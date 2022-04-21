News
Heat, Trae Young can’t shake reality of Gabe Vincent making a difference in playoff matchup
Well, this certainly has gotten odd.
When Trae Young got on the Atlanta Hawks’ team flight late Tuesday night, Gabe Vincent already was in the seat alongside. When Young got to his car in the airport lot, Vincent had already started it. And when Young got home, Vincent told him he already had taken out the garbage.
No, not quite to that level of the relationship. However, Vincent certainly has seemed glued to Young in the playoffs so far.
There already have been ample moments in this best-of-seven opening-round NBA playoff series when the Hawks’ All-Star guard has demanded screens be set with the sole goal of shaking the emerging third-year Miami Heat guard.
“I just relish it, to be honest,” Vincent said, with the Heat taking a 2-0 series lead into Friday night’s Game 3 at State Farm Arena. “I haven’t even looked at it from that lens. I’ve just so in the moment.
“Even now, just thinking about the next one, the next matchup and what they’re going to do and so forth. I’m just excited to be here.”
The thing is, Vincent, 25, has been here for a while. In 2020, he was with the team in the no-escape Disney World quarantine bubble, when the Heat advanced to the NBA Finals. Last season, he was further developed, transformed from shoot-first scoring guard to combo playmaker.
But mostly, the work came behind the scenes. In 2020, his lone playoff stint was so brief that he failed to register a single minute. Last year, there were 14 playoff minutes.
Now, already, 50 minutes, 46 seconds of action over the series’ first two games, including all 12 in Tuesday’s decisive fourth quarter.
“I feel like we’ve had him for 10 years,” coach Erik Spoelstra said of a relationship that began with Vincent playing under current Heat assistant Eric Glass in 2020 with the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Skyforce. “A big part of that was he played for us, for EG, in Sioux Falls. So he already was indoctrinated into our culture.
“And then the bubble, he had nothing else to do, except to go to the gym. He was working out, doing player development like literally four times a day. So he really got immersed into our program.”
Now the affable 25-year-old can be found ahead of Victor Oladipo, among others, in the Heat rotation.
“It’s been an incremental process over 2 1/2 years,” Spoelstra said. “It’s not like it happened overnight. And he’s not a 20-year-old. He played four years of college, G League for two years, and then in our program for 2 1/2 years. So, to me, he’s a vet.”
One often entrusted with arguably the most challenging defensive assignment of the series, but a player also capable of producing the 19 points he has offered so far in the series, as many as teammates Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker, four more than Bam Adebayo.
“He’s just pesky as hell on the defensive end, making it tough for whoever he’s lined up against,” forward Jimmy Butler said of Vincent, who went undrafted out of UC-Santa Barbara in 2018. “He doesn’t back down. We all respect that, we all love him for that. And he’s a huge key for us, pulling out these two dubs.”
All while taking in the moment, after two-plus season in near anonymity.
“I don’t think I’d say I’ve surprised myself,” he said. “But these are the moments that you dream of and look forward to. Obviously, in the moment, excited to be here, excited to help us win.”
With performances that show confidence correctly placed by the coaching staff.
“I think his confidence is just growing in understanding that he’s a valuable member of our team,” Lowry said, “and he belongs.”
()
News
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins had run out of gas before he was struck and killed on I-595, wife says
A 911 call from the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins appeared to solve the mystery of why he was walking on a busy interstate highway when he was struck and killed: He had run out of gas.
His wife Kalabrya called moments after he was killed on I-595 near Fort Lauderdale airport, saying she was worried about him.
“He was stuck on the side of the highway,” she told the 911 operator. “He had to go walk and get gas.”
She said he was going to call back after he put gas in his car, but he never called back. She wanted someone to see if he was OK.
“That’s just not like him, for him not to call me back and his phone to go dead and he’s just stranded by himself,” she said. “He was walking, though.”
“I don’t want you to panic, but I’m going to be honest with you,” the 911 operator said. “We do have an incident on the highway, but I can’t confirm if that’s your husband or not.”
The 911 operator asked for a description of Haskins and the woman explained he’s 24 years old, 6-foot-4 and Black.
His wife then began crying and starts praying and pleading with God.
The first calls to 911 came moments before Haskins was struck and killed by a truck on Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale.
“Oh my God! Oh my god. What the f— is wrong with you, get the f— out of the road,” one woman said, in one of several reports of a man walking into traffic or struck by a vehicle on 595 near Fort Lauderdale airport early on the morning of April 9.
The woman called back and apologized and explained a man was hit in front of her.
“I was traveling on the road, and I saw a dump truck hit the man,” she said, crying.
Haskins, 24, had been in Florida at the invitation of fellow quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who owns a home west of Boca Raton.
Another caller, a man, said there was a body on the far left lane of the road, near the shoulder.
“He was laying on the side of the road,” the caller said.
The caller said he saw a dump truck nearby and someone exiting the dump truck.
Haskins, a 2019 first-round pick by Washington out of Ohio State, played two seasons in Washington before being released and signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in January 2021.
Funeral and memorial services for Haskins are scheduled for this week, beginning Friday in Pennsylvania followed by services in New Jersey and Maryland. Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya, announced an update Tuesday through Burt Lauten, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ director of communications.
It was the second public statement Kalabrya made Lauten and the Steelers. The first statement thanked people for their support.
Friday’s visitation is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh. The funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A memorial is scheduled for noon Saturday at Christ Church in Rockaway Township, NJ. Haskins was born in New Jersey.
Another memorial is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday at Bullis School in Potomac, Md., where Haskins attended high school.
David Fleshler can be reached at [email protected] and 954-356-4535. Follow him on Twitter @DavidFleshler. Chris Perkins can be reached at [email protected].
This is a developing story, so check back for updates. Click here to have breaking news alerts sent directly to your inbox.
()
News
Ilana Harris-Babou Lifts the Veil on Wellness Culture Through Her Studio Practice
Ilana Yacine Harris-Babou’s work challenges idealized notions of consumerism and wellness culture. The multimedia artist creates complicated, funny, absurd pieces that seek to further articulate and unpack larger ideas of identity and race while also giving the viewer a familiar framework to latch onto. Harris-Babou’s art reveals complex paradoxes about the world we live in today, providing vital commentary on it.
Harris-Babou’s studio practice consists of several different elements including video, ceramics, sculpture, collage, performance, and installation. While grounded in video, her practice involves a lot of moving parts. Harris-Babou can often be found working on a number of projects simultaneously. I spoke to the artist twice in the span of the month over January and February 2022. She had recently returned from a three-week trip to Senegal and was in the process of setting up her new studio on the campus of Wesleyan University where she has recently taken a tenured track position.
Currently she is busy creating new work, re-editing work, getting ready for several shows, and of course, teaching. When it comes to her own studio practice, Harris-Babou tends to do a number of things in her space and likes to jump between video editing, reading, answering emails, and other activities.
She described it this way to Observer ”I wish I was a person who had cut out my really distinct, sacred studio time that was separate from everything else but I’m mainly just kind of hopping between every kind of task when I’m there. So I’m doing some reading for teaching and then I’ll move stuff around and collage. Then I’ll send an email and then do a little thing for a sculpture event, so I don’t really cut out the designated studio time that’s separate from everything else that’s going on in my life.”
Currently she is splitting her time between Brooklyn and Connecticut. Harris-Babou received her undergraduate degree from Yale University so in some ways her new appointment at Wesleyan is a reunion of sorts. She has previously taught at Williams College and other institutions. Born and raised in Brooklyn, she received her MFA from Columbia in 2016. Since then she has been making a name for herself within the art world.
As a visual art professor, she has found that teaching has been able to give her a chance to revisit various concepts, ideas, and frameworks in a way that has allowed her to become excited again.
“I think also being in the space of learning is really great because you get to share what you’re so excited about when you first started making it with other people, and see them get excited…You just need a little bit of perspective, like seeing someone see the same ideas for the first time again. To remember how the whole thing is, such a wild, crazy, exciting adventure that we’re lucky to be spending time with all around our lives making art,” she expresses.
Her latest bodies of work created during the pandemic centered around wellness culture and larger issues of race, identity, nutrition, colonialism and diaspora, while also unpacking larger issues of whiteness within wellness culture. This stems from themes she has been exploring in these realms over the last several years. Her most recent videos and installations are broadly unpacking the larger community surrounding the polarizing wellness figure Dr. Sebi and how these communities more largely are formed and function. For Harris-Babou, Dr. Sebi became a kind of decentralized incon through which she could explore wellness culture.
She explained it this way, “I think I’m less and less interested in Dr. Sebi specifically and more just the communities that are formed around these particular ideas…as a focal point for the sorts of things like Facebook groups and communities that people form, looking for another way of living or looking for autonomy, bodily autonomy as Black people in the world.”
Dr. Sebi aka Alfredo Bowman, a controversial self-proclaimed healer, was born in Honduras, in 1933 and came to be known as a cult-like figure who created an ethos around himself and a wellness empire he was building for several decades. Bowman claimed that with a plant-based alkaline diet, and herbs all disease could be turned. In 1985, he stood trial in New York state and was charged with practicing medicine without a license. His wellness business thrived during the 1980s and 1990s boasting locations in LA, NYC, and even in Honduras and at one time he had celebrity clients such as John Travolta and Lisa Left Eye Lopes.
Despite his popularity, Dr. Sebi was not actually a doctor. He died in 2016 in police custody in Honduras for money laundering. The unusual circumstances surrounding Bowman’s life and the circumstances surrounding the 1985 trail also became the basis of a documentary that the late rapper Nipsey Hussle was working on up until his death in 2019.
Harris-Babou specifically looks at how wellness functions through the lens of Dr. Sebi in In Decision Fatigue and Leaf of Life, in these works she takes on some of the larger tropes of wellness culture she has been thinking through over the last few years. This became more apparent during the pandemic as well when she was thinking about the kinds of communities that often sport up surrounding these kinds of trends.
During Covid, Harris-Babu’s sister also started the Dr. Sebi diet. This resulted in a number of conversations about her experiences with it, some of which are a part of this larger video project. In fact, Harris-Babou’s mother has also made appearances in her work previously and was part of Finishing a Raw Basement (2017), which adapts an HGTV DIY aesthetic in video form, as well as Cooking with the Erotic from 2016, where her and Harris-Babou make a meal together that utilizes art supplies and eggs.
“I was thinking more explicitly about looking for other kinds of past venues or images of what it means to be well and who gets to be well in this society. I was also thinking about the impact of the virus (COVID-19) on people in my family and things like that. That’s what led my sister to try out that same diet at the same time too and then led me to look into it. So that felt like kind of a direct throughline for me, that path that led me to that community,” she said.
These family collaborations in her work add another layer of complexity to the subject matter while also giving it more depth and sensitivity to the subject matter and her humor and often absurd take on complicated issues. Using Dr. Sebi as a springboard for wellness, Harris-Babou is thinking through what he was able to create, what people took from it, but also who gets to be well and what that often looks like within popular culture today and how Dr. Sebi functioned as an alternative.
“I also think that if you just get these particular sets of things, you buy this particular set of vegetables or you get this particular set of furniture to solve these larger, lingering systemic problems that come from this being a body in this society or being a person in this society. I think I’m always interested in these kind of quick-fix promises that have to do with surrounding yourself with certain purchases or objects or food, things like that,” said Harris-Babou.
