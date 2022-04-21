Finance
How to Have More Fun With Your Tax Refund in 2009
I counsel a LOT of people about money. I see the same mistakes being made over and over again.
If you’ve made ’em, don’t worry. I’m here to help you do it right THIS year! The fact is, moneymakers need a money coach, just like gymnasts need a gymnastics coach.
As your Money Mending coach, here are the mistakes in thinking and behavior I want you to avoid:
* Don’t think of your refund as free money – or lottery winnings. It’s not! That refund is your hard-earned dollars that you loaned Uncle Sam interest free – all last year.
* Don’t spend the refund – or OVERSPEND it – when you haven’t gotten the cash in your hands yet.
* Don’t spend the whole refund to pay down debt.
OK. So now you’re Money Smart about what NOT to do with that refund in 2009.
Next, here are my EASY Money Smart moves that YOU can make to best handle your income tax refund this year.
First, divide your refund into thirds – 3 equal amounts.
Why 3 equal amounts? Because we want to use that refund – however small or large – to handle the past, the present and the future.
Use one third to handle the PAST by paying down debts. Start with your most pressing debt…either the one with the highest interest rate, or the one with the biggest consequence for not paying it down.
Use one third for something you need or want in the PRESENT. If you can, use that money to have some FUN. Do something that is NOURISHING to you – something that makes you feel GOOD. How about a mini-vacation, or an evening of fine dining and great entertainment, or a day at the spa?
***Of course, if the brakes on the car are shot, or you have some other pressing need, you’ll need to do that FIRST.***
Finally, use one third to handle some aspect of your FUTURE. Here are several Money Smart suggestions for you to think about.
*Put money in your Anti-Emergency Fund.
*Put money in your Sleep EZ Fund or save for your retirement through your 401(k), 403(b), IRA (traditional or Roth).
*Put money into college education funds (Coverdell IRAs or 529 plans) for your kids or grandkids.
Why is this “thirds” approach such a great idea? Because you’ll be taking care of a variety of wants and needs – AND taking several easy Money Smart steps forward towards your BIG goal of financial freedom!
THAT is how you can have MORE fun with YOUR tax refund in 2009.
As always, if you have any questions, please go to my web page http://www.MendYourMoney.com for contact information. I’m here to be YOUR coach, and make sure YOU succeed.
Cindy
PS…
Now is also a GREAT time to “check out your paycheck”:
* Re-evaluate how much money you are contributing to your 401(k) or 403(b).
* If you got a whopping refund, remember you were just sticking YOUR money in Uncle Sam’s pocket. No point in giving Uncle Sam an interest free loan! Adjust your deductions so that you have just enough taxes withheld from your paycheck.
PPS…
Download my latest free report at http://www.MendYourMoney.com
Finance
The Benefits of a Price Quotation
Whenever a company intends buy items in bulk from the market, a price quotation is usually requested from different sellers. This enables the buyer to compare prices, technical specifications, if need be, and product quality from different sources. This helps the buyer make the best choice from the pack. Also, this request makes it easier for the seller to understand the buyer’s requirement and intent on the subject matter. It is actually the first step in purchase/supply of any commodity or service in the world of business.
There are numerous benefits attached to using price quotations as a starting point in business transactions. Most importantly, it gives the buyer the opportunity to compare quality and prices of goods and services before making a decision, unlike a monopolized market where there is only one seller available.
Another key benefit here is that such requests help to build relationship between business owners leading to increased opportunities for Business to Business (B2B) transactions. How? You might ask. In most cases, the buyer will write a letter or send an e-mail to the seller showing his interest in a particular item or service. Information like quantity of an item, its intended use, payment procedures and methods will be supplied in addition to the buyer’s contact details. The seller will also respond in same fashion. These interactions usually lead to mutually rewarding relationships in the long run.
