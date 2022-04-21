Finance
How Can Digital Marketing Work for Your Business?
There is no question that we live in the digital world and from this perspective; it is significant that your business has magnificent presence in the digital space. Internet marketing or digital marketing is the marketing future across the world with full of advantages as compared to traditional marketing. Here are the few reasons why digital marketing is important for every business:
- Provides equal opportunity to all kinds of businesses.
- More cost effective as compared to traditional Marketing.
- Delivers more conversions.
- Helps in generating more Revenues.
- Facilitates interaction with targeted audience.
- Also caters to mobile customers.
- It helps in earning people trusts
All these reasons show that digital marketing or digital modes of communication are quicker, result driven and more adaptable. To optimize your business and drive conversions, it is essential to know about all the digital marketing elements, which are as follows:
SEO (Search Engine Optimization)
In the layman’s terms, SEO is a marketing discipline, which focuses on organic (non-paid) visibility on search engines. SEO is not only related to making your website or online presence better for search engines but also about making it better for people. To provide relevant results to its audience, Google regularly updates its algorithms. Because of this regular updates by Google, many experts say that their effort is futile but their results or SEO is dead. However the truth is that Google tries to filter the websites that don’t deserve to be on the top of search Engine Result Pages (SERP’s).
SEO is one of the most cost-effective strategies that will bring organic traffic to your website. So, there is no doubt in investing in SEO work.
SEM (Search Engine Marketing)
It is the most effective and comprehensive strategy to grow your business and drive more traffic to your website in an increasingly competitive market. With lots of business presence on digital platform and all of them keeping their eyes on the same, it is significant to advertise online, and SEM is one of the best ways to promote or advertise your business. It is done primarily through paid effort, which is why it is also called as Paid Search Marketing.
The SEM domain is diverse and complicated, so on the basis of the structure of your business, you may choose PPC (Pay per Click) or CPM (Cost Per-Thousand Impressions) or CPC (Cost per Click). Google AdWords (Google) and Bing ads (Yahoo) are the most popular platforms for SEM.
Content Creation
Content creation is an effective marketing method and even after the changes in Google’s algorithms like Penguin, Panda or Humming bird update, content is still the most significant metric while measuring the search results. Content can be presented in many ways, such as blogs, e-books, case studies, how to guides, question & answer articles, banners, infographics, images, news updates, videos or content for social media sites.
You can create content on any topic related to your business (if you are creative), and then skillfully link it to your business indirectly. The content should be professional and search engine optimized. It is always better to leave certain things in hands of professionals to achieve success in your business. There are many Content Writing as well as Content Marketing agencies which not only write the content in the professional way but also promote it on digital media to create brand awareness and bring traffic, which in turn convert to your customers.
SMM (Social Media Marketing)
Social Media Marketing uses social networking sites (like Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Pinterest etc.) as a tool of promoting websites and bringing traffic towards your business.
The basic goal of SMM is to engage or communicate with the users, increase brand visibility and reach more customers. Having an active Social Media Presence (engage on daily basis) has become an invaluable part to expand your reach, which as a result will build your own reputation and brand.
Mobile Marketing
The consistent use of smartphones in daily life has brought this technique of marketing. This technique would definitely give more exposure to your business as mobile has become an integral part of our life. Mobile marketing can be done in various ways. Some of them are as:
- App-Based marketing
- In-Game Mobile Marketing
- SMS
- Mobile Search Ads
- Mobile Image ads
Email Marketing
Emailing is one of the easiest and inexpensive ways to advertise your business and products or services as compared to all other digital marketing strategies. Below are some of the reasons how email marketing can help in growth of your business:
- Email has wider reach
- Email delivers your communication
- Email drives conversions
- Email results in higher ROI(Return on Investment)
- It is an open platform and will remain there forever
All the above reasons, shows that email marketing is the most effective marketing channel that can help you to connect with audience and drive sales and revenue for your business.
Conclusion
As a marketer, you have many channels and strategies to promote your business online and reach your audience. It is important to choose different marketing strategies for your business to succeed online. However, the truth is the combination of different strategies can only serve your objectives better. A digital marketing agency offers all online solutions that can help you in achieving a high ROI. These agencies consult, strategize and execute to deliver the best. So, it is highly recommended to opt for professional digital marketing services to achieve online business success.
The Law of Averages in Network Marketing
The law of averages is a common term used to express the theory that eventually, everything evens out. If the law of averages is true, then, theoretically, you should have the same amount of good and bad luck. Indeed, this law of averages is not an average law, being far more powerful than, say, the law of wasting assets: even, the path of physics that science finds itself treading is nothing compared to it.
Here’s an important Law that changed my life forever in network marketing. And when it comes to success in network marketing, nothing can compare to the achievements of Jason Boreyko. There are an unlimited number of home based businesses, business opportunities, affiliate programs, network marketing, mlm programs, and money making opportunities. If an individual is searching for information on popular opportunities and your website has articles or information concerning them, they may be linked to your site.
Traffic AdSense is a free service to help individuals that are new to internet marketing. Websites that gives you honest evaluations and recommendations of software, ezines, affiliate marketing, web hosting, drop shipping, auto responders, work at home, ecommerce, internet business, SEO, PPC and money-making opportunities are good sites to explore. An online business marketing opportunity website with a great collection of free resources and tips, on how to start a successful online business, get targeted traffic, increase sales and make money. Affiliate Success Internet Marketing tips, tricks, software, ebooks, training and more.
Mlm Traffic Generation provides you with the knowledge and tools to build YOUR OWN online business. I did some research and found that there are many good free to subscribe programs that will help you match your work at home profile with any available programs. Persistence in your actions will bring you one step closer to financial freedom. We now live our lives the way we want to, Time Freedom to do what we want to do when we want to and at the same time teaching others they to can have this lifestyle.
Finally you know the all illusive Secret to Starting a Home Base Business and being a Success with it. Build your success on the success of others. Top Income Earners from the most successful businesses all over the world of Internet Marketing. The key to success is to treat it like a multimillion dollar operation. The most important thing to maintain when starting a home based business is a positive mental attitude otherwise you will sabotage your success with doubt. If you plan on working with a nationwide market or if you plan on being successful (and I hope you are. Finally you know the all illusive Secret to Starting a Home Base Business and being a Success with it). Your most successful Network Marketing business are no longer the “brick and mortar” buildings of the past, but the “click and portal” agencies of the future. Everyday we learn something new and vital to having a successful, fulfilling and meaningful life.
In conclusion, remember that the law of averages is really just a statistical device, not something that is laid down to control your life. Massive action brings massive results…
How to Choose a Digital Marketing Company?
Marketing is a process of creating a level of demand for your product and following up on that demand till its final conversion in to either leads or sales. Digital marketing is a similar process with the major difference that the process utilizes the internet as well as offline media. It is the complete end to end solution of promoting your brand using every available form of digital advertising to market and get the word out about your product to the consumers that you desire to reach out to. Digital marketing however is not dependent only on the use of the internet and its reach extends further away from that of internet marketing to all available form of offline elements like television, radio, cellular communication, print advertising, etc. It also manages to incorporate other spheres like social media marketing and digital media under its wing. It covers most, if not all areas of traditional marketing especially direct marketing and takes it to an online based platform.
A Digital Marketing Company is a business house that delivers end to end services in creative and technical development of internet based products and services that can reach out to an audience on a global level. The services that they offer can range from market planning, marketing strategies, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, social media marketing, pay per click advertising, web design and web development to online copy writing, conversion rate optimization, usability testing, banner advertising and online reputation management. A Small Digital Marketing Company may not provide all the above mentioned services but every Digital Marketing Company will provide a majority of these services. Digital marketing is a relatively new area of marketing but is constantly changing and evolving therefore it is extremely necessary that if and when you do hire the services of a Digital Marketing Company you select one that is very well in sync with the latest trends in the world of marketing. The agency that you choose must be up to date with the latest offerings in technology both digital and mobile. It is extremely important and a primary topic to e addressed when you look for a Digital Marketing Company that they come with a good amount of experience. Good digital houses will always keep an up to date portfolio of all their work. Have a good look at that portfolio as their work will be the bridge to your success. Another aspect that needs to be recognized at this point of time is that you have to make sure that no direct competitor of yours has worked with them as that will result in a conflict of interest and the project if taken up would not be as impeccable as it should be.
Budget Marketing – Lessons on Kindness and Marketing From My Grandfather and Green Bagels
Sometimes, the best ideas do not come from business school, social media sights or even this author (hard to believe as that may be). Sometimes looking back to the traditions of the past can teach us a thing or two about marketing and connecting with people.
I bring this up at this time of year because two of the most important marketing ideas, and life lessons, I learned as a kid was from my Grandfather. He was an attorney in Boston during the days when attorneys did not advertise. Zero “have you been in an accident?’ commercials. No “have you taken XYZ medication and ended up with tongue warts?” commercials. Back then, so I have been told, a lawyer would have been shunned by the entire Bar just for placing a yellow pages ad. As an attorney, I understand the constraints that tie the hands of those in the legal profession looking to market himself or herself. Even today, it can be a challenge to promote a law firm’s services and stay in compliance with the Rules of Professional Conduct. It was even more difficult back in the days my Grandfather was practicing. However, he did grow his practice and he did connect with people despite these limitations. The way he marketed himself now seems so easy and so obvious. More importantly, it was so effective.
He knew that the only way he was going to get clients was by word of mouth. He had his reputation and that was all. No PR firms or Image Consultants to help people communicate back then. As a Lawyer, you had your skill and knowledge to help your reputation spread. I was always amazed at how well known my Grandfather was. And here, in this article, I am going to give away the secret he taught me FOR FREE. The secret to his success, never before revealed (except every other St. Patrick’s Day when I write an article like this), was: be nice to people.
He knew that his success was tied to his ability to connect with people and have them remember him. One way he did that was by being genuinely interested in everybody he met throughout his day. Whether a Judge, opposing counsel, the clerks or the doormen, he not only treated them with equal respect, but also was genuinely interested in their lives. He took the time to find out about the doorman’s son’s 8th grade science project as well as the tough case the Judge just finished. People were people. He gave love and respect and in return, received love and respect.
Take Away: show everyone you come into contact with respect and take an interest in their lives, and people will not only respect you, they will remember you.
My Grandfather’s 15 minutes of fame came every year about this time. St. Patrick’s Day. For those of you living outside of the Boston area, you might not appreciate what a HUGE deal St. Patrick’s Day is here. The City of Boston is literally closed while one of the largest St. Patrick’s Day Parades winds itself through the (always confusing, frequently one-way) streets of Boston. Well, back in the day before email and Twitter, my Grandfather discovered a fun and effective way to capitalize on the St. Patrick’s Day phenomenon. True to form, he did so by giving. However, the gift was unique. Green bagels.
Now, remember that I am talking about the 50’s and 60’s here. Not only were bagels relatively unknown, green ones were unheard of. In fact, it was such a novelty that every year, the Boston newspapers ran stories of his green gift giving. It was a marketing campaign with great PR value and one that stuck in people’s minds long after the last green morsel was devoured.
Take Away: marketing does not have to be costly or complex. It just needs to convey the right message to the right people at the right time in a memorable way.
What unique marketing tools have you seen used? Please share them. Post a comment here, visit our blog or email me. We would love to hear your stories. After all, no one of us is as smart as all of us!
Lastly, have a Happy St. Patrick’s Day. (If you are looking for me, I will be at the Black Rose raising a pint and a green bagel in gratitude to my wise Grandfather.)
