its industry, with a return on capital employed of 6%. In 1995 and for the following four years it rated first in profitability within its industry, with ROCE up to 16%. Similarly, Cigna Insurance was losing $1 million a day in 1993, but within two years it was in the top quartile of profitability in its industry. In 1998 it was able to sell its Property and Casualty division for $3 billion. Another great success story is that of Saatchi & Saatchi. They increased shareholder value from $500m in 1997 to $2.5b in 2000. These companies are among a number of legendary turnaround success stories quoted by Norton and Kaplan, authors of the Balanced Scorecard.
These companies attribute at least part of their success to having implemented the Balanced Scorecard. Developed in the early 1990s by Norton and Kaplan, this valuation methodology ensures appropriate strategic focus on three value disciplines viz, customer intimacy, operational excellence and innovation & learning, through a defined set of metrics. In the Balanced Scorecard these value disciplines are presented as three perspectives: Customer, Internal, Learning & Growth. A final dimension, the Financial perspective, records the commercial outcome of the value created in the other three perspectives.
At a conceptual level, the Balanced Scorecard methodology is logical, simple and elegant. It asks the following: What skills and innovative capabilities are needed to drive operational excellence to a level that the value proposition for my customer becomes so compelling that the company meets its growth and revenue targets in a sustainable fashion?
Looking at the success stories, and considering the simplicity of the methodology, the notion “the holy grail of business management” comes to mind. However, according to Norton, the overall success rate is not all that high. Norton explains that only about 15% of scorecard initiatives can be counted as sterling successes; on 64% the jury is still out and 21% are outright failures. These statistics certainly raise a few questions.
Is it perhaps that the methodology is not as simple as it seems on the surface or is it a case of horses for courses? Could it be that the methodology is fundamentally flawed and the success stories are incidental to the scorecard?
In our experience the simplicity of the model is its own worst enemy. The conceptual simplicity of the model belies the strategic clarity and analytical rigor required to deliver a scorecard that produces the results quoted above.
Companies attend a conference, read the book and, voila – out pops a scorecard. On investigation we find over-and-over again that such scorecards are merely a restatement of the old or current strategy using the scorecard format. Unfortunately, these initiatives invariably fail to deliver a Cigna or Saatchi & Saatchi level performance improvement and the business executives become more jaded and write off another fad.
To quote an overused but relevant truism, the level of thinking that got us into this mess is not the level of thinking that will get us out of it. This is exactly why the scorecard starts with the Innovation & Growth perspective: What skills are required to enable us to achieve our goals?
Now if the team lacked “it” to start with and nothing has changed in the composition of the team, drawing up a scorecard is merely displacement activity. It would be a leap of faith to think that a scorecard such as this will change anything while all else remains as before. A fundamental rethink, with an infusion of strategic talent, offers a much more plausible plan of attack.
A well-designed scorecard addresses two fundamental business issues that often hamper sustained performance, which are internal integration and external adaptation. Such a scorecard will seek to realign the company with its market and customers and so drive renewal of talent. This is the foundation of the learning and adaptive organisation. Clear cause-and-effect linkages between the strategic objectives assist in communicating the strategy and so create alignment in the company. Metrics must be focused on the desired outcome as opposed to measuring activity.
Taking all the old chestnuts out of the cupboard, dusting them off and regurgitating the strategy into a scorecard is a waste of time and disservice to a great concept. A facilitated, short and highly focused intervention will ensure early success in implementing a scorecard.
Insurance Facts You May Not Know
Formal insurance coverage has been arguably there for individuals and business since the late 1800’s. For the layman, though, not everything in a homeowner, auto, property and commercial policy is what it may seem.
On a practical level, it’s important to meet with an experienced independent agent to review your needs, explain options and plans and shop the network for tailored coverage at a competitive quote, while being there at your hour of a claim need.
This article serves to present the other view on insurance – fun facts that will tickle your interest and ease the seriousness of life while perhaps offering opportunities you never thought existed.
Guess what?
• While most people realize that a good driver will have a better insurance score, leading to cheaper premium rates, certain professionals, like teachers, accountants, engineers and nurses are also placed in a ‘high probability’ category to drive carefully and avoid accidents.
• There is a form of insurance for (of all things) alien abduction!
• Some coffee company executives wanted to be sure that their official taster would retain his excellent sense of taste so they bought a $10 million policy to that effect!
• Presenting the bride with an expensive diamond engagement ring is a tradition that is based on protection. A form of insurance – so to speak – the costly ring would be hers to keep as compensation in the event the groom got cold feet about tying the knot!
• Golfing in Japan becomes an expensive endeavor if you happen to be the winner – obligating you to host a celebration and sponsoring pricey alcoholic beverages for your admirers. Golfing pros often opt to buy insurance in case they win to cover the ‘damages’.
• If you wish, you can purchase a life insurance policy if you fall into a fit of laughter that kills you!
• A famous circus insured their performing rhino and elephant so that they could cushion the damages in the event of illness or death.
• Question: Who insures traveling international athletes? Answer: They get coverage from insurance companies in their home country as well as in their hosting country.
• When one avid sportsman chose to swim across the English Channel in a bathtub, he acquired insurance from a company that undertook the risk with one stipulation: the tub needed a stopper that would prevent water from seeping in!
• If you are in the market for a new vehicle, keep in mind that statistically, there are more collision claims associated with a 2-door car.
Dental Surgery
Dental science deals with diseases that inflict a person’s mouth — especially the teeth. There are different kinds of dental illnesses and most can be dealt with externally with the help of dental tools or medication. However, some illnesses are graver and require dental surgery to ensure proper healing and repair.
The most common of all dental surgery is the extraction of a tooth. Simple extractions can be done by a dentist or an oral surgeon and are performed on teeth that are visible in the mouth, usually under local anesthetic. Surgical extractions involve the removal of teeth that are not easily accessed, either because of a crack under the gum line or because it is impacted. Thedentist makes an incision into the gum to reach the tooth, and this sometimes may also require the removal of overlying bone tissue with a drill.
Another common reason for a dental surgery is to insert a new fake tooth or a dental implant. Sometimes a deep cavity in the tooth can only be filled with an implant or the tooth is extract fully and replaced by a fake tooth through surgery. This surgery also needs local anesthesia, as the pain is probably too much for a patient to withstand.
Although, the above mentioned are the most common reasons for a dental surgeon, there are cases where surgery must take place for other reasons too. These would include, fitting braces on extremely uneven teeth to bring them to an even formation, fitting permanent dentures, for root canal treatment and other types of procedures on gums.