Requests for price quotations are avenues for sellers to market other products and services incidental to that requested by the buyer. Company profiles are usually included in these quotations and the spell out all goods and services offered by the company. Also, company brochures can be included in the quotation pack, further exposing the seller to more business opportunities.
Finally, the use of price quotation for choosing sellers breeds competitiveness between sellers. Since price quotations are not only judged based on amount, but other factors which include technical specifications, delivery time, job quality, and previous job experience etc., they strive to ensure that all details are included and properly outlined.
Overall, a very good price quotation acts as your voice in the presence of a buyer, and can be a convincing factor to be the chosen seller.
Finance
Internet Network Marketing – How To Prosper Using 3 Simple Steps
On the brains of most network marketers struggling in their business is how do I do internet network marketing? A few of you may have even lost a prospect to someone they found online who is doing internet network marketing.
In this article I am going to break down a simple strategy for you to better understand how internet network marketing works and how to go about leveraging the internet with your current business.
How Does Internet Network Marketing Work?
First off, you must realize that the core concepts and fundamentals of internet network marketing are essentially the same as traditional offline marketing. It comes down to 3 basic steps.
Step 1 is build a list of people who are open to what you have to offer.
Step 2 is where you build a relationship with that list through a semi-automated email marketing follow up process.
Step 3 is to market to that list.
So let’s start with building a list, which are better known in the industry as leads. Leads are built differently online than they are offline. When you come online there are millions of other people, websites and companies shouting that their products and concepts are the best.
Internet Network Marketing is not Pitching Your Business
Generally, people who begin internet network marketing come online still doing the same thing they did offline which was pitching family, friends and anyone who can fog a mirror. You know what I am talking about if you have been on Facebook and accepted a friend request and then your wall is filled up with join my company or this product rocks or something like that.
To be effective online requires a different strategy all together and you have to stand out among all the noise that is going on in order to succeed. So how do we go about this? Simple, while everyone else is in essence saying the same thing, you come from a position of providing value to everyone. No pitching, no selling, just giving value.
Internet Network Marketing: Building Your List
You can give value in so many ways and it would take writing several articles and risking carpal tunnel to explain it in detail. But you can use several separate strategies to build your list. Strategies like video marketing, article marketing, Facebook marketing, social media and many more.
Internet Network Marketing: Building Relationships
Next in our internet network marketing business, you have to build a relationship with the people on your list. This is the same concept that has been used for years with traditional network marketing before the internet. People join people who they know, like and trust. So you have to build that foundation of trust with people for them to join you in your internet marketing business. You also have to mean it, okay. You cannot say that you care about that persons success when you really do not.
You can do this a few different ways and they all work with internet network marketing. You can start an email auto-responder with a whole set of emails that go out every day with a message having them go check out this training you did. When they go there they see a video of you and see the value that you’re able to provide to them.
You can also build relationships actively on social sites like Facebook and MySpace. If you love connecting, chatting it up with people and you’ve got the time, then you can go have a ball doing that. You can also combine several methods to build a relationship with your leads.
Internet Network Marketing: Solutions to Problems
Once the relationship has been built or late in the process, you can market different affiliate products to help them with what ever problem they are having in their businesses. Maybe they want to learn how to set up a blog, do videos or setup PPC campaigns. You can help them with that through affiliate products.
Finally, now that you have provided so much value to their lives and opened doors that they did not even know existed until you graced them with your presence, at this point they will be more open to joining you in your opportunity. And if they do not, you’ve just built a strong relationship with a person of similar views and interests, that could develop into a more mutually beneficial relationship as time goes by.