These most recent bodies of work also served as the basis of two survey shows that took place in the span of a year, a huge feat for someone at any age and especially for Harris-Babou who was 30 at the time. The first was held in the summer of 2021 at the Kunsthaus Hamburg entitled Wholesome Fun in Germany was her first solo exhibit in Europe. Running at the same time, Tasteful Interiors, was another early survey at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga of the artist’s work.
After the whirlwind of these two simultaneous shows, Harris-Babou is now gearing up to make new work and teach. In March, she debuted a video through the High Line Channel. On May 4, Harris also has a screening of her latest video Leaf of Life along with other work Triple Canopy and Electronic Arts Intermix followed by a talk with her and writer and researcher Yasmina Price. She is also gearing up for several group shows that will take place in the summer and fall including 52 Artists: A Feminist Milestone curated by famed art historian Lucy Lippard opening at Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Connecticut on June 6.
Harris-Babou’s work can be viewed on her website and via Instagram.
News
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins had run of of gas before he was struck and killed on I-595, wife says
A solution emerged to the mystery of why Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was walking on an interstate highway when he was struck and killed: He had run out of gas.
His wife Kalabrya called 911 moments after he was killed near Fort Lauderdale airport, saying she was worried about him.
“He was stuck on the side of the highway,” she said. “He had to go walk and get gas.”
She said he was going to call back after he put gas in his car, but he never called back. She wanted someone to see if he was OK.
“That’s just not like him, for him not to call me back and his phone to go dead and he’s just stranded by himself,” she said. “He was walking, though.”
“I don’t want you to panic, but I’m going to be honest with you,” the 911 operator said. “We do have an incident on the highway, but I can’t confirm if that’s your husband or not.”
The first calls to 911 came moments before Haskins was struck and killed by a truck on Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale.
“Oh my God! Oh my god. What the f— is wrong with you, get the f— out of the road,” one woman said, in one of several reports of a man walking into traffic or struck by a vehicle on 595 near Fort Lauderdale airport early on the morning of April 9.
The woman called back and apologized and explained a man was hit in front of her.
“I was traveling on the road, and I saw a dump truck hit the man,” she said, crying.
Haskins, 24, had been in Florida at the invitation of fellow quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who owns a home west of Boca Raton.
Another caller, a man, said there was a body on the far left lane of the road, near the shoulder.
“He was laying on the side of the road,” the caller said.
The caller said he saw a dump truck nearby and someone exiting the dump truck.
Haskins, a 2019 first-round pick by Washington out of Ohio State, played two seasons in Washington before being released and signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in January 2021.
Funeral and memorial services for Haskins are scheduled for this week, beginning Friday in Pennsylvania followed by services in New Jersey and Maryland. Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya, announced an update Tuesday through Burt Lauten, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ director of communications.
It was the second public statement Kalabrya made Lauten and the Steelers. The first statement thanked people for their support.
Friday’s visitation is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh. The funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A memorial is scheduled for noon Saturday at Christ Church in Rockaway Township, NJ. Haskins was born in New Jersey.
Another memorial is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday at Bullis School in Potomac, Md., where Haskins attended high school.
David Fleshler can be reached at [email protected] and 954-356-4535. Follow him on Twitter @DavidFleshler. Chris Perkins can be reached at [email protected].
This is a developing story, so check back for updates. Click here to have breaking news alerts sent directly to your inbox.
()
Ethereum Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: April 20
Heat, Trae Young can’t shake reality of Gabe Vincent making a difference in playoff matchup
15 Simple Metabolism Boosting Secrets
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins had run out of gas before he was struck and killed on I-595, wife says
Ilana Harris-Babou Lifts the Veil on Wellness Culture Through Her Studio Practice
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins had run of of gas before he was struck and killed on I-595, wife says
Protection Against Construction Job Injuries
Gophers men’s basketball fills need with Morehead State guard Ta’lon Cooper
CBSE Class 10 board exam 2022: Follow these tips to score high marks in exam
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Gold Cup triumph is another feather in Rachael Blackmore’s cap
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes