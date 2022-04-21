Finance
How to Choose Between Different Types of Commercial Auto Insurance – The Easy Way
Running a business which involves the use of automobiles can be though but having to deal with Commercial Auto Insurance can be tougher especially when you don’t know the right one to choose. One of the most challenging decisions you will make as a business owner is choosing the right Insurance policy which is capable of protecting your business assets as well as your employees against unexpected financial loss and the threat of a lawsuit. The first step involved in choosing the right type of Auto Insurance is to understand the different types of Commercial Insurance coverage’s which are available.
Basically, Commercial Auto Insurance break vehicles down into two major categories
- The private passenger -type automobiles such as cars, vans, SUVs, and small trucks
- Trucks, trailers, and tractors which include pickups, dump trucks, dry freight, refrigerator box, auto hauler, tanks, and so on.
There are two main categories of commercial auto insurance: General Insurance and Specialized Commercial Auto Insurance.
The General Commercial Auto Insurance comprises of six types of coverage
- Comprehensive coverage: This type of coverage kicks in when a vehicle is vandalized or sustains damages which are caused by something other than another vehicle like an animal or a fallen tree.
- Collision insurance: this type of insurance covers damages to a vehicle which are sustained when the vehicle gets hit by another vehicle or object or the vehicle overturns. This type of insurance is greatly required for vehicles with loans or lease on them.
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist: This type of insurance covers the damages and medical cost incurred in an accident caused by a motorist who is either not insured or underinsured.
- Liability insurance: This type of insurance is generally required by most states. It kicks in when you caused an accident. It protects you not only from damages but also provides you with a legal defense in case the other party files a lawsuit against you. “Property damage liability” covers damages to the car or property of the other party while “bodily injury liability” covers injuries or death caused by the car accident.
- Medical payment coverage: This type of insurance covers medical cost incurred by anyone in your vehicle due to a car accident, irrespective of whose fault the accident is.
- Personal injury protection: This type of insurance covers injury-related cost incurred by you or your employees when involved in an accident regardless of whose fault the accident is.
The Specialized Commercial Auto Insurance is intended for businesses which require the use of specialized vehicles in performing daily activities. Some common types of custom coverage’s which are designed to protect specialty vehicles include coverage for catering trucks, landscaping vehicles coverage, and trade-related vehicle coverage.
Conclusively, no matter the type of business you run or the type of automobile vehicle you use, a Commercial Insurance policy can be customized to meet your specific need.
Finance
Questions You Should Ask Your Insurance Company Before Acquiring Vehicle Insurance
Everyone knows that insurance is most likely one of the most important aspects of a person’s life, may it be car, house, life or business insurance. Or any other kind of insurance, for that matter. But obtaining insurance is probably not as easy as it appears, especially if you are a first-timer. That is why you should avoid cutting corners. In many cases, a person’s life, or in other words, the well-being thereof might depend on things like insurance. Insurance is seen as a back-up plan. In the event something happens to you or your family, business, house or vehicle, insurance will be of excellent use, no matter the size of the event. So, let us take motor insurance for example. Most of us own vehicles and definitely use it on a regular basis, so you need to make sure that you and your car is going to be protected in the event of a major accident. You have to be able to replace your vehicle using the money claimed from the insurance provider. But before you get there, you have to find the appropriate motor insurance policy and company.
So, you have found a few insurance providers that looks trustworthy and cost-effective. Nevertheless, you can’t rely on only that: you have to ask them some questions to make sure they are equipped to handle you motor insurance policy. But what do you ask them?
First of all, you need to determine whether this insurance company is trustworthy. You need to know if they will pay out your claim hassle-free. Ask them about their client assistance: How effective they are and just how long it takes them to examine an insurance claim and pay it out to the relevant parties. Question them about their client list and experience in the insurance industry.
Second of all, you need to investigate basic information regarding the insurance company and what they have to offer you as the insured. Speak about discount rates: will they offer them and how frequently? Will they pay out no-claim bonuses when you have not claimed for a specific amount of time? Have they got any other rewards or no-claim bonuses? How big a price reduction can they offer you if you purchase home or life insurance policies along with your motor insurance policy? All this has to be investigated and asked about before choosing a suitable insurance company.
Now comes the difficult part. If you are obtaining motor insurance for the first time, you need to understand the basics of the insurance industry first; otherwise, you will have no idea of what to ask and what not to ask. Enquire about comprehensive and collision coverage: do you need it? Is it going to affect your premium? Collision coverage will pay for damages to your vehicle in the event of a crash, no matter who induced it. Comprehensive covers other types of damage including that from hail, floods, theft, vandalism, or tree damage. Ask them about anything that you might be unsure of; they’ll be willing to assist.
Also ask them what affects your premium. Age, gender and driving history may influence your premium directly. You may be able to reduce your premium considerably by changing some habits, like parking your car in a garage as opposed to in the driveway, or fitting it with an security alarm.
Acquiring motor insurance may be a daunting task. Even so, knowing what to ask and understanding the insurance industry makes it easier and may save your sanity!
Finance
What Is No Fault Auto Insurance Coverage?
Even if you’re living in any state that requires just no fault insurance, you might not completely know what no fault insurance actually is, and how it varies from the conventional, standard liability auto insurance system. And if you are thinking of shifting to some different state which requires no fault insurance, you might even have more complexity in understanding the variations in liability.
Before you buy a new no fault auto insurance policy, make sure that you understand what a no fault insurance is, and also your state’s specific necessities along with your personal needs.
What Is Meant by This No Fault Insurance?
At present, 10 U.S. states need no fault auto insurance (Hawaii, Florida, Kansas, Michigan, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, New Jersey, Utah and North Dakota). Three regions allow you for selecting no fault insurance: Kentucky, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania.
Under the standard liability insurance system, the capability to recover damages depends upon “provable negligence”. This refers to the capacity to prove who was guilty for the accident. However, in case of no fault insurance system, the ability to recover the damages from other drivers in case of the occurrence any accident is limited. To pay for this limitation, it is required that you purchase no fault insurance. In the case of any accident, the insurance company pays for your damages (up to the limits of the policy), not considering who is guilty for the cause of the accident. Other drivers are covered by their policies respectively.
A pure no fault system has the ability to cover you completely in case any accident occurs, and as well as forbids you from suing the other driver. For this reason, no state in U.S. uses any pure form of no fault insurance system. In its place, no fault states make use of a combination of no fault car insurances as well as the system of standard liability insurance. This means that for certain conditions, lawsuits are permissible.
In a majority of no fault states, drivers are still likely to be held monetarily responsible for any damages caused due to accidents if the injuries reach some predefined level of severity. For instance, there might be a limit for medical bills which must be cleared before a lawsuit can be filed. Or, the law might verbally declare an elaborate definition of the type of injuries that has incurred – like dismemberment, death, or dis-figuration.
It is therefore important to be having a liability coverage even though you are living in a no fault insurance state.
Additionally, no fault insurance does not have any effect on damages that has been caused to the automobiles involved in the accident. The insurance companies would still determine the liability. If you are guilty and do not have any car insurance, both the no fault insurance company as well as the medical insurer would be in a firm position to be able to file a court case against you so as to recover the damages. If you are guilty and do not possess a collision car insurance coverage, you will still be accountable for the repairing of your own car.
No fault insurance was intended to protect the drivers by offering everyone with good medical coverage, and at the same time reduce all administrative and legal costs associated with any type of insurance claims.
Finance
Oregon Auto and Homeowners Insurance Discounts
Oregon homeowners and auto insurance discounts are available and plentiful, you just have to be willing to do the research and company comparisons to find them! We know that saving money on insurance is important whether you have a family to support, or just would rather spend the money elsewhere. This article will review discounts for both types of insurance in Oregon, and then supply free search tools to see which companies offer the discounts you are searching for.
Oregon Auto Insurance Discounts
Auto insurance in Oregon offers various discounts, but it is essential to know which are allowed in the state. Some insurance companies do not advertise that these discounts are available unless you threaten to leave, so while doing your quote comparisons, make sure to ask about these discounts:
New parent discount: If your oldest child is under the age of six (may vary from insurance company), you may be able to get a discount on your auto policy.
Alternative fuel: Talk about saving the environment! Some green insurance companies are rewarding their customers for driving hybrids or other alternative fuel vehicles with discounts.
Defensive driver: This discount is primarily for seniors (depending on the state, the age ranges from 55-65) and can be achieved by taking a defensive driver course.
Multi-vehicle: By carrying more than one vehicle on the policy, it may qualify you for an automatic discount.
Good student discount: For those full-time students between the ages of 16-25 (varies between companies), they may be eligible for a substantial discount with proof of a GPA of 3.0 or better. Takes the heat off the parents, that’s for sure.
Affinity/Sponsored marketing discount: For those that are members of certain business or professional groups, they may qualify for a discount on the auto insurance policy.
Oregon Homeowners Discounts
Oregon homeowners insurance has multiple options for discount savings. The availability of discounts will vary with different companies, which is why it is so important to do at least 3 company comparisons.
New home discount: This discount is eligible for new homes built within the last nine years.
Renovation discount: If major systems such as heating/cooling or plumbing have been renovated, your home may be eligible for this discount.
Sponsored marketing discount: If a listed owner is a member of certain business or professional groups, a discount may be applied to the home policy.
50 + discount: If at least one of the listed owners is age 50 or other, the policy may qualify for a discount.
Multi-line discount: By combining your auto and homeowners policies under one company, many times you will be eligible for a discount on both policies.
Find Oregon Homeowners And Auto Insurance Discounts Now!
Start saving money today by finding Oregon homeowners and auto insurance discounts. Use our free search tools at www.OregonHomeownersInsurance360.com to compare companies and save yourself some money.
How to Choose Between Different Types of Commercial Auto Insurance – The Easy Way
Saints rebound to beat Toledo Mud Hens 4-3
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani perfect through 5 innings, then gives up 6th-inning single
Yankee offense comes alive, gets 5 runs in win over Tigers
Questions You Should Ask Your Insurance Company Before Acquiring Vehicle Insurance
Mahtomedi: Secondary students to return to school following threatening message
500 pounds of marijuana spill onto I-70 after crash on 4/20
Washington County authorities recover body from Mississippi River in Denmark Township
What Is No Fault Auto Insurance Coverage?
St. Paul: Book giveaway Saturday at United Family Medicine
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Gold Cup triumph is another feather in Rachael Blackmore’s cap
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes