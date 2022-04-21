Finance
How to Become a Professional Home Builder – Part I
Over the years I’ve had many of our builder students ask pertinent questions such as what size home do I build; what do I put in it; where do I build it? Looking back it’s easy for me to make these decisions now, but when I first started building in 1975 these were trial and error situations. And my hindsight is crystal clear. It’s very easy for me to look back and see things I wished I had known when I first started building. That’s what you’re going to learn in this article.
You’ll learn the pros and cons of being a speculative or spec builder (as opposed to a contract builder.) If you’re not familiar with those terms, a spec builder is one who will select a site, choose a design, build a home and then sell it to a client. A contract builder is a builder that you hire to build a home for you. By the way, spec building is how I suggest you begin rather than building a home for somebody else. I’ll explain why later.
I’ll begin by showing you how to be one of the best spec builders in your area, even if you’ve never before built a home. I’ll expand this information by discussing points that are unique to spec building. Next I’ll discuss points that are unique to contract building, and points that pertain to both spec and contract building.
A Word Of Caution
I want to stress that when starting your construction business, you must separate your business from your personal life. In the early 70’s I was in real estate commercial sales. I barely survived a major recession. Almost everything I owned was in my name and most of it was repossessed. Had I known then what I know now, I’d have retained that large home, that Mercedes and that airplane.
In the construction industry there are many things that can happen to you, some of which you have absolutely no control over. According to the 2008 Annual Report by the National Center for State Courts, in 2007 Americans filed over 90 million lawsuits, more than a third of which were civil cases. This does not include the volumes of legal disputes that were settled before a lawsuit was ever filed. Based on the sheer number of legal disputes that arise, in and out of court, one could say that most Americans run the risk of being involved in a legal dispute at some point in their lives – for many people, more than once. This is especially true for those who work in professions with high lawsuit vulnerability such as doctors, dentists and, yes, especially builders! You should invest in hiring professionals to help you protect your assets. It’s easier than you may realize. This is one time you can’t procrastinate. I can tell you some great horror stories but I don’t want to scare you this early in the game. Anyway, don’t live in fear of what might happen. You only lose if you don’t play.
I. Speculative Building
A. How To Be One Of The Best Spec Builders In Your Area
Before you buy a lot, before you buy any house plans, the first thing I want you to do is put together your success team. I call this the Henry Ford philosophy. If you read about Henry Ford, you’d learn that some people considered him to be illiterate. He once sued a Chicago newspaper that wrote an article claiming he was illiterate. In the lawsuit, Henry Ford emphasized that he didn’t need to know everything about everything because he hired experts to assist him in all that he wanted to do. This left his mind free and clear to do all the things that he really knew how to do. Well, I’ve learned from that philosophy myself over the years. I realize there is not enough time in this life to do everything. I now hire experts to assist me in my decision-making, and it has been a positive factor in my success building homes.
Your success team should include the following:
1. Real Estate Agent
2. Landscape Architect
3. Artist/Architect
4. Kitchen/Bath Designer
5. Interior Designer
6. Lighting Designer
I’ll discuss each of these team members in detail as we go through the course. Don’t be concerned. When you start out, you don’t need the best. These team members are more affordable than you could possibly imagine.
B. Obtaining Your First Loan
Let me tell you a story. And the further you get away from this story, the harder it’s going to be to borrow money to get started.
Let’s assume that you’re gainfully employed. If you’re not employed, but instead are self-employed, then you have to have a high credit score or produce tax returns for the past three years to qualify for the loan. If you currently rent a home or apartment and you want to build a home for yourself, you’re a prime candidate to borrow money to build a home – for yourself. So, you get the money. You build a home. You put it on the market during construction. You sell it. You go to the bank. You borrow money under the same premise. You get the money. You build a home. Put it up for sale. Sell it. Do it over and over again and pretty soon you walk into the bank and the banker looks at you and says, gosh, you should become a home builder. And you are.
Now, that’s the easiest way to get started. Most every builder I know got started in the industry this way. This method will also provide you with the least risk. Why? Because if you don’t sell the home you’ll simply move into it. In turn, this will make it easier for you to sell because a home that is furnished will normally sell faster than an unfurnished home. You’ll eventually sell it and can start the process again. The bad news is that you may be moving a lot. I remember one couple that wanted to own a home free and clear. They used this method on five homes, plowing their profit back into each home. Their sixth home was constructed completely from cash. They owned it free and clear and got out of the construction business. They simply wanted to do what it took to own their home free and clear.
The further you get away from the above scenario, the harder it is to get the initial loan when you’re just getting started.
For example, let’s say that you currently own a home and you want to borrow money to build another home for yourself. A banker will generally be negative. They tend to look at the downside and might comment something like this. “That sounds real good but you currently own a home. What are you going to do with your current home?” Your response is, “I’ll put it up for sale during the construction of this new home and then I’ll sell it.” The banker comments, “That sounds pretty good, but what if you don’t sell your current home?” The banker generally looks at the downside – that is you’re going to be stuck with two house payments. If you’re able to show you can afford two house payments, you may very well get the money.
You always have to have a successful conclusion to your story you tell the banker. Never look at the banker and say, “Well gosh; I’m only borrowing 70% of the appraised value. If the bank had to repossess the home the bank would have a bargain. The bank could sell the home, and make a good return on its investment.” Never use this kind of logic on a banker. Bankers don’t want to be in the homeowner business. Never imply or even think in your mind this will happen.
If you’re not gainfully employed or you have a problem with your credit or you have no cash, your next best method is to find an investor that will joint venture a project with you. I’ve done this on many large projects when I didn’t have the finances to afford it myself. What I normally did was to structure the investment so that the joint venture partner would put up very little or no money. Investors really like that! What I needed was their strong financial statement. Understand, there are many investors, such as medical doctors, who have tremendous financial statements but they have very little cash. So if you can structure the investment so that it requires very little or no cash, it becomes a relatively easy investment to sell. When I’ve worked with a joint venture partner, after selling the investment, the investor would be repaid any cash he had invested, plus a fair interest rate that was agreed upon up front. All remaining profits would be split 50% to me and 50% to the investor. Normally in a situation like this, the investor would let me deduct any out-of-pocket expenses but, understandably, they would not let me take any salary.
You would not believe some of the wild, crazy, ridiculous investments requiring large amounts of cash I’ve seen these people put money into. Many of them have the same luck in the stock market that I have. These people should feel blessed that you came into their lives with a viable real estate investment. I’ve found these people by talking to friends, going to investment seminars and running ads in the paper.
Top 10 Govt MBA Colleges in India
Management courses have become the trendy rage today but the characterization of a top MBA Schools in India fall greatly in the favor of government institutes. Government MBA m colleges across India churn out the best management graduates and boast of which government colleges will provide the best return on investment. Students face a number of dilemmas at the time of choosing their college since the IIMs are quite costly in terms of tuition fee and the IITs offering MBA are often rated below the excellent 100% placements.
MBA courses are quite trendy and fancy in terms of money although they will add an excellent twist in the graph of everyone’s career. It will still remain to be decided as to IIMs. Either way one has to find the middle ground between a few parameters.
The best return on investment which is offered by a B-School can be mainly measured in terms of both the quality and quantity of placements that are mainly taking place on-campus. With management institute developing rapidly all over the country, every second organization hoaxes of cent percent placements. Though government MBA colleges are greatly prestigious and coveted still the best ones can be easily segregated from the ones which are a little behind in terms of ‘return on investments’.
Here are the best government institutes for MBA with the best return on investment are
1. Indian Institute of Management located in Ahmedabad
IIM-A is one of the oldest government management college in the India, just after IIM-C. It has been enjoying an accurate service in terms of being ranked the number one Business school in India. There are very few institutes as fine as IIM-A in terms of return on investment. The institute is included in the list of top Management colleges in Asia-Pacific region.
2. Faculty of Management Studies Delhi Univ. FMS located in New Delhi
This institute is one of the oldest MBA institute in India and besides that FMS Delhi is indisputably the best choice in terms of ‘return on investment’. Unlike the fat fee charged by the IIMs, FMS charges a very good and humble tuition fee and provides one of the finest management courses in the country.
3. National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR)
NALSAR started off in the year 1998 under the governance of Andhra Pradesh State. This is one such College that has made its mark in when it comes to Undergraduate and Post Graduate Courses. It’s recommended as one of the best University in India to rely on if you planning to do your MBA within Hyderabad. They have an experienced faculty who are from some of the best colleges in India and Abroad. The course is modified in order to keep the students updated on the syllabus and curriculum. There are various specializations provided in different fields so that you can take up as per your interest. They provide specializations (inter-disciplinary courses) in disciplines of management, law, and accountancy. They are offering specializations in Corporate Governance, Innovation & Sustainability Management and Financial Services and Capital Markets. The students here are selected through CAT, GMAT and GRE scores. Post the selection, a group discussion is conducted to finalize the admissions.
4. Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-B located in Bangalore
It is established in the year 1973, IIM-B has been producing top MBA graduates every year even when it was set up. It is also included in the list of the top Management institutes in India.
5. Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-C located in Calcutta
When talking about Management in finance, IIM-C enjoys a world-rated most top ranking, as its finance courses are considered to be one of the amazing globally. Besides being the first government Management college to be set up in India, it has been a member of the Global Alliance in Management Education (CEMS) too.
6. Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-L located in Lucknow
IIM-L is generally recognized as an Institution of Excellence by India’s Ministry of the Human Resource and also Development. This institute was the fourth IIM which is established by the government of India and provides quality education in management.
7. Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-I located in Indore
IIM-I was established in the year 1996 and it has been maintained the level of its brand ever since it got set up.
8. Indian Institute of Foreign Trade IIFT located in New Delhi
This independent institute was set up to aid professionalization of India’s foreign trade management policies and to augment exports. It has been reputed as being one of the amazing government aided institutes for a long time.
9. Management Development Institute MDI located in Gurgaon
The MDI Gurgaon campus has been rated as one of the top ten government MBA institutes over all India. It was established up in the year of 1973 and it has a second campus in West Bengal as well.
10. Jamnalal Bajaj Institute located in Mumbai
This college name is noted on the basis of industrialist and philanthropist, Jamnalal Bajaj, this MBA college comes under the Department of Management Studies of the University of Bombay. It is widely recognized for its fine Management programme.
I hope the above list of top 10 Govt MBA colleges in India has been helped you to finalize the right B-school where you can study and kick-start your career.
Advantages and Disadvantages of Contributory and Non-Contributory Group Plans
As we mentioned in previous article, many corporations offer competitive packages, and that’s even a strategy in hiring and retaining employees. These competitive packages include group insurance to plans that provide individual retirement accounts or traditional registered pension plans, etc. In this article, we will discuss the advantage and disadvantage of contributory and non-contributory in group insurance plan.
I. Contributory Plan
Under this type of plan, employees contribute a portion of group insurance premium.
1. Advantages of contribution plan includes
a) Premium contributed by employees increasing over all premium resulting in more comprehensive group insurance plan.
b) the employees have their choices of choosing better group plans
c) Eliminate some excessive claims, which creates high experience ratios causing increase of premium when group plan come to be renewed.
d) In Canada, if the employees pay health care premiums and the premium exceeds 3% of their taxable income for the year, 17% of the amount in excess of the 3% will be returned as a tax credit.
2. Disadvantage
Employees must pay portion of their share of premium out taxable income.
II. Non contributory plan
Under this type of plan, no contributions are required of the employees, all group insurance premium are paid by employer.
1. Advantages
a) Employees do not contribute to the plan cost therefore, lower paid employees can participate in the same level of care as the more highly paid employees.
b) Most of employer paid all group insurance has lower administration costs and easy to install and maintain.
c) Premiums are tax deductible for the employer and only the life insurance premiums are a taxable benefit to the employee.
d) All employees are automatically covered.
2. Disadvantages
a) Plan usually not as comprehensive as contributory plan
b) Benefits received as payments under short term and long term disability group plan are taxable to the employee.
c) Premium paid on behalf of employees may be added to the taxable income.
I hope this information will help. If you need more information, you can read the complete series of the above subject at my home page:
Payday Loans For Bad Credit – A Solution For Good People With Urgent Financial Matters
Most people have run into a financial situation that requires urgent attention at one time or another. It might be an emergency car repair or a past due electric bill. Many of these people do not have a savings to draw from and do not have a favorable credit, making the options available to resolve financial emergencies very slim. Payday loans for bad credit can be a practical consideration for people facing this predicament.
The advertising slogan “Bad Credit? No Problem!” is plastered on almost every cash advance site on the web. The reason for that is… its true! “No credit check” is one thing that makes payday loans so tempting to so many people. You can put some much needed cash in your pocket and your creditors will never know, unless you default on the loan. Most cash advance lenders don’t even pull a credit report during the approval process. They consider stable employment and a verifiable income your credit.
A payday loan is a “cash advance” on your next paycheck, so in a sense it eliminates the need for a credit check to verify that you pay your bills on time. You’re obviously experiencing some form of financial difficulty or you would not be considering this type of short term loan. So, the difficult financial background that would be reflected on your credit report does not become a factor. Many lenders require payroll direct deposit for approval because it allows them to electronically retrieve their loan payment with more certainty and less chance of default.
The best part about getting a payday loan with no credit check is that you will not be punished for having financial issues in the past. That is, the same two people applying for the same loan amount will be charged the same rate regardless of their credit history. At some point in our lives, most of us have heard, “if your credit score was higher we could offer you a lower rate on your loan”. Those words will never be spoken when applying for an advance in your pay. Since a cash advance is meant for emergency money situations as opposed to long term loan payments, some of the factors that come into play for other types of loans are not even considered during the payday loan approval process.
Although your credit report is not usually taken into consideration during the approval stage of your cash advance, it may be factor if you default on your payday loan. Many payday loan companies report delinquencies to the credit bureaus. This reporting may lead to negative consequences on the accounts you have that take your credit score into consideration. The delinquent payday loan will usually be reported as “in collections,” or as an unrecoverable amount, and can stay on your credit report for seven years.
It’s important to be smart and responsible when obtaining a cash advance. Only borrow what you absolutely need and budget your money so repayment will not put you further behind. Try to leave a cushion for your daily expenses on the week your loan comes due. Many people are already facing dire straits when applying for a payday loan, but you cannot get caught up in the ease of getting the loan. Taking out multiple payday loans or borrowing a higher amount than you actually need simply because it is available to you is unwise. You must be conscientious about your budget and do your best to make good use of your cash advance without putting yourself in a worse financial position.
Most people encounter a financial emergency at one time or another and many of these people have had a difficult financial history. That much is understood in the short term lending business. A good person can have bad credit and still have the need for a payday loan to help them pay an overdue electricity bill. That is why short term lending companies offer you a quick and easy cash advance with no credit checks. In return for that convenience, you agree to pay the loan on your next pay date. It really is that simple if you borrow only what you can afford to payback.