Finance
Data-Driven Marketing Starts With Data, Not Software
Organizations are well aware that the key to influencing a customer or prospect is to reach them at the right time in their purchase journey. Multi-channel marketing powered by a single, organized, integrated view of consumers empowers companies to perform successful data-driven marketing. Data-driven marketing success relies on two items:
1. Single customer view (sometimes referred to as 360 degree view)
2. Actionable marketing data
Single Customer View
To develop a single customer view of all consumers requires an organization to integrate all of their customer and prospect marketing information into a central location. The key is to match all of the data available for one individual to that specific individual. Connecting every aspect of one consumer to all of the different variables that pertain to that consumer can be a daunting task. But when done correctly, the single customer view offers a wealth of knowledge to marketers. Using the single view of a consumer, organizations can analyze and understand the complete consumer journey. This knowledge provides companies the data-driven ability to deploy the right message at the right time using the right channel to the right recipient.
Actionable Marketing Data
To provide customers and prospects with personalized, relevant, and timely interactions, marketers must have actionable marketing data. Actionable data means your data is always Trustworthy, Accessible, Fresh & Integrated (TAFI). Without actionable data, organizations do not have the foundation necessary to perform data-driven marketing. The myriad of marketing systems utilized by companies to perform cross-channel marketing are only as good as the data being leveraged by a given system. Data-driven marketing starts with data, not software.
Data-Driven Marketing Success is within Your Reach
Developing a single customer view from all of your marketing data and ensuring your marketing data is actionable is within reach. A marketing database provides marketers with a fully integrated, reliable, 360 degree view of the customer that empowers their data-driven marketing initiatives.. A marketing database also provides various software systems and platforms with actionable, integrated data to send personalized, relevant, and timely interactions throughout the consumer’s purchase journey.
Data-Driven Marketing Database Solution
A single customer view is only available to organizations who are able to fully integrates pertinent data into a central location. A database solution provides companies with a central location and a data-driven marketing database solution. A marketing database houses information such as where and how products are purchased, when and what was purchased, dollar amount spent, and customer demographic/lifestyle, and firmographic information. Insightful marketing data gives database marketers the ability to create targeted marketing campaigns that their audience will relate to and act on. How? The ability to extract all marketing data-from internal and external sources-allows direct marketers to create a three-dimensional portrait of their customers. Marketers can create this image because they have access to a wide variety of detailed information about each individual. Then, direct marketers are easily able to determine the interests their customers and prospects have, their preferred communication channel, and which offers they are most likely to respond to. Ultimately, organizations can pull finely-tuned lists for their marketing campaigns or use the data for cross-channel marketing via other marketing software systems and platforms.
A true data-driven database solution allows companies to integrate items such as the following.
- Customer and/or prospect data
- Multi-channel contact data (e.g., postal address, email address, text messaging, phone number, mobile push, social media, etc.)
- Recency, Frequency and Monetary data
- Multi-level managed data (e.g., email, individual, household, residence, unique business, unique email address, etc.)
- Attributes of customers and/or prospects (e.g., interests, preferences or affinities)
- Demographic/lifestyle, and firmographic data
- Segmentation data
- Campaign history
- Marketing touch tracking/promotion history
- Multi-channel suppression and opt-out data
A fully integrated data-driven database solution provides marketers the ability to gather additional information on their customers and prospects that drives campaign response rates, sales, and ROI. Data-driven marketing starts with data, not software.
To learn more about the benefits of data-driven marketing database solution go to http://www.dovetaildatabase.com/marketing-database-solution-experts.
How to Have More Fun With Your Tax Refund in 2009
Former Jefferson County prosecuter indicted for sexual contact with a defendant
911 calls released: NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins had run out of gas before he was struck and killed on I-595
Ellen Pompeo: ‘Hero’ Katherine Heigl was ‘ahead of her time’
The Benefits of a Price Quotation
Florida Senate passes bill to end Disney self-government
Terrence Ross gave rebuilding Magic veteran presence but will he return to Orlando?
Slowly but surely, Ravens changing offseason workout program; WR Rashod Bateman ‘excited to be healthy’ | NOTES
Internet Network Marketing – How To Prosper Using 3 Simple Steps
Booms shake St. Louis City and County from Ameren power project
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Gold Cup triumph is another feather in Rachael Blackmore’s cap
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes