How to Choose a Digital Marketing Company?
Marketing is a process of creating a level of demand for your product and following up on that demand till its final conversion in to either leads or sales. Digital marketing is a similar process with the major difference that the process utilizes the internet as well as offline media. It is the complete end to end solution of promoting your brand using every available form of digital advertising to market and get the word out about your product to the consumers that you desire to reach out to. Digital marketing however is not dependent only on the use of the internet and its reach extends further away from that of internet marketing to all available form of offline elements like television, radio, cellular communication, print advertising, etc. It also manages to incorporate other spheres like social media marketing and digital media under its wing. It covers most, if not all areas of traditional marketing especially direct marketing and takes it to an online based platform.
A Digital Marketing Company is a business house that delivers end to end services in creative and technical development of internet based products and services that can reach out to an audience on a global level. The services that they offer can range from market planning, marketing strategies, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, social media marketing, pay per click advertising, web design and web development to online copy writing, conversion rate optimization, usability testing, banner advertising and online reputation management. A Small Digital Marketing Company may not provide all the above mentioned services but every Digital Marketing Company will provide a majority of these services. Digital marketing is a relatively new area of marketing but is constantly changing and evolving therefore it is extremely necessary that if and when you do hire the services of a Digital Marketing Company you select one that is very well in sync with the latest trends in the world of marketing. The agency that you choose must be up to date with the latest offerings in technology both digital and mobile. It is extremely important and a primary topic to e addressed when you look for a Digital Marketing Company that they come with a good amount of experience. Good digital houses will always keep an up to date portfolio of all their work. Have a good look at that portfolio as their work will be the bridge to your success. Another aspect that needs to be recognized at this point of time is that you have to make sure that no direct competitor of yours has worked with them as that will result in a conflict of interest and the project if taken up would not be as impeccable as it should be.
Budget Marketing – Lessons on Kindness and Marketing From My Grandfather and Green Bagels
Sometimes, the best ideas do not come from business school, social media sights or even this author (hard to believe as that may be). Sometimes looking back to the traditions of the past can teach us a thing or two about marketing and connecting with people.
I bring this up at this time of year because two of the most important marketing ideas, and life lessons, I learned as a kid was from my Grandfather. He was an attorney in Boston during the days when attorneys did not advertise. Zero “have you been in an accident?’ commercials. No “have you taken XYZ medication and ended up with tongue warts?” commercials. Back then, so I have been told, a lawyer would have been shunned by the entire Bar just for placing a yellow pages ad. As an attorney, I understand the constraints that tie the hands of those in the legal profession looking to market himself or herself. Even today, it can be a challenge to promote a law firm’s services and stay in compliance with the Rules of Professional Conduct. It was even more difficult back in the days my Grandfather was practicing. However, he did grow his practice and he did connect with people despite these limitations. The way he marketed himself now seems so easy and so obvious. More importantly, it was so effective.
He knew that the only way he was going to get clients was by word of mouth. He had his reputation and that was all. No PR firms or Image Consultants to help people communicate back then. As a Lawyer, you had your skill and knowledge to help your reputation spread. I was always amazed at how well known my Grandfather was. And here, in this article, I am going to give away the secret he taught me FOR FREE. The secret to his success, never before revealed (except every other St. Patrick’s Day when I write an article like this), was: be nice to people.
He knew that his success was tied to his ability to connect with people and have them remember him. One way he did that was by being genuinely interested in everybody he met throughout his day. Whether a Judge, opposing counsel, the clerks or the doormen, he not only treated them with equal respect, but also was genuinely interested in their lives. He took the time to find out about the doorman’s son’s 8th grade science project as well as the tough case the Judge just finished. People were people. He gave love and respect and in return, received love and respect.
Take Away: show everyone you come into contact with respect and take an interest in their lives, and people will not only respect you, they will remember you.
My Grandfather’s 15 minutes of fame came every year about this time. St. Patrick’s Day. For those of you living outside of the Boston area, you might not appreciate what a HUGE deal St. Patrick’s Day is here. The City of Boston is literally closed while one of the largest St. Patrick’s Day Parades winds itself through the (always confusing, frequently one-way) streets of Boston. Well, back in the day before email and Twitter, my Grandfather discovered a fun and effective way to capitalize on the St. Patrick’s Day phenomenon. True to form, he did so by giving. However, the gift was unique. Green bagels.
Now, remember that I am talking about the 50’s and 60’s here. Not only were bagels relatively unknown, green ones were unheard of. In fact, it was such a novelty that every year, the Boston newspapers ran stories of his green gift giving. It was a marketing campaign with great PR value and one that stuck in people’s minds long after the last green morsel was devoured.
Take Away: marketing does not have to be costly or complex. It just needs to convey the right message to the right people at the right time in a memorable way.
What unique marketing tools have you seen used? Please share them. Post a comment here, visit our blog or email me. We would love to hear your stories. After all, no one of us is as smart as all of us!
Lastly, have a Happy St. Patrick’s Day. (If you are looking for me, I will be at the Black Rose raising a pint and a green bagel in gratitude to my wise Grandfather.)
How To Write An Effect Ad Copy – Google AdWords/Bing Ads
Your Ad Copy can make or break your PPC Campaign. It is the first thing a person will see, and 1st impressions are everything when it comes to Advertisements. So, what are some of the powerful methods used to produce an effective Ad Copy?
1. Answer The Question In Their Mind: It is first important to understand that your Ad Copy should be for a certain set of themed Keywords. This will ensure that your Ad is as relevant as possible. With that in mind, when writing an Ad Copy, you will want to answer the question in that person’s mind; continue the unspoken conversion.
For Example: Gerald is searching for a new pair of blue shoes on Google. He types in: “Find New Blue Shoes Online.” He sees 2 Ads on the top of the page.
One Ad reads: “Need New Blue Shoes? Check Out Our Selection Today”
& the 2nd Ad reads: “Come Find Yourself A New Pair Of Blue Shoes. Shop And Buy Online”
The 2nd Ad Copy is an example of answering Gerald’s question. It has continued the conversion.
2. Include A Price: When used appropriately, this can do a lot for your Ad. There are 2 main things that I like to think this helps with.
#1: It offers valuable information for the shopper. If they have a certain price in mind for that product/service, and your price fits, they will be more likely to click on your Ad & convert.
#2: This can actually save you money. How? If the price is too expensive or too little than the price they had in mind, they will not click your Ad.
3. SPLIT TEST: This is a given, but it must be listed. Although it isn’t necessarily a WAY of writing an Ad, it is a way of TESTING Ads. As you split test your Ads (Ad’s within the same keyword theme) you will steadily boost your CTR (click through rate) & conversion rate. This will ultimately raise your ROI (return on investment) in the end.
Try rearranging the way things are written. Change up your Call-To-Action. Monitor the results. After both Ads receive 100 impressions, I usually like to go in & decipher which has a higher CTR, & you can even look at the cost per conversion to decide.
4. Add Credibility: Adding credibility to an Ad can do a lot for it’s CTR. How do you do this? One way might be to add logistics. People love numbers. The more specific, the better.
For Example: You could write 3,000+ or you could write the exact number: 3,421. They are both good to use and will probably improve your click through rate, but the 2nd one is bound to gain more trust.
5. Find A Call Tracking Provider That Can Give You Local Phone Numbers: Using 800 numbers can actually hurt your Ads. Make them super specific by using local phone numbers. The person reading your Ad can relate and is familiar with seeing those area codes, which is why they will be more prone to click it.
6. Try To Make Your Ads More Personal: This is a big mistake I see a lot. Using words like: we, I, our, us and myself can be hurtful to your Ads. Talk about them, not you! After all, the only way to make a sale is by selling THEM.
This is a very common saying, but extremely true. The 2nd best word to use is “you” & the 1st best is the customers name.
(I learned this from a WordStream blog)
7. Stick to 1 main idea: Don’t try to fit different topics into your Ad. This is 1 reason why using themed Ad Groups is the way to go. It is nearly impossible to write an effective Ad Copy for 2 different themes. Which is why each set of themed keywords go into different Ad Groups.
Try to be as relevant and specific as possible. Stick to 1 theme & 1 Call-To-Action.
8. Make sure to create & use as many Ad Extensions as possible: Although they aren’t an actual part of your Ad Copy, it is vastly important to know that if you’re not using Ad Extensions, you are missing out.
Ad Extensions are one of the great perks of PPC. This will not only improve your Ads visibility, but it can add credibly. With location, call, and even review extensions included. I cannot stress how important it is to use these.
Ebook Marketing Strategy – 5 Steps To Massive Ebook Marketing Success
After going through the effort of writing your ebook, the next step comes to develop an eBook marketing strategy and carry it out to market your work. No doubt that while the content of your eBook is important, your eBook marketing strategy will be just as important to the success of your venture. If content is king, then marketing is certainly the queen.
Let’s walk through the 5 steps to eBook marketing success:
Step 1: Study Your Market
If you’re hoping for your eBook campaign to be a bona fide success, you need to study your market. You may already have done this step when writing your eBook but it is worth the time to go through the process again. You need to understand the demographics (gender, age, income etc) and psychographics (personalities, lifestyles, attitudes etc) of your market so you can craft better campaigns.
Step 2: Study Potential Marketing Avenues
There are endless possibilities to market your ebook, so it will not be possible to spend your time on all of them. Study a few dozen marketing avenues or channels that have potential and can be suitable for marketing you’re the topic of your ebook. List out the pros, cons and resources required for each marketing avenue in a document.
Step 3: Choose 3 To 5 Avenues To Focus On
Choose 3 to 5 of the top marketing avenues to focus on, stick with them and master them before you add on more traffic sources to the mix. Article marketing is one top traffic source, and so is pay-per-click advertising, email solo ads, Facebook ads, Craigslist etc.
Step 4: Test and Track Your Results
You need to test and track your advertising results to ensure you are on the right track and also to improve your advertising performance. There is always room for improvement in marketing and advertising. Use an online software like Google Website Optimizer, Hypertracker or AdTrackz to track your campaigns. Test different facets of your ad copy such as your headlines, descriptions, call-to-actions, ad color and so on.
Step 5: Expand Your Marketing Campaign
Once you have found some success with your marketing campaign, you can expand it by investing more funds into your current marketing avenues to bring in more traffic and/or you can generate traffic from more avenues which will give you multiple traffic streams.
A well-planned eBook marketing strategy can make the difference between a wildly successful eBook launch or a mediocre one. Take your time crafting out a suitable strategy and then take massive action!
